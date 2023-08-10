Yes, Orac is still recharging his Tarial cell this week (i.e., is on staycation). He is working on some new Insolence, but is finding a strange lack of his usual motivation, something that sometimes happens when he’s on the recharger. He was, however, amused by this little game by Flo & Joan that, somehow, he had never encountered before and therefore presents to you A Song For Antivaxxers for your amusement until his motivation succeeds in distracting him from his contemplation of the black hole of conspiracy theories in general.
A song for antivaxxers
While Orac recharges his Tarial cell, enjoy a special song for antivaxxers by Flo & Joan. There will be new Insolence soon enough.
- Post author By Orac
- Post date August 10, 2023
- 4 Comments on A song for antivaxxers
- Tags antivaccine, Flow & Joan, humor, music, song for antivaxxers, vaccines
By Orac
Orac is the nom de blog of a humble surgeon/scientist who has an ego just big enough to delude himself that someone, somewhere might actually give a rodent's posterior about his copious verbal meanderings, but just barely small enough to admit to himself that few probably will. That surgeon is otherwise known as David Gorski.
That this particular surgeon has chosen his nom de blog based on a rather cranky and arrogant computer shaped like a clear box of blinking lights that he originally encountered when he became a fan of a 35 year old British SF television show whose special effects were renowned for their BBC/Doctor Who-style low budget look, but whose stories nonetheless resulted in some of the best, most innovative science fiction ever televised, should tell you nearly all that you need to know about Orac. (That, and the length of the preceding sentence.)
DISCLAIMER:: The various written meanderings here are the opinions of Orac and Orac alone, written on his own time. They should never be construed as representing the opinions of any other person or entity, especially Orac's cancer center, department of surgery, medical school, or university. Also note that Orac is nonpartisan; he is more than willing to criticize the statements of anyone, regardless of of political leanings, if that anyone advocates pseudoscience or quackery. Finally, medical commentary is not to be construed in any way as medical advice.
To contact Orac: [email protected]View Archive →
4 replies on “A song for antivaxxers”
I misread and thought this was gonna be some Refusers-level caca-phony.
Whew.
If it had been, I’d have spent at least a couple of sentences making fun of them.😂
😂😂😂😂😂
BRILLIANT.