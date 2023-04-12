Lying with statistics in Florida, COVID-19 vaccine edition

Occasionally there are stories where I wonder if I should weigh in because I’m a bit late to the party and worry that I missed the boat, so to speak. This story about a certain Florida Department of Health report started out as one of them, but then I remembered that I write about what interests me, and this story interested me. A lot Also, I could take advantage of Twitter threads and conversations that go into more detail than the news story that inspired this post did.

I’m sure most readers remember the report published by the Florida Department of Health last fall that concluded that for young men the risk-benefit ratio of COVID-19 vaccines compared to risks from COVID-19 itself is not favorable? As I wrote at the time when I described the study as the State of Florida making its antivax disinformation official, the study was plenty bad enough from a reporting and methodology standpoint, the study was written by authors who were not identified used bad epidemiology and science to conclude that men aged 18-39 should not receive COVID-19 vaccines, and was not peer-reviewed.

Before I even examined the actual flaws in the study, my skeptical antennae had started twitching based on seeing a health department run by a COVID-19 contrarian and antivaxxer (Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, lackey of Gov. Ron DeSantis) issue an anonymous “study” directly without anything resembling peer review. After I had read the study, I was even more convinced that this was more propaganda than science, particularly given that the study itself failed to find an increase in mortality following COVID-19 vaccination in any age group, but, oddly enough that wasn’t the finding that was hyped by Dr. Ladapo, Gov. DeSantis, and their fans. Instead, they focused on a subgroup analysis that purportedly showed that there was an increase in mortality due to cardiac causes following vaccination in younger men, specifically men age 18-39, which led to the recommendation that men this age should not receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Guess what? It looks as though whoever edited the article cooked the books, so to speak, in order to lie with statistics by omitting key context that did not support the party line that COVID-19 vaccines are more dangerous than COVID-19 for young men. I conclude this based on drafts of the report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and published in the Tampa Bay Times last week:

Two graphic representations of the data set.

Green lines are relative risk of Covid vaccination.

Orange lines are relative risk of Covid infection.



Infection is significantly higher risk for all ages. pic.twitter.com/105jJ5077D — JusDayDa (@JusDayDa) April 7, 2023

Let’s just start out with the story itself:

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced in October that young men should not get the COVID-19 vaccine, guidance that runs counter to medical advice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His recommendation was based on a state analysis that showed the risk of cardiac-related deaths increased significantly for some age groups after receiving a vaccine. It has been criticized by experts, including professors and epidemiologists at the University of Florida, where Ladapo is employed as a professor. Now, draft versions of the analysis obtained by the Tampa Bay Times show that this recommendation was made despite the state having contradictory data. It showed that catching COVID-19 could increase the chances of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the vaccine. That data was included in an earlier version of the state’s analysis but was missing from the final version compiled and posted online by the Florida Department of Health. Ladapo did not reference the contradictory data in a release posted by the state.

Color me unsurprised. After all, if you want to portray the risk of cardiac complications from the vaccine in as bad a light as possible, you can’t have pesky data for cardiac complications due to COVID-19 itself mucking up your narrative. Even better, the story includes actual copies of the draft reports, so that you can read them for yourself if you don’t believe the analysis.

It turns out that there had been five drafts of the report before the report was released to the public last fall. Worse, every single draft, except for the final draft that was released as the official report, included relevant information assessing the risk-benefit ratio of vaccination versus COVID for various age groups (basically, the risk of myocarditis and cardiac death after vaccination and after COVID-19) and sensitivity analyses to assess whether differences seen were likely to be due to vaccination rather than other factors. Guess which analyses were left out of the final report? If you guessed the data about the risk of cardiac complications from COVID itself and the sensitivity analyses, you guessed right!

Examining the various drafts of the report as it was being written is exactly the sort of analysis that needed to be done, and it took several people to do it. First, Christopher O’Donnell is the Tampa Bay Times reporter who submitted the FOIA request, obtained earlier drafts of the report, and wrote the story. He was assisted by relevant experts, including Dr. Jonathan Laxton, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba; Katrine Wallace, PhD, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois, Chicago; and Matt Hitchings, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida.

Helpfully, for those who like to see the actual numbers and what specific chicanery was engaged in, Dr. Laxton has provided a Twitter thread that explains in depth. I’ll embed a couple of the key images for you to look at that explain why the original study failed to show that vaccine-induced myocarditis resulted in excess deaths in young men.

They double-checked the numbers after dose 1 and dose 2. If myocarditis were causing excess deaths in young men, we would expect a significant increase after dose 2:https://t.co/xcvpwv3Xfp pic.twitter.com/p5wV2w4uC3 — Jonathan Laxton MD, FRCPC (@dr_jon_l) April 7, 2023

This double-check confirmed that the original finding was not significant (especially since it was based on a small number of events). This study does NOT support the notion that myocarditis kills Floridians after the second dose of the mRNA vaccines. — Jonathan Laxton MD, FRCPC (@dr_jon_l) April 7, 2023 In other words, this “study” lied with statistics.

Of note, Dr. Kristen Panthagani, who was a source for my post discussing the original study (a.k.a., the final draft missing information) also discussed the significance of what was left out of the final draft on Twitter. In particular, I like how she boiled down the key findings of each draft in order, to show you how the story evolved but then jarringly changed to show a higher risk of cardiac death after vaccination in young men:

You may recall Florida's vaccine analysis which claimed that mRNA vaccines are associated with increased risk of cardiac death in young men.



This week, @TB_Times published earlier, unpublished drafts of that analysis.



Those earlier drafts tell a dramatically different story… pic.twitter.com/YaQgNSluX6 — Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD (@kmpanthagani) April 9, 2023 Strikingly, version 2 found a slightly increased of cardiac death after vaccination but a much higher risk after actual COVID-19 infection. The risk from the vaccine disappeared into statistical non significance for versions 3-5, when appropriate sensitivity tests were applied, only for the claim that the vaccines increased the risk of cardiac-related mortality in young men in the final publicly released version. I wonder how that happened.

Interestingly, the last version reported, in essence, the exact opposite of what the first version concluded:

Basically, version 1 reported the exact opposite results as the final version.



It showed no association between vaccination and increased risk of death, and for some subgroups, vaccines were associated with *reduced* risk of death. pic.twitter.com/HIaOSvA2KD — Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD (@kmpanthagani) April 9, 2023

What really set my skeptical antennae twitching more was the observation that the study design changed after the first version:

In version 1, the risk period was week 1-6 after vaccination, and the control period was week 7-18 post-vax. In subsequent versions, the risk period was week 1-4 post-vax, and the control period was week 5-25 post-vax.



Some of the age subgroups are also different. pic.twitter.com/PGooKzYIhA — Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD (@kmpanthagani) April 9, 2023

However, knowing the results from both designs, we do have reason to be concerned.



First, the fact that this slight change in study design yielded opposite results suggests the results aren't particularly reliable. — Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD (@kmpanthagani) April 9, 2023

Exactly. When a slight change in study design yields a very different result, likely the results are not particularly robust. Moreover, when an investigator changes the study design post hoc, without a clear scientific rationale for doing so, it reeks of data dredging, p-hacking, or whatever you want to call torturing the data until they confess. As Dr. Panthagani notes in fairness, researchers sometimes do this without realizing they’re doing it. However, based on his history in Florida and before, it is not unreasonable to speculate that Dr. Ladapo wanted a study that found harm from the vaccine and would provide a seemingly scientific justification for not recommending COVID-19 vaccines to at least one large subgroup of the population. In this case, the subgroup was young Florida men (aged 18-39). Also in fairness, maybe there was a perfectly valid scientific reason to tweak the design this way. We can’t know without knowing about the discussion led to these changes in the design of the study.

As an aside, I also can’t help but point out that in the CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory, one key accusation about the CDC study at the heart of the conspiracy that found no risk of autism attributable to MMR vaccines is that the investigators changed the study protocol after the study had begun. Had this been true (it wasn’t, as I and others discussed), that would indeed have been a major scientific mistake or even constituted fraud. One wonders if antivaxxers will be equally critical of the anonymous Florida Department of Health scientists who wrote and edited this paper and apparently definitely tweaked their study protocol after the study had begun and, worse, didn’t report it. Actually, one doesn’t wonder. They won’t, because they like the results of the final version far more than they would have liked the results of the first version.

We also now know (or can suspect) why the sensitivity analyses accounting for the multidose vaccine schedule were left out of the final draft:

The answer is: no!



In their sensitivity analysis accounting for the multi-dose scheduling, the significant results disappear. They found no association between vaccination and cardiac-related death in any of the subgroups analyzed. pic.twitter.com/YQHd228zp1 — Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD (@kmpanthagani) April 9, 2023

Yet, in the final (publicly posted) version, the sensitivity analysis showing the results are unreliable are removed and no mention of it is made. — Kristen Panthagani, MD, PhD (@kmpanthagani) April 9, 2023 This is what we in the biz call lying with statistics.

I realize that some of my readers don’t like it when I embed long Twitter threads; so I’ve tried to keep it to a minimum. There’s also a blog post version of the Twitter thread above, for your edification, as well as a lovely video by Dr. Susan Oliver that also explains what happened:

However, I considered these key Tweets important and excellent explanations of what appears to have happened. In any event, even if Dr. Panthagani is unwilling to accuse the writers of this Florida report and their Florida bosses to whom they report, in particular Dr. Ladapo, of p-hacking/data dredging in order to torture the data until they confess to the crime for which they want a confession, I am. I don’t know if the authors of this report wanted to engage in p-hacking. However, the choice of what was left out of the final version, combined with how a small tweak was made to the protocol design that yielded a large change in results sure does reek of data dredging. I strongly suspect that Dr. Ladapo or one of his sycophants, toadies, and lackeys in the Florida Department of Health overseeing the report kept sending it back until the scientists tasked with writing it came up with conclusions that satisfied them. I don’t blame these scientists for apparently not wanting their names associated with this dreck, either. I wonder if these likely career scientists at the Florida Department of Health tried their damnedest to analyze the data correctly and report what it actually showed but finally could not resist the meddling and editing of whatever cronies Dr. Ladapo put in charge of their department. It’s not an unlikely possibility.

Indeed, when I first wrote about this study, I really, really wanted to find out who wrote it and who was involved in designing, executing, analyzing, writing, and editing it. Now I’m less sure, as I’d hate to see the reputation of career scientists trying to do their job in a hostile environment ruined. On the other hand, I still strongly suspect involvement of some of the usual suspects besides Dr. Ladapo in this study (e.g., Tracy Beth Høeg), and that would be useful to know. Basically, I’m a bit torn.

Let’s get back to the story, though:

The state’s analysis was also criticized for not including a sensitivity analysis, a method of proving that the results remain consistent even when changing some of the assumptions used in the calculations. A sensitivity analysis was present in three versions of the draft and suggests that the increased risk for young men from the vaccine is not significant, said Jonathan Laxton, a physician and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba. “It’s a double check that didn’t confirm that finding,” Laxton said.

Indeed it didn’t. Also:

Matt Hitchings, an infectious disease epidemiologist and professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida, said it seems that sections of the analysis were omitted because they did not fit the narrative the surgeon general wanted to push. “This is a grave violation of research integrity,” Hitchings said. “(The vaccine) has done a lot to advance the health of people of Florida and he’s encouraging people to mistrust it.”

Tell me something I didn’t know. This is at least borderline scientific fraud in the service of a political narrative, political scientific fraud, if you will. Unfortunately, that is what Gov. DeSantis is all about, distorting science in order to achieve a political end, and Dr. Ladapo is his chosen lackey to spearhead that effort. This anonymous report was just one of many weapons used to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt about COVID-19 vaccines by lying with statistics.

Like Loading...