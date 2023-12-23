Categories
Announcements

Seasons greetings (and an announcement)

Happy Holidays from your cranky but benevolent supercomputer blogger. He rests for now but will up the Insolence in the new year.

Have a very Orac Christmas.
Have a very Orac Christmas. (Orac is the computer, not the man. That's Vila.)

Given that the holiday known as Christmas, which is as much a secular holiday these days as a religious holiday, has snuck up on us before Orac could do one more post and is now less than two days away, Orac has decided that it is time to continue recharging his Tarial cells at least until December 26, when he plans on doing his usual Monday thing on a Tuesday and posting something that might seem familiar to anyone familiar with his other persona.

After that, Orac will likely post at least one bit of new Insolence next week (possibly more, if the mood takes him and there is something he just can’t wait to address). More likely, however, the week between Christmas and New Year will be slow as well, as Orac, having now been repaired and rejuvenated, wants to try to repair and rejuvenate this blog, which has been around for 19 years now, during the new year as the blog enters its 20th year of existence. (Also, a certain surgeon drew the short straw and is working next week, complete with operations and clinic, largely because he was on medical leave most of December before now.)

In any event, Orac, being a (usually) benevolent, albeit sarcastic, dictator on this blog, does wish all his fans, minions, detractors, and trolls a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, sort of. Let’s just say that Orac is not a fan, but in fairness he is warning Earthlings about the dangers of the holiday:

Beware! The Federation banned Christmas a century ago! “Keep Christmas in your own way, but do it quietly, for your own good!”

Also, Orac is coming for some new(-ish) misinformation that’s been popping up during the time when he was distracted by the repair work that he underwent earlier this month. Expect it, either next week or, at the very latest, very early in the New Year. In the meantime, consider this a semi-open thread.

By Orac

Orac is the nom de blog of a humble surgeon/scientist who has an ego just big enough to delude himself that someone, somewhere might actually give a rodent's posterior about his copious verbal meanderings, but just barely small enough to admit to himself that few probably will. That surgeon is otherwise known as David Gorski.

That this particular surgeon has chosen his nom de blog based on a rather cranky and arrogant computer shaped like a clear box of blinking lights that he originally encountered when he became a fan of a 35 year old British SF television show whose special effects were renowned for their BBC/Doctor Who-style low budget look, but whose stories nonetheless resulted in some of the best, most innovative science fiction ever televised, should tell you nearly all that you need to know about Orac. (That, and the length of the preceding sentence.)

DISCLAIMER:: The various written meanderings here are the opinions of Orac and Orac alone, written on his own time. They should never be construed as representing the opinions of any other person or entity, especially Orac's cancer center, department of surgery, medical school, or university. Also note that Orac is nonpartisan; he is more than willing to criticize the statements of anyone, regardless of of political leanings, if that anyone advocates pseudoscience or quackery. Finally, medical commentary is not to be construed in any way as medical advice.

To contact Orac: [email protected]

3 replies on “Seasons greetings (and an announcement)”

Seasons greetings to you and your family as well and a happy New Year. Wishing the desinformation spreaders take a big step back and take time to really study the things they think they know everything about, while they are completely ignorant. I hope they will finally know what they don’t know and stop spreading nonsense.

I doubt they ever will, but well, one can hope.

All pioneering ideas are initially perceived as misinformation and eventually break through disinformation. BTW, Orac the computer is simply an overachiever from the island of misfit toys. Santa knows and David Gorski was a good, and brilliant, little boy when he received it.

Want to respond to Orac? Here's your chance. Leave a reply! Just make sure that you've read the Comment Policy (link located in the main menu in the upper right hand corner of the page) first if you're new here!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from RESPECTFUL INSOLENCE

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d