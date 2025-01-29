Amusing factionalism in the MAHA universe

So it begins…

Last week, Donald Trump was inaugurated for a second term as President of the United States. Today, Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, antivax activist and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will face the Senate Finance Committee, and tomorrow he faces the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP). For all intents and purposes, though, it is the Finance Committee that will decide whether to advance his nomination to the full Senate; so that’s where the tough questioning will have to count.

We’ve also been through this once before, and there’s no reason to suspect that a second Trump administration will be anything but much worse in terms of its approach to federal health and science programs than the first time around, particularly when it comes to public health and regulating drug approval and safety. If you doubt that, look no further than the unholy alliance between Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., one of the most prominent leaders in the antivax movement—and arguably the most prominent leader in the US antivax movement—for the last two decades, ever since he first outed himself as an antivaxxer by publishing his conspiracy-fest of an antivax propaganda article, Deadly Immunity in 2005. RFK Jr. initially ran for President as an independent candidate, and then reality intervened last summer, leading him to suspend his campaign and bend the knee to Donald Trump, after having sent out feelers to Kamala Harris, who quite appropriately ignored them. His reward, when Trump won the election, was, first, to be granted a major advisory role in shaping health policy for the Trump administration, which led him to riff on Trump’s “make America great again” (MAGA) slogan by coming up with “make America healthy again” (MAHA), which downplayed RFK Jr.’s longstanding rabid antivax proclivities and tried to rebrand him as a champion of healthy foods and living over pharmaceuticals. (It didn’t work.)

Ultimately, President-Elect Trump nominated RFK Jr. to be Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a sprawling department that encompasses pretty much all nonmilitary federal health policy, including overseeing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS, which also oversees the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Public Health Service, among other functions. It is a nomination that, if RFK Jr. is confirmed—and, unfortunately, I predict that he will be, probably with a handful of Democratic votes—will represent a catastrophe for public health and medical research, although there are hopeful signs that I might be wrong in my prediction. (I fervently hope that I am.)

Indeed, RFK Jr. has “declared war” on the FDA and clearly had a hand in persuading Trump to nominate a series of antivaxxers, grifters, and quacks to head various federal agencies, including “America’s Quack” Dr. Mehmet Oz to head CMS, blast-from-the past antivaxxer Dr. Dave Weldon to head CDC, and COVID-19 contrarians and pandemic minimizers Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Marty Makary, for NIH Director and FDA Commissioner, respectively. If you support biomedical research distributed by a competitive method that is about as close to insulated from politics as you can imagine, a robust federal public health apparatus, and strong regulation of drug approval and oppose the privatization of Medicare, these developments are a nightmare, and RFK Jr. represents an extinction-level threat to federal public health programs and science-based health policy.

So why do I sense trouble in MAHA-land, a disturbance in the MAHA force, if you will? After all, the collection of antivaxxers, quacks, and grifters who make up the “health freedom” movement—which I like to refer to, more appropriately, as freedom for quacks from any pesky government interference with their grift—are closer than they’ve ever been to total power and dismantling science-based federal policy with respect to drug regulation, public health, food, and vaccines. Why, then am I seeing articles with titles like Will Robert Kennedy Jr. Betray Us And Why That Might Be A Good Thing?, while lamenting their perception that the “new Trump administration seems to rebrand MAHA movement as a ‘healthy food, anti-toxins movement’; tries to distract from or even ditch anything to do with vaccines in general, mRNA in particular.” It’s not a new reaction, given that antivaxxers immediately noticed (and were not happy to notice) that RFK Jr.’s initial rollout of MAHA didn’t mention vaccines once, but it seems to be ramping up now that Trump is poised to assume power and RFK Jr. is about to be confirmed as HHS Secretary.

A disturbance in the (MAHA) force?

The article I cited above wondering if RFK Jr. would “betray us” was written by an antivaxxer of whom I’d never heard of before, Markus Mutscheller on his paid Substack. (Of course!) What seems to have provoked all this doubt and dismay among the MAHA antivax faithful was a report in the Wall Street Journal that the Trump transition team had sidelined Aaron Siri, a longtime go-to antivax attorney who had represented RFK Jr. and his organization in past lawsuits seeking to weaken vaccine mandates or revoke approvals for vaccines, such as a version of the polio vaccine:

Two vaccine skeptics who had been advising Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as he prepares to become health secretary have been sidelined by Trump transition officials, people familiar with the matter said, underscoring a split over immunizations in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Adviser Stefanie Spear and lawyer Aaron Siri had asked prospective administration hires about their beliefs around vaccines even if they were interviewing for posts that had little to do with immunizations, people familiar with the interviews said. Kennedy, whose hearings to lead the Department of Health and Human Services could start on Capitol Hill as early as next week, also lobbed questions related to inoculation, the people said. The questions were different from those asked in separate meetings with President-elect Donald Trump’s staff, according to some of the people. Trump’s team asked about topics traditionally important to conservatives, such as the size of government and deregulation. Siri is no longer advising the presidential transition, a transition spokeswoman confirmed, and people familiar with the matter said his vaccine stances played a role. Spear, who had told others she would be Kennedy’s chief of staff, was passed over for that post in favor of a veteran of the first Trump administration—in part because of her vaccine priorities and in part because of her lack of experience, according to people familiar with the matter.

Can I just take this opportunity to remind the WSJ editors and reporters that neither RFK Jr. nor his cadre of loyalists (like Aaron Siri) are “vaccine skeptics.” They are antivaccine. No, they’re more than that, they’re antivax activists. Stop it, mainstream press. Just stop it.

You might also recall that Aaron Siri and RFK Jr. came up with the deceptive claim that most vaccines in the CDC-recommended childhood vaccination schedule had never been properly tested in double-blind randomized controlled clinical trials using a saline placebo control. I’ve discussed why this is a profoundly dishonest and misleading claim in great detail, but I’ll give you the CliffsNotes version. Basically, a saline placebo isn’t always the most appropriate comparator for a control group. Moreover, if you are testing a new vaccine against a disease for which there already exists an effective vaccine, it is profoundly unethical to randomize children to a saline control group and leave them unprotected. In such a case, the only ethical way to study the vaccine is to compare it to the existing vaccine, to make sure that it is at least noninferior and, hopefully, demonstrate that it is superior and/or more safe. Finally, if you trace back the history of a vaccine against a given disease, you will nearly always find that the very first version of the vaccine was indeed tested in an RCT using either saline placebo or other appropriate inert comparator. Basically, Siri and RFK Jr. have misled about this repeatedly, either through ignorance or intentionally, take your pick.

In any event, though, I am somewhat amused, although in a gallows humor sort of way given the direction federal health and science policy will go regardless of whether RFK Jr. is confirmed or not. It’s a somewhat hopeful sign that even the Trump transition team recognizes that catering to rabid antivaxxers is still a loser politically, even though RFK Jr. is a rabid antivaxxer:

The moves represent a disconnect emerging between the Trump transition and a core faction of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again coalition, which helped fuel his political rise and land him a top job in the Trump administration. Others who have embraced elements of the “MAHA” mantra, such as encouraging healthy eating, expect that Trump’s official agenda in office will have little to do with vaccines. Some key players in both Trump’s world and Kennedy’s orbit think drastic action on vaccines would be a distraction and a political loser, people familiar with the matter said. Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Kennedy should instead focus on racking up wins in areas such as promoting healthy food and exercise, which some people advising the transition see as more politically palatable. Medical freedom activists formed the core of Kennedy’s early volunteer base for his presidential campaign, but their fight for more scrutiny on vaccines could wind up on the cutting room floor when he takes office.

This led Sasha Latypova, whom we’ve met before, to proclaim:

Ok, I am just the messenger here… You can see the shitshow for yourself. The cabal is pushing the “healthy food and exercise” and “vaccines are a political loser” message. Which is what Trump himself voiced on several occasions.

At this point, just let me recall that Donald Trump has shown susceptibility to antivax messaging dating back at least to 2007 and has since at least 2012 referred to a “monster shot” that causes autism. Moreover, this dalliance between RFK Jr. is not the first one. During the transition period before the first Trump administration, Trump dangled the opportunity to chair a “vaccine safety commission” in front of RFK Jr., who eagerly pursued the possibility, only to have Trump, like Lucy pulling the football out of Charlie Brown’s path, yank it away. Of course, nominating RFK Jr. to be HHS Secretary and, as a cabinet member, play a central role in the health policies of his administration are far worse than suggesting that he chair a “vaccine safety commission.” That being said, I’ve long thought that Trump is not a true antivax believer, with his approach to vaccines having been mostly transactional. He desperately promoted “Operation Warp Speed” for COVID-19 vaccines and meddled with the FDA approval process to try to get an emergency use approval for the vaccine before the 2020 election because he thought it would save his reelection effort, but since has thrown tidbits to the antivax movement because they are part of his core supporters. So of course, Trump is more than willing to throw antivaxxers under the bus to avoid political embarrassment.

It’s not that I have any doubts over whether, as HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. will do his damnedest to destroy US vaccine policy, undermine confidence in vaccines, and even try to get some vaccines pulled from the market. He almost certainly will. It’s just that these developments suggest that all hope is not lost, that there will be a political price to pay, and that public health advocates have a chance to minimize the worst of the likely consequences of RFK Jr. being in charge of HHS.

Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. teaming up to MAHA (I guess).

The “Medical Freedom Movement” vs…pragmatism?

Let’s get back to Markus Mutscheller and his claim that RFK Jr.’s “betrayal” (if it comes to pass) might be a good thing for the “Medical Freedom Movement.” He starts out with standard antivax tropes mixed with some astonishing ignorance of basic history:

In my view, the very core of the Medical Freedom Movement (MFM) worldwide and in the USA centres around and was born because of the unprecedented events that happened during the so-called Covid Pandemic: Dropping all established and written pandemic response plans in lockstep worldwide and replacing them with scientifically unfounded and unproven responses, like unreliable and manipulated PCR-tests, masks, social distancing of 1.5 m, lockdowns and banning successful repurposed drugs – pretty much the opposite of what the pandemic response plans recommended. Dropping almost all decade-old safety testing and rushing through one product only: the novel and unknown mRNA vaccine, which actually wasn’t a traditional vaccine at all, because it didn’t stop transmission, the whole purpose of vaccines. Therefore, the WHO quickly changed the old definition of vaccines and herd immunity to fit reality to the new product, not the other way around But the biggest trigger for the MFM was the coercion and mandating of these dangerous untested substances to millions of people, breaking 75-year old international medical laws (Nuremberg Code) and long-established conducts of informed consent and many human rights. And much more, of course.

See what I mean? All the standard COVID-19 antivax conspiracy theories are there, the claim that “repurposed drugs” like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were effective but “They” kept them from you (wrong and wrong); that mRNA vaccines were not adequately tested (wrong); that the definition of vaccines had been changed to accommodate mRNA vaccines (wrong); and that vaccine mandates violate the Nuremberg Code (wrong). What struck me more, though, was the profoundly ahistorical take. The “Medical Freedom Movement” is nothing new. We here at SBM have been writing about the “health freedom movement” going back to the very beginning of this blog, which is why I have a go-to sarcastic description of it as freedom for quacks from pesky laws and regulations that might interfere with their quackery and grift. “Health freedom” has long been the rallying cry that united antivaxxers with quacks, proclaimed by parents who refused to use science- and evidence-based medicine to treat their children for potentially deadly but treatable diseases, like cancer. The so-called MFM is just the health freedom movement rebranded and energized by COVID-19, social media, misinformation, and disinformation.

So what, according to Mutscheller, is behind this “betrayal” of the MFM by Trump? This:

Thanks to stupid and captured seemingly MFM aligned big influencers like Dr Robert Malone and Jeff Childers, to name just two, millions of American MFM voters somehow, incredibly naïve and driven by wishful thinking, thought that Trump was anti-mRNA or at least anti-pandemic response and voted for him. I wrote about the immense MFM betrayal of Dr. Malone in my article Fuck You, Dr. Robert Malone !!! which hit a raw nerve with over 14.000 Substack views so far, generating over 460 likes and over 270 comments. Meanwhile, Jeff Childers, an initial fierce anti-vaccine dissident, convinced his huge readership, that Trump is secretly anti-mRNA but can’t officially say so until elected, because it would lose him too many votes. Doing so, he tapped into some collective wishful thinking and totally ignored the facts. The obvious facts were, that Trump wasn’t secretly against the mRNA vaccines at all. He boasted and lied endlessly about how “his” Operation Warp Speed saved hundreds of millions of lives and openly declared on Rogan, that “big pharma are his friends.”

Once again, it amuses me how antivaxxers turn on their own, like Dr. Robert “inventor of mRNA vaccines” Malone, who as a graduate student did play a role in early experiments that ultimately demonstrated that mRNA could be injected into muscle and result in the production of the protein coded for by the mRNA but who didn’t really have any practical role in actually development the vaccines and ultimately went full antivax conspiracy theorist.

Mutscheller is not optimistic about the outcome, though. After first mentioning that he thinks that RFK Jr. might be downplaying his antivax stance for purposes of achieving confirmation—really, do ya think?—he then speculates:

Even the best case scenario looks dire. The best case scenario is that Kennedy gets nominated as HHS secretary and actively tries to get the mRNA vaccines paused or banned. And to dial done the childhood vaccine program. I believe he is personally convinced about the harm of vaccines but that won’t matter. What matters: Is he is allowed to stop them. And I don’t think his boss will allow it. I am not aware of any anti-vaccine statement by Trump whatsoever. Hence the shift to food and toxins which Trump might sanction. And if Kennedy goes against the vaccines anyway, we all know how that will end: “You’re fired.” So Kennedy has two choices. He can either go along with the boss and the pro-medical and pro-pharma vibe of the majority of the Trump admin and betray and lose most of his base voters, or he stays true to his conviction and pre-election talks and uses his short tenure as HHS secretary (before he gets fired) to raise awareness about the harms of mRNA and other vaccines on another level and goes down with his integrity and reputation intact and positions himself stronger for 2028. Anything else, like jumping on the food and toxin bandwagon and ignoring the vaccines will be seen as betrayal by the MFM. So he needs to be watched closely and called out early.

Again, Mutscheller is pretty ignorant of history if he’s unaware of “any antivaccine statements by “anti-vaccine statement by Trump whatsoever,” but whatever. He’s not entirely wrong here that the “rebranding” of RFK Jr.’s antivax stance into a “MAHA” movement that focuses on his also conspiracy-laden views on food and “natural medicine” likely has a lot to do with just how toxic—if you’ll excuse the term—his antivax stance has been.

Who, however, are the villains in this conspiracy theory keeping RFK Jr. from realizing the fullness of his MAHA vision, a fullness that includes getting rid of vaccines? I was amused to learn by referring back to Latypova’s article that it’s the brother-sister team of health care entrepreneurs grifters, Calley and Casey Means. According to Latypova, the Means siblings are the ones undermining the purity of RFK Jr.’s MAHA vision by deemphasizing the antivax conspiracy theories and pseudoscience. She bases her conspiracy theory on the writing of Debbie Lerman, a “retired science writer and visual artist in Philadelphia,” who is also an “investigative researcher/writer” and—of course!— a Brownstone Institute Fellow. Her only qualifications to pontificate on the pandemic and medicine? She has a “degree in English from Harvard” and apparently worked as a science writer.

SAMPLE ARTICLE #1

To show how the pandemic response was centrally coordinated, I will provide an overview of how it took place in different countries and how nearly identical each country’s response was.

Coordination of the Global Pandemic Responsehttps://t.co/nUAaA6MSpL — Brownstone Institute (@brownstoneinst) October 10, 2024

SAMPLE ARTICLE #3

Events like the Olympics no longer symbolize the aspiration of a world of nations to live and compete peacefully with one another. They are now a testament to the dissolution of nations.

Our Hunger Games Unfold in Parishttps://t.co/pPcCDeOfm9 — Brownstone Institute (@brownstoneinst) October 10, 2024

You get the idea. She’s a full-on conspiracy theorist who fits right in at Brownstone. Amusingly, though (to me), Lerman spends a lot of digital ink pointing out how the Means siblings are not true believers, that they’re entrepreneurs, and that they aren’t to be trusted. I actually agree that they are not to be trusted, but not for the reasons Lerman states. Rather, they are not to be trusted because they sell highly dubious health services and products, but let’s see the quintessence of Lerman’s complaints about them:

So far we’ve seen that Casey and Calley Means spent their entire lives before 2024 getting degrees from, or dropping out of, prestigious academic institutions; working for globally influential businesses and organizations; founding, selling, and investing in companies worth tens of millions of dollars; and, during Covid, complaining that we should be focused on obesity rather than the death and destruction wrought by lockdowns and mRNA vaccines. This, to me, seems sufficient evidence of a lack of connectedness with the medical freedom movement, rebranded as MAHA when RFK Jr. joined the Trump campaign – which is when the Means siblings suddenly emerged as powerful political players. But there’s so much more to the story. In order to reconcile what we just learned about the incompatibility of the Meanses’ resumes with their abrupt rise to MAHA prominence, Casey and Calley and their media promoters have had to undertake impressive campaigns of contorted messaging, obfuscation and misinformation.

The wag in me can’t help but retort that, far from being insufficient evidence of “connectedness with the medical freedom movement,” the Means siblings’ history of “getting degrees from, or dropping out of, prestigious academic institutions; working for globally influential businesses and organizations; founding, selling, and investing in companies worth tens of millions of dollars; and, during Covid, complaining that we should be focused on obesity” represent very compelling evidence that they are everything the MFM promotes, given that they promote policies that would make it easier for for quacks to grift and fleece consumers by selling nostrums and services that are not supported by science or evidence. Lerner is just upset that the Means siblings don’t prioritize antivax grift the way she thinks that they should.

Indeed, Lerner even concedes that the Means’ messaging with respect to obesity, “chemicals” in the environment, big pharma, and the like are “largely true,” before complaining:

The problem with this messaging is not whether it’s true. The problem is that it distracts from and dissipates the urgency of the post-Covid medical freedom agenda: exposing the atrocities of the lockdown-until-vaccine response, repealing all the laws and regulations that made it possible, and preventing further injury and death from mRNA vaccine products. Another huge problem with the Meanses’ message – an intentional one, I would contend – is that it obscures the acute recent rises in death and illness since the introduction of the mRNA shots, by claiming that “metabolic dysfunction” caused by poisons in our food and environment is the underlying cause of everything.

To antivaxxers and anti-public health activists like Lerner, vaccines are by far their most important bogeyman that must be eliminated. To her, the Means siblings, quacks though they are, are insufficiently pure in their antivax stances. Indeed, it’s not even clear that they are antivax at all, having apparently embraced some of the antivax religion for expediency, rather than because they actually believe in it. There also seems to be a bit of annoyance at them for being Johnny-come-latelys to the whole MFM movement, an annoyance previously expressed by antivax quack Dr. Peter McCullough over their outsized influence on Trump and RFK Jr., a resentment that leads Lerman to urge her readers to “resist” attempts to redirect and defuse their antivax demands.

Meanwhile, Latypova warns:

I thought he [RFK Jr.] was sincere about trying to undo the vax mandates and trying to stop the horror of covid military campaign. I am not so sure anymore. While reading Debbie’s article, I had to look up the numerous investors in Casey Means company Levels, a rather stupid “metabolic profile” venture that employs a handful of people, but somehow raised $100M in investments in 3 years. One of the investors is Arielle Zuckerberg! Yes, she is Zuck’s younger sister. Another one is Rachel Swanson (likely a relative of Tucker Carlson). The lead investor is Marc Andreesen. There are numerous who-is-who in VC and private equity listed as investors. What is so special about this amazing business??? Nothing! This looks to me like a PAC/special interest lobby outfit/ political money funneling group that is putting all the pressure their money and connections can buy to subvert the genuine health freedom activists (who have no such money and connections) and divert all public attention away from the damage caused by vaccines into inane messaging like “healthy food choices”. It remains to be seen what will happen, of course. Too many members, financial backers and the deep state affiliates of the Trump admin will defend the mRNA tech and vaccines from which they profit mightily. Don’t drink too much hopium, stay vigilant and voice your concerns. The government officials must fear the public, not the other way around. There is a long road ahead, regardless, and I urge everyone to push back at every opportunity on the bullshit promoted by the likes of the Means duo.

Of course, running a bogus “metabolic profile” company is the very epitome of MFM. Meanwhile, Mutscheller argues that one good thing about this “betrayal” by RFK Jr., which does not surprise him at all, is that it might spark a spiritual awakening:

But all hope is not lost. There could be a real silver lining to the downfall of the rationalistic-materialistic paradigm. It could ignite a jump in consciousness and spiritual awareness. It could drive billions of people into spiritual practice. To me, the only solution to this crisis of democracy and decency is spiritual and within each of us. Only when enough people wake up to that and do their own inner work, there might be a change in society and politics.

And:

Therefore, as painful it sometimes is, getting disillusioned and losing all hope about the outside world, can be a blessing in disguise that opens up our truly magnificent inner world and the deep, peaceful knowledge of our hearts of who and what we really are.

I encourage Mutscheller and his fellow travelers to pursue a “spiritual” revival and leave public health alone, but I fear that won’t happen.

Will factional disputes among antivaxxers prevent the worst?

I have little hope that the Senate will actually reject RFK Jr.’s nomination. I hope I’m wrong, but fear that I am not. This leads me to wonder whether the factional disputes revealed in the MFM movement between the die-hard antivaxxers and the “pragmatists” (who actually are fairly antivax but don’t see vaccines as a “die-on-that-hill” issue…yet) that should derail their pursuit of deregulating medicine so that quackery can flourish and promoting a very specific idea of what “heathy eating” looks like will mitigate the upcoming public health disaster. The last time I mentioned these factional disputes in this context, I invoke the classic movie, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which satirized religious and revolutionary movements through the comical (often darkly comical) misadventures of the main character Brian. As you might remember, in the movie Brian is born on the same day as (and next door to) Jesus, and, as a result, after he grows up to become a man ends up being mistaken for the Messiah. Basically, the latest round of cries of “betrayal” from antivax MAHA loyalists comes across as the continuation of the struggle between The People’s Front of Judea (say, Sasha Latypova, Debbie Lerman, and Drs. Paul Alexander and Peter McCullough) and and all the more “radical” antivaxxers who have expressed alarm at RFK Jr.’s failure to mention vaccines in his MAHA agenda) battling The Judean People’s Front (represented Calley and Casey Means and their allied ilk), with RFK Jr. being viewed as either a turncoat or opportunist and Trump the useful idiot.

Indeed, the J.R.R. Tolkien can’t help but see these MAHA hardliners portraying the Means siblings as Gríma Wormtongue, whispering words of surrender on behalf of the turncoat evil wizard Saruman to weaken the will of King Théoden, turning him into an enfeebled, confused, elderly man, and they’re trying to persuade Théoden to throw off the yoke of Wormtongue’s whispered, will-weakening enchantments, throw off defeatism with respect to banning vaccines, and embrace his MAHA purity. OK, I realize that I might have let my love of The Lord of the Rings novels and films go too far, as I have yet to figure out where RFK Jr. falls in this analogy. Maybe he’s King Théoden. Maybe he’s Éomer, Théoden’s nephew and one of the only leaders of the Rohirrim who keep the faith and will to fight, as Theoden succumbs further and further into defeatism, before, of course, being freed from the spell by Gandalf.

Gríma Wormtongue sapping King Théoden’s will with whispers of hopelessness and—dare I say?—a pragmatic approach to the Dark Lord Sauron and his turncoat lackey, the wizard Saruman.

The bottom line is that there is a very real and very nasty factional dispute among the MFM/MAHA movement over vaccines between the “pragmatists,” who are still mostly antivaccine but don’t see the issue as worth fighting over right now given the political cost, and the true believers, who feel betrayed that RFK Jr. and Donald Trump are not putting “investigating” and eliminating first COVID-19 vaccines and then the rest of the vaccine schedule at the very top of their healthcare agenda. Who will win? I honestly don’t know. What I do know is that, whoever does win this dispute, public health loses. Biomedical science loses. Drug innovation, regulation, and safety lose. We all lose. The only question is: How badly will we lose? How bad will it get before there is a reaction that starts to reverse the decline?

Never before have we faced a threat to science-based medical policy, public health, and vaccines as dire as the current one. However, the very existence of this factional dispute and the apparent recognition on the part of Trump and the “pragmatists” that antivax conspiracy mongering is still a political loser for all but the most hardcore MAGA/MAHA antivaxxers gives me hope that coordinated resistance and political pressure could forestall the worst, possibly even blocking RFK Jr.’s confirmation. I’m not saying I’m optimistic that it will, just that I believe that is is possible, and we have to hold on to that as we resist the encroachment of ideologically motivated pseudoscience into the very heart of federal health policy.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be when we see if RFK Jr. can be stopped.

