On Friday, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber exploded, killing a five-year-old child being treated at an “integrative” clinic. Quackery kills.
Ductal carcinoma in situ is a precursor of breast cancer that is usually treated with surgery, radiation therapy, and estrogen blockade. A new study (COMET) suggests that watchful waiting might be safe for low risk DCIS.
Even as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. prepares to face confirmation hearings today, there has been amusing trouble in “make America healthy” paradise. Will it derail RFK Jr.’s bid to become HHS Secretary?
A proponent of the Great Barrington Declaration is comparing rejection of its “natural herd immunity” approach to the pandemic to the rejection of Ignaz Semmelweis and his findings (and Galileo, too). It’s a deceptive comparison beloved of all manner of scientific cranks.
One of many shameful incidents in the life of antivax activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was his promotion of anti-MMR fear mongering during a measles epidemic in Samoa. Now that he could become HHS Secretary, his apologists are frantically trying to gaslight you. Here’s how.