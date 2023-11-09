Dr. Pierre Kory: Sex, lies, and (COVID-19 vaccine) shedding

There are times when I find a topic and know that it’s something I simply must write about. Indeed, when I saw today’s topic, I knew I had to write about it that I seriously considered signing up for a a month of a Substack, even though I absolutely loathe the idea of giving quacks even a penny of my money. Fortunately, for whatever reason, Dr. Pierre Kory decided to take the article out from behind the paywall on his Substack allowing me to see it in all its glory.

The first thing you need to know, before I discuss Kory’s nonsense, is that Kory has gone all-in on “shedding” by COVID-19 vaccines, which means that I’m going to have to revisit the concept and why it is so ridiculous. In fact, Kory has gone so all-in on promoting the myth that COVID-19 vaccines cause their recipients to “shed” spike protein (and apparently other horrible “toxins” and evil humors, that he’s written a whole series on it that as of three days ago was up to part nine (and counting). The part that I’m interested in, as any of you who’ve perused Dr. Kory’s Substack might have guessed, is “Shedding” Part 7- Descriptions of Shedding Causing Illness After Sexual Intercourse, in which he claims to “provide case descriptions of two different couples where the women fell ill with identical symptoms after a specific type of sexual activity.” That’s right. Dr. Kory has bought into the antivax claim that if you’re unvaccinated you shouldn’t have sex with the vaccinated, because it will contaminate you somehow via—guess what?—”shedding.”

Imagine that the plant is the dreaded spike protein and horrific vaccine ingredients emerging from Peter Gallagher’s…well, you get the idea. Now do you think that Laura San Giacomo should have sex with him?

In case anyone thinks I’m being unfair by characterizing Dr. Kory as antivaccine, let me just quote his own words from last December:

Pro-vaccine propaganda has been immensely successful for many decades and ended up literally defining the field of Pediatrics. The idea that vaccines are the backbone of historic improvements in population health is built on myths. 🧵 — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) December 25, 2022

And:

I stand by this statement and will do so to my grave. If I had young children today, not one would get even a single childhood vaccine. Thank you Twitter for allowing me to publicly state my data-driven & highly researched interpretation of vaccine (non) science. 🧵 — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) December 25, 2022 This last statement is basically the definition of being “antivaccine,” which is why I cite these Tweets every time I discuss Dr. Kory. Also, who posts stuff like this on social media on Christmas Eve? Shouldn’t he have been celebrating with his family?

You get the idea. His statements are basically as clear a declaration of being antivaccine as I have ever seen dating back to long before the pandemic.

So let’s see what Dr. Kory is saying about Sex and the Vaccine:

In this post, I include two brief descriptions of illness developing after a certain type of sexual activity as well as a unique case of a highly sensitive person who was forced to separate from her husband due to an inability to share a bed after he got secretly vaccinated. I have put this post behind a paywall due to its sensitive (and somewhat sensational) nature, however in Parts 8 and 9, I will include dozens of descriptions of shedding events subsequently submitted to me by subscribers either via personal email or as a comment under prior posts in this series.

See what I meant about the paywall? For whatever reason, though, during the time between posting this a week ago and now, Dr. Kory took this out from behind the paywall. Maybe his paywalled posts automatically go to free after a week? Who knows? I’m too lazy to look. No, that’s not quite right. I just don’t care enough about the answer to the question to look for it.

Instead, let’s see these “case reports,” starting with the first:

A friend and colleague who is “vaccine literate” (and knowledgeable about vaccine injury treatment as they themselves were injured) reported to me the following: “I was at an airport and was on a long, crowded line through security. By the time I got on the plane, I felt unwell with fatigue, general malaise and a headache. This has happened before when I have been exposed to crowds. When I got home that night, to make me feel better and relax, my wife offered me oral sex. She and I like when she swallows the sperm, and after we had sex, within minutes she suddenly complained of 9 out of 10 pain and was curled up in the fetal position. No nausea or vomiting. This had never happened before in the many years of our marriage. We both quickly concluded that not only was I again sick from close exposure to a crowd of people at the airport, but she had been subsequently “spiked” as well. Ingestion of 24mg of ivermectin reduced the pain to 1 out of 10 in 30 minutes.” I need to point out that in addition to being a case of sexual transmission, it is also a case of “secondary shedding,” meaning that the husband first developed symptoms after exposure to a group of vaccinated people and then subsequently transmitted the spike or other mRNA vaccine nanoparticle components to his wife at home who then became acutely ill.

That’s right! The vaccine is so super powerful that, not only did the husband apparently pick it up and become from an airport full of vaccinated people, but he gave it to his wife through oral sex the very same night! Those are some seriously evil humors coming from the vaccine, almost unbelievably so. I mean, even if the husband had caught COVID-19 itself it wouldn’t have made him sick that fast or been able to be transmitted to his wife mere hours later, much less by sex.

Also note how this clearly antivax couple just assumed that the husband’s feeling unwell was due to shedding from vaccinated people rather than, for instance, a claustrophobic reaction to crowds (something that I definitely sympathize with), crappy air in a crowded place (which has caused me to feel unwell, with malaise, fatigue, and a headache), or just being tired from travel. I’ve lost track of the number of times (pre pandemic, anyway) that travel has wiped me out. As for the wife’s abdominal pain after the oral sex? Why did they assume that that had to be “shedding” of spike protein from the vaccine? Because they’re antivax, of course. And how convenient that ivermectin fixed her abdominal pain right up! Never mind that she could just have had stomach cramps that either cleared up on their own, as stomach cramps often do, or responded to placebo effects because she believed that she had been “spiked” and that ivermectin would help her.

In other words, this case is incredibly unconvincing. Let’s see if Case 2 is any better. This case comes from an intake form from his quack clinic Leading Edge and is very similar to the “case report” above:

Husband was vaccinated April 1, 2021 with J&J. I am not vaccinated. I’ve felt fine around him and sex (no shedding issues) with the exception of ingested semen 6 weeks ago. The next morning I had abdominal pain and diarrhea. It has not gotten better. My stomach feels unstable. My stomach feels unstable. I talked to my doctor about my concerns with spike protein and sex but she basically said it was nothing to worry about it and didn’t believe J&J produced a spike protein. I decided not to bother her with my symptom at that point.

If I were more cynical, I’d look at the date of vaccination and wonder if this was some sort of April Fools joke being played on Dr. Kory. I also can’t help but note that it’s disappointing that a physician apparently didn’t know how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is an adenovirus vaccine, works. (Basically, the vaccine induces the cells of the muscle into which it’s injected to make spike protein using DNA from the viral vector rather than mRNA, as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do.)

Again, however, I am struck at how certain these people are that it must be “shedding” from the vaccine that made them sick, and it must be from the man’s semen, the implication being that you shouldn’t have sex with someone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Kory should know better, but apparently doesn’t. (Either that, or he’s lying in service of his grift). This leads to him saying:

I find the near identical reports of acute illness developing after swallowing semen of a vaccinated man to be compelling evidence that spike protein or other mRNA vaccine components are present to a clinically impactful degree in sperm. Recall that shedding via sperm was not studied (as it should have been) in either animals or humans. Also know that both couples no longer engage in this type of intercourse.

A PubMed search for whether any component of the vaccine can be found in semen reveals lots of studies of whether COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccination affects sperm parameters or men’s semen. On the other hand, as I’ve discussed before when I talked about how incredibly implausible from a scientific viewpoint the concept of vaccine shedding even is for COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Kory isn’t done, though. After dredging up two stories of women supposedly getting sick from spike protein after oral sex with their partners (only one of whom was even vaccinated), he dredges up a story that he had apparently used before, citing an email to him from an Australian woman relating this tale of woe. First, though, she provides an introduction:

I am a 43 year old caucasian woman from Australia. For a large part of my adult life I have suffered from migraines, reactions to certain foods and chemicals, and infertility after my 2 children. I was never able to have a third child. I am otherwise healthy and slim with no chronic conditions whatsoever and eat very healthy. I have an auto immune issue; it’s not clear when it started but, receiving the Gardasil shot in 2012 certainly made everything worse. I also have the MTHFR mutation (both of them, heterozygous).

So she’s already antivax and believes that vaccines, specifically the HPV vaccine, caused her to develop an unspecified autoimmune disease. Of course, she has an MTHFR mutation, because before the pandemic that used to be one of the antivax quack’s favorite “explanations” for reactions to vaccines. She goes on:

Anyway, when the Covid Vax campaign started in Australia in 2021, I felt the ‘shedding’ right away. I was so ill after first coming into contact with a vaccinated individual that I was pretty much bed ridden for days and was not able to shake the accompanying brain fog. After much research (with the help of an amazing naturopath), I realised that I needed ivermectin to help me. At the time, in June 2021, it was still legal to obtain and I managed to get a kind doctor to prescribe it for me via telehealth. In 3 days I was back to my normal self. In July 2021 ivermectin was banned here and all of us concerned had to order it from India and hope that customs wouldn’t intercept it. Like minded groups formed and we all helped each other; kind compounding pharmacists would prepare it for some at their own risk. What a crazy time that was. Then my husband at the time got the shots without telling me. I started to get violent headaches every time he jumped into bed at night. Weeks later I started bleeding profusely. The bleeding never stopped (3 weeks of heavy bleeding – please note I have never in my entire life had period problems) until I had to be rushed to the emergency where they tried to force me to have a blood transfusion as my haemoglobin levels were so low they didn’t think I was going to last the night. I refused as they couldn’t guarantee that it was unvaccinated blood. I asked for an iron infusion, knowing it would build my haemoglobin levels back slowly, a longer but safer solution. I took drugs to stop the bleeding. I separated from my husband due to this issue as I could never be near him again without getting sick.

All I can say at this moment is just how horrible it must be to be this couple. First, the husband did the right thing and got vaccinated, but his wife is so convinced that “shedding” is real that she now can’t be near him because she becomes physically ill. How did she get this idea? After all, before her husband was vaccinated, this woman noted that she had “felt the shedding right away” and gotten very ill after encountering her first vaccinated person, so much so that she was bedridden for days. This brings me to another question: How did she know her husband had been vaccinated if he never told her? Or maybe he told her after the fact. Whatever the case, once she got the idea in her head that her vaccinated husband was “shedding” the evil toxic spike protein that she feared from the vaccine—but, oddly enough, not from the virus, which produces orders of magnitude more spike protein in infected individuals—the fate of their marriage was sealed, as she likely had a strong nocebo reaction to his very presence. Poor guy. Or maybe poor guy who got lucky because she dumped him because of his supposedly vaccine-contaminated semen. I just hope there were no children involved.

In her story, she states that two months after this she experienced decidual cast shedding, which happens when the uterus, instead of shedding its lining during menstruation in pieces (the normal situation) is shed in one large piece in a shape of the inside of the uterus. It’s rare and can be painful, but appears not to be harmful. It’s known to be more common in ectopic pregnancy and as a result of progesterone contraceptives. Besides there being no evidence that spike protein can cause decidual cast shedding, the timing doesn’t even jibe. But this woman is absolutely sure that spike protein shed from her vaccinated husband caused her illnesses and her decidual cast shedding.

To be honest, I don’t know which one of these people I feel more sorry for, the wife or the husband. The husband married a woman who is so antivaccine and suggestible that if she thinks you’re vaccinated she will become ill in your presence and is so afraid of vaccines that she sees spike protein everywhere. Indeed, just get a load of the last part of her account:

I want to tell you that I am so sensitive to the shedding still that I can tell if someone is vaccinated within 10 secs of me standing next to them. 2 and a half years later I can testify 100% that people are still shedding as much as they did when they first got jabbed. It does NOT stop.

I’d love to put this to the test. Can this woman pass a double-blind test in which she is placed in the presence of either vaccinated or unvaccinated people and then asked to say which is which? The test would have to be rigorous and double-blinded, and there would have to be procedures and controls in place to make sure that she isn’t somehow tipped off regarding who is vaccinated and who is not. Dr. Kory, you need to do this experiment, particularly given the woman’s other claims:

Throughout these past 2 years here is what I have learned and I can sign a legal sworn affidavit on this: -old people shed less (because their immune system is weaker?) -healthy, energetic people shed more -Covid vaccinated kids (we have a lot in Australia) are the biggest shedders (probably because of their strong immune system) – I do not walk in to my kids classrooms -I feel secondary shedding from my kids when they get home from school -Shedding seems to affect people with auto immune issues (you weren’t sure in your interview why some people were sensitive and not others). -Nattokinase has been my saviour, it is so effective that sometimes I can’t even feel the shedding. -I take ivm once a week as it has a long body shelf life and it’s also amazing. I have HCQ too, but I haven’t found the same efficacy. -LDN (low dose naltrexone) has been significant in reducing auto immune reactions and please consider it for your patients as people who are sensitive to shedding also have auto immune problems -NAC is fine but hasn’t really worked -nicotine works against shedding/spike proteins, I do not smoke but crave cigarettes when I am shed on. (the only 2 people I know who have never had covid are heavy smokers). -shedding comes from people’s breath, skin and all body fluids. It’s everywhere in their body and I do not know how these people can stay alive. -I am ok to talk to vaccinated people if we are outdoors. Mostly. -people do not stop shedding, ever. -I swear I can tell if someone is vaccinated within 10 seconds, indoors.

Seriously, Dr. Kory. I thought you were a scientist. Don’t you want to find out if this woman can really do what she claims? This is potentially Nobel Prize-level research, and, if successful, would vindicate you scientifically! So why wouldn’t you do it? Never mind the inconsistency in her story, in which children “shed” more than old people because they have a stronger immune system. Wouldn’t it be the opposite?

Also, seriously. I hope this woman gets some help of the non-naturopathic variety. She clearly needs it. I also hope that her husband has moved on and managed to find someone else.

But back to “shedding.” Remember the whole “pureblood” thing, the idea that those who are unvaccinated are “pureblood”? It was a big thing in 2022, faded, but hasn’t gone away. It is, of course, a fascist idea, very similar to the idea in Nazi Germany that “pure” Aryans were the epitome of humankind. However, this whole narrative is also yet more evidence that the antivaccine movement is a purity cult, with vaccines serving the role of “contamination” of their “purity of essence.” There’s a reason why my go-to YouTube clip is a clip of Gen. Jack Ripper from Dr. Stangelove or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb in which he talks about fluoridation being a Communist plot to “sap and impurity” our “precious bodily fluids” or “purity of essence.” In this viewpoint, once youre contaminated, not only are you impure but you can contaminate others and make them impure as well.

Another clip from Dr. Strangelove comes to mind here:

“Women sense my power and they seek the life essence. I do not avoid women, Mandrake. But I… I do deny them my essence.” This is a lot like antivax. It’s also vitalistic thinking.

Basically, not only is antivax a purity cult, but to antivaxxers are so evil, their malign influence so potent, that it can spread from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, in particular through sex. Unfortunately, Dr. Kory is deeply embedded in the cult to the point where he just takes such stories at face value. Either that, or he sees their value to his grift. It could even be both. They are not mutually exclusive.

