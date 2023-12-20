Antivaxxer Steve Kirsch threatens to release private health information

Last week, I wrote about how tech bro turned rabid antivaxxer Steve Kirsch had incompetently “analyzed” a dataset from New Zealand containing protected health information (PHI) in order to spin the dataset as showing that COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous and killing people in droves. Then he extrapolated from his risibly unstatistical estimate that the vaccines were killing roughly one in a thousand people who received them in order to come up with an estimate that the vaccines had killed over 13 million people worldwide. He had (almost certainly) illegally obtained the dataset from a “whistleblower” named Barry Young, who turned out to be a database administrator for Te Whatu Ora, the New Zealand Ministry of Health Agency in charge of administering the nation’s universal health insurance plan and had abused his position to steal part of the 12 million record database containing approximately 4 million records. (Mr. Young also had the arrogance to go initially under the pseudonym Winston Smith, after the protagonist of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.) He called his announcement MOAR, or the “mother of all revelations.” I called it a failed kaboom, along the lines of the old Looney Tunes cartoons featuring Marvin the Martian and his attempts to blow up the earth, which were always thwarted by Bugs Bunny.
I’m not going to go into much detail about just what Kirsch got wrong, as I wrote a long post enumerating the many erroneous assumptions and errors in analysis, not to mention a failure in basic plausibility that any vaccine or medication could cause, for instance, 675,000 deaths in the US and not be noticed immediately, given that there are only around 3 million deaths a year in the US and that would be an increase in deaths by nearly, which would make the vaccines instantly the second largest cause of death in the US after cardiovascular disease. The claim just didn’t pass the smell test, except for a conspiracy theorist like Mr. Kirsch, who thinks that the public health establishment is so incompetent that it didn’t notice and/or so evil that it didn’t report such mass death. In addition, he keeps claiming that he didn’t release PHI because he had anonymized the database, although PHI encompasses more than just names and, by having received the database, he still has access to PHI. Indeed Te Whatu Ora has issued an announcement stating that some of the patients in the “anonymized” database could potentially still be identified:
However, its chief executive Margie Apa now says that someone with expert technical skills may be able to identify a very small number of individuals, some of whom have died.
“Once our forensic work is complete, we will contact the families of those that could be identified,” she said.
The health agency was also looking into the possibility the person who leaked the data took other information.
Of course, although it’s unlikely that New Zealand will try to extradite Mr. Kirsch for the database breach, if this had been a US database, he could be potentially in big trouble for a violation of HIPAA. Come to think of it, he might still be in trouble given that he somehow got his hands on a Medicare database several months ago whose analysis, or so he claims, shows the same result. Of course, it never occurs to him that the reason they show the same result is probably because he did the same flawed analysis and thus produced the same systematic errors that he did when he analyzed the New Zealand database.
His access to the Medicare database was probably illegal too, as he basically admitted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which I took a screen shot of, given that he might well delete that one too:
In the interim, Susan Oliver posted a very good additional deconstruction of Mr. Kirsch’s nonsense:
In my first post, I also documented how Mr. Kirsch’s analysis was so risibly bad that even his fellow antivaxxers were distancing themselves from him. (Heck, even Kim DotCom and “inventor of email, Shiva Ayyadurai thought it was crap, which should tell you something, even as Mike Adams at Natural News loved it and is portraying Barry Young, the man who stole the data and gave it to Mr. Kirsch, to a “whistleblowing” martyr facing a seven year sentence for the crimes of which he is accused.) Of course, Mr. Kirsch accepted the criticism magnanimously and humbly. Just kidding. As he always does when criticized, Mr. Kirsch lost his freakin’ mind and started churning out post after post of statistical drivel based on the same dataset claiming that the vaccines are killing way more men than women, attacking fact checks, and just rehashing his original claims.
Now he’s also engaging in a bit of blackmail, threatening to release the names of people who died after COVID-19 vaccination:
I included the response to this post because it’s James Lyons-Weiler, a longtime antivax “scientist” whose antics, misinformation, and conspiracy theories I’ve written about many times before. It wasn’t clear to me whether he was being sarcastic about Dr. Laxton’s statement being a “threat” or whether he was making fun of Mr. Kirsch. (I was hoping the latter.) Whatever his intent, I note that Mr. Kirsch apparently deleted his post, because it isn’t there anymore. I also have to wonder about Te Whatu Ora’s claim that the data had been anonymized and that only a “small number” of people might be identified. Mr. Kirsch’s threat seems to indicate otherwise.
I also note that Mr. Kirsch’s threat has made the news in New Zealand, for example, in this story published in the New Zealand Herald, Te Whatu Ora Covid-19 data breach: Social media threat to release private patient information.
Later in the thread, someone suggested something to Mr. Kirsch:
His threat did not go unnoticed:
And:
But perhaps the must succinct comment was:
Indeed, I myself would personally encourage Mr. Kirsch to book a flight to New Zealand and then show up at the offices of Te Whatu Ora and demand a meeting with its director Fepulea’i Margie Apa. I’m sure that she would be more than happy to accommodate him in order to hear how he got his hands on the database and what his take is on it, although she would probably want a few additional key people to attend the meeting, you know, from the New Zealand Police, so that Mr. Kirsch could meet Mr. Young in person, if you know what I mean. (Maybe they could be cellmates.)
The bottom line here, though, is that Mr. Kirsch is a bully. His go-to move when cornered and criticized is to threaten and, if he thinks he can do it safely, to lash out in some way, sometimes siccing his large social media following on the target of his ire. For example, when a doctor who used Twitter under the name Dr. Canuck criticized him and made fun of him for dodging the scientific debates that he claims to crave, Mr. Kirsch’s go-to move was to dox Dr. Canuck and then threaten to sue him. Given Mr. Kirsch’s large Substack and X following, this move led Dr. Canuck—understandably—to leave social media for a time and go silent. Hilariously, when I called Mr. Kirsch out for being a doxxing bully, instead of threatening to sue me, he just whined on his Substack. (As is the case for many, if not most, bullies, if you stand up to Mr. Kirsch, he usually backs down.)
Mr. Kirsch’s threatening to release PHI from the stolen database is just another example illustrating how he is a bully who, when cornered, threatens and lashes out. This time, though, I rather suspect that someone—perhaps his lawyer—told him that making public his emailed threat to Ms. Apa to release PHI from a stolen New Zealand database was not a good idea, leading even someone as deluded as Mr. Kirsch to realize that maybe he’d better back off. That’s all to the good, but an utter antivax crank still has the database, along with all the PHI in it, and no one knows the number of other antivax cranks
9 replies on “Antivaxxer Steve Kirsch threatens to release private health information”
The other part of it is that this threat is a clear confession not just that he has the data, but that it’s not safe in his hands. If his earlier claim was that the anonymity in the data cures the problem, he can no longer credibly say so. I am not an expert in criminal law, and certainly not in New Zealand’s, but I expect they have options, if they decide it’s worth it.
New Zealand also has privacy laws and privacy torts that the victims may choose to use for civil lawsuits.
Yup. Basically, Kirsch just admitted that he illegally received PHI and that he’s willing to release names, which would no doubt lead to the harassment by his antivax minions of families already harmed by the loss of a loved one.
One might hope he gets the same treatment like Alex Jones after his lies on schoolshootings.
Seems to me that an anonymized version of this data should always be readily available to the public, particularly if the government had a hand in mandating the vaccines. If not, its reasonable to infer the data is negative wrt the vaccines.
It is incredibly difficult to ensure data is completely anonymized; the safest way to keep sensitive data safe is to keep it unreleased.
Only if you’re predisposed to conspiracies.
So, you got a couple of billion dollars to spare to maintain and update this database of every single person’s total health history, but also somehow keep it totally anonymized?
How are you even going to collect this data, especially in a country that doesn’t have a single-payer system?
I remember long, long ago there was some dang fool here who thought that a lifetime health database for every single person in the US would be a trivially easy thing to set up and maintain and that it would also be simple to keep everyone’s data private.
They were very, very wrong and a lot of people showed how they were wrong from every possible direction. For starters, the volume of data alone is prohibitory.
But with you we all know it’s not about the data, it’s about you hating vaccines. No data in the universe would satisfy you.
“Seems to me that an anonymized version of this data should always be readily available to the public”
It is. It is called a published clinical trial.
Keeping personal data genuinely anonymous is a computationally hard problem. The US Census Bureau, among other organizations, has worked on this, because individual people’s census data is supposed to be confidential for seventy years.
Idle curiosity, or the desire to pursue a political agenda, are not exceptions to that, and shouldn’t be. That’s true whether the political agenda is attacking vaccine mandates or defending them.
See if this attempt works:
If you discuss this story, you may think as I did that you pronounce Te Whatu Ora quite like it is spelt: That’s wrong.
Whatu is pronounced fatu. Several sources with audio.
I wonder if Steve-o got it right.