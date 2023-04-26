Dr. Joseph Ladapo: Busted lying with statistics about COVID-19 vaccines

I hadn’t planned on posting today, but then there was a news story published Monday by Politico that I felt the obligation to acknowledge at least briefly (for me). It concerns everybody’s favorite COVID-19 minimizing antivax Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who, not coincidentally, was a member of the hydroxychloroquine-pushing grifting group of doctors known as America’s Frontline Doctors. Dr. Ladapo, as you might recall, was appointed to lead Florida’s health department by Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an apparent bid to make Florida the most COVID-friendly state in the union, all in the name of “freedom.” Since then, he’s done everything he could to dismantle whatever was left of Florida’s public health infrastructure. Most notoriously, though his health department made antivax disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines official by publishing a study claiming to have found that the risk of myocarditis after mRNA vaccines in men aged 18-39 was so high that young men should forego vaccination against COVID-19, because—or so Dr. Ladapo claimed—vaccination is more dangerous than COVID-19 for younger men. It ultimately turned out that, not only was the study as bad as many of us had suspected when it was released, but that the study had gone through multiple iterations that looked like p-hacking, post hoc alterations in the protocol, and the failure to report certain statistics, all designed to make the vaccine look worse.

At the time, given the anonymity of the authors, whose names were not disclosed, and even the anonymity of whoever was demanding successive changes in the manuscript, as revealed by FOIA requests for all the drafts of the manuscript, I strongly suspected that it was Dr. Ladapo himself behind the revisions, although there were those who suspected that it was Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg. Personally, I had suspected that Dr. Høeg was one of the authors, but it doesn’t really matter. We now know that Dr. Ladapo used his position of authority to force his the department that he heads to lie with statistics.

From Politico:

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo personally altered a state-driven study about Covid-19 vaccines last year to suggest that some doses pose a significantly higher health risk for young men than had been established by the broader medical community, according to a newly obtained document. Ladapo’s changes, released as part of a public records request, presented the risks of cardiac death to be more severe than previous versions of the study. He later used the final document in October to bolster disputed claims that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were dangerous to young men.

My reaction? Quelle surprise! (That was sarcasm, obviously.) Of course it was Dr. Ladapo! It had to be him who had pushed for tweaking of the time periods analyzed and then the removal of sensitivity analyses that had assessed whether differences seen in the risk of myocarditis in various groups were likely to be due to vaccination compared to other factors, as well as comparisons between the risk of myocarditis due to the vaccines versus the risk due to COVID-19 itself that showed that the risk of myocarditis was far higher after COVID-19 than after vaccination.

Lying with statistics, indeed, and I’m glad that the Politico story quoted someone willing to say bluntly that it was a lie:

The surgeon general, a well-known Covid-19 vaccine skeptic, faced a backlash from the medical community after he made the assertions, which go against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics. But Ladapo’s statements aligned well with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination. Researchers with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and University of Florida, who viewed Ladapo’s edits on the study and have followed the issue closely, criticized the surgeon general for making the changes. One said it appears Ladapo altered the study out of political — not scientific — concerns. “I think it’s a lie,” Matt Hitchings, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, said of Ladapo’s assertion that the Covid-19 vaccine causes cardiac death in young men. “To say this — based on what we’ve seen, and how this analysis was made — it’s a lie.”

Also:

Yet the researchers who viewed a copy of the edits said Ladapo removed an important analysis that would have contradicted his recommendation. Daniel Salmon, director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, called Ladapo’s changes “really troubling.” “He took out stuff that didn’t support his position,” Salmon said. “That’s really a problem.” Hitchings chastised the integrity of Ladapo’s study after it was released last fall but is now much more critical. “What’s clear from the previous analysis, and even more clear from Dr. L’s edits, is that absolutely there was a political motivation behind the final analysis that was produced,” Hitchings said. “Key information was withheld from the public that would have allowed them or other experts to interpret this in context.” Ladapo’s edits also shed new light on an anonymous internal complaint he faced last year. The complaint, which the Florida Department of Health’s inspector general investigated, accused Ladapo of “scientific fraud” for allegedly manipulating the final draft of the study.

I too think that Dr. Ladapo was lying with statistics. That’s what he was hired by Gov. DeSantis to do: To lie by downplaying the risks of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines while lying about the risks from the vaccines by hugely and dishonestly inflating them.

Moreover Dr. Ladapo basically admitted that he had been the one responsible for the revisions, while making rather implausible excuses:

In a statement to POLITICO, Ladapo said revisions and refinements are a normal part of assessing surveillance data and that he has the appropriate expertise and training to make those decisions. “To say that I ‘removed an analysis’ for a particular outcome is an implicit denial of the fact that the public has been the recipient of biased data and interpretations since the beginning of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine campaign,” he said. “I have never been afraid of disagreement with peers or media.” He also said that he determined the study was worthwhile since “the federal government and Big Pharma continue to misrepresent risks associated with these vaccines.” The DeSantis administration referred questions to Florida’s Department of Health.

Thank you, Dr. Ladapo, for basically admitting that Politico had busted you lying with statistics, and what I (and others) had been saying since October was correct, namely that you had manipulated the study and its statistics for political reasons. Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the entire state medical and public health apparatus of Florida has become a tool for spreading his COVID-19 minimizing antivax propaganda, with Dr. Ladapo having eagerly signed on to be his willing accomplice in spreading misinformation. It’s a hell of a thing when an actual state public health apparatus publishes something that’s not just wrong, but intentionally misleading and dangerous, such as this study with anonymous authors and its having been revised for clearly political reasons. It initially succeeded in its purpose, to serve as what seems to lay people like scientific justification for antivaccine messaging. Although I hope that the revelation of Dr. Ladapo’s politically-inspired revisions will blunt the usefulness of the study for antivax propaganda purposes, I fear that it likely will not, as this study appears to have faded from public consciousness a mere two days after being reported.

Unfortunately, it is also highly unlikely that Dr. Ladapo will suffer any adverse consequences whatsoever for his scientific fraud, other than to be portrayed as a victim of unjustified “persecution” and criticism for having been a brave maverick doctor bucking the public health establishment. Indeed, he is likely destined for federal office should Republicans win the Presidency in 2024, either as Surgeon General or, even worse given that the Surgeon General doesn’t really have much in the way of real power, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, CDC Director, or FDA Commissioner. I’m not kidding, either. If Republicans win the White House next year, Dr. Ladapo will be considered for high ranking positions overseeing medicine and/or public health.

Finally, I look forward to seeing all the antivaxxers who rant about how the CDC, FDA, and big pharma supposedly “manipulate” science for their own nefarious ends take Dr. Ladapo to task for his blatant manipulation of science for political ends in the service of Gov. DeSantis.

Like Loading...