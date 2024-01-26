Antivaxxers write about “lessons learned” but know nothing

This week has been a bit busy, to the point where I wasn’t sure if I was going to write anything before Saturday. Then I saw an antivaxxer with whom regular readers here are familiar, Steve Kirsch, promoting an article about “lessons learned” during the pandemic:

Here’s the article, COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign. Now get a load of the list of authors: M. Nathaniel Mead, Stephanie Seneff, Russ Wolfinger, Jessica Rose, Kris Denhaerynck, Steve Kirsch, Peter A. McCullough. Regular readers will be familiar with four of them (linked to posts about them), Stephanie Seneff, Jessica Rose, Steve Kirsch, and Peter McCullough.

Right off the bat, I knew that this article had to be a steaming, stinking mass of fetid dingo’s kidneys given that over half of its authors are among the most bonkers antivaxxers whom I’ve been discussing since the pandemic hit four years ago. However, before I dig in to the actual content, I must admit that I was curious about who the other three authors were, because I had never heard of them before and wanted to know whether they, too, were antivaxxers.

Who is pontificating on “lessons learned”?

First up, Mark Nathaniel Mead lists himself as a “medical-scientific editor and writer“:

Primary skills and experience: editing & writing for the medical/scientific communities (systematic reviews, narrative reviews, research papers, blogs, books, ghostwriting); writing, editing, and revising of technical documents; research synthesis and interpretation; informative articles for the general public; public speaking for the general public and medical/scientific communities.

To me, this sounds as though he’s the ghostwriter for the group, someone to pound the text into scientific style. At least, that’s what I thought at first, until I saw that he also lists himself as a “nutritional oncology consultant” with an “integrative nutrition and health coaching” business, as well as an editorial board member for Integrative Cancer Therapies. (Remember, “integrative” means integrating quackery with oncology in this case.) But what about vaccines? LinkedIn, being LinkedIn, led me to comments that he made on other LinkedIn posts, such as this one:

Total global spending on Covid shots is projected to reach $157 billion by 2025, driven by mass booster programs expected. According to a 2021 NPR report, both Moderna and Pfizer have patents that prohibit other manufacturers from producing these vaccines, even though both companies’ R&D and production costs were paid for by US taxpayers — R&D for Moderna’s vaccine alone received $2.5 billion in taxpayer money. From Scamdemic to Greedemic.

And:

Most so-called “Long Covid” is due to an interaction between CoV2 and the synthetic mRNA injections that were reclassified as vaccines. This is due to the common denominator between CoV2 infection and the mRNA injections, which is the spike protein. Diexer and colleagues observed that 70% of these “Long Covid” — which is technically post-acute C19 syndrome, or PACS– cases occurred in individuals who had received full C19 vaccination, indicating that the injections may exacerbate PACS in most cases. The group with the lowest PACS risk was the unvaxx’d individuals who contracted Omicron as their first infection. Thus, overall, vaxx’d individuals may experience more severe long-term outcomes of C19 compared to the unvaxx’d.

So he’s antivax too. Alrighty then.

Next up, Russ Wolfinger. He’s a bit more difficult. He’s the Director of Scientific Discovery and Genomics at SAS who “leads a team in research and development of JMP and SAS-based software solutions in the areas of genomics and clinical trials.” For those unfamiliar with it, SAS is a data analytics company, and some of the tools it produces are designed to analyze genomic data. One wonders whether the leadership of SAS would appreciate someone with a title like Director of Scientific Discovery and Genomics from its company promoting antivaccine misinformation and hanging out with cranks. I couldn’t find any compelling evidence that he had promoted antivax proclivities before. His publications listed on ResearchGate and PubMed consist mainly of genomics, with his only prior publications on COVID-19 being about a COVID-19 forecast hub and the other being about the evaluation of individual and ensemble probabilistic forecasts of COVID-19 mortality in the United States.

Finally, there’s Kris Denhaerynck, RN, PhD is an odd one. He’s a nurse and this paper is the only paper having anything to do with COVID-19 that a PubMed search brings up. The rest of his papers all have something to do with transplantation, in particular cardiac transplantation. So it’s very odd that he’s included as an author.

Then, of course, I hardly need to point out how bonkers the other authors are, as I’ve written about them all before. Dr. McCullough, for instance, got his start three years ago fear mongering about COVID-19 vaccines as “depopulation” and now fronts a supplement company that sells dubious supplements as treatments for COVID-19 “vaccine injury” and COVID-19. Stephanie Seneff is known for having claimed that, thanks to GMOs and vaccines, half of all children born in 2025 would be autistic, a claim she made…in 2014. She’s since collaborated with Dr. McCullough before spreading disinformation about COVID-19. Then there’s Jessica Rose, who has a PhD in computational biology and has since pivoted to mining and misusing the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database to falsely portray COVID-19 vaccines as incredibly dangerous. (Oh, she misrepresents zebrafish experiments too.)

Then there’s Steve Kirsch, arguably the most bonkers antivaxxer of all these days. In fact, he’s become so pathetic that even his fellow antivaxxers have tried to distance themselves from him as he’s claimed that COVID-19 vaccines have killed many times more people than COVID-19 (as high as 13 million) and received a stolen database from New Zealand containing personally identifiable health information that he incompetently “analyzed” to claim that the vaccines had caused massive death and destruction in that country. (Let’s just put it this way. When Alex “Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” Berenson thinks you’re full of it, that’s bad, but it can lead to a fun crank fight.) His favorite tactic, of course, is the “debate me, bro!” challenge to actual scientists and experts to “debate” him.

Unsurprisingly, Mr. Kirsch is very proud of the article, because of course he is:

It’s now in the peer-reviewed literature that the shots should be stopped. Too many unanswered questions. Plus, the people who should be answering these questions simply don’t want to talk about it. That’s the biggest red flag in my mind. From the paper: Given the well-documented SAEs and unacceptable harm-to-reward ratio, we urge governments to endorse and enforce a global moratorium on these modified mRNA products until all relevant questions pertaining to causality, residual DNA, and aberrant protein production are answered. I am proud to be one of the authors of this paper along with my friends. Your paid subscription helps support research papers such as this one. Please consider subscribing to help us continue this work.

That’s not a promising start thus far. However, as I often say, just because the people making the claim are antivax conspiracy theorists without expertise relevant to the science behind the claims being made is not, in and of itself, a reason to reject their claims out of hand (although it is a reason to view their claims with extreme skepticism and deem them probably false). So let’s look at the manuscript itself.

Lessons learned? More like conspiracies spun

So let’s take a look at the paper itself. It’s a veritable Gish gallop of so many antivax talking points—a veritable “greatest hits,” if you will—that I can really only hit the “high points,” if you can call them that. No doubt Mr. Kirsch, if and when he see this post, will note some point or other that I didn’t address and say, “Well, what about that?” Obviously you couldn’t address this point. My answer would be: Be careful what you ask for, Mr. Kirsch. There’s nothing that says I can’t write a part two, three, or even four of this post.

In any event, right from the start, I could tell that the whole article was going to be a rehash of antivax conspiracy theories, starting with the abstract:

Our understanding of COVID-19 vaccinations and their impact on health and mortality has evolved substantially since the first vaccine rollouts. Published reports from the original randomized phase 3 trials concluded that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could greatly reduce COVID-19 symptoms. In the interim, problems with the methods, execution, and reporting of these pivotal trials have emerged. Re-analysis of the Pfizer trial data identified statistically significant increases in serious adverse events (SAEs) in the vaccine group.

I immediately recognized that “reanalysis” of the data from the original Pfizer phase III clinical trial for its vaccine and the claim that “they” had “covered up” a number of “serious adverse events” (SAEs). However, I had to be sure; so I finished reading the paper to see just what this brain trust had to say about SAEs:

Although randomized controlled trials are viewed as the gold standard for testing the safety and efficacy of medical products (due to minimizing bias), trials of limited scope can readily obscure the true safety and efficacy issues with respect to different segments of the population. In this case, the trials excluded key sub-groups, notably children, pregnant women, frail elderly persons, and immunocompromised individuals, as well as those with cancer, autoimmune disease, and other chronic inflammatory conditions [45]. Whereas the founding trials did not recruit individuals with comorbidities, vaccine recipients in the rollouts showed the actual presence of these underlying conditions. Rather than assess these well-known safety and comorbid risk concerns, the focus was narrowly placed on the potential for inflammatory lung injury as had been seen in COVID-19 patients and, many years earlier, in immunized animal models infected with SARS-CoV [46]. We are now beginning to recognize the folly of this narrow safety focus, as millions of severe and life-threatening events associated with the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be documented in the medical literature [47-51].

I can’t help but note that some of the references cited are from antivax sources and antivax cranks. For example, #49 is from antivaxxer J. Bart Classen, who has long claimed that vaccines cause diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, and #50 is a paper by Fraiman et al that I’ve discussed more than once because of how bad it is because of its misleading focus full of p-hacking on what it called serious adverse events of special interest (SAESIs) Second, note the antivax fetishization of randomized clinical trials (RCTs). First of all, RCTs are indeed the gold standard for testing the efficacy and safety of medical products, but they are not the be-all and end-all of such testing for a number of reasons that I’ll relate in a moment. Ironically, the authors mention some of them, namely how it is impossible to include subgroups of people in RCTs with every conceivable comorbidity that might affect the safety of the vaccines. In addition, of course the initial RCTs used risk of symptomatic COVID-19 as their primary endpoint. They were vaccine RCTs; vaccines are intended to prevent disease. This is all just handwaving, basically “just asking questions” (JAQing off) about all manner of conceivable issues that the vaccine RCTs weren’t intended to test.

For example, more JAQing off about “all cause mortality”:

What did the pivotal trials reveal about overall (all-cause) mortality? After carefully analyzing the ACM for the Pfizer and Moderna trials, Benn and colleagues found 61 deaths total (31 in vaccine, 30 in placebo) and a mortality RR of 1.03 (0.63-1.71), comparing the vaccinated to placebo [52]. These findings can be interpreted as “no significant difference” or no gold-standard evidence showing these mRNA vaccines reduce mortality. The lack of significant differences in deaths between the study arms is noteworthy. The true mortality impact remains unknown in this context, and this fact alone is relevant, as it would be preferable to take a vaccine with good trial evidence of reduced mortality than to take a vaccine where trial evidence does not show convincing evidence of improved survival [53]. Similarly, a subsequent analysis of the Pfizer trial data concluded that mortality rates were comparable between vaccinated and placebo groups during the initial 20-week period of the randomized trial [54]. The fact that the mRNA vaccinations did not lead to a reduction in overall mortality implies that, if the injections were indeed averting deaths specifically attributable to COVID-19, any such reduction might be offset by an increase in mortality stemming from other causes, such as SAEs.

I’ve discussed this before. The trials were not designed to test all-cause mortality because testing for all-cause mortality would have required a trial with several times the number subjects in it followed for much longer, and the original Pfizer and RCTs had between them over 70,000 subjects. This is, of course, another longstanding antivax tactic, demanding RCTs that demonstrate a decline in all-cause mortality, as Dr. Jonathan Howard pointed out about HPV vaccines, where antivaxxers made the same dubious argument:

I’m confident a large RCT lasting 20 years could have shown the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, but there would have been a real cost of waiting. Countless millions of people are protected against HPV-related cancers because doctors used the vaccine based on very solid, but less-than-perfect data. None of this was controversial amongst doctors previously. Only cranks, who wrote articles like “The Truth is Out: Gardasil Vaccine Coverup Exposed” and “Can Pharma Improve on Nature? HPV Vaccine vs Natural Infection“, opposed the HPV vaccine. And any doctor who said we should not use the HPV vaccine until there was an RCT showing it reduced all-cause mortality would be immediately recognized as a crank. Things are very different with COVID.

They’re not, actually, the only difference being that at least we wouldn’t have to wait 20 years for all-cause mortality outcomes with respect to COVID-19. We would have had to wait several years, however, and that made zero sense in the middle of a pandemic for which a safe and effective vaccine was desperately needed. Not that that stops the antivaxxers from opining:

Even the six-month Pfizer trial failed to show any reduction in all-cause mortality [35]. Indeed, a reanalysis of the postmarketing data provided to the FDA suggests the opposite effect. The extended portion of the trial included four months of an unblinded period, in which most placebo participants crossed over to the vaccination group.

They then go on and on about how there was no different in all-cause mortality seen and then harp upon small statistically insignificant differences that didn’t favor the vaccines, apparently ignoring the fact that statistically insignificant means that they were not distinguishable from zero difference. Here’s the thing that these ideologues neglect to mention. There is more than just science influencing medical research. There’s medical ethics, too. After letting the trial go on long enough to produce results that show that the vaccine was safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, it then became unethical to deny the vaccine to the placebo control group; indeed, medical ethics demanded that the group be unblinded and the placebo control group be offered the vaccine. Moreover, it would have been utterly impractical to require that they continue unvaccinated anyway, because the vaccine was rolling out to the general public under an emergency use authorization (EUA), and there was nothing to stop people in the control group from getting vaccinated if they wanted to. (Hint: Many of them wanted to be vaccinated.) Did unblinding make it more difficult to evaluate later evidence? Yes, but less than optimal science is sometimes the price that we pay for ethical human subjects research.

I also note that these fools operate under a double standard, being some of the same people who ahistorically rant about a “Nuremberg 2.0” for public health officials, doctors, and scientists based on mass vaccinations somehow being a “medical experiment” and “crime against humanity” are the same ones who rant about how unblinding the original RCTs of the original vaccines somehow compromised the science when medical ethics demanded that they be unblinded.

Then, of course, the authors harp on “contamination” with plasmid DNA and how the vaccines could “permanently alter your DNA”—excuse, me, “integrate with your genome”—even though there is no biological mechanism for that, other than at the extremes in highly artificial conditions in cell culture:

The issue of batch variability is further complicated by recent findings of DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccines [151]. In an analysis of multiple vials of the bivalent Pfizer and Moderna mRNA products, McKernan et al. found “high levels of DNA contamination in both the monovalent and bivalent vaccines” that were “orders of magnitude higher than the EMA’s limit” of 330 nanograms of DNA per milligram of RNA [152]. The DNA process-related impurities also exceeded the safety limits of the FDA (10ng/dose). In a follow-up attempt to disprove this claim, Buckhaults and his genomics research team examined two batches of Pfizer mRNA vials and confirmed contamination with the plasmid DNA vector that had been used as the template for mRNA vaccine production [8,153]. At a South Carolina Senate hearing, Buckhaults reported having consistently sequenced substantial quantities of plasmid DNA, 200 billion DNA fragments per vial [153].

I already discussed these studies, why “200 billion” is not very much on a molecular scale—although it sure does sound scary to the non-biochemist—and why Phillip Buckhaults and Kevin McKernan are, well, full of shit when ranting about “adulteration” of the vaccines.

Ditto their rant about SV40 “contamination”:

The SV40 promoter has found potential use as an enhancer in gene therapy treatments based on DNA plasmids. In a 2001 study on somatic gene delivery to skeletal muscle cells, it was shown that incorporation of the SV40 enhancer into DNA plasmids could increase the level of exogenous gene expression by a factor of 20 [159]. According to an insightful editorial on the implications of process-related impurities, the packaging of DNA fragments into lipid particles enhances the possibility that the DNA fragments will integrate into the human genome [160]. While absent in the vials utilized during the registrational trials, the SV40 promoter has been identified in all tested BioNTech vials drawn from batches that have been distributed to the public. On December 6, 2023, Florida’s surgeon general Joseph Ladapo contacted the FDA and CDC with questions about safety assessments and the discovery of billions of DNA fragments per dose of the mRNA vaccine products [161,162]. A week later, the FDA responded in writing by citing genotoxicity studies (which are inadequate for evaluating the risk of DNA integration) and by blurring the distinction between the SV40 promoter/enhancer and SV40 proteins, erroneously treating these elements as interchangeable [162]. Because the agency has thus far failed to provide any evidence of conducting DNA integration assessments to address the risks highlighted by the agency itself back in 2007, Ladapo called for a complete halt on the use of all COVID-19 mRNA vaccines [161,162]. In a Brownstone Institute article, mRNA vaccine developer Robert Malone strongly criticized the FDA’s unwillingness to evaluate the potential risks of the contaminant DNA [163].

I’ll only mention a couple of points here, because I’ve been writing about how deceptive and not based in science antivax fear mongering about “contamination” and “genotoxicity” have been going back months and months, and my response to Dr. Ladapo’s latest invocation of these tropes summarizes most of it in pretty decent detail; so I’ll just refer you there and repeat that molecular biologists (like me—remember, I’m not just a surgeon but have a PhD in cellular physiology and my research has long involved molecular biology, sometimes even hardcore old school promoter bashing and gene regulation by microRNAs) immediately recognize that theoretically genomic integration could happen, but also that, no, the likelihood of its happening with small fragments of DNA from a plasmid that might or might not contain parts of the SV40 promoter is infinitesimally small.

I’ll also mention that only the Pfizer vaccine used a plasmid with an SV40 promoter sequence in it. Moderna did not. (I checked the plasmid maps.) You might think that, therefore, those fear mongering about “turbo cancers” due to SV40 would thus be OK with Moderna vaccines. You’d be wrong, of course, because it’s not about SV40 or anything else about the vaccines, at least not specifically. It’s about just vaccines and fear of them. If it isn’t SV40, it’s vaccines “hypothetical capacity of COVID-19 vaccines to activate biological mechanisms that may collectively create a microenvironment conducive to cancer progression, either accelerating existing macroscopic disease or awakening dormant micrometastases.” I hadn’t seen that particular reference before, but might well have to write about it. Again, it’s about the vaccines, rather than any ingredient, the “toxins gambit” (deployed liberally throughout this paper), or anything else.

I’ll even point out that the authors cite “frame shifting” producing “junk proteins” that supposedly produce autoimmunity:

In a remarkable discovery, Mulroney et al. observed that the mRNA vaccines induced antibodies in mice to proteins that could be synthesized from the mRNA code if it were frameshifted by one nucleotide. This was not seen in cells challenged with just the S-protein or in mice vaccinated with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine (AstraZeneca plc, Cambridge, United Kingdom), which is a DNA-based vaccine [170]. They suggested that it was the N1-methylpseduouridylation that caused the frameshift. Such unintended, off-target proteins have, in Mulroney et al.’s terms, “huge potential to be harmful,” in part due to potential homology with human proteins that could, in turn, induce autoimmune disease [170-172].

No. Just no. Again, I wrote about why not only is frame shifting a normal process but also why it is not a major safety concern in mRNA vaccines. As I put it: Antivaxxers think they understand frame shifting. They do not.

I could go on, but maybe I’ll save more for a part two if someone like Mr. Kirsch gets spunky about my not having addressed in this post his fear mongering in the article about myocarditis, all-cause mortality, apoptosis, “sudden death,” and more. Again, the authors should be careful what they ask for. Also, the sheer volume of antivax misinformation in this post is another vindication of my take that Brandolini’s Law, which states that the “amount of energy needed to refute bullshit is an order of magnitude bigger than that needed to produce it” is far too optimistic, because it takes at least two orders of magnitude more energy to refute bullshit than it does to produce it. Bullshit asymmetry principle, indeed.

Antivaxxers publish bullshit—excuse me, “lessons learned”—in a bottom feeding journal

Finally, I never addressed the journal in which this “study” or “review” was published, Cureus. Let’s just say that I’ve discussed studies published in Cureus before, and none of them have been good. Let’s also just say that the reputation of this journal is…not good. For instance, a study conducted by librarians at Emory University found that Cureus in the top two among institutional publications deemed predatory or untrustworthy. (The other was OncoTarget.) A big part of the reason is that the entire philosophy of the journal seems to be to publish as fast as possible, its peer review being so fast that I question whether it even truly qualifies as a “peer-reviewed” journal.

Basically, Cureus is a highly mixed bag. Sure, it’s published some decent science, such as when breast cancer surgeon Dr. Laura Esserman wanted to publish an article about the I-SPY 2 trial in Cureus over a decade ago and has served on the journal’s editorial board. However, it’s also a magnet for dubious studies, most recently particularly about COVID-19. Dr. Esserman is a prominent, admired surgeon-scientist. I wonder what she thinks of Cureus now. She doesn’t seem to be on the Editorial Board anymore, although she is on its Academic Council, which aspires to “ensure that Cureus aspires to the highest academic standards” by assisting “Cureus in changing the medical publishing industry by leveraging its members’ broad-ranging experience and formidable understanding of the medical and scientific research communities.” It’d be nice if someone like Dr. Esserman would actually do that, wouldn’t it? Or Sam Hellman, whom I knew—although admittedly not well—back in the 1990s when I was doing my fellowship at the University of Chicago. Basically, Cureus has some pretty prestigious people on its Editorial Board and Academic Council, but you wouldn’t know it from this particular bit of antivax propaganda published there.

When you boil it all down, what this article is turns out to be nothing more than a veritable Gish gallop through all the major COVID-19 antivaccine conspiracy theories published in a journal whose peer review process is so fast as to be unreliable, to put it kindly. It is an impressive Gish gallop, given its length and the sheer quantity of misinformation contained it in—Brandolini’s Law strikes again—but a Gish gallop nonetheless. I’m sure that antivaxxers like Dr. McCullough and Mr. Kirsch (the two most famous of its authors) will be flogging it for months.

