Cureus shockingly does the right thing and retracts an antivax review about COVID-19 vaccines

Three weeks ago, I deconstructed an awful antivax “review” of “lessons learned” whose co-authors included some of the most bonkers conspiracy-minded antivaxxers who have risen to prominence since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The paper, published in Cureus, a Springer Nature open access journal with a rather odd open-access publishing model that has been the home to bad COVID-19 takes before, and co0authored by the likes of Steve Kirsch, Jessica Rose, Peter McCullough, Stephanie Seneff (!), and three people of whom I had never heard, M. Nathaniel Mead, Russ Wolfinger, and Kris Denhaerynck, was, as its most prominent antivax co-authors might have tipped you off to, a veritable “greatest hits” of COVID-19 antivax tropes, including bogus “reanalyses” of the Pfizer clinical trial data, misrepresentation of increases in all-cause mortality as being due to the mRNA vaccines rather than COVID-19 itself and the disruptions in society during the pandemic, misleading claims about the unblinding of the randomized controlled clinical trials after it had become apparent that the vaccines worked, and many more. When I saw the paper, I wondered how on earth such a misinformation- and disinformation-laden manuscript could have passed peer review and mocked the claims of rigorous peer-review made by the journal.

Apparently, I was not alone, because very early this morning I saw that one of the co-authors, tech bro turned rabid antivaxxer Steve Kirsch, had posted an article to his Substack entitled Our paper critical of the COVID vaccines will be retracted by Cureus! He also added:

We thought the mainstream medical journals would finally publish the truth. But we were wrong. Our paper calling for a vax moratorium will be retracted. Please download it ASAP.

Silly Mr. Kirsch. Retracted papers are generally still downloadable after retraction. It’s just that they have a large watermark across them, a set of scarlet letters if you will, saying RETRACTED, plus a link to a retraction notice explaining the reasons for the retraction. I will admit that these retraction notices are often frustratingly vague, as the one announcing the retraction of Mark Skidmore‘s awful paper was, but they are there. Either Mr. Kirsch is too ignorant to know this, or he wants his followers to download the “unsullied” PDF of the paper as soon as possible, so that the scarlet letter is not seen. Actually, I’m sure he knows, as the email from the editors that he published on his blog states this explicitly:

Please let me know by 23 February whether you agree or disagree with this retraction, as this will be noted in the retraction notice. Retraction of the article means that we will publish the retraction notice as a separate publication which will bidirectionally link to your article. The article itself will be clearly marked as retracted.

In any event, my reaction to the retraction—hey, that rhymes—is simple: What took Cureus so long, and why are the editors giving these antivax cranks until Friday to retract? I know, I know, the guidelines require giving the authors a chance to say whether they agree with the retraction or not and state such, their answers to be included in the retraction notice, which is included near the end of the email:

In line with the COPE retraction guidelines, the Editors have therefore decided to retract your article. The journal will publish the following retraction notice: The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article. The following publication concerns were raised regarding a number of claims made in this article. Upon further review, the Editors-in-Chief found that the conclusions of this narrative review are considered to be unreliable due to the validity of some of the cited references that support the conclusions and a misrepresentation of the cited references and available data.

Remember what I said about retraction notices and how vague they often are? This one by Cureus is a prime example. It’s accurate, as far as it goes, but. it leaves out so much information, as you will see.

As you might expect, Mr. Kirsch tells a one-sided tale of woe, “cancellation,” and “persecution” by scientific publishing:

It doesn’t do any good to show them these reasons are all bogus. The laundry list of items is simply a placeholder to make it look like the journal is following the science. Nothing we can say on appeal will make any difference. The decision was made to retract the paper and facts don’t matter. It’s about supporting the narrative. When they write “in our view can’t be remedied with a correction” it means “don’t even bother arguing with us, your paper is retracted.”

No, it means that you and your antivax colleagues wrote a paper so bad, so obviously full of antivax disinformation, that even the editors of Cureus couldn’t defend its publication in their journal. Seriously, just look at Cureus and its contents. It takes a lot for this journal’s editors to retract a paper. It has to be really, really, really bad.

Let’s look at the rest of the email, which Mr. Kirsch characteristically can’t resist posting in full and which lists the editors’ reasons:

The journal was recently made aware of several concerns regarding the validity of the work and, upon conducting an internal review, the journal has decided to retract your article. Upon further review, we have identified a significant number of concerns with your article that in our view can’t be remedied with a correction. The concerns include, but are not limited to: We find that the article is misrepresenting all-cause mortality data We find that the article appears to be misrepresenting VAERs data The article states that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine saved two lives and caused 27 deaths per 100,000 vaccinations, and the Moderna vaccine saved 3.9 lives and caused 10.8 deaths per 100,000 vaccinations, though there does not appear to be convincing evidence for this claim. Incorrect claim: Vaccines are gene therapy products. The article states that vaccines are contaminated with high levels of DNA. Upon review we found that the cited references are not sufficient to support these claims. The article states that SV40 promoter can cause cancer because SV40 virus can cause cancer in some organisms and inconclusively in humans. However, we find that this is misrepresenting the cited study (Li, S., MacLaughlin, F., Fewell, J. et al.Muscle-specific enhancement of gene expression by incorporation of SV40 enhancer in the expression plasmid. Gene Ther 8, 494–497 (2001). https://doi.org/10.1038/sj.gt.3301419 The article states that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines did not undergo adequate safety and efficacy testing, which the journal considers to be incorrect The article incorrectly states that spike proteins produced by COVID-19 vaccination linger in the body and cause adverse effects. Given the concerns with your article, we find that the stated findings in this narrative review are to be considered unreliable, and are not sufficiently supported either by the cited research in the article itself or by other research. In line with the COPE retraction guidelines, the Editors have therefore decided to retract your article.

And you know what? The article, as I described, did misrepresent data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database. It did misrepresent all-cause mortality. It did falsely claim that spike proteins from the vaccine linger in the body and cause illness and death. It did make the false claim that the vaccines were not adequately safety tested. It did spin a conspiracy narrative around the false claim that there is massive DNA contamination in the vaccines based on the bad science peddled by Kevin McKernan. They did falsely claim that SV40 promoter sequences in minute quantities of DNA fragments left in the Pfizer vaccine—the Moderna vaccine does not use an SV40 promoter sequence in its plasmid, a bit of trivia that antivaxxers frequently fail to mention—can integrate in the genome and cause cancer. (It can’t.) All of these statements are true, and they don’t even cover everything that was wrong with the paper!

And what’s the best that Mr. Kirsch can come up with? Seriously, his response is some pathetic conspiracy mongering bullshit even by his already pathetic conspiracy mongering standards:

According to the journal, the COVID vaccines were adequately tested, even though we have multiple whistleblowers who will testify in a court of law that the data in the COVID trial data were fabricated! And people who were seriously injured in the trials, like 13-year-old Maddie de Garay who can no longer walk, are ignored by the journals as if they do not exist. Their data is excluded from the trial results which is a criminal offense. But Pfizer won’t go to jail because the DOJ will never press charges. And the medical journals will go along with the narrative and not allow any of these case histories to be published.

I’ve briefly discussed the tragic case of Maddie de Garay before in the context of debunking antivax nonsense from Peter Gøtzsche. Specifically, I noted that the family has never presented any evidence that Maddie was diagnosed as harmed by a COVID-19 vaccine and that her story has been widely used in advertising by an antivaccine group run by Steve Kirsch. As is often the case, reading what advocates write about Maddie’s case does not allow even a good guess as to whether a claim of causation from the vaccine is plausible, and the information available is consistent with a diagnosis of functional disorder, not vaccine injury. As for the claims that clinical trial data from Pfizer or Moderna have been fabricated, antivaxxers have never presented anything resembling credible evidence to support such charges.

Of course, Mr. Kirsch being Mr. Kirsch, namely a “debate me, bro,” he can’t resist adding a lament that “no one will debate us”:

There will be no public debates on whether the paper should be retracted because nobody is going to challenge us in a public debate. They can’t. They’d lose. That’s the way science works: when a journal decides to retract your paper, there is no discussion and no appeal. The journal is always right. No public discussions. The medical journals get to decide what is true and what is not and evidence doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is their perception of reality. There will be no debates. They have spoken.

I’ve written about Mr. Kirsch’s profoundly unserious “challenges” to scientists to “debate” him and/or whatever handpicked crew of antivax cranks that he can recruit. They are, as challenges from cranks to “debate” have always been, merely a strategy to appear on the same “stage” (or in the same venue) as real experts in order to project the false appearance that there is an actual scientific controversy, rather than a manufactroversy; that, and to give them the opportunity to pontificate, Gish gallop, and firehose misinformation in such a torrent that even scientists and debaters familiar with these techniques will have difficulty countering them. Also, Mr. Kirsch has the self-control of a hamster on meth, which is why, characteristically (and unlike his co-authors, at least as of this writing), he couldn’t resist publishing the email from the editors almost as soon as he got it. This will not endear him to the editors of any journal in which he might someday wish to publish in the future.

His other co-author has yet to mention the retraction, as far as I can tell. As of yesterday afternoon, this was all I could see:

CUREUS promoted articles receive an average of ~2,700 reads in one year. Mead et al, 2024 calling for market removal of all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters has >275K! Get your copy today and keep on your desktop, share with family, friends, employers! https://t.co/TdJFDbaQLW pic.twitter.com/QXf65d2iML — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH® (@P_McCulloughMD) February 18, 2024 The email was dated February 16; so Dr. McCullough surely knew when he posted this that Cureus was going to retract his paper.

Another user of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, joked as a Steve Kirsch parody account:

Weird way to say your paper is getting retracted, but ok pic.twitter.com/ALsyIZvhDn — Stove Korsch (@stovekorsch) February 19, 2024

While I’m happy that Cureus has finally done the right thing after having made the massive mistake of publishing this antivax review in the first place, the question remains about how such an obviously awful disinformation-ridden manuscript could have gotten through peer review. I have my suspicions. One possibility that came to mind is based on how Cureus touts itself as providing “faster publication,” among other things. However, the metrics of the article show that it was submitted on November 8, 2023 and not published until January 24, 2024, a nearly two and a half month span, which is not unduly fast by the standards of many journals. (It would be useful to know if any revisions were requested, and if so how many, but that information is not included with the paper.) So undue speed doesn’t appear to be the reason for the peer review foulup.

Another, more likely, possibility is that the editor was too accommodating of requests by the authors for suggested peer reviewers. Many journals ask for suggested peer reviewers, and, of course, most authors will suggest reviewers who (1) have the relevant expertise to review the manuscript and (2) won’t be too hard on it. Journal editors are free to use one or more of these suggestions or to ignore the suggestions. One can see how a harried journal editor might be a bit lazy and just use the suggested peer reviewers and how authors might be tempted not just to pick reviewers who won’t be too hard on them but who are actually very friendly to them and believe the same things they believe about vaccines and/or who might not have the expertise to see through the misinformation in the manuscript. Any peer reviewer with actual expertise in vaccines, COVID-19, epidemiology, and the like who isn’t a raving antivaxxer would have shot this manuscript down immediately based on its obvious flaws, misrepresentations, misinformation, and disinformation. So I have to assume that what happened is that the editors sent the manuscript to antivax academics and/or academics without the expertise to spot the disinformation and misrepresentations, likely academics suggested by Dr. McCullough and/or other co-authors. Strike that. That is almost certainly what happened.

Worse, Cureus appears to have known what it was doing when it published the article. Retraction Watch just reported on this retraction and quoted John Adler Jr., editor of Cureus from a previous interview shortly after the article was published thusly:

A few days after the paper appeared, we asked John Adler Jr., the editor in chief of Cureus, if the track record of the authors concerned him. His response seemed to admit to the risk, but he also defended the journal’s vetting of the paper: Yes I am aware that many of these authors are skeptical zealots when it comes to the dangers of vaccines. Our editorial response was extra vigilance during the peer review process with 8 different reviewers weighing in on publication or not, including a few with strong statistics knowledge. Therefore, a credible peer review process was followed and the chips fell where they may. That is all I can say. If you or other readers were to note fatal flaws in this article now that it is published, i.e. failure to accurately report financial COIs [conflicts of interest], totally erroneous statistical analysis, fake data etc. we will of course re-evaluate at any time. Adler then took a jab at other journals: The decision process Cureus made, contrasts sharply with Elsevier’s seeming editorial decision to just censor the article using ad hominem concerns.

It’s even worse than I thought; that is, if what Adler says is true. Eight reviewers evaluated this paper, and some supposedly had “strong statistics knowledge”? And these “reviewers” approved this paper for publication? How on earth can anyone with the requisite background knowledge have fallen for this, regardless of whether the statistics might have appeared valid or not?

Even worse, Adler seems to think that it’s a “censorship” not to publish work by antivax conspiracy mongers because they are antivax conspiracy mongers? Guess what? What Adler calls “skeptical zealots” are not, in fact, skeptics at all. They are true believers in conspiracy theories. What he dismisses as “censoring” using “ad hominem concerns,” I call having editorial and scientific standards. Hilariously, Adler’s attitude has now come back to bite him on the ass in a fashion that is most satisfying and entertaining to behold.

On the other hand, a search of Cureus for antivax authors still turns up lots of very, very bad antivax papers, for example:

All of these are (un)worthy candidates for retraction for many of the same sorts of reasons that the paper under discussion is going to be retracted. Let’s just say that Cureus has a major problem, part of which, I suspect, is due to its seeking clicks.

Whatever the reason why Cureus is so unreliable, searches for the names of specific antivax quacks bring up four articles for Dr. McCullough, three articles for Stephanie Seneff, and one for Jessica Rose, all just within the last year or so. I’d say that that’s an indication that maybe, just maybe, Mr. Adler should consider “censoring” some of these authors based on their history of extreme antivax activism and spreading misinformation and disinformation. As they say, a leopard doesn’t change his spots, and antivax “scientists” and physicians don’t generally change. Even aside from serving as means of laundering antivax conspiracy theories to make them look like peer-reviewed science, Cureus has a track record so bad on retractions that it has its own category on Retraction Watch.

Mr. Kirsch claims to want total “transparency,” and Mr. Adler says Cureus subjected the antivax manuscript to a highly rigorous peer review process; so I’ll take both of them at their word and challenge one or the other to prove what they claim. Actually, I’ll challenge Mr. Kirsch because the challenge involves the one thing that Mr. Kirsch and his co-authors can do that journal editors like Mr. Adler probably cannot. If Mr. Kirsch is willing to apply the same standards of “transparency” to himself and his co-authors that he loudly demands of Pfizer, Moderna, the CDC, the FDA, the federal government, scientists, and the medical profession, then it should be no problem for him to publish the peer review report, including the comments from all eight peer reviewers claimed by Mr. Adler, on his Substack.

I realize that it was anonymous peer review, but publishing just the peer reviewers’ comments does not compromise the anonymity of the peer reviewers. However, it would give the scientific community an idea of the quality of peer review to which Cureus editors subjected his manuscript and a chance to see whether Mr. Adler was correct. For example, overly enthusiastic praise with no errors found would be highly suggestive of an antivax fellow traveler doing the review, while actual serious critical comment might suggest that actual peer review was attempted. Moreover, Mr. Kirsch should think of it this way; he can really embarrass Mr. Adler by publishing the peer review comments. Maybe that opportunity would be enough to motivate Mr. Kirsch to publish the reviews.

Somehow, I highly doubt that Mr. Kirsch and his merry band of antivax co-authors will do this. Instead, they’ll rant about being “canceled” or “silenced,” even though their paper has according to the metrics on the Cureus website been viewed over 300,000 times and will likely be shared widely in the antivax community for months and years to come.

Come to think of it, that’s all part of the plan. Once this antivax review was published, it was too late. Its damage had already been done and will continue, regardless of whether it’s retracted or not. Indeed, retraction actually helps such articles, because then Mr. Kirsch and antivax cranks can portray the retraction as “silencing” and “persecution.” The only way to prevent that is for journals to learn that these sorts of pseudoscience-laden antivax articles must never be published in the first place in a decent peer-reviewed journal. It is a less that, I fear, journal publishers and editors will never learn.

