Elon Musk amplifies dubious claims of “spasms” and “seizures” after COVID-19 vaccines

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—and likely again and again and again. In the age of the pandemic, everything old is new again when it comes to antivaccine misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. Indeed, the new COVID-19 conspiracy theories only differ from old antivaccine conspiracy theories in certain details specific to the coronavirus causing the pandemic and the vaccines used to prevent COVID-19; for example, antivaxxers might have built up elaborate “mechanisms” and conspiracy theories based on the rare occurrence of myocarditis after the vaccination, but the message is still that vaccines are killing young people and causing
“depopulation,” just as the antivax message about Gardasil was that it was killing girls and young women back in the day. So I’m rather embarrassed to say that it came as a bit of a surprise to me that the latest viral trend seems to be videos of people claiming that COVID-19 vaccines caused them to develop chronic spasms and seizures.
Here’s an example of what I mean, in response to Elon Musk’s claim that he had serious side effects from a second COVID-19 booster:
I soon realized that most of these stories date back to 2021, some to January 2021, when the COVID-19 vaccines were being administered still mainly to healthcare workers, who were first in line to get the then-limited supply of vaccines. I also discovered that her son Brent Griner had posted this video to Facebook two years ago:
I’m no neurologist, but looking at the video above I started to get strong flashbacks to 2009. Why do I say 2009? Does anyone remember Desiree Jennings? Does anyone remember the videos of her claiming that she got dystonia from an influenza vaccine and how much the media botched the reporting on her claims? Remember how if she walked backwards, the strange jerky movements resolved themselves? Remember how neurologists (like Dr. Steve Novella) said that this didn’t look at all like dystonia? Remember how her Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) report was located, and it turned out that, when she was admitted to the hospital, her “admitting neurologist felt that there was a strong psychogenic component to the symptomatology”? (Also please remember that “psychosomatic” and “psychogenic” do not mean that the patient isn’t suffering real symptoms.) And then how she was miraculously “cured” of her dystonia by none other than longtime cancer and autism quack and antivaxxer Dr. Rashid Buttar?
Just like Ms. Jennings, Ms. Desselle has found her quack too:
Dr. Pierre Kory is quite proud of it too:
Of course, one mistake that antivaxxers made with respect to the Desiree Jennings case was that they called her condition “dystonia.” That made it ridiculously easy to search the VAERS database and find what was almost certainly her report and discover that she almost certainly did not have dystonia.
Here’s another case:
Let’s just say that I’ve never seen a seizure like that either. Again, I’m not a neurologist, but even so, I wasn’t the only one noticing…inconsistencies…in his story:
In fairness, he seems to have just gotten one date wrong, but it is rather odd that he claims to be so disabled and yet can be seen out and about as noted. Then there’s this video:
Then there is Shawn Skelton, who has similarly been posting videos like this to social media:
And:
And on Facebook in January 2021:
And a compendium of videos on YouTube:
What all of these cases have in common is that their “seizures” and “spasms” don’t look like anything I’ve ever seen before, which is why I sent them to a real neurologist, Dr. Steve Novella. Another thing that they all have in common is that there is little or no medical information to allow doctors and health professionals to determine whether there is any “there” there:
For instance, with respect to Ms. Skelton:
“By Thursday morning, I was in full body convulsions,” she said. “There’s nothing that will convince me that this is not from the Moderna vaccine.”
Since her video was posted, she’s been treated and released from Deaconess Orthopedic Neuroscience Hospital, according to the Evansville Courier & Press newspaper.
Skelton said an MRI, CT scan and blood cultures yielded no answers. According to her fiance, doctors told Skelton her problem is likely stress-related. The CDC told the Courier & Press that Skelton’s symptoms aren’t common in people who’ve taken the vaccine.
PolitiFact reached out to Skelton on Facebook, but hasn’t heard back. In a Facebook post on Jan. 18, she said she’s raising money to help pay for treatment.
Remember the first woman whose video that I posted from Twitter above, Angelia Gipson Giselle. Another article from 2021 reports:
The Facebook videos were short but unsettling. One, posted on the profile of Indiana resident Shawn Skelton, shows her shuddering on what looks like a hospital bed, an exhausted look on her face. In another, Skelton spends over a minute sticking her tongue out as it writhes oddly. Three other videos – all just a few seconds long – were posted by Louisiana-based Brant Griner, and feature his mother Angelia Gipson Desselle violently trembling and struggling to walk in a dimly-lit hospital room.
The videos all made the same claims: both Skelton and Desselle had been vaccinated for Covid-19 shortly before developing their tremors, and the vaccine, they alleged, was to blame. There is no evidence that this is the case. But, on Facebook, the truth rarely matters. For days, the videos spread unchecked, racking up millions of views and tens of thousands of comments. Devoid of context and, even now, challenging to factcheck, their spread is the latest salvo in the struggle to debunk vaccine disinformation and misinformation. To date, the videos have been shared by Facebook groups that push natural and alternative medicines, anti-vaxxers, 5G conspiracy theorists and by the far right.
Sound familiar? If that doesn’t, then how about this:
Skelton wrote on Facebook that doctors chalked up her shaking to conversion disorder, a mental condition triggered by extreme stress. In a Facebook post on January 12, Skelton said she remained unconvinced that stress was the cause of her condition. Since then, she has been posting about using CBD oil and “detoxing”. A friend of Skelton’s has also started a fundraising campaign, asking for $4,000 to pay for a doctor able to provide her with the “answers she deserves” about her condition. As of January 22, it has raised $4,560 from 127 donors.
Just like the case of Desiree Jennings, there is quackery involved, and money being raised to pay for the quackery. A similar dynamic appears to be at play with Ms. Desselle:
She then claims to have developed symptoms – abnormal heartbeat, trembling, difficulty moving, pounding headaches – on January 9, when she was admitted to hospital. In a video published from what appears to be her hospital bed, Desselle says that, after her hospitalisation, she was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart condition that can cause an irregular heartbeat. She does not explain whether the doctors who visited her linked her symptoms to the syndrome or to the vaccine.
In another video, she says that her doctor thinks that her symptoms were “related to the vaccine. He said there are some metals in the vaccine that have done this to my body.” The Pfizer vaccine contains no metal. A Pfizer spokesperson says that neuromuscular disorders are not among the known side effects of its vaccine.
At the time of this report, there were no reports in VAERS of this sort of reaction, either.
There are a number of things to note about these stories. First, there is no evidence that the “seizures” (if they are that) and “spasms” (if they are that) have anything to do with COVID-19 vaccines, just as there was no evidence to show that Desiree Jennings’ “dystonia” had anything to do with flu vaccines. Also, a number of doctors noted that their movements did not look like anything like, well, anything, as Dr. Steve Novella noted two years ago:
When looking at the video it is possible to say what the movements are not – they are not convulsions, dystonia, myoclonus, ballismus, chorea, ticks, or any specific kind of tremor. After eliminating all the known phenomena of involuntary movements, what’s left?
Good question. Steve gives you an answer from a neurologist’s standpoint:
This is a situation we always approach carefully in neurology. We don’t want to make the argument from ignorance, but eliminating everything possible is significant. There are essentially two possibilities left – either this is a new phenomenon currently unknown to neurology, or it represents a conversion disorder, which is essentially psychological. But are there any positive signs that indicate a conversion disorder, rather than this only being a diagnosis of exclusions? Sort of. Experienced clinicians who have seen many patients with psychological movements develop an eye for what they tend to look like. There may be specific features, but also a gestalt. In any case – if I looked at this video without any context, I would conclude this is overwhelmingly likely to be conversion disorder. Apparently every physician who has seen this patient agrees, and other neurologists have commented publicly that this is likely the case.
Comments on social media tend to fall into two categories – that this is clearly a vaccine side effect or that the patient is faking. Neither is likely to be true. Conversion disorder is not “faking” (faking is technically called a factitious disorder, or more colloquially, malingering). People experiencing a conversion disorder do not have insight into what is happening. This also is a real medical disorder, just a psychological one, and should not be stigmatized. But we do need to understand it in order to properly deal with it.
This is why I was so alarmed to see people on “our side” posting things like this:
And this:
Again, don’t do this. Before someone with a conversion disorder, also known as a functional neurological system disorder, can be treated, she needs to accept that that’s what she has. Mocking such people is a perfect way to make them double down in their belief that they have a disease or disorder whose symptoms can be traced to a definite anatomic or physiologic cause. Brent Griner took down many of the videos of his mother, Angelia Desselle, because he claimed that he was getting “harassment” from vaccine advocates over that. If that was true, then I will happily tell my readers yet again: Don’t do that!
On the other hand, sometimes antivaxxers conflate criticism and people saying that what they are posting is not credible with “harassment,” making it hard to tell how much is legitimate criticism and questioning and how much might actually be harassment. In such cases, I’ll generally give the benefit of the doubt and simply say: Don’t do that, and, if anyone on “our side” did that, I’ll call them out.
It’s also important to note that many, if not most, of these people probably weren’t antivaccine when they suffered their symptoms. After all, in January 2021, it was actually very difficult to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you weren’t a healthcare worker or elderly, as those were the groups targeted for priority. Indeed, Ms. Skelton is a nurse, which is why she was able to access the vaccine in early January 2020. It is, of course, human nature to look for a cause when a sudden change in health occurs; so it’s not surprising that people like Ms. Skelton would look for causes, the most obvious of which, given all the antivaccine misinformation that was swirling at the time, was the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s also not surprising that people like this would gravitate towards the antivaccine movement, given that antivaxxers believe them instantly, join them in blaming their “seizure” activity on vaccines, and and portray them as martyrs. No wonder Ms. Skelton and Desselle have both been featured on Del Bigtree’s show, because of course they have. (No, I’m not going to link to the show.)
Another important observation is that these stories first went viral two years ago. Seriously, it’s been that long. After their initial virtality in early 2021, with both Ms. Desselle and Ms. Skelton making the rounds of antivaccine podcasts , they had long ago faded into the background of antivax anecdotes and noise, to be replaced by new anecdotes and disinformation.
However, antivax anecdotes and specific pieces of misinformation never truly die. They keep resurfacing again and again, before drifting back into the background noise.The problem is that, when someone as prominent and with as many Twitter followers as Elon Musk gives antivaxxers a chance to resurrect such stories, they can go viral again and antivaxxers can party in 2023 like it was 2021 again. That’s why it’s definitely not good for public health to have a conspiracy-minded billionaire running one of the most influential social media platforms out there.
44 replies on “Elon Musk amplifies dubious claims of “spasms” and “seizures” after COVID-19 vaccines”
I’m more interested in how Musk’s Tesla cars have seizures in self-driving mode. More people killed by that …
And I don’t believe Musk’s claim he felt like he was dying for two days. Surely he has immediate access to a medical doctor whenever he wants. No waiting at Urgent Care for him. He’s baiting the crazies (again).
Is that his new business model?
You say that as if Musk isn’t a spoiled baby who would probably view typical post-vaccination fatigue/aches/headache/etc as signs of impending doom.
That looks like a bad copy-paste of the old – and equally misfounded – claim that “mercury in MMR caused that”.
A recycling of old clichés from the hard antivax brigade. Echoes of 2009, indeed.
This is not helping the credibility of either the victim or the doctor.
Funny how symptoms from covid vaccines are always most severe in people who are ideologically opposed to these vaccines. It wasn’t guaranteed that these vaccines would be safe or effective, but the evidence showed – and continues to show – that they are. These people are so heavily invested in their crazy worldview that admitting they are wrong would be devastating to them.
Orac, I came across a new article on the Brownstone Institute while surfing Reddit, but can’t remember exactly where. Something about the founder.
I don’t think we know if all or any of the people claiming these extreme post-vax symptoms were ideologically opposed to the shots prior. They did get them after all. It seems more plausible that their symptoms are indeed psychogenic/psychosomatic/whatever, but since a) that seems to be a diagnosis the docs can only offer as a possibility, as certain physiological conditions have been ruled out, and there’s no test that can yield a definitive confirmation ‘yep, that’s what it is; and b) they don’t want to remotely consider the notion of ‘it’s all in your head!’ due to the fear of stigma; they thus latch on to whatever ‘alternative’ explanation is out there in the zeitgeist.
We might even guess that the onset of these symptoms might correlate with the vaccinations because the stresses of the early stages if the pandemic were the straws that pushed their psych issues over the edge…
I heard a new term recently ‘coincidence theorist’ seems like it may be apt.
Nah. “Conspiracy theorist” fits just fine.
What you gotta look out for John is these cases that somehow get cured by quacks. Gotta wonder if there’s some money changing hands when something like a simple herbal remedy clears up a medical mystery. Bit like those honey trap stories where ‘working from home earned me £483.34 per hour’.
I’m not a neurologist but like Orac, I am not convinced by the videos. However, if the symptoms have psychological origins as I suspect – and medical evaluations illustrate – these people are not to be ridiculed: they are obviously suffering. Would a person without any issues go through the trouble to behave in such a manner? Do the ‘symptoms’ look like seizures or what people think seizures look like? Why are the effects so easy to mimic by a person without any neurological problems like me?
re Twitter:
I’ve noticed that alties I survey ( Mike, Joe and Gary) hint that they may soon be able to tweet to their black little hearts’ content. A few others ( Kim Rossi, Age of Autism, Katie Wright, Joshua Coleman, Del Bigtree, RFK jr) have been tweeting uninterruptedly throughout the last few years.
“…but the message is still that vaccines are killing young people…”
What is killing young people? Because something is killing them, according to the CDC’s own data. In fact, mortality has dramatically increased for people of all ages except young children. https://www.virginiastoner.com/cvax-risk/
BTW, there does seem to be something other than the vax involved in the deaths, because of the unprecedented death surge in April 2020. On the other hand, there was a similar surge of deaths in Dec 2020-Jan 2021, and in August 2021, and the vax is an obvious candidate.
December 2020 to January 2021? Seriously, you do realize that vaccine supplies were very constrained then, that nowhere near enough people were vaccinated then to claim what you’re claiming, and that most of those vaccinated this first two months were healthcare workers and the elderly, right?🤦🏻♂️
“Death spikes before vaccines were available, and then again when vaccine supply was very limited.
The vax is the obvious candidate.”
Anti-vaccine activists attribute to vaccines such magic powers, while trying to claim they do not work.
So what do you think caused the unprecedented increase in deaths? Deaths were higher in 2021 than in 2020–so at the very least, the vax didn’t stop the excess deaths.
Does the CDC have an opinion on what’s causing the excess deaths, or is silence their position of choice, as with the massive increase in VAERS reports?
A devestating case of coincidence, obviously.
Neither you nor Dorit answered the question. What, in your opinion, caused the unprecedented increase in deaths of all ages?
The pandemic.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2023/01/23/fact-check-false-claim-covid-19-vaccines-have-caused-118-000-deaths-uk-kids-england-sean-feucht/10997754002/
LOL.
Yes, it was called COVID-19 infections.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview/index.html
You’re saying that deaths were dramatically higher in 2021 and into 2022 than they were in 2020, because of COVID19. That’s a pretty dire condemnation of the vaccines, since it means they’re a miserable failure. Yet you still push them, same as ever.
And you think it’s funny.
I wonder if the CDC agrees with your opinions.
Exactly.
Twitter has been swamped by shaking videos, recorded by cute, healthy people, trying to mock Angelia Desselle. In fact, I wonder if those people are paid to do so.
Angelia’s tweet:
https://twitter.com/AngeliaDesselle/status/1616809591928688641
Here’s a typical mocking tweet by a good looking redhead making fun of Angelia and vaccine victims:
https://twitter.com/ndngrl69/status/1617561836135538688
I am no neurologist, but I know that I could easily shake like that redhead, in coordinated whole-body vibing moves. (it would not be nearly as elegant of course as I am not a dancer).
However I could never replicate how Angelia’s shakes with all her limbs doing their separate things. Something is very special about Angelia, she either has unusual ability to shake so strangely, or she is genuinely messed up. Looking at her shape and age, I would guess it is the latter.
Compare these videos and let us know what you think!
Thanks. I criticized that woman on Twitter for making fun of Angelia Desselle, and she immediately blocked me. So I took her Tweet and added it to my post, to emphasize that skeptics should not be such assholes and do things like this. I also took the opportunity to quote Steve Novella’s two year old post, which for some reason I didn’t come across, probably because he didn’t mention any names, which were what I searched for.
Thank you for voicing that sensible sentiment Orac. It is regrettable that people get nasty to each other other in heated discussions, but it happens a lot. Antivaxxers also do that sort of thing. Even I may be guilty of being swept into emotions.
Personally, I mostly stay away from vaccine-injury discussions, because it is very rare that people get their first Covid vaccines nowadays. (other than infants, such as one out of 71 young kids in the P306 Moderna bivalent trial, who got asthma from the vaccine which was ruled unrelated by the investigator and no one at the FDA questioned it).
I mostly focus on excess mortality nowadays, which is getting outright frightening.
The UK and continental Europe at 20%+ excess mortality last December and Germany at 36% excess mortality compared to 2018-2019. Even Sweden, which antimaskers always touted, has 20% excess mortality in December after showing none for most of 2022.
Something new and bad started brewing in December.
I am frankly scared of what is happening, it is emotionally wrecking to recognize that there is no way out of this and mortality can get much worse with zero ability to actually turn anything around.
How much worse can mortality get? Nobody knows, use your imagination people.
This could literally wipe out a sizable percentage of the population.
Nobody in positions of power seems to care. That is in itself frightening.
The people in the videos are among the many who have been caused serious harm by antivaxxers who spread falsehoods and FUD about vaccines – antivaxxers exactly like Igor Chudov.
One thing I learned from reading responses to that sleazy Twitter post is that the Toronto Sun is a disreputable rag.
One Twitter respondent linked to a Sun article hyping vaccine injuries, which said that “400 deaths” after vaccination had been reported to Health Canada.
What the Sun failed to mention is that Health Canada looked into 296 reports of alleged vaccine-related deaths where there was enough info to undertake a preliminary assessment (the other 104 reports apparently didn’t have enough detail for followup). Of those 296 cases, Health Canada says:
“155 reports of death were unclassifiable due to lack of available information (not enough information to complete the preliminary assessment)
97 reports of death were inconsistent with causal association to the vaccine (unlikely to be linked to the vaccine)
40 reports of death were indeterminate (insufficient definitive evidence or conflicting evidence for causality)
4 deaths were consistent with causal association to immunization”
Deaths so far in Canada due to Covid-19 infection: over 50,000 (a figure not mentioned by the Sun).
The whole Sun chain in Canada is a collection of scuzzy little right wing tabloid rags.
A. If asthma was ruled unrelated to the vaccine saying it’s caused by the vaccine is a lie.
B. Pandemics are bad. This one directly killed people and interrupted regular care.
When antivaccine activists look at deaths in the wake of a pandemic and try to blame vaccines, they simply expose themselves as deeply biased.
Dorit, sadly we are not in the wake of the pandemic.
The pandemic is getting worse rather than better and this is what bothers me. Excess mortality in Germany in December was at 36% of the 2018-2019 level. The UK, about 25% above pre-pandemic level. Europe, week 52 was at 35% above normal. Even Sweden is about at 25% above normal mortality in December, despite running at zero excess mortality earlier in 2022. These are huge numbers on par with the worst moments of past Covid waves.
Explanations like “people are dying because [UK] NHS is overwhelmed” do not hold water. NHS is overwhelmed because people are overwhelmingly sick.
I am not sure what is the endgame here, and how exactly these excess death numbers would get better instead of worse, long-term.
Everyone is treating this situation as some kind of a political game, as a ball to be pushed away or thrown at the other side.
I hope that we can realize that at this moment, the humanity as we know it is in danger.
To be blunt, we can easily lose half a billion people or more in the next few years. They could be our friends, relatives, or ourselves. Nobody seems to care or even understand this.
If asthma was ruled unrelated to the vaccine saying it’s caused by the vaccine is a lie. -no
The folks so ruling could also be getting it wrong.
mRNA vaccines are not safe and probably not worth the risk for most people
john, you and igor keep pitching that line of bullshit without any supporting evidence. Unless you can come up with a study that shows a link between the vaccines and the things you spew, or igor’s monomaniacal attempts to link excess deaths to it, you’re just showing yourselves to be two more conspiracy lovers who don’t have facts on their sides.
Maybe do some work and learn something about the underlying biology here [which, I admit, I don’t know] and statistics [which I do know a good bit about, far more than either of you two] and make a solid argument.
I remember reading Dr. Novella’s post about Ms. Skelton, Now Ms. Vidiella, when it first came out. It was very helpful, as was this post. I also remember that both these women were treated with Ivermectin – if you look at the “Pandemic’s Wrongest Man,” Alex Berenson’s, Twitter, he is having a bit of a debate with Dr. Pierre Kory about Ms. Desselle, which Dr. Kory has been treated. Surprisingly, Berenson is, unusually, trying to take the side of evidence.
You’re the doctor, but what possible argument can there be for giving them ivermectin, if the claim for its working against COVID-19 is that it’s an anti-viral?
https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/be-skeptical-of-video-showing-vaccine-side-effect/
The side of evidence on ivermectin.
He can’t help but take a dig at people with long covid (and yes, I understand that long COVID patients can be vulnerable to grifters, too).
prn.live hosted a $30, 10 hour long **(!!!) seminar for people with ” Covid vaccine injuries” and/ or long Covid which included Pierre Kory and other grifters recommending ivermecton, NAC, various minerals/ supplements/ meds/ herbal treatments.
Throw every product you’ve got at it and see which ones stick?
** I didn’t pay but heard later triumphant synopses from the host
Orac: ” No, I’m not going to link to it.”
Sceptics though, should occasionally take a peek at Del’s broadcasts ( The Highwire once a week, Thursday) to witness the braggadocious, histrionic, non-stop balderdash he produces on a regular basis. It should be noted that his first career was as an actor/ singer ( which didn’t work out) from which he progressed to television and film production ( also not much) before settling upon grifting and fear mongering, mendacious public speaking. ICAN pulls in a great deal of money from people he misleads and/ or who are already misguided providing his healthy salary and travel account.
@ Ginny Stoner
You must be either one of the most dishonest people to post comments on this website and/or the stupidest. Orac, myself, and others have explained the excess deaths over and over again; but you ignore. Our explanations included links to CDC and other websites. I won’t repeat because in your sick mind you will ignore.
Watch the documentary linked to in previous post by Orac. You might learn something; but I doubt it.
KEEP MAKING A FOOL OF YOURSELF
You havn’t explained jack–you haven’t done anything except dance around the question. But by all means, if you know of a paper that specifically addresses the cause of the unprecedented increase in deaths of all ages, link us.
@ Ginny Stoner
Nope, I didn’t give one paper; but CDC and other specific websites that gave the data.
You have NEVER indicated the least understanding of immunology, thus, you can’t possibly understand how and why vaccines work. So, your antivax position is based on your own ignorant fantasy world.
YOU REALLY ARE ONE STUPIDLY BIASED IDIOT.
What does my understanding of immunology, or of how vaccines work, or my anti-vax views, have to do with the CDC’s mortality data?
The data summarized on my page is correct, I don’t see how there could be a dispute about that, since anyone can search the CDC WONDER database just like I did.
The question is, why the dramatic increase in mortality? That’s the question you’re desperately avoiding, Joel A. Harrison, PhD, MPH.
Nobody should trust anything on that pile of 2nd grade level writing you call a website
How do LNPs work? How do they distributed in the body as a result of vaccination?
Funny, but I’ve written about that very topic. Heck, I did it last year.
I note that one of the people commenting on the videos is named “LOGAN – A Sovereign Being.” Over the past few days I’ve been frittering away some more of the waning balance of my existence watching YouTube videos about “sovereign citizens.” There are a lot of remarkable parallels between sovereign citizens and antivaxxers.
In both groups you find a significant fraction (virtually 100% of SovCits) who think that they have special knowledge and understanding that is hidden from the general populace. With SovCits this imagined knowledge is about law and “secret accounts” wherein the government holds large amounts of money in trust and that can be used to “settle accounts” if one only knows the magic incantations to draw on the funds. Their beliefs are all nonsense and anyone with the slightest ability to examine evidence can see that they are nonsense. Around here we see antivaxxers whose vert ‘nyms try to suggest secret knowledge and understanding e.g. “Indie Rebel” & “NWO Reporter” (who seems to have have reverted to her own name). They harbor all sorts of beliefs that are contrary to evidence (or proper approaches to analysis of evidence) and they repeatedly show that rather than having exceptionally good knowledge and understanding they have astoundingly little of either. Igor comes comes instantly to mind. I’ve seen a multitude of such people commenting on COVID-19 articles on the CBC website. Both antivaxxers and SovCits love to spread their nonsense and in so doing they cause real harm to others. No amount of evidence or efforts to teach them reality and relevant topics will change their views. (That isn’t 100% true – Mr. Meads of Meads v. Meads fame tried to use SovCit type arguments early in the course of his divorce proceedings before the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench but gave up on them by the end of the trial. His use of such arguments is what lead John D. Rooke, Associate Chief Justice of ACQB, to write his epic decision.)
~~~
By pure happenstance I ran across the videos in Orac’s post just yesterday. They seem to be circulating anew. I didn’t realize they were actually quite old.
I am most assuredly not a neurologist and I haven’t seen very many people convulsing or with distonic disorders, but the movements of the people in videos have little semblance to what I have seen.
Anyone know anything about objective diagnostic methods that might be used? I’m curious if there are methods by which the “conscious mind” of people like those in the videos can be disconnected from exerting voluntary control of muscles without also disconnecting or interfering with involuntary control – not that involuntary movement of skeletal muscles is generally a positive thing. Might a dissociative anesthetic like ketamine be useful?
Having some familial familiarity with seizures, those videos do not display any of the main characteristics of the seizures I am familiar with – particularly the being conscious and even articulate during the seizure.
Of course I am only an anecdote and not a professional in this area.
What is unfortunate is the way that quacks have cashed in on these people. Regardless of whether the cause of these seizures is biological or psychosomatic, quackery is not going to help and could even prolong the problem.