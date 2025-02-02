Categories
Hyperbaric oxygen treatment can kill

hyperbaric oxygen chambers

On Friday, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber exploded, killing a five-year-old child being treated at an “integrative” clinic. Quackery kills.

Cancer Clinical trials Medicine

Is it safe to watch DCIS rather than remove it?

Breast cancer progression .
Ductal carcinoma in situ is a precursor of breast cancer that is usually treated with surgery, radiation therapy, and estrogen blockade. A new study (COMET) suggests that watchful waiting might be safe for low risk DCIS.

Antivaccine nonsense Politics Pseudoscience

Amusing factionalism in the MAHA universe

What MAHA reminds me of these days.

Even as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. prepares to face confirmation hearings today, there has been amusing trouble in “make America healthy” paradise. Will it derail RFK Jr.’s bid to become HHS Secretary?

History Medicine Science

The frequent crank fallacy of the appeal to Semmelweis

A proponent of the Great Barrington Declaration is comparing rejection of its “natural herd immunity” approach to the pandemic to the rejection of Ignaz Semmelweis and his findings (and Galileo, too). It’s a deceptive comparison beloved of all manner of scientific cranks.

Antivaccine nonsense Bad science Medicine Politics Popular culture

Dr. Vinay Prasad gaslights his readers about RFK Jr. ‘s role in the deadly Samoa measles outbreak

RFK Jr.'s letter to the Samoan Prime Minister
RFK Jr.'s letter to the Samoan Prime Minister in November 2019, right during the deadliest part of the measles outbreak.

One of many shameful incidents in the life of antivax activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was his promotion of anti-MMR fear mongering during a measles epidemic in Samoa. Now that he could become HHS Secretary, his apologists are frantically trying to gaslight you. Here’s how.