Quack tycoon Joe Mercola abandons an old antivax friend

I like to call Barbara Loe Fisher the grande dame of the antivaccine movement because she co-founded and still runs what is arguably oldest continuously active antivaccine group in existence, the Orwellian-named National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), which should really be called the National Vaccine Misinformation Center. The NVIC was originally founded in 1982 by Jeff Schwartz, Barbara Loe Fisher, and Kathi Williams under the name Dissatisfied Parents Together, all of whom were bound together by having seen the health of their children deteriorate at some point after having received the DPT (diptheria-whole cell pertussis-tetanus vaccine) vaccine and encountered the TV documentary DPT: Vaccine Roulette, which confused correlation with causation to propose a causal link between DPT vaccines and neurologic illnesses of some children who received them. Fisher came to believe that the DPT vaccine had caused neurologic injury to her child. As I note whenever I discuss this topic, subsequent evidence has shown no link between DPT and neurologic injury. However, at the time, in the early 1980s, there were several case reports and the aforementioned sensationalistic DPT: Vaccine Roulette, which first aired on a local NBC affiliate in Washington DC in 1982, and then ultimately nationally on The Today Show. Three years later, Barbara Loe Fisher and Harris Coulter published a book, DPT: A Shot in the Dark. The fear caused by these media and books narratives, as well as many others, led to a tsunami of lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers to the point that the potential financial liability threatened the vaccine supply and led Congress to pass the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which established the Vaccine Court. For a number of years, quack tycoon Joe Mercola has been providing generous financial support to the NVIC.

Apparently, the relationship between Barbara Loe Fisher and her financial benefactor Joe Mercola—whom I like to refer to as a “quack tycoon” because he’s amassed a net worth north of $100 million selling supplements, quackery, and antivax—has come to a sudden and unexpected end. Yesterday, Fisher told her version of what happened in a video posted to Rumble entitled Why NVIC is No Longer Associated with Dr. Joseph Mercola. To summarize from Fisher’s account, Mercola appears to have more or less ghosted her and her antivax org after the new CEO of his foundation cut off its $300,000 per year recurring gift to the NVIC:

Oh, dear. Whatever will Barbara Loe Fisher do, now that a $300,000 a year hole has been blown in the NVIC’s budget?

Before I discuss Fisher’s account and speculate what might have happened, it’s important to note that this relationship between Mercola and her has been going on a long time, as I discussed in 2019 (ironically, around the time that the earliest reports of an outbreak of deadly pneumonias in Wuhan, China due to a novel coronavirus were starting to show up in US news). My post was based on a Washington Post story discussing Mercola’s longstanding funding of antivax causes that, among other things, reported that by the end of 2019 Mercola had contributed well over $2.9 million to the NVIC over the course of the previous decade, accounting for 40% of the total annual budget of the organization. (Doing the math, my reaction at the time was: Holy hell! Who knew that the NVIC had a budget approaching $750,000 a year? Crap!)

By way of background, I’ve been writing about this collaboration between the grande dame of the antivax movement and its biggest quack tycoon on and off since 2010, which is when I first noted the two jointly declaring a Vaccine Awareness Week, in reality Antivaccine Awareness Week to spread antivax misinformation. By 2011, the groups investing money running antivax ads on the Times Square JumboTron and on Delta Airline flights. Such were the “fruits” of this antivax collaboration, with Mercola’s largesse helping the much smaller NVIC punch above its weight class.

Let’s see how Barbara Loe Fisher describes the rift between her and Mercola in the video and from the transcript provided on her website. First, she states why she’s speaking up only now, given that the rift occurred in February:

This commentary clarifies why the non-profit National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) is no longer associated with Dr. Joseph Mercola after his sudden defunding of NVIC in February 2024 became a recent topic of public discussion online, which spread false information about the history of that association.

You’ll excuse me if I find it highly amusing and ironic that a spreader of misinformation is now upset at having misinformation spread online about her and her organization. It’s also odd that I haven’t seen this discussion online and before seeing her video hadn’t been aware of her falling out with Mercola. This makes me think that this discussion is not happening in the usual spaces I monitor. Perhaps it’s on private Facebook pages and the like, because I’ve seen nothing about it on X, the hellsite formerly known as Twitter, Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, or anywhere else that I monitor for material for this blog and to keep my finger on the pulse of the antivax crankosphere.

Next up, Fisher serves up a reminiscence about the good old days, back when Mercola and she were best buds and Mercola was pouring $300,000 a year into her organization:

There are monuments in Washington, D.C. honoring those who have fallen defending the United States of America in wars fought to preserve freedom. Since the early 1980s, I dreamed of creating a monument honoring the children who had no voice and had no choice and were injured or died from vaccines mandated by doctors waging a two- century war on microorganisms That dream came true on March 25, 2023 when I stood with Dr. Joseph Mercola in Cape Coral, Florida and we unveiled the Truth and Freedom Monument that I designed with my daughter and was built and sponsored by the National Vaccine Information Center.1 It was a day I will never forget because the event also marked the 40th anniversary of the founding of our charitable organization, an event we had postponed for a year because of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the city. The Truth and Freedom monument has at its center a silvered bronze angel standing on a blue globe holding a baby. The monument features quotes defending autonomy and civil liberties. At the top of one of the marble arches is a quote from the Bible – “The truth will set you free” – a phrase also found in contemporary academic settings affirming freedom of thought and the power of knowledge. The angel, which is represented in Judeo-Christian and other major religions, reminds us of our sacred duty to protect our children. The torch held up by the angel’s left arm is the light of truth. The child held in the angel’s right arm symbolizes the future of humanity.

Can you say, “Tacky”? Sure, I knew you could. Oh, wait, you don’t believe me. Well, take a look at what Fisher’s monument, apparently paid for by Mercola, looks like:

I’ll leave my readers to be the judges for themselves regarding the tastefulness of this monument, which must have cost a pretty penny to create. I suppose it’s better that the NVIC and Mercola wasted what was likely tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to create this eyesore, rather than using it for more effective antivax propaganda. Also, as we learn later, it was constructed on property owned by Mercola, which makes it unlikely that a lot of people could see it and potentially be influenced by its propaganda.

Moving on, Fisher continues to reminisce about what great buds she and Mercola were and how she has long “admired Dr. Mercola’s vision as a doctor empowering people to take control of their health” and “considered him to be a friend, as well as a colleague.” She sadly lists some of their antivax achievements together, as well as his generous financial support from 2008-2023, leading to some mutual back patting:

In 2009 at NVIC’s Fourth International Public Conference on Vaccination, I presented Dr. Mercola with NVIC’s Visionary Award.7 NVIC was a co-founder in 2011 of the Health Liberty Coalition sponsored by Mercola.com, which included leaders of allied non-profits dedicated to promoting health freedom and raising awareness about the risks of vaccines and GMOs and mercury amalgams and fluoride in drinking water.8 In 2019, I received Dr. Mercola’s annual Game Changer Award given to an individual “whose work stands as a great service to humanity.”9 In 2020, at NVIC’s Fifth International Public Conference on Vaccination I presented Dr. Mercola with NVIC’s Lifetime Achievement Award for “inspiring millions to take control of their health and choose more natural ways to stay healthy.”10 On NVIC’s website, Mercola.com was listed as a Partner.

Such beautiful quacking and grifting together! It makes me wistful! Alas, however, the glorious tag team quacking and grifting were not to continue forever. True, nothing lasts forever, even a grift as good as the one that Mercola and Fisher had going, but, even so, the end was shockingly sudden:

Exactly one year to the day after Dr, Mercola and I dedicated NVIC’s Truth and Freedom Monument in Cape Coral, Florida, on March 25, 2024, NVIC received an email from someone identifying herself as the new CEO of Mercola.com informing us that donations from Dr. Mercola’s Natural Health Products Research Foundation were immediately discontinued. After all the years we had worked together,16 Dr. Mercola did not contact me by phone or email or text to explain why he suddenly chose to defund NVIC without advance warning, which impacted our fiscal year programs and services and left me with no information to give to my Board and staff.

Oh, dear. What could possibly have led to Mercola’s decision to cut off the NVIC in such a sudden, cruel, and seemingly arbitrary fashion? As I watched the video, I had my suspicions, given that (1) Fisher learned that Mercola had defunded the NVIC in March and (2) my most recent post about Mercola was in February and described how the quack tycoon had fallen under the spell of a psychic medium who refers to himself as The Kai—real name: Kai Clay—who claims to channel an entity known as Bahlon, described as an “ancient and wise high-vibration entity from the causal plane.” I note that the transcript on the NVIC website does n0t give the full flavor of just how batty Bahlon sounds. To experience that, I encourage you to go to around 8:10 on the video and listen for yourself, as first we hear a bunch of gibberish from Bahlon and then see The Kai channeling Bahlon in English, going on for about 55 seconds. It is truly odd and definitely reeks of grifting psychic medium nonsense.

In fact, before I continue with Fisher’s lament, let me just quote again from an article that I cited describing what was happening. First, consider the context. Apparently early this year, Mercola fired a bunch of longtime executives at his company:

In hours of video discovered online, Mercola converses with a man going by the name Kai Clay who speaks as though he is the voice of the entity, referred to as “Bahlon.” Clay, with his eyes closed as if in trance, talks with Mercola about his business and spiritual matters in a rambling conversation that the doctor claims will be the basis of a series of books he plans to publish. In a video of Mercola that was shared with the brand’s employees Feb. 12, the doctor described a 12-book series as “a new beginning for the company” and declared that “my new goal is to reach billions, literally billions, around the world with a new paradigm of how to increase joy in their life.” The Feb. 12 video came five days after three top executives — CEO Steve Rye; Chief Business Officer Ryan Boland; and Chief Editor Janet Selvig, Mercola’s sister — received termination letters signed by a Laura Berry, who had not worked at the company before but claimed in the letter she was the new Mercola CEO. In the Feb. 12 video, Mercola announced he will visit the offices on Feb. 14 with “my new CEO who’s a brilliant, unbelievable woman who’s going to take us to the next level,” but offers no name. He also promises a “surprise guest” who will be the company’s chief operating officer.

Bahlon’s channeler, it turns out, is a psychic grifter—but I repeat myself—named Kai Clay. Apparently, sometime in late 2023 Mercola fell under this particular psychic grifter’s spell, leading his sister to become increasingly alarmed at her brother’s odd behavior and references to having consulted with Bahlon. Amusingly (to me, anyway), Fisher’s article includes a link to a followup article published after my post about Mercola and Bahlon, in which it was reported that Mercola had planned to start releasing videos of Bahlon in order to, well, just read a brief excerpt, and maybe laugh:

In Mercola’s article, which had not been published as of March 1, the doctor promised to release videos of his conversations with Clay/Bahlon in order to share “the universality of Bahlon’s wisdom.” “I’ve come to understand Bahlon as a high-vibrational entity seeking to uplift humanity through messages of love, hope and healing,” the doctor wrote. Mercola went on to describe “a blending of optimal biology and eternal energy” and noted that “according to Bahlon, the energy produced in your mitochondria is identical to the energy that created the material universe.”

Whoa. So very, very deep. It’s like Jack Handey’s Deep Thoughts, only for woo. Sadly, Fisher was clearly hurt by Mercola’s treatment, going on to ask:

Did that person tell Dr. Mercola to walk away from our partnership and his long-standing commitment to NVIC without contacting me to explain why? The media articles published in February and March detailed the fact that this self-identified psychic who Dr. Mercola is now consulting with had convinced him that he, Dr. Mercola, is “a god” and “the new Jesus.”22The articles contained references to videos and descriptions of what had taken place at the Mercola.com company in early February when Dr. Mercola without warning fired top executives, including his own sister, who helped him establish and has worked at his company for 40 years. The harm that has been done to good people is shocking and heartbreaking.

I’m actually rather torn here. While I am certainly not in the least bit unhappy that the NVIC now has a gaping hole in its 2024 budget (and beyond) and won’t be able to do nearly as much as it used to do trying to ensure the preventable deaths of children from preventable infectious diseases, I have to wonder if the “new” Mercola might do even more damage with his newfound attachment to psychic woo. On the other hand, whatever influence Clay has over him seems to be pretty malign, as Mercola appears to be doing what cultists are told by their cult leaders to do and burning bridges with friends and everyone who might have supported him, including his longtime girlfriend and quack love Erin Elizabeth. Certainly Mercola looks to be on a path that has the potential to destroy his hundred million dollar-plus quack business empire, puttering it away on projects as stupid as the book series that he plans on publishing. (We can only hope.)

Whatever the reason, you might remember that Mercola’s sister suspects that those who were fired were fired based on their religion, given the serious rants against Catholicism showing up in some of Mercola’s videos and emails and his sister’s noting that all of the fired executives were Catholic. This observation led Fisher to write:

NVIC has a long history of defending human rights, including freedom of religion. I am a Christian and Dr. Mercola knows that. Whether he chose to end his relationship with NVIC without warning or explanation because of my religious beliefs that he knows would prevent me from believing in Bahlon is an open question. Nevertheless, our Truth and Freedom monument cannot be associated with a doctor who has taken actions against people based on their religious beliefs and who receives and gives business and health advice based on directions given to him by a person claiming to be a psychic channeling an ancient entity.

While one might view Fisher’s not wanting her precious tacky antivax monument to be associated with someone who has apparently become a religious bigot to be somewhat admirable, that last part made me laugh out loud. Seriously, Ms. Fisher, you’ve been happy for the last 40 years to promote the quackiest of quacks, the wildest conspiracy theories about vaccines, and the most bonkers antivax pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, and lies, all in order to scare parents out of vaccinating and not caring that your activities likely result in the preventable deaths of children, but you draw the line at being associated with someone like Mercola, who is now taking business and health advice from a psychic grifter? Too funny.

In any event, as I mentioned before, her monument had originally been built on property owned by Mercola; so Fisher somehow managed to scrape together the funds to take it down, with Mercola’s permission, and move her antivax monstrosity to a storage facility, where it is now out of site while she looks for a new permanent home. Meanwhile, she is struggling to figure out how she is going to manage her organization, now that its budget has suffered an unexpected huge cut. Good. If Clay is able to tank both Mercola’s quack empire and Fisher’s antivax org, one might say that Bahlon has done the world a service. I will concede, however, that the cost might end up being too high, depending on what Mercola tries to do in his delusional capacity as the “new Jesus.”

