Economist Mark Skidmore publishes antivax propaganda disguised as a survey

Regular readers might remember how in May tech bro turned “Debate me, bro!” antivaxxer Steve Kirsch estimated that COVID-19 vaccines had killed a half a million people, all based on his survey. The survey itself was one of the most risible surveys that I’ve ever seen—a “simple survey of my readers,” as Kirsch put it—in which he just posted an Internet survey to his Substack that anyone could access and answer and then extrapolated from ~400 respondents to claim that COVID-19 vaccines have killed a half a million people. I kid you not. Yesterday, BMC Infectious Diseases published a paper that gave me very strong Steve Kirsch vibes. It’s by a Michigan State University economist named Mark Skidmore, who is the Morris Chair in State and Local Government Finance and Policy, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics; Professor, Department of Economics. Entitled, The role of social circle COVID-19 illness and vaccination experiences in COVID-19 vaccination decisions: an online survey of the United States population, it reminded me, more than anything else, of a Steve Kirsch “study” in which a fundamentally bad research design is tarted up with (some) seemingly legitimate social science research methodology and then.dishonestly spun to produce a fake estimate of 278,000 fatalities due to COVID-19 vaccines, which is then “validated” by an incompetent dumpster dive into the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database of the sort that I’ve been writing about since 2006.
Let’s dive in.
A “bait and switch” to promote an antivax narrative
The first thing that hit me about this paper is that it’s a bit of a bait-and-switch. On the surface, the primary aim of Prof. Skidmore’s survey is not at all unreasonable, as related in the abstract:
The primary aim of this work is to identify the factors associated by American citizens with the decision to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nor is Prof. Skidmore’s methodology—on the surface:
An online survey of COVID-19 health experiences was conducted. Information was collected regarding reasons for and against COVID-19 inoculations, experiences with COVID-19 illness and COVID-19 inoculations by survey respondents and their social circles. Logit regression analyses were carried out to identify factors influencing the likelihood of being vaccinated.
However, the true purpose of Prof. Skidmore’s survey rapidly becomes apparent, from what reads like a tacked-on analysis:
In addition, the proportion of fatal events from COVID-19 vaccinations was estimated and compared with the data in the VAERS database.
As Scooby-Doo would, say, “Ruh-roh!” I sense…an antivax assumption behind the survey, the same antivax assumption behind deceptive dumpster-diving into VAERS, namely that every report of a death or adverse event that occurs after vaccination must have been caused by vaccination.
And that appears to be exactly the assumption that Prof. Skidmore had. First, let’s look at an entirely unsurprising finding of the survey:
A total of 2840 participants completed the survey between December 18 and 23, 2021. 51% (1383 of 2840) of the participants were female and the mean age was 47 (95% CI 46.36–47.64) years. Those who knew someone who experienced a health problem from COVID-19 were more likely to be vaccinated (OR: 1.309, 95% CI 1.094–1.566), while those who knew someone who experienced a health problem following vaccination were less likely to be vaccinated (OR: 0.567, 95% CI 0.461–0.698). 34% (959 of 2840) reported that they knew at least one person who had experienced a significant health problem due to the COVID-19 illness. Similarly, 22% (612 of 2840) of respondents indicated that they knew at least one person who had experienced a severe health problem following COVID-19 vaccination.
It makes intuitive sense that people who knew someone who had experienced a significant health issue after COVID-19 would be more likely to be vaccinated, while those who know someone who experienced a severe health issue after COVID-19 vaccination—whether that health problem was caused by the vaccine or not, I hasten to add—would be less likely to be vaccinated. There is, I suppose, utility in demonstrating this point about vaccine hesitancy yet again and perhaps attempting to quantify the effect. I have no problem with that sort of survey. What I do have a problem with is when such a survey is used as a jumping-off point to support conspiracy theories involving vaccine “depopulation” and “died suddenly” narratives. Here’s what I mean:
With these survey data, the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 inoculation may be as high as 278,000 (95% CI 217,330–332,608) when fatalities that may have occurred regardless of inoculation are removed.“Fatalities that may have occurred regardless of inoculation are removed”? How, pray tell, did Prof. Skidmore figure this out?
And the conclusion:
Knowing someone who reported serious health issues either from COVID-19 or from COVID-19 vaccination are important factors for the decision to get vaccinated. The large difference in the possible number of fatalities due to COVID-19 vaccination that emerges from this survey and the available governmental data should be further investigated.
See the bait-and-switch? There’s a reasonable conclusion (health issues after COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccination influence people’s decision to get vaccinated) that’s used to buttress an antivax conclusion, namely that vaccines killed nearly 300K people. Prof. Skidmore then then JAQs off about the supposed discrepancy between this estimate and government statements about the safety of the vaccines, using his JAQing off to call for an “investigation.” True, at the very end Prof. Skidmore concedes that there are “limitations with using a survey to collect COVID-19 health information, particularly for a politicized health issue” and respondents “often interpret events with bias due to perceptions based on history, beliefs, culture and family background.” (Well, duh.) Unfortunately, these limitations are only mentioned in a paragraph near the very end of the paper and do not dispel the overall narrative.
I was also immediately struck by the phrase, “when fatalities that may have occurred regardless of inoculation are removed,” which made me immediately ask how Prof. Skidmore estimated this number. I’ll get into this in a minute. First, however, let’s look at how antivaxxers are spinning this survey.
Antivaxxer’s react to Prof. Skidmore’s survey
Let’s just say that…they got the message. They completely ignored the mundane finding that knowing someone who had serious health problems after COVID-19 or COVID-19 vaccination influences the decision to vaccinate and focused like a laser on the true message that Prof. Skidmore intended to convey, that vaccines are killing lots of people.
For example, here’s Dr. Aseem Malhotra:
And more antivax spin. I’ll restrain myself to just a few examples, because antivaxxers have been Tweeting links to this study since yesterday morning:
OK, I’ll stop. With Twitter. Meanwhile, on antivaccine Substack, which is linking to the study far and wide as slam-dunk “evidence” that COVID-19 vaccines are killing and injuring:
- New peer-reviewed study: >217,000 Americans killed by the COVID vaccines in just the first year alone! (From—who else?—Steve Kirsch)
- New survey finds shockingly high rate of side effects
- Covid Vaccines Killed 278,000 Americans by the end of 2021, Peer Reviewed Study Finds (the author will be familiar to regular readers)
- National Survey Finds finds 28% Personally know of a Death Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines (Dr. Peter McCullough, of course)
- On “excess deaths,” deadly crashes, fatal falls: Introduction to this week’s summary of those who have “died suddenly” (Mark Crispin Miller, unsurprisingly)
You get the idea. There is, of course, a fatal flaw in the very conception of the study’s “secondary”—really primary, but not represented as such—aim, which is to claim that the survey shows that there are lots of vaccine deaths that “they” don’t want you to know about.
The fatal and likely intentional flaw in Prof. Skidmore’s study
Regular readers know that the most significant limitations of the VAERS database are that anyone can report anything and that correlation does not necessarily equal causation. That’s why antivaxxers have long dumpster dived into the VAERS database and represented every report as being slam dunk evidence that the adverse event reported was due to the vaccine. Again, I’ve been discussing this issue 2006 and was incredibly frustrated how unprepared the CDC, public health authorities, and the government were to counter disinformation about vaccines based on VAERS. Indeed, it was entirely predictable to those of us who had been following the antivaccine movement for a long time that they would immediately weaponize VAERS against COVID-19 vaccines by ignoring the base rate of the adverse events reported to VAERS and portraying raw numbers as evidence that vaccines were killing and injuring hundreds of thousands, if not millions, and that’s exactly what they did throughout 2021 and beyond, starting within weeks after the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. I started trying to explain very early after the vaccines rolled out and continue to do so, but the narrative has stuck, because a beleaguered band of skeptical bloggers and social media mavens really have little chance against the tsunami of antivax disinformation firehosed by the antivaccine movement—and people like Prof. Skidmore.
As antivaxxers do with VAERS, Prof. Skidmore appears to accept nearly every respondent’s report of a death from the vaccine as having been because of the vaccine. First, though, let me note that the criticism that this is just an “Internet survey” that I’ve seen from some critics on Twitter is a bit off-base. Yes, it is a survey administered online, but it’s not just a survey that anyone can fill out and self-selects for antivaxxers, like Kirsch’s pseudosurvey. Rather:
The sample was obtained by Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform, and is representative for the US American population [6]. The sampling using Dynata is based on opt-in sampling, respondents deliver high quality data, they are diverse and have community norms of honesty and accuracy [7]. The survey was opened to the Dynata panel until the required number of responses was obtained from each category of the stratification variables age, sex, and income, as required for a balanced response set. With opt-in sampling there is no response rate as classically defined in survey research.
We can argue about whether companies like this provide samples that are truly representative of the sociodemographics of the US population or not; for my purpose discussing this study it doesn’t matter much. Even if Dynata’s sample is as close to a perfect reflection of the US population as is humanly possible to attain, the spin being put on this survey (that it’s evidence of hundreds of thousands of vaccine deaths) and the use to which it is put (that the government is “hiding” hundreds of thousands of vaccine deaths) would still be utter dishonest nonsense. Here’s what I mean.
The first problem to deal with is that a survey like this is just not a valid method to calculate a valid and accurate estimate of the number of deaths due to…well, almost any cause.It’s even less so in this case, given that deciding whether any given death is plausibly due to a vaccine is not a straightforward determination. When someone in a person’s circle of relatives, friends, and acquaintances dies, generally that person will just take the family members’ word for what the cause of death was, regardless of whether the family member is correct or not. The authors even note this in one of their results, sort of:
Estimated nationwide COVID-19 vaccine fatalities based on the Democrat, Republican and Independent subsets are 109,564, 463,444 and 247,867, respectively. With the vaccinated and unvaccinated subgroups, estimated COVID-19 vaccine fatalities are 110,942 and 659,995.
There’s actually an interesting observation there, namely that political and ideological orientation has a huge effect on whether a person attributes the death of a loved one, friend, or family member to COVID-19 vaccines.This observation, however, says absolutely nothing about whether that death of a loved one, friend, or family member was actually caused by COVID-19 vaccines. Indeed, the huge discrepancy in the numbers based on ideological groups should tell you that these numbers are perceptions, not reality. In the hands of a researcher not hellbent on spinning these results into antivaccine disinformation, these results could have served as the preliminary data from which to develop interesting hypotheses to test in further studies. Prof. Skidmore is an economist, however, not a social scientist, and instead he uses these numbers to argue that we should “investigate” the apparent discrepancy between these numbers and the government’s figures. In other words, he uses them to bolster the antivax “died suddenly” conspiracy theory that claims the vaccines are killing huge numbers of people but “they” are “covering up” the evidence.
Don’t believe me? Check out this passage:
The ratio of COVID-19 vaccine deaths to COVID-19 illness deaths of the people respondents knew best who had health problems is 57/165 =0.345, whereas the ratio of vaccine-associated fatalities to COVID-19 fatalities from government sources is 8023/839,993 = 0.0096. The null hypothesis (H0) that the true ratio, X, is equal to the CDC ratio which is also equal to the survey ratio: X = CDC Ratio = Survey Ratio.
This hypothesis is tested using state-by-state VAERS data on reported COVID-19 vaccine-associated deaths and COVID-19 illness fatalities. The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is: X = CDC Ratio < Survey Ratio. The mean (u) and standard deviation (σ) of the ratio of vaccine fatalities to COVID-19 fatalities from the state-by-state data are u = 0.0136 and σ = 0.0111. The probability that the Survey Ratio > CDC Ratio = X is P(CDC Ratio > 0.345). With P(CDC Ratio > 0.345) = 0 and a Z-score = 28.86; the null hypothesis is rejected.So science-y! So statistics-y! So wrong!
So basically, Prof. Skidmore, for reasons known only to him, is testing a fantasy hypothesis that his estimate of how many deaths have resulted from COVID-19 vaccines based on a survey that that reflects perceptions of the respondents, not actual medical reality should match government statistics and declares the hypothesis falsified when the two numbers are very different from each other. Then he does the same thing with VAERS. Truly, this is fractal pseudoscience whose abuse of frequentist statistics is truly impressive.
That’s not all. It gets even more depressingly hilarious when Prof. Skidmore tries to estimate how many people would have “died anyway” not necessarily because of the vaccines, in order to subtract that number from the total and seem more “reasonable.” Let’s just say that he gives a master class in how not to avoid the base rate bias, in which people tend to ignore the base rate of a particular adverse event and attribute all such events to the cause they are examining, in this case vaccines.
I explained this in detail almost two years ago and then again in October, but, in brief, according to the CDC the yearly number of deaths in the US in 2019 was 2,854,838, for a rate of 869.7 deaths per 100,000 population. In other words, less than 1% of the US population dies every year, but that’s still a huge number. Immediately before the pandemic around 7,821 people died each and every day. If you start vaccinating millions of people in a short period of time, by random chance alone and the law of large numbers, there will be a large number of people who die within, say, 30 days of being vaccinated even if the vaccine has absolutely nothing to do with their deaths. That’s why VAERS numbers, divorced from baseline rates, are utterly meaningless, and, as the VAERS website itself states, VAERS cannot reliably determine incidence and prevalence of an adverse event (AE) after vaccination. That’s not what it was designed to do. Rather, it was designed as an early warning system to generate safety signals that produce hypotheses of specific possible AEs after vaccination to be investigated further, and that’s how the CDC uses it.
The same reasoning applies to Prof. Skidmore’s survey. By random chance alone a lot of people will know (or hear of) other people in their extended social social circle who died within a timeframe after being vaccinated against COVID-19 that makes it plausible to a human pattern-seeking brain to think that the vaccine caused it. Again, he just assumes that if a respondent attributed a death to the vaccine, that it must have been the vaccine, with a small “correction”:
This evaluation is conducted under the assumption that the reported vaccine-related fatalities and injuries are caused by the COVID-19 vaccine but is now relaxed by reducing the number of reported fatalities by the fatalities due to other causes that would be expected to have occurred anyway. An estimated 2.43 fatalities might have occurred from heart attacks, strokes and blood clots within the survey sample regardless of vaccination status. Subtracting these fatalities from total estimated vaccine fatalities generates a nationwide estimate of 278,000 fatalities, which is 4.1% smaller. Estimated total adverse events are correspondingly reduced by 4.1%.
Let’s just say that this is not how you correct for the base rate of these events in the population! Actually, it’s impossible to “correct” for anything without the medical records and death certificates of all the people in the respondents’ social circle who died. Again, a survey of lay people—and even of medically trained people—is not a reliable method to estimate deaths due to pretty much any cause. For that, you need systematically collected data analyzed by epidemiologists and statisticians who know what they are doing, a description that most certainly does not apply to Prof. Skidmore.
Final questions
After reading Prof. Skidmore’s survey results, I was left with three questions:
- Why did Prof. Skidmore do this study?
- Who funded Prof. Skidmore’s survey?
- How on earth did BMC Infectious Diseases publish such dreck?
The first question was answered easily with bit of Googling quickly led me to a website maintained by Prof. Skidmore called Lighthouse Economics, where he maintains a personal blog. Just a brief perusal of his blog demonstrates that he’s a hard core antivaccine conspiracy theorist. If you don’t believe me, just peruse some of these entries for yourself, such as:
- Technocrats-At-Work: Medical Profession Implements WHO’s Digital Diagnosis Code For The Unvaxxed
- All Hell Breaks Loose: Elon Musk Tweets He Felt He Was Dying After Booster, Young Cousin Hospitalized With Myocarditis; Scott Adams Says Anti-Vaxxers Were Right, Protests Outside BBC, Fox News VP Dies
- Africa Is Starkly Unvaccinated, and Starkly Unvanquished by COVID
- MRNA Vaccine is a “Shotgun Blast” to Brain and Reproductive Organs
- “Fully Vaccinated” 27 Year Old Model Dies Suddenly
You get the idea. Prof. Skidmore did this survey because he’s antivax.
More interestingly, the Funding section reveals that this entire survey was funded by one person, Catherine Austin Fitts. I had never heard of Ms. Fitts; so Google was my friend. It didn’t take long to find out that she’s worked with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. before, with a Washington Post article noting:
The viral clip from “Planet Lockdown” depicts an interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as assistant secretary of housing and urban development under President George H.W. Bush and has since worked in finance. Fitts, who has no background in medicine or public health, has worked with anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to promote unfounded claims about the pandemic and to oppose lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus.Quelle surprise! The funder of Prof. Skidmore’s “study” is an antivax loon.
So this survey was done by an antivaxxer and funded by…an antivax conspiracy loon!
It’s also apparently been in the work for a year. Buried in a list of papers in a Steve Kirsch Substack entitled License to kill (and how to redpill patients) there’s a link to a paper published as a PDF on Prof. Skidmore’s site as a “working paper” entitled How Many People Died from the Covid-19 Inoculations? An Estimate Based on a Survey of the United States Population*. Interestingly, the primary and secondary aims are identical to the aims in the version published yesterday in BMC Infectious Diseases, but flipped. The primary aim in the old “working paper” dated February 28, 2022 appears to have been to examine “the potential fatalities and injuries from the COVID-19 inoculation using an online ‘Covid-19 Health Experiences Survey’ administered to a representative sample of the United States (US) population,” while almost as an afterthought Prof. Skidmore writes that “I also analyze the factors that influence the likelihoods of being inoculated, experiencing an adverse event, and knowing someone who was injured by the COVID-19 inoculation.” (Emphasis mine.)
Looking at the paper in light of this nearly year-old precursor (which quotes antivax luminaries like Sen. Ron Johnson and Informed Choice Australia—even the execrable Stephanie Seneff “review” article on vaccine harm), I’m even more convinced that it is a total bait-and-switch. I really do think that Prof. Skidmore did the survey to come up with an inflated estimate for the number of COVID-19 vaccine “deaths” but also did an analysis of factors leading to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, which would be much more palatable and likely to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. He then shoehorned in the inflated, implausible, and unproven death estimates, whose successful publication in a reputable peer-reviewed journal was the real purpose of this survey. The “working paper” version of the manuscript is a “greatest hits” collection of antivaccine tropes, distortions, and misinterpretations of scientific studies; the published version is cleaned up just enough to make it past peer review by people clearly not familiar with antivaccine disinformation but still keep the claim that COVID-19 vaccines caused 278,000 deaths in the final version, so that antivaxxers can point to it instead of the correlations between various responses and likelihood to accept the COVID-19 vaccine.
My final thought involves peer review and ethics. First, how did this awful manuscript get through BMC Infectious Diseases peer review? This is one of the cases where an open peer review process is quite…illuminating. I perused the peer review reports and was amazed and disappointed. I’ll give Prof. Skidmore credit for one thing; he’s persistent. He submitted a total of five versions of his manuscript, and it appears to have been reviewed by only two peer reviewers, one of whom allowed himself to be identified. This reviewer was Yasir Ahmed Mohammed Elhadi, who appears to be a Sudanese researcher who is now student in the Department of Health Administration and Behavioral Science, High Institute of Public Health, Alexandria University. Let’s just say that his comments on the manuscript and its revisions were not exactly rigorous, either, nor were the other reviewer’s comments. Neither of them noted the fatal flaw at the heart of the assumptions underlying this study, specifically how you cannot infer causation from the perceptions of respondents reported on a survey like this. Neither noted the base rate fallacy at the heart of this study. Neither noted that you can’t infer causation from raw VAERS data. In short, neither appeared to know what they were talking about.
Finally, how did this study manage to get approval from MSU’s IRB, anyway? My guess is that the survey looked looked like a straightforward assessment of factors that affected people’s decision to be vaccinated against COVID-19, without any obvious indication how the authors would use the results to deceptively claim that close to 300,000 people had been killed by COVID-19 vaccines and then bolster a conspiracy that the government was somehow hiding this carnage. Again, the whole study strikes me as a bait-and-switch to get antivaccine disinformation published in a peer reviewed journal. It might be worth asking the chair of the IRB.
The bottom line is that this survey, although seemingly a bit more rigorous than the typical antivax survey only in that it used a company that provides a respondent pool designed to mimic the demographics of the US, is at its heart no different than the sorts of bizarre Internet surveys about vaccines that antivaxxers have been doing for years and years and then spinning as “proof” that vaccines are harmful. MSU should be embarrassed that it has on its faculty such a conspiracy monger willing to use bogus research techniques to promote antivaccine disinformation.
Searching Steve Kirsch’s substack, he refers to a previous article by Skidmore that’s all about VAERS and deaths: https://mark-skidmore.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Survey-of-Covid-Heatlh-Experiences-Final.pdf
I’m a bit suspicious that Professor Skidmore did the first and more reasonable survey as an excuse to get his other – probably unpublishable – article published in a real journal.
I could be wrong, of course.
I don’t think you’re wrong at all. I also suspect that he left that part out in his IRB application, but I could be wrong.
As for that article, I recalled having seen it. Thanks for the link. I added a couple of paragraphs about how the “evolution” of the manuscript from that “working paper” to its final form just reinforces my view that this whole survey/study was nothing more than a bait-and-switch, the bait being the correlation between increased vaccine hesitancy and knowing someone who was injured by the COVID-19 vaccine (whether the “injury” was due to the vaccine or not) and the inverse correlation between receptiveness to the vaccine and knowing someone who suffered serious health issues from COVID-19 itself, with the switch being to using the survey’s result to extrapolate to close to 300,000 deaths from COVID-19 vaccines.
Skidmore’s Covid-19 research is interesting – he has a previous paper on covid-19 mortality, he ‘showed’ that “HCQ use significantly reduced fatalities where the magnitude of the effect is substantial” (based on the low mortality in Africa and the websites https://c19early.org/ and https://c19hcq.org/).
This survey was conducted via a sample obtained by Dynata, “the world’s largest first-party data platform”.
The company’s business model, as I understand it, involves Dynata “members” who sign up to take surveys in return for compensation. As the site StellarSurvey.com puts it:
“Rewards”
“For every survey you take, you are going to earn yourself some points. These points go to your account, and you can redeem them later for cash rewards, gift cards, donations to charity, and so on.”
“A short survey in Dynata will last about 10 minutes. A lengthy survey is a survey with an estimated average length of 11 minutes and more. The length and estimated number of points you can earn in a survey will appear at the bottom of the survey. Thus, since taking part in the survey is voluntary, you can decide if you will take part in the survey or not. This will depend on whether you have enough time to participate, and whether you feel the estimated return is worth your time.”
I wonder how reliable answers are to surveys with controversial/politically charged subjects (as opposed to simple product evaluations), when people opt-in to participate in this manner. Also, is there any tendency to answer in a way you feel the survey questions are leaning, if you think the “right” answers will help you to get selected for more surveys and obtain more points and cash awards?
This discussion is hilarious. Which part of “should be fully investigated” do you not understand? Seems pretty clear that they are reporting a signal. As per usual, you’re on hand to loudly proclaim—on the basis of no evidence whatsoever—that the signal should be ignored.
(It’s bizarre to me that you seem to wear the word “skeptic” as a badge of honor while expressing zero skepticism whatsoever to dubious claims put forth by Pfizer and their minions. Ignorance is strength. Amirite?)
Nah, Prof. Skidmore was obviously just JAQing off.
And what the signal is ? Unvaccinated report more vaccine deaths among people they know. Bias is the signal.
But what is the signal? How ‘accurate’ or ‘real’ is the signal? How can you differentiate the ‘signal from the noise? And what does this signal tell you?
How can the author’s conclusion be anything other that ‘lots of people claim to know people who claim to have had a severe response to the COVID-19 vaccine’ or ‘believing that the COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for severe side effects, can effect you vaccination status’?
These kind of paper seem like the scientific version of the projective test – you see it the data what you expect to find… Especially if you feel that the vaccines are killing lots of people.
We’ve seen James Cintolo, RN FN CPT twice in recent history. Mostly to try to determine what “FN” (flight nurse?) and “CPT” (certified propagandizing twerp?) mean, I went a searchin’. If found this:
https://www.snopes.com/news/2023/01/24/claire-bridges-covid/
As a Spartan Alum myself, I’m embarrassed. But it’s a big university and I haven’t been there for years.
If he really wanted to do a reality check of his speculation, he should have compared it with some of the research done using actual medical records like the two studies Dr Susan Oliver talks about in this video.
The first one was a UK study using the Biobank records.
https://academic.oup.com/cardiovascres/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cvr/cvac195/6987834?login=false
Also, while the contemporary controls were followed through August 2021 for a period when a huge number of people in the UK were getting Covid-19 vaccinations, there was no increase in deaths or any of the long list of significant adverse effects compared to the unvaccinated pre-Covid-19 historical group.
https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/full/10.2105/AJPH.2022.307112
The Indiana study showed that vaccinated people were less likely to have to visit an ICU, be hospitalized or die compared to those previously infected.
https://youtu.be/xge7HtIreqI
That’s par for the CT course. It’s not just torturing some dubious data to get a conclusion, but also just ignoring all the counter-evidence.
My friend’s nephew, a guy in his 20s, died within a couple of days of his safe and effective J&J vaccine in May 2021. I did check VAERS and he is not in it. I am sure that he died from the vaccine (blood clot).
That kinda woke me up.
There are several estimates of how many people were killed by Covid vaccines.
Steve Kirsch had a survey at the end of 2021: 388,000
Skidmore et al: 278,000
Fabian Spieker estimated it using cool linear regressions of excess deaths vs dispensed vaccine doses, on his substack: one of 1,642 doses results in death in Germany. For the US at the end of 2021, it works out to 266,40 deaths.
We will never know the exact number.
Regarding Skidmore being an antivaxer: people are not born antivaxers. I never was an antivaxer until the pandemic made me into anti-Covid-vaxer, which by Merriam Webster definition means I am called “antivaxxer”. I became one by observing reality and realizing what happened. The above mentioned young guy’s death was a wake up call for me.
So, when Skidmore realized what was going on, he became an antivaxer like others. It should not surprise anyone.
A more precise estimate of how many people died would possible once individual level data is released, in depersonalized form, to the public.
You became an anti-vaxxer because you never actually learned to think but have somehow acquired the arrogance (common to all preachy anti-vaxxers) of thinking that (1) you can think, and (2) you’re some sort of medical/science experts (which you most definitely are not).
What math web site do you run? I want to make sure kids don’t stumble upon it and learn 2 + 2 = 5 in Igor’s world.
Somehow, promoters of vaccines want the public to believe that only high priests of science, possessing multiple degrees in medicine and immunology etc, can figure out if a health fraud (covid vaccine) is a fraud.
That is false. Professional fraud investigators are almost never high priests of science. Instead, they follow the money, documents etc.
To see that Covid vaccine is a fraud, all one needs is critical thinking skills and an ability to look around, read news, remember past news, and generally read stuff.
Anyone can notice that if the CDC publishes a chart purporting to show that Covid boosted people are 10 times less likely to die from Covid, while at the same time publishing a MMWR that shows it is only 56% effective at preventing severe illness, that the CDC is lying in at least one of those.
The same critical look can then be applied to the “flu vaccine”, which is also a fraud, and does not work, but less deadly than the Covid vaccine.
Both Covid vaccine, as well as flu vaccine, are perfect examples of medical quackery (promotion of unproven and non-working treatments) promoted by charlatans.
Then a critical thinker would ask, if quacks and charlatans are promoting dangerous and non-working treatments such as Covid and flu vaccines, what about other vaccines the same exact people are promoting?
I do not personally bother to look too deeply into this last question, but it does need to be asked eventually. It will be asked.
I’d consider conceding this point if these very same “personal fraud investigators” didn’t constantly show their utter ignorance of science, medicine, immunology, epidemiology, and clinical trial design, using that ignorance to come up with hot takes that are so wrong they’re not even wrong and, not at all coincidentally, support their preconceived conspiracy theory. Unfortunately, they are all painfully ignorant of science, medicine, immunology, epidemiology, and clinical trial design and do come to conclusion supporting their conspiracy theories. So I won’t concede the point in this case.
You have a valid point Orac. A lot of us antivaxxers are unscientific and I am sure that I myself unintentionally said plenty of stupid or false things and displayed my medical ignorance.
Point conceded.
I would much prefer if honest regulators, unbiased scientists, and cautious, conscientious corporations were running the show, while being closely watched by skeptical press ready to pounce on any improprieties.
I would also prefer that megabillionaires who love children in ways that are objectionable, who possess no college degree and zero medical education, would not dictate health policies of the entire globe, and instead such policies were developed via open intergovernmental process.
If that was the case, I would definitely get myself uninvolved from second guessing the FDA, CDC, vaccines etc.
It is ridiculous that amateurs like myself and other people have to be involved. It is not normal and not even right.
But as things stand now, there is no other option and this is SAD and COUNTERPRODUCTIVE.
“Somehow, promoters of vaccines want the public to believe that only high priests of science, possessing multiple degrees in medicine and immunology etc, can figure out if a health fraud (covid vaccine) is a fraud.
That is false. Professional fraud investigators are almost never high priests of science. Instead, they follow the money, documents etc.”
I don’t know about the “almost never” qualifier [I’m doubtful, however].
But those people have some knowledge of the relevant area, so hae some basis for understanding. They have some understanding of the statistics in the studies.
You, Igor, have neither of those things. All you have is a willingness to lie about numbers and make up accusations of fraud, large numbers of deaths, and some nebulous plan to “make a weapon” that lead to the virus. If your views were made into a movie it would t be good enough to make it into Tubi’s streaming service – and they hosted Llamageddon.
Interesting.
I went to the comment where you first mentioned the death. In that comment, you said:
But now, you are claiming he died within a couple of days.
“When something isn’t adding up, it’s usually because the truth hasn’t been entered into the equation.”
Please explain, where is the contradiction, thanks
Consistency in storytelling is never a strong point for antivaxxers.
I’m sorry about your friend’s nephew.
You must be proud to see that Skidmore has a link to your newsletter on his blog, among other “valuable sources of information”. But I have to question any information coming from Ron Unz, zerohedge, globalresearch etc. You must be proud to be listed among many the he considers ‘demonstrably competent and of high integrity’.
Thank you, I had no idea that Skidmore has a link to me. Where is that link located?
Very exciting and thank you for letting me know David.
By the way, if you (or any other reader of Respectful insolence) wants to debunk antivaccine narrative, feel free to make comments on my blog.
For 1.5 years of its existence, I only deleted spam comments. Pro-vaccine comments are completely allowed and I had a few contributors argue in favor of vaccines. Just stay mostly polite.
I don’t waste my time commenting on antivax blogs. My precious online extracurricular hobby time is much better used producing more content for this blog.
“Someone I know died, and even though I have no evidence, I decided it’s the vaccine, and therefore I accept made up numbers with no basis from anti-vaccine activists who are not epidemiologists who claim vaccines kill people” is the epitome of how anti-vaccine views are formed.
I see from the news the new AV majority in the US congress has launched a new Attack Science committee with MTG taking a lead. This mearly days after her tweeting her demand for an inquiry in all the sudden deaths from the vaccines
So for the next two years all these sudden death conspiracies are going to be going into overdrive driven the AV cults political wing the GOP.
It’s just going to get worse.
Does this guy list any conflicts of interest? Does the journal require it? The single source of funding – a private individual, no less – is a major red flag.
It doesn’t seem that he has any ‘conflicts of interest’ with the source of funding…
Genuine question: Do articles in economics have to pass an institutional review board? I’m a physical scientist, and IRBs have never been a thing in my work. When my colleagues and I write an article, we just go ahead and submit it when we think it’s ready to go.
If it’s a research survey involving humans and public health, yes.
Thanks! The stars we observe don’t evn know they’re being watched, as far as anyone knows …
If you ever decide to do a physics research project involving human subjects, IRB approval will be required.
@ Orac
“I have no problem with that sort of survey.” You should. Once you see “online survey” the red flags should go up. I’m not talking about the kind of overt bait and switch Skidmore does with VAERS and deaths, just that supposedly “objective” data.
I get the feeling folks in med-science-world don’t have much experience with social science methodology. Validity is highly dependent, first of all, on how you define the categories you’re going to crunch numbers on, and how you slot varying responses into those buckets. The problem with any self-administered survey is that the respondents may or may not be using the same definitions, or using the process you assume to stuff their thought of experience into one of the available slots. Then, no matter how you do the sample, there’s likely to be issues with how representative it actually is…
For me, the flag that started going up at “online survey” began flapping right here: “22% of respondents indicated that they knew at least one person who had experienced a severe health problem following COVID-19 vaccination.” Maybe, I’m misunderstanding the pandemic, but that number seems way high. (Didn’t we already see something like this in some other bad survey based COVID vax study? Ioannidis?? I can’t remember them all…) Even posing the question evokes post-hoc fallacy in a way that will effect the responses. What do you mean by “severe health problem” What’s the definition of “following”.
You actually discuss some of the problems with that 22% in discussing the deaths: the survey is counting perceptions of lay people not reality. But you may be too kind in assessing “knew a person” as a direct report from a family member or close friend. ‘Know’ could actually be ‘know of’, IOW ‘I read about it on Facebook’. Really, is there any other way they could come up with 22% severe issues post jab? (Genuine question that, please explain if that does indeed make sense…)
There are ways to minimize the problems I mentioned above in the design of the survey “instruments”, which is why you can’t evaluate these studies unless the authors make those available. Which they almost never do. Which is why the whole field is crammed with garbage, of which the likes of Skidmore’s is just among the more egregious. [If social science was legit, posting complete details of the method online, including the survey as presented to the respondents, would be a requirement for publication.]
Parts of the actual survey appear to be in the “working paper” precursor to this paper that I linked to.
Also, I don’t mean to say that using a company like Dynata is the most rigorous design. I’m just saying it’s more “rigorous” than the usual antivax design of posting a survey on their blog or on Facebook and then having their readers answer it, you know, like Steve Kirsch does. In other words, it’s not saying much. Also, the questions are in the supplemental files, and you are correct. At least of them is worded in a way that allows for “hearing about a friend of a friend.”
To clarify: In saying “you should” question pretty much all survey research, I wasn’t saying you should have addressed those generic issues in your post on Skidmore. I was going off on a tangent, based on one casual bit of language you employed in passing, rather than addressing the central substance of your post. As you no doubt know by now, “social science” in general is one of pet peeves. It often annoys me when someone replies to one of my comments by picking at some minor point and ignoring the thrust of the argument, so I should be more careful… at least flag the digression as a digression.
As far as Skidmore goes, IMHO you’ve come right up to the point of ‘more rigorous than Kirsch’ without quite getting all the way there. The use of Dynata is a key part of the bait, providing enough of a patina of objective “scientific” methodology to allow the paper to be published in a scholarly journal, while a Kirsch-type self-selected sample wouldn’t pass the methodolotry filter. No doubt Skid was confident he could torture the product of the Dynata sample by virtue of the survey design and his schema for interpreting the results… IOW, it’s not really to his credit as anything other than a clever propagandist that he used an admittedly better-than-total-bat-guano professional third-party sample.
@ sadmar:
re 22%
” Didn’t we already see something like this in some other bad survey..”
Of late, anti-vaxxers are trumpeting a ( IIRC Rasmussen) poll that claims 22% of people know someone who has died of the vaccine and that 49% are wary about the vaccine. That pollster has been considered rather biased in general.
If you include people who know someone who says they’re acquainted with somebody who had a vaccine reaction, the numbers become astronomical.
We need more investigations, face-to-face debates, Internet polls, vaccine challenges, and demands for everyone we don’t like to resign, immediately. Otherwise, Steve Kirsch will show up at your house to bang on the door.
Interesting point: Skidmore thanked Kathy Dopp, a mathmatition who published a paper on Covid-19 and vaccines with Stephanie Seneff…
Ooooh. I didn’t notice that.
Lesson for the future: Google the name of everyone a crank writing a paper like this thanks in the acknowledgments.😂
I look at all the corporations that use Dynata and highly doubt any of them conduct surveys like this, focused on injury and death. I bet Dynata has no real “ethics” committee of their own to vet this type of nonsense.
Of course not. I don’t mean to say that using a company like Dynata is the most rigorous design. I’m just saying it’s more “rigorous” than the usual antivax design of posting a survey on their blog or on Facebook and then having their readers answer it, you know, like Steve Kirsch does.
Ah, here’s the beastie that biases the whole survey (from “Additional File 1” which is the online questionairre used by skidmore), Question 32:
Bolded emphasis mine. Once you tell people to think about people they know on their social networks, you open up to all the anti-vax lies and propaganda spread on the internet, especially during this pandemic.
@ Dr Chris:
See my response below ( after 2pm) about social networks- direct and indirect
One of the main things to get from his paper is that he’s a shitty statistical writer: his compound sentences about setting up hypotheses, and then explaining the results, are pathetic.
I note that the BMC website [from which I downloaded the paper] now has this change history [my emphasis added]
Having adequate peer review in the first place means never having to say you’re sorry – or at least, not apologizing quite so often.
Maybe they read the email. I sent them at 2:00 this morning.
My clinic reported exactly one “adverse effect” to VAERS. It was a person who misrepresented their age. We were required to report that as an adverse effect.
Antivaxxer: “The vaccines age you!”
“Antivaxxer: “The vaccines age you!”
Before the fact apparently. Who knew Obama had loaned his time machine to big pharma.?
I know that Orac’s core oeuvre is taking down the antivaxers with at least some pretense to science, and he doesn’t much truck with the COVID antivax rantings of the pundits featured in MAGA-friendly media: Tucker Carlson, et al. But for anyone with a morbid interest in ‘popular populist’ antivax conspiracy theory, you really need to check out the stream of rhetoric from Silk around the recent death of her sister and co-pundit Diamond. It’s the most concentrated, complete and overheated compendium of vax CT I’ve ever encountered. Sadly, no one article about it popping up via Google captures it all, and even then there tend to be too many summaries of the points covered, when you need the verbatim quotes to get the real flava of the screeds. A brief partial summary: Diamond died suddenly because the vaccine skilled her, even though she was unvaxed, because vaxed people shed cardiac arrest cooties, which is the dark science at the heart of the global elite’s insidious depopulation plan, engineered by Tony Fauci.
It was THIS rant (partly delivered in her eulogy at Diamond’s funeral, partly via social media posts and media interviews) that MTG Tweeted about approvingly, just as Kevin McCarthy announced she would be seated on his COVID issues inquisition, err “investigation” committee.
What I found interesting was this paragraph that was quoted in the OP:
“Estimated nationwide COVID-19 vaccine fatalities based on the Democrat, Republican and Independent subsets are 109,564, 463,444 and 247,867, respectively. With the vaccinated and unvaccinated subgroups, estimated COVID-19 vaccine fatalities are 110,942 and 659,995.”
Just look at the death numbers in the various politically defined subgroups!
And yet we hear from many sources that the greatest opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines is coming from the right.
So why are Republicans dying from vaccination at four times the rate of Democrats? – is there something in being a Democrat that is protective against vaccine-induced death?
Thinking about this, I realise that I don’t know anyone– directly or indirectly- who claims to have had or knows of a Covid vaccine injury/ death AND I know a lot of people, both directly and indirectly **. I don’t do social media at all*** although I look at Twitter to keep track of altie BS and sceptics/ SBM.
The only places I hear about vaccine “injury and death” is at anti-vax/ altie/ contrarian sites and broadcasts and amongst scoffers here at RI.
HOWEVER I do know several people who died of COVID in early 2020:
— a doctor/ restauranteur who lived/ worked nearby
— indirectly – my SO’s mechanic and his father both died
and his friend’s brother in Spain
Of course, this is anecdotal but so are anti-vaxxers’ examples
** to give an idea of the amount of indirect, two examples-
— I regularly speak to my cousin who has SEVEN siblings, six are married with children, some with grandchildren and she corresponds with many relatives in three countries and worked for a visiting nurse service she keeps up with
— my SO worked in an office with about 50 employees a few miles away but keeps up with at least 10 of them – most of them are married with kids, etc. He works now with a smaller group. He also meets up with guys he went to school with.
*** I know: I’m the last one
I’ve had patients who died of COVDI-19. For example, not that long ago I saw a woman with breast cancer and scheduled her for surgery. However, we found out a couple of days before her surgery was scheduled that she was in one of our network hospitals with COVID-19. (One of her doctors called me to let me know.) We followed her progress from afar, hoping to be ready when she recovered sufficiently to get her back on the schedule to take care of her other life-threatening disease (breast cancer). However, sadly, she kept getting worse. Soon we heard that she was in the ICU on a ventilator. A few days after that we learned that she had died of COVID.
One thing that struck me is that even if their crazy inflated claims were true, it would still mean the vaccines have been an amazing success story.