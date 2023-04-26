Dr. Joseph Ladapo: Busted lying with statistics about COVID-19 vaccines

I hadn’t planned on posting today, but then there was a news story published Monday by Politico that I felt the obligation to acknowledge at least briefly (for me). It concerns everybody’s favorite COVID-19 minimizing antivax Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who, not coincidentally, was a member of the hydroxychloroquine-pushing grifting group of doctors known as America’s Frontline Doctors. Dr. Ladapo, as you might recall, was appointed to lead Florida’s health department by Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an apparent bid to make Florida the most COVID-friendly state in the union, all in the name of “freedom.” Since then, he’s done everything he could to dismantle whatever was left of Florida’s public health infrastructure. Most notoriously, though his health department made antivax disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines official by publishing a study claiming to have found that the risk of myocarditis after mRNA vaccines in men aged 18-39 was so high that young men should forego vaccination against COVID-19, because—or so Dr. Ladapo claimed—vaccination is more dangerous than COVID-19 for younger men. It ultimately turned out that, not only was the study as bad as many of us had suspected when it was released, but that the study had gone through multiple iterations that looked like p-hacking, post hoc alterations in the protocol, and the failure to report certain statistics, all designed to make the vaccine look worse.
At the time, given the anonymity of the authors, whose names were not disclosed, and even the anonymity of whoever was demanding successive changes in the manuscript, as revealed by FOIA requests for all the drafts of the manuscript, I strongly suspected that it was Dr. Ladapo himself behind the revisions, although there were those who suspected that it was Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg. Personally, I had suspected that Dr. Høeg was one of the authors, but it doesn’t really matter. We now know that Dr. Ladapo used his position of authority to force his the department that he heads to lie with statistics.
From Politico:
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo personally altered a state-driven study about Covid-19 vaccines last year to suggest that some doses pose a significantly higher health risk for young men than had been established by the broader medical community, according to a newly obtained document.
Ladapo’s changes, released as part of a public records request, presented the risks of cardiac death to be more severe than previous versions of the study. He later used the final document in October to bolster disputed claims that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were dangerous to young men.
My reaction? Quelle surprise! (That was sarcasm, obviously.) Of course it was Dr. Ladapo! It had to be him who had pushed for tweaking of the time periods analyzed and then the removal of sensitivity analyses that had assessed whether differences seen in the risk of myocarditis in various groups were likely to be due to vaccination compared to other factors, as well as comparisons between the risk of myocarditis due to the vaccines versus the risk due to COVID-19 itself that showed that the risk of myocarditis was far higher after COVID-19 than after vaccination.
Lying with statistics, indeed, and I’m glad that the Politico story quoted someone willing to say bluntly that it was a lie:
The surgeon general, a well-known Covid-19 vaccine skeptic, faced a backlash from the medical community after he made the assertions, which go against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics. But Ladapo’s statements aligned well with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.
Researchers with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and University of Florida, who viewed Ladapo’s edits on the study and have followed the issue closely, criticized the surgeon general for making the changes. One said it appears Ladapo altered the study out of political — not scientific — concerns.
“I think it’s a lie,” Matt Hitchings, an assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, said of Ladapo’s assertion that the Covid-19 vaccine causes cardiac death in young men. “To say this — based on what we’ve seen, and how this analysis was made — it’s a lie.”
Also:
Yet the researchers who viewed a copy of the edits said Ladapo removed an important analysis that would have contradicted his recommendation. Daniel Salmon, director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, called Ladapo’s changes “really troubling.”
“He took out stuff that didn’t support his position,” Salmon said. “That’s really a problem.”
Hitchings chastised the integrity of Ladapo’s study after it was released last fall but is now much more critical.
“What’s clear from the previous analysis, and even more clear from Dr. L’s edits, is that absolutely there was a political motivation behind the final analysis that was produced,” Hitchings said. “Key information was withheld from the public that would have allowed them or other experts to interpret this in context.”
Ladapo’s edits also shed new light on an anonymous internal complaint he faced last year. The complaint, which the Florida Department of Health’s inspector general investigated, accused Ladapo of “scientific fraud” for allegedly manipulating the final draft of the study.
I too think that Dr. Ladapo was lying with statistics. That’s what he was hired by Gov. DeSantis to do: To lie by downplaying the risks of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines while lying about the risks from the vaccines by hugely and dishonestly inflating them.
Moreover Dr. Ladapo basically admitted that he had been the one responsible for the revisions, while making rather implausible excuses:
In a statement to POLITICO, Ladapo said revisions and refinements are a normal part of assessing surveillance data and that he has the appropriate expertise and training to make those decisions.
“To say that I ‘removed an analysis’ for a particular outcome is an implicit denial of the fact that the public has been the recipient of biased data and interpretations since the beginning of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine campaign,” he said. “I have never been afraid of disagreement with peers or media.”
He also said that he determined the study was worthwhile since “the federal government and Big Pharma continue to misrepresent risks associated with these vaccines.”
The DeSantis administration referred questions to Florida’s Department of Health.
Thank you, Dr. Ladapo, for basically admitting that Politico had busted you lying with statistics, and what I (and others) had been saying since October was correct, namely that you had manipulated the study and its statistics for political reasons. Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the entire state medical and public health apparatus of Florida has become a tool for spreading his COVID-19 minimizing antivax propaganda, with Dr. Ladapo having eagerly signed on to be his willing accomplice in spreading misinformation. It’s a hell of a thing when an actual state public health apparatus publishes something that’s not just wrong, but intentionally misleading and dangerous, such as this study with anonymous authors and its having been revised for clearly political reasons. It initially succeeded in its purpose, to serve as what seems to lay people like scientific justification for antivaccine messaging. Although I hope that the revelation of Dr. Ladapo’s politically-inspired revisions will blunt the usefulness of the study for antivax propaganda purposes, I fear that it likely will not, as this study appears to have faded from public consciousness a mere two days after being reported.
Unfortunately, it is also highly unlikely that Dr. Ladapo will suffer any adverse consequences whatsoever for his scientific fraud, other than to be portrayed as a victim of unjustified “persecution” and criticism for having been a brave maverick doctor bucking the public health establishment. Indeed, he is likely destined for federal office should Republicans win the Presidency in 2024, either as Surgeon General or, even worse given that the Surgeon General doesn’t really have much in the way of real power, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, CDC Director, or FDA Commissioner. I’m not kidding, either. If Republicans win the White House next year, Dr. Ladapo will be considered for high ranking positions overseeing medicine and/or public health.
Finally, I look forward to seeing all the antivaxxers who rant about how the CDC, FDA, and big pharma supposedly “manipulate” science for their own nefarious ends take Dr. Ladapo to task for his blatant manipulation of science for political ends in the service of Gov. DeSantis.
70 replies on “Dr. Joseph Ladapo: Busted lying with statistics about COVID-19 vaccines”
The pattern of US deaths from 2020-2022 indicates the massive increase in deaths was not consistent with either a virus or a vaccine being the sole cause. So pretty much everyone is lying. https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2023/4/22/the-new-death-wave-phenomenon-that-no-one-is-talking-about
Must be a coincidence that excess deaths magically started in March 2020 and the waves of excess deaths followed waves of infection. /s
When admitted and excess covid deaths are totaled, US covid deaths are more than the total of all US war dead from 1776 to the present (on the US side).
Why would a virus cause a simultaneous surge of death in countries around the world, right after the WHO declared a pandemic? Did ‘The Virus’ take stealth jets all over, then lay in wait to strike at the right time?
If your claim is that all the death waves, before and after the Cvax was introduced, were due to COVID, then I take it you are acknowledging the Cvax was useless at best. There were more US deaths in 2021, post-vax, than there were in 2020.
Tell me you don’t know what a pandemic is without telling me you don’t know what a pandemic is.😂
Also, you do realize that the vaccine didn’t roll out simultaneously all over the world, right? There was a lot of heterogeneity in when and how rapidly different countries vaccinated their populations. Some did it quickly and immediately, others not so much. 🙄
I mean a real pandemic, as in with more than a handful of people dying. The April death surge in the US resulted in over 135,000 extra deaths. You’re just avoiding the question of why multiple countries around the world had simultaneous death surges in April 2020. That’s long before the vaccines rolled out anywhere.
The paper I linked to is only about US deaths, so no idea what your second point has to do with anything. Someone else wrote about the worldwide death surge in April 2020, pre-vax. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341832637_All-cause_mortality_during_COVID-19_No_plague_and_a_likely_signature_of_mass_homicide_by_government_response
Denis Rancourt? 😂
Just to add, it would be useful to know whether any of the subsequent death waves in the US also occurred in other countries simultaneously, like the April 2020 one did. Then we could see how it matches up to their vax rate. If the deaths waves are the same but the vax start date and rate is different, that could point to the vax not being involved.
Dissing the author of a paper doesn’t mean the contents are false. If you’re claiming there were no simultaneous death surges in multiple countries in April 2020, show us.
When an author is a blithering conspiracy theorist with a track record of spewing utter nonsense, the odds of his being correct are…not good, to be kind.🙄
LOL, you really know how to find the nutcases Ginny. Rancourt is the only person I know of who has been kicked off Researchgate. I mean this is a guy who believes the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, gender equity and anti-racism policies are in fact covert means to usher in the Great Reset.
The fact that you stoop to quote Rancourt shows that it is not quality arguments you look for, but arguments, no matter how stupid, that support your beliefs.
Please ban this person. My dog is smarter.
COVID deahs happens when here are COVID infections. Did COVID hit same time as US. There were migitation efforts, too:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-60380317
I’d like to see the scientific evidence supporting the
But it’s likely to be more argument from incredulity/speculative BS.
You linked to a 10-paragraph post on your crappy Web site, not a “paper,” Gindo.
Y’all are hilarious. You pick out a single point (simultaneous death surges around the world in April 2020), then claim the author is a ‘conspiracy theorist’ and therefore it’s reasonable to assume he fabricated all his mortality data. BRILLIANT! 😀
BTW, just to clarify…I trust no one is claiming the CDC’s mortality data (the Death Waves) I wrote about is false. And of course no one has explained the death waves, except with a one-world blanket “COVID!”
Ginny Moron Stoner
Just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water /s
Actually, I was thinking just yesterday how nice it was not to have the clueless VAERS lady dumping all over the comment threads and letting the rest of us actually have a discussion! But that was earlier in the day.
I’m sorry if this virus doesn’t fit with your predetermined model. Real life rarely does – get over it….
I’m just asking how “real life” is consistent with the virus narrative–a question you couldn’t answer. I have no “predetermined model” because the entire field of virology is bogus.
I love it when non-experts who have demonstrated time and time again that they don’t have the first clue what they’re talking about declare an entire scientific field “bogus” because they don’t like what that science tells them. The combination of hubris and Dunning-Kruger is just incredible. 😂
Ginny – What question didn’t I answer?
Orac said, “I love it when non-experts […] declare an entire scientific field “bogus” because they don’t like what that science tells them. ”
Virology has utterly mangled the scientific method–THAT is the problem–it is NOT good science. But hey, “The Experts” say it’s brilliant, so it must be. We all know “scientific debate” these days is limited to trashing your opponent, and the one with the cleverest wit, or the most letters after their name, wins.
Says someone who has demonstrated more times than I can remember that her understanding of the scientific method is, at best, simplistic to the point of grade school level.🙄
How can all these people be dying if we are not vaccinating them yet? /s
To quote from one source
In particular note that there is no mention of the actual number of deaths. Although if no one is dying, scientists wouldn’t go to the trouble of gathering samples from lots of people and sequencing them to figure out what is making them sick.
To quote a little bit from David Quammen’s book
Oh, great, Gindo has dropped by with some thread spam.
Gotta get those hate-readers that come here to go to her blog and give her clicks. Mommy needs a new fix.
Your blog is stupid and you should be ashamed.
You’re still not a scientist.
Are you a nun or something? I can almost see you wagging your finger at me. 😀
There is some data for your website:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
It is actual vaxxed/unvaxxed study, no need to speak general excess deaths.
Off the immediate topic, but very much about antivax:
First off, I’m going to more-or-less out myself, not that it matters — I’m a professor at Dartmouth College, in a physical science. And I just returned from poking my nose into an anti-vax love in at the Hanover Inn, attended by maybe 200 people, and organized by the “Concerned Alumni of Dartmouth”. RFK Jr will be the featured speaker. I didn’t stay because I could feel the bile rising, and figured it would be better not to get into a fistfight, plus I want to join the group bike ride later this afternoon.
I’m still kind of shaking. Ugh. These people did so much harm, and spout so much B.S., even though they seem to be well-meaning.
The head of immunology at the med school said he was intending to attend with some reinforcements, but I wasn’t going to sit through a whole set of panelists. And I sure wasn’t going to be hanging on RFK Jr’s every word. The road beckons.
Careful, Prof–your indoctrination is showing. An obvious symptom is your inability to engage in civil, rational debate about what is supposed to be an issue of science. The intensity of your emotion is telling.
You claim it’s because your pro-vax position is morally superior–because you’re right, of course–but what if you are wrong? There is one factual answer the question of whether any vaccine is safe and effective and saves lives, and you are emotionally unable to objectively entertain the idea that your deeply indoctrinated faith in vaccination is wrong. You said as much yourself.
Ginny (just in the comments to this post):
“An obvious symptom is your inability to engage in civil, rational debate about what is supposed to be an issue of science.”
” I have no “predetermined model” because the entire field of virology is bogus.”
Orac assessment of Rancourt is applies to Ginny as well:: “When an author is a blithering conspiracy theorist with a track record of spewing utter nonsense, the odds of his being correct are…not good, to be kind.”
You won’t try to explain the Death Waves because you can’t–not because nothing I say warrants a civil response. You’re not fooling anyone who actually reads it.
It’s like getting into debates with flat-earthers. The shape of the earth is a subject on which I actually DO have deep field expertise.
I recently came up with an analogy — people trying to convince me that the earth is flat, or of whatever ludicrous astronomical theory, is like people trying to convince a master machinist that lathes don’t work — you only think they do because Big Machine Tool has you hoodwinked.
What if yuu yourself are wrong ? Did eradication of smaallpox save lives ? Answer is obvious.
Robert Kennedy Jr always lies. so I understand that someone cannot stand him.
” An obvious symptom is your inability to engage in civil, rational debate about what is supposed to be an issue of science.”
When are you going to get an education in science, then? Because it’s clear to everyone that you’re just a dense anti-vax troll that has no clue what she’s doing when it comes to actual science.
“inability to engage in civil, rational debate about what is supposed to be an issue of science”
Why would you engage in scientific debate about an issue of science, when you aren’t a scientist who studied the field in question and the people you are debating aren’t scientists at all?
You could have a pub argument though.
@ palindrom:
You’re a brave soul to attend.
Quite a while ago, I drummed up nerve to attend a well-known woo-meister’s book event nearby; surprisingly, the loon had many admiring fans – over 100- who hung upon his every word and applauded everything he said loudly. He trotted around the venue making randy asides about his “endurance”. Taking questions about diet, inflammation and illnesses from his thralls, he then waltzed over to me asking if I had any questions to which I replied, ” Not about health”, coldly, at which point he withdrew to a friendlier locale. I actually wanted to ask him about his “doctorate”.
Just showing up is an accomplishment for sceptics.
Yep. This was the last time I braved such an event. https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2018/08/03/jeff-noble-kerry-bentivolio-host-antivax/
Your self-restraint was admirable!
… (thump thump) … Is this thing on? [A comment disappeared, will repeat if this shows.]
Thanks for the info. WordPress commenting is tricky. I saw yours in the list below but they disappeared when I tried to read them. So I posted my little comment and yours showed up!
I think many of my comments here seem to disappear into some sort of limbo for a while. I made one about 3 weeks ago with three links and I’m not sure it ever got out of moderation.
This seems to be getting a fare amount of coverage from the YouTube bloggers.
Here is Rebecca Watson’s take on the Politico investigation.
I always figured that Ladapo was responsible for the changes, but I didn’t know how directly he might have been involved.
He didn’t try to get this published in a scientific journal but it still counts as fraud IMHO.
https://youtu.be/bajcXNHRfp0
And Susan Oliver:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKiSGrnmQng
@ Ginny Stoner
There are good statistics that, besides deaths from the virus, higher death rates from suicides, drunken driving, people with other disease who couldn’t be seen at hospitals because they were overwhelmed with COVID cases and under stringent guidelines for infectious diseases, and other reasons. It’s been awhile since you posted comments on this blog; but other idiots have taken your place, so welcome back.
There are no “good statistics” and more and more people are starting to realize it, thanks to nonsense like this comment, that can’t back up their bogus sales pitches
There is a vaxxed/unvaxxed study about non COVID deaths. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
Check non COVID deaths among vaccinated
@ Ginny Stoner
And I guess you are unaware of the huge increase during the pandemic of drug overdoses due to opioids.
If you claim to have figured out all the reasons for the massive number of excess deaths in 2020-2022, then write something up and hold yourself accountable for your claims, instead of shooting ideas from the hip, half of which are nonsense, and trying to make them sound like ‘knowledge.’
Besides, nothing you said explains the unprecedented Death Waves–an entirely new pattern of deaths never recorded before.
Florida – a safe space for scientific fraud. It used to be that Florida was famous for its uneducated stupid and dishonest people, but now it’s becoming famous for its educated stupid and dishonest people.
If the American Board of internal Medicine had a f***ing spine, they could sit up, open their closed eyes and strip Ladapo of his board certification in internal medicine.
But ABIM is run by cowards and profiteers.
My thoughts exactly. Any doctor who deliberately spreads lies about highly important public health interventions and thus betrays his medical oath as well as his scientific education should face a disciplinary board at the very least.
Unfortunately, Republicans appear to think that their goal of gaining Full Control over the US trumps (pun intended) not just the law, but also basic ethics and even human decency. I am absolutely appalled at the ease with which many Republicans have adopted the former president’s modus operandi of spreading lies as a matter of routine when the truth isn’t to their liking or doesn’t serve their purpose.
Here in the UK they appear to be dealing with this issue.
Doctor lose MTPS suspension appeal – Adil v GMC
Apr 9, 2023 General Medical Council (GMC)
https://fitnesstopractisenews.co.uk/doctor-lose-mtps-suspension-appeal-adil-v-gmc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=doctor-lose-mtps-suspension-appeal-adil-v-gmc
ACIP has published several safety analyses of COVID19 vaccines based on VAERS data–without even once mentioning the unprecedented volume of VAERS reports compared to other vaccines. This information is being intentionally concealed, along with details about the statistical analyses allegedly being used to detect safety signals. I wrote about it in the second half of this paper: https://www.virginiastoner.com/writing/2022/9/15/the-bayesian-covid19-vaccine-coverup
A lot of doctors are unknowingly spreading lies about vaccine safety that originate at the CDC. I’ll bet only a tiny percentage of doctors are even vaguely aware of this issue.
“Bayesian voodoo”? I laughed out loud when I read that. You clearly do not understand the pros and cons of Bayesian analysis—or frequentist analysis.
I imagine she holds same opinion about robust methods. Every area of statistics seems like voodoo to people who maintain intentional ignorance on the topic.
At least they acted against McCoullough, although I don’t know if his board certifications have actually been removed.
“Careful, Prof–your indoctrination is showing.” – Ginny Stoner
Speaking of indoctrination, Ginny turns out to have an interesting “spirit animal”, none other than the late Eustace Mullins, white supremacist and virulent anti-Semite. From one of Ginny’s posts on Facebook:
“Eustace Mullins was a pioneer in exposing who really rules the world.”
More on Eustace Mullins: http://adl.org/resources/news/eustace-mullins-anti-semitic-conspiracy-theorist-dies-age-86
Maybe it’s just coincidence that Ginny shares a last name with the notorious racist, convicted Bethel Baptist Church bomber and anti-Semite, J.B. Stoner.
*Mullins, unsurprisingly, was also an antivaxer and author of the book “Murder By Injection”.
@ Dangerous Bacon
My favorite “Kosher” pork. Didn’t know about Ginny’s white supremacy and anti-semitism; but doesn’t surprise me.
She is more dangerous than Igor Chudov and johnlabarge because her website is extremely well-done. Her papers display charts, etc. that are well-done and could influence people who don’t bother to double check that one can create charts/tables that are quite impressive, even if constructed from invalid data. Just as those viewing a debate, at least some, influenced more by presentation than actual facts.
She is a NUT case.
Joel, PhD, MPH is correct ( as usual) :
a well-done website complete with professional looking charts lends an air of legitimacy/ authenticity to even the wildest alt med BS artistry.
I’ve noticed lately that alties I survey have set up studios for their broadcasts that mimic television news studios ( Del, Mike esp) and spend fortunes on websites and personally created social media since they have been tossed off of the standard ones.
A common message amongst these guys is about “going off the grid” ( Null) or “de-centralisation” ( Mikey) which means not accepting standard media or governmental sources or even buying popular products and services including banks, stocks/ mutuals, foods, fashion, entertainment.
They imagine themselves as replacements for necessities: grow your own food, take supplements, live far away from cities, homeschool kids,
don’t watch television or films
UNLESS of course, it’s sanctioned by the chief gurus.
Mike is inaugurating Brighteon University which will show documentary films and instructional videos
and Gary offers a classroom on the air since universities are only for woke folk.
CHD has frequent hour long talk show-like videos and messages from RFK jr as well as films.
I have to admit, I laughed out loud at the desperation dripping from your post. Poor Bacon–always at a loss for reason, never at a loss for words. When you can’t find anything better, you attack people I’ve said nice things about. Do you research the personal views of upper management at your local Golden Corral before you pork out there, too?
So, Ginny takes inspiration from a white supremacist and anti-Semitic loon. I should not be surprised. If you’re an anti-vaxxer, that’s the sort of repulsive people you hang out with. Just look at RFK Jr., already sucking up to Trump, Bannon, Stone and Flynn. Now he’s praising the loathsome Tucker Carlson for his “breathtakingly courageous” stance on COVID vaccine, and claiming Big Pharma ordered his firing from Fox News.
https://www.wonkette.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-tucker-carlson-firingrobert-f-kennedy-jr-tucker-carlson-firing
Disgusting.
@ Ginny Stoner
You write: “There are no “good statistics” and more and more people are starting to realize it, thanks to nonsense like this comment, that can’t back up their bogus sales pitches.”
We went through a long exchange of comments where I supplied numerous papers, etc.; but you ignored everything. You base your position on VAERS, which Orac has written about and I explained. VAERS is a list of suspects and any serious suspect, that is, serious reported adverse event, is investigated by the CDC. I also explained that there is a much more valid database, The Vaccine Safety Datalink, which you ignored. Since you base your entire webpage of VAERS, it is you who cannot “back up your bogus sales pitches.”
I may decide to put together a list of papers that discuss increases in following during pandemic:
Suicides
Homicides
Traffic Deaths
Drug Overdoses
Deaths, such as cancer, because health care system overwhelmed by COVID patients
But, I’m sure it would NOT affect you. You want to believe vaccines responsible, despite having zero knowledge of how the immune system works and ignoring an exponential number of studies that show vaccinated have had much much lower rates of hospitalization and deaths.
For those interested, my long exchange with Ginny Stoner is at: https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2023/01/24/elon-musk-amplifies-dubious-claims-of-spasms-and-seizures-after-covid-19-vaccines/
And here is just one comment from then:
Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPHsays:
January 25, 2023 at 11:22 am
@ Ginny Stoner
From one paper: “Though excess deaths during the pandemic were primarily due to COVID-19, they also resulted from other causes. For example, actual deaths due to strokes during the pandemic were 7 percent higher than expected, and actual deaths from diabetes were 16 percent higher. Deaths due to external causes were particularly elevated relative to their expected levels, with a 16 percent increase in accident fatalities, a 29 percent increase in fatal drug overdoses, and a 27 percent increase in homicides”. National Bureau of Economic Research (2022 Mar). Excess Mortality during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Here is another: “From April 2020 through at least the end of 2021, Americans died from non-Covid causes at an average annual rate 97,000 in excess of previous trends. Hypertension and heart disease deaths combined were elevated 32,000. Diabetes or obesity, drug-induced causes, and alcohol-induced causes were each elevated 12,000 to 15,000 above previous (upward) trends. Drug deaths especially followed an alarming trend, only to significantly exceed it during the pandemic to reach 108,000 for calendar year 2021. Homicide and motor-vehicle fatalities combined were elevated almost 10,000. Various other causes combined to add 18,000. While Covid deaths overwhelmingly afflict senior citizens, absolute numbers of non-Covid excess deaths are similar for each of the 18-44, 45-64, and over-65 age groups.” Casey B. Mulligan & Robert D. Arnott (2022 Jun). Non-Covid Excess Deaths, 2020-21: Collateral Damage of Policy Choices? National Bureau for Economic Research
And on Respectful Insolence’s sister blog:
“For the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that excess deaths between the weeks ending March 7, 2020 and March 5, 2022 totaled 1,105,736, 15 percent more than the 958,864 official death toll from COVID-19 over that period.
That translates to 146,872 excess deaths not officially attributed to COVID-19 during that period. What are the causes of those unaccounted for excess deaths? Some of them are likely uncounted COVID deaths. Especially early on in the pandemic, death certificates often missed the role of COVID in some deaths. Overworked coroners often took families at their word when reporting the cause of death of a family member at home. By one estimate, COVID-19 deaths were underestimated by about 20% in the US.” Steven Novella (2022 Jul 20). Excess in Non-COVIDs: What are the true causes of the excess non-COVID deaths during the pandemic. Science-Based Medicine.
He then goes on to quote from the previous articles above.
I have more papers; but to sum it up:
Many with cancer, heart disease and other illnesses died because hospitals were overflowing with COVID patients and, treatment was delayed.
Drug deaths; e.g., opioids, alcohol, homicides, motor vehicle deaths increased significantly during the pandemic
You write: “What does my understanding of immunology, or of how vaccines work, or my anti-vax views, have to do with the CDC’s mortality data?”
Everything! First, you ignore the overwhelming data from around the world that those vaccinated had lower hospitalizations and deaths. Second, you ignore that vaccines don’t provide 100% protection. Third, you ignore data that those who got both the vaccines and the boosters had the lowest rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Fourth, you ignore that those vaccinated who were hospitalized and died were almost all very old and/or with severe comorbidities; yet, even data on these groups showed lower hospitalizations and deaths for those vaccinated.
Finally, data shows that the current hospitalizations and deaths are higher where percent of population unvaccinated and/or under vaccinated and/or where population ignores using masks, physical distancing, etc. Mass outbreaks in specific churches, packed with parishioners who were unvaccinated and not wearing masks, etc.
But more importantly, even if one could NOT account for every single excess death, you then assume could be vaccine and that is where your IMMENSE IGNORANCE of immunology plays the major role, besides your rigid unscientific bias against vaccines.
I suggest, for a start getting a copy and read: Lauren Sompayrac’s “How the Immune System Works (6th or 7th Edition)” I realize you won’t because you believe you are right without any understanding of immunology, so why waste your “valuable” time reading an immunology book, especially if you consciously or unconsciously worry it may end up with you having to admit you have been wrong and all the effort you put into your website was a waste of time.
And watch the new documentary: Virulent: The Vaccine Wars. Available to stream until January 28 for only $15. You will learn just how you fit in with all the other ignorant unscientific antivax idiots. You can access it at:
https://watch.showandtell.film/watch/virulentdocumentary
And Orac, myself and others have over and over explained why the increase in VAERS means little. There actually was a huge increase during 2008-9 H1N1; but with increases in antivax websites, with people reading idiots like you, there were more people assuming anything and everything they experienced after getting vaccines were caused by vaccine, Post Hoc Ergo Propter Hoc. And some indication that antivaxxers simply posted anonymously such claims, even if they had not experienced any adverse event after vaccinations or, more likely, even if they had NOT received a vaccine.
YOU JUST KEEP MAKING A FOOL OF YOURSELF
Reading Ginny’s comments, or responding to it, is a terrible waste of time.
But well, at least your comments are fact-based and one can learn a lot from them, so thanks for doing us the service.
Neither Joel nor you has explained why huge numbers of deaths occurred in WAVES for the first time in history. No one has, Smug One.
You haven’t explained the unprecedented “death wave” pattern of deaths. It’s never happened before–but all the things you mentioned–suicides, homicides, overdoses, etc.–have all happened before.
I see Ginny was Jonesing for an attention fix, and recognizing her agony and desperation, a number of RI regulars exhibited extraordinary compassion in providing her relief. You guys are so sweet! I can’t bring myself to go there, so I guess I’m just an asshole. Mea culpa…
Yes, there’s good reason not to provide oxygen.
The bike ride I went on (instead of drowning in bile at the RFK Jr event) was great, by the way — there’s nothing like keeping up with people who are a little faster than you are. Mean heart rate of about 130 for almost two hours, at age 70!
short video about this scandal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pslYorl17Po
Florida man fabricated data
Debunk the Funk with Dr. Wilson