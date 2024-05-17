The FLCCC bestows the fake title of “senior fellow” to twelve antivax quacks

I’m sorry that I haven’t been as active here as usual. I blame a grant deadline next week, although there have been other issues. Still, I did feel the need to grind out this post because the topic so perfectly epitomizes something about quackery and antivax that I’ve been pointing out for years and years, namely how those promoting them crave legitimacy—or at least the appearance of legitimacy. One reason, of course, is that nearly always conventional science and medicine, through their professional societies, peer-reviewed publications, and meetings, have rejected them, providing them no scientific outlet to launder their pseudoscience, quackery, and conspiracy theories to give them the appearance of legitimacy. So they create such outlets, which is what the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has just done by naming twelve quacks as “senior fellow” its International Senior Fellowship Program.

Way, way back in the day—in 2008!—Dr. Kimball Atwood coined the term pseudomedical pseudoprofessional organization (PPO) to describe organizations like the FLCCC, which are basically quack advocacy organizations masquerading as legitimate medical professional societies. Dr. Atwood mentioned old PPOs like the American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM), which existed primarily to promote the use of chelation therapy for cardiovascular disease (and every other health condition), which ran pseudomedical conferences and wrapped itself in the trappings of legitimate medical professional societies. Another example that I like to describe is the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), which is basically a medical John Birch Society masquerading as a legitimate medical professional society. As you might recall, AAPS promotes quackery and is antivax to the core, having promoted—in the early 2000s!—the conspiracy theory that shaken baby syndrome is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury, a lie still promoted today by COVID-19 era antivaxxers. It even has its own quackery-filled journal, The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (JPANDS).

The FLCCC, of course, is just one of the newer examples of this hoary old tradition designed to led a patina of seeming academic and scientific legitimacy to quackery. Founded by two physicians who turned quack grifters after the pandemic hit, Drs. Pierre Kory and Paul Marik, the FLCCC got its start hawking ivermectin and various non-evidence-based COVID-19 “early treatment” protocols that included (of course), ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and a variety of other unproven treatments. They soon pivoted to spreading standard antivax conspiracy theories, like shedding and even cancer quackery. Now, seeking some sort of appearance of scientific legitimacy, the FLCCC is going the way of other PPOs before it. Let’s see the announcement:

The FLCCC Alliance today announced the launch of an expansive fellowship program designed to unify and amplify the powerful voices and scholarship of physicians, scientists and other leading health providers and researchers on a global stage. The first twelve senior fellows—all U.S based—have been named. The FLCCC will be announcing the international members of the senior fellowship program in the coming days. The FLCCC’s senior fellows are among a larger group of professionals who have taken highly public positions to defend the humanitarian values and medical integrity that are central to the Honest Medicine movement. They continue to demonstrate courage and scientific rigor in the face of censorship, threats of license revocation and even termination of employment in order to effect much needed change. “By uniting the FLCCC’s powerful platform and resources with our senior fellows’ unimpeachable credentials and forceful voices, together we will significantly impact worldwide conversations about medical freedom, ethics, integrity, rigorous science, and essential policy changes legislatively, both domestically and abroad. This is core to FLCCC’s mission to restore the sacred doctor-patient relationship,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, president and chief medical officer. FLCCC senior fellows will be participating in educational conferences, advocacy events, media appearances and political hearings on topics central to the Honest Medicine movement’s mission. Their work will be disseminated through the FLCCC and partner channels worldwide, and in multiple languages. By unifying these brave professionals under the FLCCC Fellowship Program, we can achieve efficiency by having a “local presence” globally to propel high-impact coordination and execution.

“Scholarship.” You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. See also: “honest medicine,” “rigorous science,” “ethics,” “integrity,” “censorship,” and…oh, I give up.

After that grand declaration, let’s see who the first twelve FLCCC “senior fellows” are. Unsurprisingly, it’s hard to find a more quacky rogues’ gallery of antivax conspiracy theorists. I hadn’t heard of some of these docs before I did this post, but I sure as heck looked them up:

I’m surprised that they didn’t include Andrew Wakefield, the OG of the antivax movement. In any case, you get the idea. The first batch of FLCCC “senior fellows” consists of quacks and antivaxxers. But what will these fellows do? The whole thing seems to be part of a leadership reorganization in the FLCCC:

This announcement comes on the heels of last week’s press release announcing that four of the other founding FLCCC physician/scientists have stepped into expanded leadership roles pursuant to the organization’s new strategic plan. “The FLCCC’s strategic growth plan process began more than six months ago, initiated by the formation of an executive committee comprising three of the FLCCC’s five independent directors — those who possess significant entrepreneurial and public company organizational leadership experience,” said Kelly Bumann, executive director. “This committee began serving last fall as the FLCCC’s ‘ad-hoc CEO’ in order to marshal the management team and all organizational resources to collaboratively develop a high-impact expansion and growth plan. The committee will continue to partner with the FLCCC’s executive management team and staff to execute the plan over the next several months.”

Why? Apparently Dr. Kory is transferring his responsibility running the FLCCC to Dr. Joseph Varon and being kicked up to an “emeritus” status in the FLCCC because wants to expand his private grift:

Dr. Pierre Kory is finalizing the transition of his responsibilities to Dr. Varon over the next 45 days. With the full encouragement and support of the FLCCC Alliance, Dr. Kory is shifting his primary focus to his rapidly growing private practice, Leading Edge Clinic, which is focused on the care of a growing number of patients suffering from vaccine-related injuries. In addition, he plans to devote more time to writing for his Substack blog at pierrekorymedicalmusings.com while also continuing his efforts as a powerful spokesman through his international advocacy work.

Just remember that it’s all about the grift; well, that and using legal thuggery to try to silence young physicians who expose the grift, like Dr. Alison Neitzel. There’s only one primary reason that the FLCCC is doing this, to give the appearance of medical and scientific legitimacy to their PPO. Will it work? It doesn’t need to convince actual physicians and scientists; it just needs to convince the lay public. Sadly, it might succeed.

