RFK Jr. suspends his campaign and backs Donald Trump. Quelle surprise.

After all this time, I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised by anything that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. does, and, for the most part, I’m not. Given all the foreshadowing and hints dropped by RFK Jr.’s running mate last week, I’m even less surprised that yesterday, the antivaxxer turned Presidential candidate did the most RFK Jr. thing ever and decided to suspend his presidential campaign and endorse Donald Trump for President, even appearing with Trump at a campaign rally:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump on Friday, a late-stage shakeup of the race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters. Hours later, Kennedy joined Trump onstage at an Arizona rally, where the crowd burst into “Bobby!” cheers. Kennedy said his internal polls had shown that his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, though recent public polls don’t provide a clear indication that he is having an outsize impact on support for either major-party candidate. Kennedy cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and “a war on our children” as among the reasons he would try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states. “These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump,” Kennedy said at his event in Phoenix.

One can’t help but wonder if there’s a quid pro quo here, given that it wasn’t too long ago that Trump called RFK Jr. to seek his support. (More on that later.) It was the day after the failed assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, and during the conversation, which RFK Jr.’s son posted to social media, apparently because he thought that Trump wasn’t antivax enough.

RFK III doesn’t think Trump is antivax enough.

Even though RFK III took his post down quickly after his father, who was quickly forced to apologize, had apparently gotten very upset by his breach of confidentiality, it was still easy to find the video everywhere:

Trump after the assassination attempt discussed how he agrees with RFK Jr. on vaccines:



“I agree with you, man. Something's wrong with that whole system, and it's the doctors you find.



Remember I said I want to do small doses. Small doses. When you feed a baby, Bobby, a… pic.twitter.com/gDpYUuNTjQ — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) July 16, 2024

Of course, no one should be surprised that Trump’s approach to his antivaccine beliefs is largely transactional. Back before the pandemic and before he became President, he had been occasionally parroting antivax misinformation about vaccines causing autism dating back to 2007. However, during the pandemic, when he thought that developing a new vaccine for COVID-19 could save his campaign and lead to his reelection, he was all-in on “Operation Warp Speed,” which is why antivaxxers, even though they recognize a kindred antivax spirit even before he was elected President in 2016, never entirely trusted Trump, who—much to my relief and the relief of vaccine advocates—never really used the vast power of the Presidency to promote policies friendly to antivaxxers. True, before being elected, Trump did play footsies with Andrew Wakefield and RFK Jr., the latter of whom he met with during the Presidential transition period to discuss his chairing a “vaccine safety commission.” Nothing came of that offer, fortunately.

I speculated at the time that the reason Trump called RFK Jr. was to try to entice him to drop out of the race and endorse Trump for President by dangling an offer of a job in his administration in front of him. I speculated about several possibilities, all of which would be devastating for public health—and medicine in general—in the US, positions including FDA Commissioner, CDC Director, or even Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), who would be the boss of any FDA Commissioner or CDC Director but would also be in charge of overseeing Medicare and Medicaid. Trump himself seemed to have suggested a potential quid pro quo in an interview last Tuesday, three days before RFK Jr. suspended his campaign:

For much of the race, Trump and Kennedy’s rhetoric about each other might have made it seem unlikely they’d potentially join forces. The former president has previously said he’d “take Biden” over Kennedy and variously called the independent a “far more LIBERAL than anyone running as a Democrat” and a “Democrat ‘Plant,’” while Kennedy accused Trump of having filled his last administration with “swamp creatures” and claimed Trump “torpedoed the Constitution.” With rumors swirling that Kennedy is about to kiss the ring, Trump changed his tune. “He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump said of Kennedy in a CNN interview Tuesday. “He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time.” He added that he’d “certainly” be open to giving Kennedy a job in a new Trump administration.

Very typical. Trump hates you if you don’t praise him, but will suddenly love you to death if you butter him up. Adding to my belief that this is probably (although not certainly) all a quid pro quo, tt was also reported that RFK Jr. had apparently reached out to the Kamala Harris about the same thing, asking for a cabinet position in her administration in return for his dropping out and endorsing her. Quite appropriately, she rebuffed him, ignoring him, leading to speculation that the timing of RFK Jr.’s announcement that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump, sure looks like sour grapes:

On Thursday, the independent candidate filed paperwork to withdraw from presidential ballots in Arizona, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes confirmed. The withdrawal came ahead of a press conference Friday morning—Kennedy has refused to confirm or deny reports that he’s planning to end his campaign and endorse Donald Trump. He made the move in Arizona after Harris spurned a request for a meeting—while the Trump campaign appeared to open the way for a cabinet role. A move by Kennedy to quit could spell bad news for Harris in states where margins are ultra-tight, pollsters say.

Or, as someone else put it:

So, Kamala Harris refused to give RFK Jr. a cabinet position in her administration, and he went crawling to Trump. Lol. This guy is a clown who is an embarrassment to the Kennedy legacy of his father and his uncle. https://t.co/1djM0NJ4Aa — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 23, 2024 Quite the embarrassment, actually.

And yesterday:

RFK Jr.’s reversal is particularly ironic and hilarious given many of his past statements about Donald Trump:

So he is the Nikki Haley of Kennedys? — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) August 23, 2024 I couldn’t resist including that response. It is, however, amazing how so many who claimed they could never support Donald Trump end up obsequiously bending the knee, their past statements forgotten.

The full transcript of RFK Jr.’s announcement can be found here. (Odd, but I didn’t know that RFK Jr. had joined Substack, but it sure makes sense.) It’s a grievance-filled conspiracy-fest of a rant that claims that the Democratic National Committee had conspired to keep him off the ballot, also echoing Republican talking points that the DNC had “precipitated the palace coup against President Biden” after Biden’s disastrous performance at the first Presidential debate and that the press had promoted Kamala Harris’ popularity and rise in the polls. Here’s a little taste:

President Biden mocked Vladimir Putin’s 88% landslide in Russian elections, observing that Putin’s party controlled the Russian press, and that Putin prevented serious opponents from appearing on the ballot. But here in America, the DNC also prevented opponents from getting on the ballot and our television networks exposed themselves as Democratic Party organs. Over the course of more than a year, in a campaign where my poll numbers reached at times into the high 20s, the DNC-aligned mainstream networks maintained a near-total embargo on interviews with me. During his 10-month Presidential campaign in 1992, Ross Perot gave interviews 34 times on the mainstream networks. In contrast, during the 16 months since I declared, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and CNN combined gave me only two live interviews. Those same networks instead ran a continuous deluge of hit pieces with inaccurate, often vile, pejorative, and defamatory smears. Some of those same networks then colluded with the DNC to keep me off the debate stage.

Nice move, there, RFK Jr., to try to liken the DNC to Vladimir Putin, although one has to wonder: Which is it? Elsewhere in the speech RFK Jr. sucks up to Putin by echoing Russian propaganda about his invasion of Ukraine:

I want to say a word about the Ukraine war. The military-industrial complex has provided us with the familiar comic-book justification that this war is a noble effort to stop supervillain Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and to thwart his Hitler-like march across Europe. In fact, tiny Ukraine is a proxy in a geopolitical struggle initiated by the ambitions of the U.S. Neocons for U.S. global hegemony. I’m not excusing Putin for invading Ukraine. He had other options. But the war is Russia’s predictable response to the reckless Neocon project of extending NATO to encircle Russia. The credulous media rarely explain to Americans that we unilaterally walked away from our two intermediate nuclear weapons treaties with Russia, and then put nuclear-ready Aegis missile systems in Romania and Poland, and that the Biden White House repeatedly spurned Russia’s offer to settle the dispute peacefully. The Ukraine war began in 2014, when US agencies overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine and installed a handpicked pro-West government that launched a civil war against ethnic Russians in Ukraine.

Um, no. Just no. It’s also funny how, in endorsing President Trump, RFK Jr. neglects to mention just who it was who “unilaterally walked away from our two intermediate nuclear weapons treaties with Russia.” (Yes, it was President Trump.)

In his speech, RFK Jr. also basically confirmed all the narratives in the press that he had derided as “fake news,” such as the reporting that he had reached out to the Harris campaign to try to get a cabinet position in return for dropping out of the race and endorsing her:

Less than two hours after President Trump narrowly escaped assassination, Calley Means called me on my cell phone. Calley is arguably the leading advocate for food safety, soil regeneration, and ending the chronic disease epidemic that is destroying American health and ruining our economy. Calley has exposed the insidious corruption at the FDA, NIH, HHS, and USDA that has caused the epidemic. Calley had been working on and off for my campaign, advising me on those subjects, which have been my primary focus for the last twenty years. I was delighted when Calley told me, that day, that he had also been advising President Trump. He told me President Trump was anxious to talk to me about chronic disease — and other subjects — and to explore avenues of cooperation. He asked if I would take a call from the President. President Trump telephoned me a few minutes later, and I met with him the following day. A few weeks later, I met again with President Trump and his family members and closest advisors in Florida. In a series of long, intense discussions, I was surprised to discover that we are aligned on many key issues. In those meetings, he suggested that we join forces as a unity party. We talked about Abraham Lincoln’s team of rivals. That arrangement would allow us to disagree publicly and privately on the issues over which we differ, while working together on the existential issues upon which we are in concordance. I was a fierce critic of many of the policies of his first administration, and there are still issues and approaches upon which we continue to dispute. But we are aligned with each other on key issues like ending the forever wars, ending the childhood disease epidemics, securing the border, protecting our freedom of speech, unraveling corporate capture of the regulatory agencies, and getting U.S. intelligence agencies out of the business of propagandizing, censoring, and surveilling Americans, and interfering in our elections. Following my first discussion with President Trump, I tried unsuccessfully to open up similar discussions with the Harris campaign. Vice President Harris declined to meet or speak with me.

Oddly enough, I had never heard of Calley Means before this. A quick bit of Googling, however, revealed that he is pretty much what one would expect him to be: An advocate for quackery. After losing his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2022, he co-founded a group called TrueMed with Justin Mares. A quick perusal of the website shows that it’s a company that facilitates tax-free HSA/FSA spending on healthy food, exercise, and lots and lots of supplements that also promotes dubious devices like near-infrared lights, a “biotstrap,” and others. He’s also a co-author of a book promoting “metabolic” cures for all diseases. So of course he’s a health advisor to the Trump campaign.

Vice President Harris’ judgment was sound. I highly doubt that RFK Jr.’s endorsement would have done her any good, and it might have done her harm. Reading between the lines, though, I’m more convinced than ever that there must have been a quid pro quo. Here’s hoping that it’s not the case that RFK Jr.’s dropping out will help Trump much (or at all), although, given how similar their supporters are regarding their conspiratorial beliefs, I did always suspect that RFK Jr.’s presence in the race probably did hurt Trump more than it did President Biden (before he dropped out of the race) or Kamala Harris (now that she is the Democratic nominee), but at this point, who knows? The same article above notes that RFK Jr.’s “departure could, however, have less of an impact now than it might have done earlier in the year,” given the decline in his support over the last few months.

I’ve been writing about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a long time now. As hard as it is for me to believe as I type this—it makes me feel so old!—RFK Jr. first came to my attention in a big way nearly two decades ago, when in the summer of 2005 he “came out” as an antivaccine conspiracy theorist. That’s when Salon.com and Rolling Stone, to their shared eternal shame, co-published his conspiracyfest of an “exposé,” Deadly Immunity, which blamed the mercury-containing preservative thimerosal, which had been used in several childhood vaccines until 2001, for an “autism epidemic.” The whole narrative, being a conspiracy theory, posited that at a conference held at the Simpsonwood Retreat and Conference Center in Norcross, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, in 2000 the CDC had started actively adjusting “inconvenient” data that had to eliminate the link that it had supposedly shown between thimerosal and autism. In my first post that ever went viral, I deconstructed all the misinformation and conspiracy mongering shortly after, as did others, who noted that the entire Simpsonwood transcript was not at all consistent with any effort to “cover up” a link between mercury and autism, but rather included a debate about how best to deal with confounders in a study by Verstraeten et al. (Of course, to antivaxxers, any adjustment for confounders that eliminates a link between vaccines and whatever bad health outcome that they attribute to vaccines is always a “coverup,” not science doing what science is supposed to do and being rigorous.) Years later, I referred to this as the Simpsonwood conspiracy theory and, sometimes, part of the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement, in which They (the CDC, government, FDA, medical profession, big pharma, and who knows who else—aliens, possibly) “know” that vaccines cause autism but actively work to cover up any incriminating evidence.

In the intervening two decades, RFK Jr. evolved from not just an antivax conspiracy theorist but to an all-purpose conspiracy theorist, embracing (of course) lab leak conspiracy theories, including one claiming that Ashkenazi Jews were immune to COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, because it was an “ethnically targeted bioweapon.” As for being “not antivaccine,” I like to point out how since at least 2014 he was likening vaccination to the Holocaust, trying to persuade Samoan officialsthat the MMR vaccine was dangerous (in the middle of a deadly measles outbreak!), and claiming that today’s generation of children is the “sickest generation” (due to vaccines, of course!). Indeed, a few years ago his own family even called him out for his antivaccine activism, while, predictably, RFK Jr. has, as so many antivaxxers have done, gone all-in on COVID-19 pseudoscience and conspiracy theories and become anti-mask, “anti-lockdown,” and pro-quack treatments for COVID-19.

Over the years, I have expended much digital ink debunking and deconstructing RFK Jr.’s various antivax utterances, while countering his false claims that he is “not antivaccine,” in particular after RFK Jr. decided last year to run for President. As I said at the time, his entering the race was something that I thought I’d never see, particularly his challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination. Unsurprisingly, RFK Jr. failed utterly to gain any traction in the Democratic Party, which rejected him.RFK Jr., being the malignant narcissist that he is, however, could not stand that, and so he decided to run as an independent. That worked out well for him for a while, leading him to be able to grift more than he had ever grifted before in terms of raking in campaign funds. For a while he even enjoyed surprising popularity for an independent, but eventually his popularity came crashing back to where the most popular independent and third party candidates end up, in the mid-single digits. I speculate that, grifter that he is (and given how grift recognizes and is attracted to grift), RFK Jr. looked for ways to maintain the public profile and unfortunate relevance that his Presidential run had brought him, likely by making a deal with Trump for a job in Trump’s administration if he were to kiss the ring, although not before seeing if he could get a deal from Vice President Harris.

As much as I fervently hope that Trump doesn’t win this election, given what a disaster a second Trump presidency would be for public health (and everything else), one tiny consolation to me if Trump does win would be the likelihood that Trump, being the dishonest man that he is, would likely renege on his offer of a job. After all, Trump only loves sycophants, toadies, and lackeys, and he recognizes that RFK Jr. is not fully loyal. Again, grift recognizes grift, and Trump is nothing if not the consummate grifter. He knows that RFK Jr. could not be relied upon to be loyal. Obviously, that would be the tiniest of tiny consolations, and I’d much rather see Trump defeated and RFK Jr. banished back to the antivax fever swamp, where he belongs.

