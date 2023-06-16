Steve Kirsch denies being a doxxing bully. Hilarity ensues.

I debated whether to write about Steve Kirsch yet again, as three posts in a row seemed excessive to me. However, after seeing the post on his Substack Tuesday night in which Kirsch characterized my last post about him in which I characterized him as a litigious bully and a crank as not just a “hit piece” but an “epic fail,” I had a hard time resisting one final response. Fear not, my faithful and sometimes long-suffering readers, however. I do not plan on engaging in an endless back-and-forth exchange with Kirsch, as I am well aware how easily such an exchange could consume this blog given Kirsch’s obsessiveness. The main reason that I couldn’t resist one last post (hopefully for a good long while) about Kirsch is because he claims that I got seven things very wrong about him last time. At best, one of his points might—I repeat, might—be barely arguable, albeit only if you bend over backwards until your shape starts turning into a pretzel to give him the benefit of the doubt. The rest of Kirsch’s “rebuttals,” particularly his denial of being a “thug,” were so hilarious that Orac couldn’t resist doing what Orac does best, at least when it comes to blogging.

My post the other day about Kirsch chastised and mocked him for having used his Substack account to rally his followers to dox a family practice physician going by the pseudonym of Dr. Canuck on Twitter, ostensibly so that he could serve him with a libel suit for having accused Kirsch of welshing on one of his “debate me” bets about vaccines. My post lovingly dissected Kirsch’s claims and BS, while pointing out the inconsistencies in his story and how Kirsch’s actions were legal thuggery engaged in by a bully.

So what were the seven things that Mr. Kirsch thinks that I got so wrong that they were “defamatory” (as he told me in an email)? Let’s start with his “executive summary”:

David Gorski is a very reliable source of misinformation. In pretty much every case I am aware of, the truth is exactly the opposite of what he claims. In Gorski’s latest hit piece, he attacks me and he tries to make me look like a very bad guy. Translation: I’m doing great work! That first paragraph is pure projection. Also, I thought Kirsch liked misinformation. After all, he proudly bills himself as the number one disinformation spreader.

The wag in me can’t help but counter that I didn’t “try” to make Kirsch look like a very bad guy. Just describing Kirsch’s behavior and words make him look like a very bad guy. In other words, Mr. Kirsch: Just look in the mirror. You do a perfectly fine job of making yourself look like a very bad guy, no embellishment in describing your actions and words required.

Nonetheless, in Kirsch’s funhouse world, up is down, left right, and hell heaven, and, of course, he’s “doing great work.” I’m reminded of President George W. Bush’s famous quote after Hurricane Katrina, “Brownie, you’re doing a heck of a job,” if GWB and FEMA director Michael Brown had been the same person.

Kirsch characterizes the main messages of my “hit piece” thusly:

His key points are: I threatened to dox and bring litigation unless DrCanuck stopped talking I run away from debate challenges I am a thug I move the goalposts on my offers I don’t pay when I lose Vaccination is protective against SIDS My surveys are garbage

Note that in my piece, #1 and #3 are basically so closely related as to be the same topic. Ditto #2, 4, and #5, as well as #6 and #7. I would also argue that #1 and #6, at least, are straw men. I never said that Kirsch threatened to dox and sue Dr. Canuck unless he stopped talking. I said that Kirsch used doxxing and a libel suit to silence Dr. Canuck, which is a different assertion than what Mr. Kirsch (mis)represented.

As for #6, what I said was that extensive epidemiological evidence shows show no correlation that might indicated that vaccines are a risk factor for sudden infant death syndrome, but rather that they might be protective against SIDS. (Note the “might.”) I guess that, if you’re not 100% concrete with someone like Mr. Kirsch, he will (mis)interpret your words in the most unfavorable light that he can; so I’ll restate my longstanding characterization of the data about vaccines and SIDS right now: At the very worst, vaccines are not a risk factor for SIDS and do not cause SIDS. The evidence supporting that conclusion is extensive and robust. At the best, vaccines might even be protective against SIDS, but the data are not sufficiently clear and strong to conclude that definitively.

There, Mr. Kirsch? Make sense?

Let’s take Kirsch’s “rebuttals” one by one, appropriately lumped together.

Quoth Kirsch: “I’m not a thug!” (He does engage in legal thuggery, though, which makes him arguably a bully.)

Mr. Kirsch seems very, very upset—indeed, the most upset—that I expressed my opinion that he was engaging in legal thuggery against Dr. Canuck. Indeed, he appears to have taken this accusation very, very personally, as evidenced by his pained assertion that he is “not a thug.” Of course, I never explicitly called Kirch a thug (although I did call him a bully, because I believe that his behavior supports that characterization). Rather, I accused him of engaging in legal thuggery, a behavior so common among cranks that not only do I have a tag for it that includes posts going back over a decade but I’ve been at the receiving end many times, which is why I am not intimidated by him.

Here’s what Kirsch says:

I am not a thug. I do expose people who do bad things. I guess in his mind, I’m a thug.

In Kirsch’s mind, doxxing an pseudonymous blogger with 20-fold smaller following than his, who as a physician is almost certainly not anything resembling poor but is also certainly nowhere near as wealthy as he is, and setting his followers loose on that doctor might be “exposing people who do bad things,” but in reality Kirsch’s actions were indeed in my mind the actions of a thug and a bully who uses his large Substack and social media following as well as his wealth that enables him to afford lawyers to file frivolous lawsuits in order to intimidate his critics. Basically, Kirsch wasn’t picking on someone his own size. Far from it! And what do we call people who choose to pick on people who are not their own size, people who, like Kirsch, like to “punch down,” so to speak? I don’t know about you, but I call them bullies. When they use the legal system to “punch down,” as Kirsch said he would do, I’ve long called this tactic legal thuggery. That’s what it is “in my mind,” as Kirsch at least recognizes.

In this dichotomy between how I (and most others) view Kirsch’s actions towards Dr. Canuck and how he views them, there is, I think, a lesson in psychology. Crank or not, Kirsch believes that he is a good man. In his mind, as a good man he cannot possibly do bad things. So when he doxes and threatens a libel suit against a pseudonymous Twitter user, he convinces himself that it is for a righteous cause; e.g., “exposing bad people.” To Kirsch, his bad actions can’t possibly be because he is a thug and a bully, because a good man like him can’t be a thug or a bully.

His self-image aside, to me (and many people trying to counter his disinformation), he is both.

Quoth the bully, “I never doxxed!”

Kirsch is also cheesed that I and many others have been taking him to task for doxxing Dr. Canuck. So let’s see what his explanation is:

In order to serve DrCanuck, I have to know who he is (there is a way to file a john doe lawsuit, but that takes more time and effort). The only thing I did was ask people to message me privately with information regarding Canuck so that I can serve him legally. That is not doxxing. And there was no “threat” issued to @DrCanuckMD, e.g., “if you don’t do X, I will dox you”.

One. More. Time. I did not say that Kirsch had threatened Dr. Canuck with doxxing if he didn’t do what Kirsch wanted. I said that Kirsch had used doxxing and the threat of a lawsuit to silence Dr. Canuck, which from my perspective is inarguably true. After all, Kirsch never gave Dr. Canuck a chance to retract his statement or used a threat to bully him into retracting. Rather, Kirsch just set his minions to the task of doxxing Dr. Canuck and then justified it by saying that he needed the information to sue him. (Seriously, though. Kirsch is very wealthy. Can he not afford to hire a private investigator to find someone? Why did he instead just post to his Substack a plea to his followers to find Dr. Canuck’s personal information and DM it to him? I would argue that the public plea to his 225K Substack subscribers and 334K Twitter followers to find out who Dr. Canuck was served as a very effective intimidation tactic.) Dr. Canuck wisely first took his Twitter feed private and then inactivated it.

As pedantic cranks often do, Kirsch uses the narrowest possible definition of “doxxing” to claim that he couldn’t possibly have doxxed Dr. Canuck because he only wanted Dr. Canuck’s information so that he could serve him papers for a defamation suit. In this telling, he was only asking his followers to DM him the information:

Furthermore, even Twitter rules aren’t violated by revealing someone’s name, location, and where they work. It’s right there in the Twitter rules that this is not a violation. And I checked with multiple lawyers just to be sure as well. Nothing I did was illegal.

First of all, I never claimed that doxxing was illegal, just against the terms of service of some social media companies.

Kirsch’s self-justification, however, brings up a very obvious question: If it was truly the case and Kirsch only wanted Dr. Canuck’s identity so that he could serve him papers, then why did Kirsch immediately post Dr. Canuck’s real name, practice address, and NPI record (with a probably incorrect telephone number, but a telephone number nonetheless) just as soon as his minions had DM’ed him the information? He couldn’t wait to trumpet the information to his followers! Also, the very purpose of libel suits is to punish (financially, of course) the offender and thereby provide a legal remedy for the reputational and financial damage done and/or to silence speech that is defamatory. Certainly immediately trumpeting Dr. Canuck’s real identity to his 225K Substack readers and 334K Twitter followers belies Kirsch’s claim that he only wanted to know Dr. Canuck’s name and contact information so that he could serve him papers for a lawsuit is belied by the rapidity with which he announced the information to the world as soon as he’d learned it. Is Kirsch deluded or lying? I honestly don’t know. I leave it to my readers to use their own judgment to answer this question, after reading his further justification:

I published his information on my website so that others who have been harmed can decide whether they want to take legal action against him like I am doing. That is not illegal. That is allowing people to enforce the law.

As Dr. Evil would say:

Is it just me, or is Kirsch actually starting to resemble Dr. Evil more and more in his ridiculousness. The difference, between Mr. Kirsch and Dr. Evil, though, is that Dr. Evil had charisma and even some likable character traits.

No, the rapidity and glee with which Mr. Kirsch published information about Dr. Canuck indicate to me that intimidation and retribution were his game, not justice or law. And who likes to use intimidation to get people to do what they want (or, in this case, to stop doing what they don’t like)? A bully.

One notes that Stew Peters’ conspiracy pseudodocumentary Died Suddenly even includes a section featuring Mr. Kirsch in which cell phone video taken by him of a police officer telling him to leave the property of the chair CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). It never occurred to Kirsch that his footage made him look like a creepy stalker, but going to people’s houses unannounced to beef with them is also a move designed to intimidate, and who likes to use intimidation as a tactic? Again, a bully. I don’t know about you, but to me bullying sure seems like a pattern in Kirsch’s behavior towards those whom he views as “bad people.” It makes me wonder how he used to treat his employees and underlings over the years before the pandemic.

Also, Mr. Kirsch claims that he consulted lawyers before issuing his plea to dox Dr. Canuck. I note that Wednesday afternoon, outraged at my post, Kirsch emailed me accusing me of posting “false and defamatory statements” about him, starting with the headline of my post. He offered to send me a list of all the other things that he thought were false and “defamatory” in the article, but, characteristically, posted his Substack (as I knew he probably would) before I had decided whether or not to bother to respond. In that email, he cc’ed a number of fellow cranks, including James Lyons-Weiler and people working for his antivax “foundation.” Notably, he also cc’ed a lawyer named Warner Mendenhall of Mendenhall Law Group. I’m therefore assuming that Mr. Mendenhall is Kirsch’s lawyer. One wonders if Mr. Mendenhall gave his blessings or was even aware of everything that Kirsch had written about Dr. Canuck and how he had called down his flying monkeys to find Dr. Canuck’s real identity. Let’s just put it this way. Even if doxxing were not illegal, it is bully move. It is intimidation. It is “punching down” when the one doing the doxxing has such wealth and a large social media following.

But, again, Mr. Kirsch couldn’t possibly have doxxed or intimidated anybody because in his mind Mr. Kirsch is a good man exposing bad people.

Running from debates, moving the goalposts, and welshing on bets

I really have no desire to relitigate the issue of Mr. Kirsch’s tendency to run from acceptances of his “debate” challenges and bets by moving the goalposts. In my post on Wednesday (and also on Monday), I showed what I believed to be more than convincing examples of Mr. Kirsch running from debates and moving the goalposts when people tried to take him up on his debate challenges and bets. The examples are numerous, but this is how Kirsch dodges the subject:

I have a simple open challenge available to any qualified person. I meet the “qualifications” set in the challenge and I expect the other person to meet the bar as well. For example, I require at least 1,000 followers, but I have around 1,000X that number. As of today, not a single person in the world has accepted my challenge, which they can do by posting on my Substack. So how Gorski characterizes my “open to all challenges” offer as running from debates is ridiculous. There are people who want me to sign 13-page detailed contracts to debate me which are filled with gotchas and no, I don’t do that. My rules are simple: 1 topic, no insults, don’t talk for more than 2 minutes, one-on-one, no moderator. He just can’t accept that.

And:

People accuse me of moving the goalposts, but they NEVER provide any evidence of where I’ve done this. If an offer has not been formally accepted, I have modified terms of my outstanding offers in the past with minor improvements or clarifications. But this is rare and immaterial with respect to a challenger.

Again, as I wrote in my post, the reason that those trying to accept Kirsch’s bets or challenges to “debate” try to pin him down so carefully in writing is precisely because, far from its being a rare phenomenon, Kirsch is constantly moving the goalposts. His sudden decision to require an h-index above a certain number before he would accept anyone to debate him is, as I described in my previous post, just one example. Similarly, so is his attempt to change the debate format to more of a Q&A format. Also, I can’t resist mentioning that 1,000 x 1,000 = 1,000,000 followers. Kirsch doesn’t have anywhere near that number of followers, even if you add together his Substack followers and his Twitter followers. It just goes to show how sloppy his thinking is and how grandiose his view of himself is.

In fact, in another post, Kirsch describes his “negotiations” with Dr. Avi Bitterman over terms for one of his “debate” challenges. If you read his post, you’ll see that it is in fact another example of Kirsch moving the goalposts, leading Dr. Bitterman to become increasingly exasperated and frustrated with Kirsch over his insistence on changing the terms of the debate to the point that he becomes more and more blunt.I don’t blame him. Kirsch has that affect on reasonable people.

Also, according to Dr. Bitterman, Kirsch was less than honest in his quoting him:

Steve Kirsch lied?! I'm shocked. How could a guy who refuses to honor his agreements be a liar?



If my sarcasm isn't clear, please know that I think Kirsch is a liar, grifter, and all-around bad faith actor. — Habataki (@Habataki94) June 16, 2023 So Steve Kirsch cherry picks quotes. Color me shocked.

But what about welshing on the bets that he made? As I said above, this is the only point that might be somewhat arguable, sort of, but only if you bend yourself over backwards into a pretzel to give Kirsch every possible benefit of the doubt—and then some—that he doesn’t deserve. Again, reread my original post if you doubt me and judge for yourself who is more convincing, both on the question of Kirsch’s moving goalposts and running from debate, as well as accusations that he welshed on bets.

One thing I will mention, though. It’s something that was notable in that Kirsch didn’t mention it, because you know that if I was in the least bit mistaken about it Kirsch would have added it to his list. I’m referring, of course, to my estimate that he probably makes between $1 and $3 million per year on just his Substack alone, which provides a financial conflict of interest that likely incentivizes him to make these “challenges” in order to drive traffic and attract subscribers to his Substack. I’ll presume that Kirsch has no objection to my estimate.

Vaccines and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)

One of the criticisms I leveled at Kirsch in my post was how utterly impervious to correction about basic scientific methodology he is. Specifically, I referred to his latest Internet survey seeking to link vaccination to SIDS, which, like all his other Internet surveys, is not appropriate to answer the question of whether there is a correlation between vaccination and SIDS and also by the very manner by which Kirsch publicized it guaranteed a biased sample.

Kirsch doesn’t see it that way. First, he attacks the straw man that I claimed that vaccines were definitely protective against SIDS when in fact I said that the evidence was consistent with a possible protective effect.

I’ve seen the paper on vaccination being protective against SIDS. I think the paper is junk. If that paper were true, we’d be injecting kids every week and cutting the SIDS rate by 5X. And look how quickly the protection drops after vaccination!!! Amazing!

One notes that this is only one study from 1988. One also notes that Kirsch does not explain why he thinks the paper is “junk” from a scientific standpoint. That is almost certainly because he can’t. He’s just too clueless about epidemiology. That one study aside, there is a lot of evidence that vaccines are, at the very least, not associated with SIDS. Also, as was discussed in the comments of Wednesday’s post, Kirsch probably cited the wrong paper. The correct paper is a 2007 meta-analysis that did find a protective effect of vaccination, but with a huge qualifications, such as:

Immunisations may be indirectly associated with a reduction in SIDS. Vaccination may be avoided during illness and infections, the so-called healthy vaccinee effect [35]. Thus the reduction in SIDS with immunisations may be a marker of the well being of the infant, and not directly related to the immunisation.

Also:

The summary odds ratio (OR) in the univariate analysis suggested that immunisations were protective, but the presence of heterogeneity makes it difficult to combine these studies.

So, no. The meta-analysis didn’t say that vaccines were definitely protective against SIDS, just that there was a good likelihood that they are but with considerable uncertainty. What is undeniable, no matter how much Kirsch thinks otherwise, is that existing evidence is overwhelmingly consistent with the conclusion that vaccines at the very least do not increase the risk of SIDS. That’s all I (or any other vaccine advocate) generally say, and we always qualify our suggestion that vaccines might be protective against SIDS with the uncertainty surrounding that conclusion.

I must admit to laughing out loud at this part about Kirsch’s Internet surveys:

Gorski is entitled to his opinion on my surveys. Other people take them very seriously

Except that it’s not an “opinion,” and the only people who take Kirsch’s Internet surveys seriously are crackpot antivaxxers. Seriously, Kirsch thinks his surveys are a good way to identify risk factors for autism and SIDS? His surveys are so incompetent and biased as to make previous antivax surveys by previous surveys that I’ve encountered by the likes of Anthony Mawson, the “Control Group,” and a German homeopath look like epitomes of rigorous research design.

And yet:

They also happen to match the results of other studies published in the peer-reviewed literature. They have embedded controls in them to test for bias. And the survey design was done in consultation with very respected epidemiologists. But Gorski never even looks at the details. What Gorski never does is his own surveys to prove there is bias. That’s because he knows I’m right.

It amuses me that Kirsch thinks that, deep down, I “know he’s right.” I “know” nothing of the sort. Quite the contrary. I know he’s full of crap. In fact, I challenge Kirsch to name these “very respected epidemiologists” who supposedly helped him with his Internet survey questions. I’d be willing to bet that they are “very respected” only among the ranks of antivax cranks.In fact, I speculate that these “epidemiologists” likely include the likes of Brian Hooker, James Lyons-Weiler, or perhaps some or all of his stable of antivaxxers, COVID-19 minimizers, and grifters who make up his Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, such as Robert Malone, Peter McCullough, Stephanie Seneff, or Jessica Rose.

Seriously, Steve. You can make me look like a fool if your “very respected epidemiologist” collaborators are actually very respected epidemiologists. How can you resist? You will, though, because you know that your “very respected epidemiologists” are antivax cranks like Brian Hooker, whom real very respected epidemiologists laugh at; that is, if they think of him at all or even know who he is.

In the end, I find Steve Kirsch downright exhausting. He is seemingly inexhaustible font of COVID-19 and antivaccine misinformation. Worse, he is completely ineducable because he is so utterly convinced that he is correct. He dismisses any disconfirming information, studies, and data as hopelessly flawed while touting his risibly bad (from a scientific standpoint) Internet surveys that, by their incompetent design and Kirsch’s ignorance, cannot possibly produce any meaningful results. (Indeed, I laughed out loud when I read Kirsch’s claim that his surveys have “embedded controls in them to test for bias.”) Worse, he is rich, has a large social media presence, and, like many cranks whom I’ve encountered in the past, a penchant for using legal thuggery to bully and intimidate his critics into silence.

He also very much does not like being ridiculed—who does?—and hates it far more than the average person. I suspect that this is because of his hubris leading him to believe he is so much smarter than everyone around him plus his obvious view that he is a good man (and therefore by definition nothing he does is bad) who is righteously seeking out evil to fight it. No wonder his behavior is that of a stalker, thug, and bully, and I hope that I can take a break from writing about him for a while, even as I’m sure that, sooner or later, I’ll return to him. Unfortunately, he has just become too successful at spreading misinformation, even though it’s of a variety that likely sometimes makes even his fellow antivaxxers cringe.

