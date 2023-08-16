“I’m a rational theorist, not a conspiracy theorist.”

Regular readers know that the last couple of weeks have lacking in the usual quantity of Insolence, both Respectful and Not-So-Respectful, on the ol’ blog. The reasons were twofold: A grant deadline on August 4, followed immediately by a vacation, during which Orac sought to recharge his much-depleted Tarial cells. When he returned, he immediately moved to update and revise a recent post from before his hiatus, but what then? Thankfully, there is never a shortage of material, to the point where I had difficult picking what
target topic to start with. When I saw a post by COVID-19 antivax quack and crank Dr. Peter McCullough, I knew that I had to start out general, rather than specific. His post? The very title alone was enough to sell me: “Conspiracy Theorist” Recoined “Rational Theorist” in Battle Against the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. Even more hilariously, the tagline for his Substack post was:
In fairness, it wasn’t Dr. McCullough who coined the term “rational theorist”; it was someone of whom I had never heard before named Monica Smit, Managing Director of Reignite Democracy Australia. However, Dr. McCullough surely approves most heartily of this new term, featuring this meme defining it:
McCullough starts out with the familiar lament that all conspiracy theorists eventually resort to when their conspiracy theories are called out:
Over the course of the pandemic we have heard the term “conspiracy theorist” used quickly to discredit anyone who is raising a point or challenging the biopharmaceutical complex, the powerful syndicate we define in our book Courage to Face COVID-19. Many have quipped: “its not a conspiracy theory, its a conspiracy” or “just wait 6 months and the conspiracy theory will come true.” None of these retorts have made much progress.
Monica Smit, Managing Director of Reignite Democracy Australia, helped bring this video forward as a way of messaging “conspiracy theory” into a more constructive term “rational theorist” based on the logical and debatable nature of statements made.
There’s a reason why the retorts McCullough cites don’t resonate (actually, at least two reasons): First, as much as conspiracy theorists like him deny it, there are actually major differences between between conspiracy theories and an actual conspiracy, as I will briefly discuss in a moment. Second, because ravings by people like McCullough are indeed conspiracy theories and not actual conspiracies, nothing changes in six months to validate them. They remain conspiracy theories, and all people like McCullough can do is to make them more complex in order to account how evidence doesn’t support them and try to rename themselves as “rational theorists” rather than what they really are.
Apparently, what is really annoying McCullough is that his Wikipedia page is locked, meaning that he and his allies can’t edit it to portray himself as something other than what he is: An antivax quack and conspiracy theorist. If you look at McCullough’s Wikipedia page, you will soon see that he is not described as a conspiracy theorist, but the page does appropriately describe how he has spread COVID-19 conspiracy theories, in particular about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, on venues such as Joe Rogan’s podcast and social media, as well as how he shares many of the conspiracy theories promoted by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a group that I like to refer to as a fake medical society that has long served, in essence, as a medical John Birch Society.
Basically, AAPS has never been particularly “rational.” Indeed, it has long been antivax to the core, and examples abound of its promotion of conspiracy theories. For example, AAPS has promoted medical quackery in addition to its antivaccine pseudoscience, including a view that is extreme even among antivaccine activists, namely that the “shaken baby syndrome” is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury; its HIV/AIDS denialism; its blaming immigrants for crime and disease; its promotion of the pseudoscience claiming that abortion causes breast cancer using some of the most execrable “science” ever; its rejection of evidence-based guidelines as an unacceptable affront on the godlike autonomy of physicians; or the way the AAPS rejects even the concept of a scientific consensus about anything. Shortly before the pandemic, AAPS even published an article by Andrew Wakefieldabout how the MMR vaccine could lead to a mass extinction of humanity that later served as the template for Geert Vanden Bossche’s conspiracy theory that COVID-19 vaccines would lead to COVID-19 variants that could endanger humanity. Let’s just put it this way. The AAPS has featured publications by antivaccine mercury militia “scientists” Mark and David Geier. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take AAPS long to pivot to conspiracy theories involving COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. Nor am I surprised to learn the McCullough is a member.
As for Wikipedia, editors generally only lock pages to editing by anyone when there have been multiple attempts—shall we say?—to “burnish” the Wikipedia page of a prominent person who doesn’t like the negative description, even though Wikipedia goes out of its way in its rules to emphasize neutral language. (That’s very likely why the entry on McCullough only says that he repeats conspiracy theories, not that he’s a conspiracy theorist, and why, from my perspective, Wikipedia is, if anything, too kind in its description of McCullough.)
Of course, McCullough is far from the first crank to complain about his Wikipedia entry or to try to game it. Two years ago, Dr. Robert “inventor of mRNA vaccines” Malone complained that his supposed contributions to the development of mRNA vaccines were being “erased from Wikipedia,” even though his wife was busted making edits to his page and the page edits showed that editors had been trying to avoid “puffery” not just of him but of Katalin Karikó, the biochemist at BioNTech who made critical observations that led to the mRNA vaccine now being distributed by Pfizer with BioNTech and holds patents for the application of non-immunogenic, nucleoside-modified RNA. It’s not just COVID-19 cranks either. Before the pandemic, Gary Null and Deepak Chopra were furiously complaining about Chopra’s Wikipedia entry, misrepresenting it as an attempt to “censor” or “discredit” Chopra. (Chopra and Null do fine jobs discrediting themselves.) Years before that, antivaxxers complained about Andrew Wakefield’s Wikipedia entry. Congratulations, Dr. McCullough! You’re now in the company of crank giants like Wakefield and Chopra!
Wikipedia aside, let’s see what Ms. Smit has to say and why McCullough is so keen on her term.
“Rational theorist” is not so rational
Fans of the term “rational theorist” point to a video by Monica Smit. So I thought I’d look at it. It’s mercifully short (2:16), which meant that I didn’t have to deal with what I generally hate to deal with, long crank videos that firehose to their heart’s content. As regular readers know, I sometimes complain about such videos and how I rarely address them because they are such an inefficient use of my time. In this case, I figured I could spare two minutes to watch Smit’s video:
I love how the video starts with an elderly man watching a conspiracy video on his smartphone about “bankers.” (Uh-oh.) Does Smit not know that “bankers” is often synonymous with “Jews” in conspiracy circles? Personally, if I were going to make the case for “rational theorist” instead of “conspiracy theorist,” I would have chosen a less obviously antisemitic example to lead with. It amuses me how conspiracy theorists can’t help but undermine their own misdirection by reminding those in the know that what they are promoting are, in fact, conspiracy theories. The man’s wife issues an appeal to authority about the person on the video, pointing out that she’s an investment banker and asking, “What if she’s right?” Her husband dismisses this and says she’s a conspiracy theorist, which is meant to show him as close-minded.
Smit then pivots to a scene of a couple sitting next to each other watching a video of McCullough on a smartphone in which he says:
With COVID-19 vaccines, there isn’t a single paper in The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, or Lancet whose conclusion is: The risks of the vaccines outweigh the benefits.
At first, I wondered if McCullough had somehow reversed the intended order and had wanted to say that there isn’t a single paper in The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, or Lancet whose conclusion is that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks, but I went back and listened again. The order is intentional. Now, you or I (or scientists and physicians) might suggest that the reason that there are no papers in these journals suggesting that the risks of COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the benefits is obviously because they don’t. The benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the risks, and the scientific evidence is clear about that, making the claim that there are “no papers” showing otherwise in the highest impact journals (like NEJM) seem to be a “conspiracy theory.” To counter that idea, the the video immediately shows the couple moving on from the video of McCullough that they’d just watched to look at his Wikipedia page, zeroing in on the words “conspiracy theories” in the article. Put the two together, and the implication is that “They” are hiding the evidence that the risks of vaccines outweigh the benefits. The view of “conspiracy theories” on McCullough’s Wikipedia page leads the woman to dismiss what the man is saying, prompting him to ask:
But isn’t he a pretty famous doctor? Why would he tarnish his career just to make those things up?
Good question! I ask this question time and time again about conspiracy theorists. Yet they do. Lots of doctors who were seemingly formerly respectable have devolved into conspiracy theorists and become misinformation spreaders. There were a lot of “closeted” antivax physicians who “outed” themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of contrarian doctors who went down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and became participants in the war against the science-based regulation of medicine. Let’s just say that a physician’s former reputation is no guarantee that that doctor won’t become a conspiracy theorist. Heck, John Ioannidis is probably the most published living academic physician, and he’s gone down the rabbit hole of spreading misinformation and COVID-19 minimization, to the point of using the power his reputation had granted him to publish some risibly bad “science” striking back against critics. I can’t emphasize this enough: A physician or scientist’s reputation and performance are no magic talismans against their falling for pseudoscience and conspiracy theories.
Like McCullough, Smit is not happy about being called a “conspiracy theorist” either. About halfway through the video she shows up in the video against a black background with other people in shadows behind her and laments how “like millions of others, I recently have been called a ‘conspiracy theorist’ for the first time in my life, and it just does not sit right with me.” (Somehow, I doubt that that this was the first time she’s ever been called a “conspiracy theorist.”)
She then asks:
We’ve been forced to embrace this term, but what if it’s being intentionally used to discredit people? And then it dawned on me: We’ve never been conspiracy theorists, because our theories are logical, evidence-based, and even debatable—if people would debate us.
I laughed out loud. Conspiracy theories are often logical—or at least seemingly so—and often based on “evidence.” It’s just that conspiracy theorists often support their conspiracy theories using logic based on a cherry-picked evidence base that supports the posited conspiracy and ignores context and disconfirming evidence, while claiming that the person promoting the conspiracy theory is being “silenced,” “censored,” or “persecuted.” (Come to think of it, it’s rather like how Ms. Smit portrays the term “conspiracy theorist” as being intentionally used to “discredit” her and others like her.) That evidence base is immune to disconfirming evidence, too.
Smit then goes on to protest:
We are not conspiracy theorists at all. We are actually rational theorists. Until now, maybe you’ve been afraid to ask questions because you’ve seen people being publicly vilified and bullied for doing so. But things have changed. Now is the perfect time to ask questions because you are a rational theorist, and your theories are exactly that, rational.Fade to Smit’s website, Rational Theorist. Of course.
Not really having much knowledge of who Monica Smit is, out of curiosity, I perused her Instagram page linked on her website, and soon found:
Amused by this initial find, I then did a bit of Googling and found that Smit is the founder of an anti-lockdown group called Reignite Democracy Australia and is a believer in sovereign citizen conspiracy theories. (I hadn’t realized that sovereign citizen nonsense was a thing outside of the US. Learn something new every day.)
Let’s contrast how Smit and McCullough portray their “rational theories” to conspiracy theories.
Conspiracy theories
Whenever discussing conspiracy theories, I like to refer to a very useful primer on the concept intended for lay audiences, specifically an e-book on recognizing conspiracy theories and countering conspiratorial thinking published by Stephan Lewandowsky and John Cook, The Conspiracy Theory Handbook. They identify seven characteristics of conspiratorial thinking, after first pointing out the key differences between conventional and conspiratorial thinking:
Lewandowsky and Cook point out the difference between conspiracy theories and actual conspiracies thusly:
Actual conspiracies do exist but they are rarely discovered through the methods of conspiracy theorists. Rather, real conspiracies get discovered through conventional thinking—healthy skepticism of official accounts while carefully considering available evidence and being committed to internal consistency. In contrast, conspiratorial thinking is characterized by being hyperskeptical of all information that does not fit the theory, over-interpreting evidence that supports a preferred theory, and inconsistency.
This is the key difference, and these are the characteristics of conspiratorial thinking, under the mnemonic CONSPIR. See how many of these characteristics you can find in just Smit’s video.:
- Contradictory: Conspiracy theorists can simultaneously believe in ideas that are mutually contradictory. For example, believing the theory that Princess Diana was murdered but also believing that she faked her own death. This is because the theorists’ commitment to disbelieving the “official” account is so absolute, it doesn’t matter if their belief system is incoherent.
- Overriding suspicion: Conspiratorial thinking involves a nihilistic degree of skepticism towards the official account. This extreme degree of suspicion prevents belief in anything that doesn’t fit into the conspiracy theory.
- Nefarious intent: The motivations behind any presumed conspiracy are invariably assumed to be nefarious. Conspiracy theories never propose that the presumed conspirators have benign motivations.
- Something must be wrong: Although conspiracy theorists may occasionally abandon specific ideas when they become untenable, those revisions don’t change their overall conclusion that “something must be wrong” and the official account is based on deception.
- Persecuted victim: Conspiracy theorists perceive and present themselves as the victim of organized persecution. At the same time, they see themselves as brave antagonists taking on the villainous conspirators. Conspiratorial thinking involves a self-perception of simultaneously being a victim and a hero.
- Immune to evidence: Conspiracy theories are inherently self-sealing—evidence that counters a theory is re-interpreted as originating from the conspiracy. This reflects the belief that the stronger the evidence against a conspiracy (e.g., the FBI exonerating a politician from allegations of misusing a personal email server), the more the conspirators must want people to believe their version of events (e.g., the FBI was part of the conspiracy to protect that politician).
- Re-interpreting randomness: The overriding suspicion found in conspiratorial thinking frequently results in the belief that nothing occurs by accident. Small random events, such as intact windows in the Pentagon after the 9/11 attacks, are re-interpreted as being caused by the conspiracy (because if an airliner had hit the Pentagon, then all windows would have shattered) and are woven into a broader, interconnected pattern.
There’s even a quick summary that I like to point to and use in PowerPoints:
Let’s just say that Smit’s video has at least O, N, P, and I in just her narrative alone, all with the lead being using an antisemitic conspiracy theory about “bankers” as something that she doesn’t view as a conspiracy theory to start the video out. That’s quite a self-own.
I also note that conspiracy theorists always view themselves as “critical thinkers,” people more rational than everyone else who as a result of their critical thinking and rationality possess knowledge and insight hiddent from the rest of us. Remember, for instance, the group of antivax conspiracy theorist moms who branded themselves The Thinking Moms’ Revolution, whose members adopted ‘nyms like “The Professor” and go out of their way to portray themselves as “critical thinkers.” That’s one of the reasons why conspiracy theories are so attractive, even to intelligent people. (Maybe especially to intelligent people.) Like Smit, they also view criticism not as criticism of their conspiracy mongering but rather as “persecution,” evidence for the conspiracy in which “They” don’t want anyone else to know about it and therefore seek to “discredit” those promoting the conspiracy theory. One way that “They” supposedly seek to discredit people like Smit and McCullough this is by labeling them “conspiracy theorists,” hence Smit’s hilarious attempt to reframe herself as a “rational theorist,” which reminds me of The Professor proclaiming what a “critical thinker” she is.
Will Smit’s attempt to rebrand conspiracy theorists as “rational theorists” work? I doubt it. Why? First, the term “rational theorist” is clunky and unlikely to catch on, no matter how much cranks try to use it or make social media hashtags out of it. Second, conspiracy theorists have long been trying to rebrand themselves as rationalists, in particular as “critical thinkers.” It hasn’t worked before, and there’s no reason to think that changing the preferred term to “rational theorist” will work now.
It will, however, amuse me to watch people like Smit and McCullough—and now Paul Alexander—try to get the term to catch on.
23 replies on ““I’m a rational theorist, not a conspiracy theorist.””
For crazy claims that are beyond ridiculous, “hoax” is a better term than “theory.”
For starters, I’ll take a little look at the “no article in NEJM, Lancet, or JAMA concluding the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks”.
For instance the Phase 3 results for Pfizer were published in NEJM.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2034577
15 million cases and 276,000 deaths in the U.S. at the time with no vaccines administered outside of the trials.
And in February 2023, the Lancet reported
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)02465-5/fulltext
Even with declining antibodies, the new variants and immune escape,
92 million cases and over 1 million deaths
And JAMA published doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.26852
It concluded for a study of Medicare recipients, an inherently high risk group
So the speaker is using the No True Scotsman fallacy to lie and imply that the major medical journals haven’t reported on the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines.
Comparing the million plus in the U.S. alone with the handful of people who have died from the vaccines should be an easy assessment that they refuse to make.
Also, the combination of “evidence-based” and “common sense” is an oxymoron.
I didn’t find a Wikipedia page for Monica Smit from Australia, but I did find this.
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/courts-law/antivaccination-activist-reignite-democracy-founder-monica-smit-avoids-conviction/news-story/a36c2f10b24aec53d4e304ba7233088b
Yes, Moronica is well known to us skeptics in Australia. She is everything and more that Orac says she is. Not a particualrly bright one.
A Monica Smit (I presume the same one) stood as a candidate for a senate seat for the Australian state of Victoria in the 2022 federal election, in second ballot place in an unnamed group on the ballot paper (named groups are registered political parties).
She got 1,071 first preference votes (the Australian senate is elected on a single transferable vote system) out of 3,821,539 of the total valid first preference votes, or 0.033%, and 0.2% of the number of votes she’d have needed to be elected (6 seats were open for election, so a candidate needs ~14.3% of the vote to be elected).
https://results.aec.gov.au/27966/Website/SenateStatePage-27966-VIC.htm
“With COVID-19 vaccines, there isn’t a single paper in The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, or Lancet whose conclusion is: The risks of the vaccines outweigh the benefits.”
Is this hinting that science isn’t valid unless it proves AND disproves something? Or that, in the interests of balance, you should deliberately design studies to show negative AND positive results?
Interesting worldview.
“challenging the biopharmaceutical complex, the powerful syndicate”
Nope, nothing about labeling your opponents (physicians, researchers, commentators, fact-checkers, the general public) as a “complex” or “powerful syndicate” is in the least indicative of a conspiratorial mindset. 😉
Lewandowski and Cook: “Actual conspiracies do exist but they are rarely discovered through the methods of conspiracy theorists. Rather, real conspiracies get discovered through conventional thinking”
I would add that actual conspiracies are virtually never uncovered by Internet sleuths, and only rarely by amateurs in general (the one major detective feat I recall along those lines is the unraveling of the conspiracy at the heart of the Dreyfus Affair). Law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and investigative reporters get much of the credit in real life.
Thanks Dr. Gorski, for another great article! The conspiracy anti-vax grifters just cannot let anything go. It’s like seriously, McCullough, et, al, are these people just going to be stuck on covid and vaccines for the rest of their lives?
I like them calling themselves rational theorists because it reminds me of the ‘rational thinking’ movement in a corner of the internet where I used to spend a lot of time. People who called themselves rational during that time and place were some of the most absurd, illogical and generally unpleasant people who were ready to claim that if their ideas contradicted reality then the problem was with reality, which lines up perfectly with these rational theorists.
It’s not RICO, you dumb sumabitch. But isn’t it though?
Sorry, I’m down to 31 qubits now and this does not appear to belong here at this time… Shoutout to NARAD, wohoo!!!
Some of those I survey call themselves “rationalists” who employ and teach ” critical thinking” including Occam’s razor- which is often mispronounced.
I like Mark Crislip’s ( SBM, yesterday) reality based vs witlessness based medicine **
** I like the term but it’s hard to type
The cute picture of a woman wearing a tinfoil hat comes from a 11 year old YouTube video from a little known vlogger Jessica Gottlieb, titled “How to make a tin foil hat that will save you from an alien invasion”.
I cannot help but notice that Jessica looks very happy in all her videos.
Orac’s post left me wondering and pondering some thoughts.
If a conspiracy theory eventually comes true, was it a conspiracy theory? Is there such a thing as a true conspiracy theory?
Who decides which theories are conspiracy theories and which are not?
Can a psychologist by education analyze people discussing a theory involving complicated matters that this psychologist has no expert understanding of? (such as virology, for instance)
The duck test applies here. A conspiracy theory claims that everyone participates conspiracy and nobody notices it, expect people people posessing thrr Truth
“Can a psychologist by education analyze people discussing a theory involving complicated matters that this psychologist has no expert understanding of? (such as virology, for instance)”
Why yes. Another example:
https://linktr.ee/jonathanstea
Critical thinking capacity, a desire to learn and an educational background that permits comprehension of evidence outside of one’s professional sphere makes understanding possible.
Random antivax bozos stacking up misinformation and conspiracy theories to feed their Substack audience, not so much. In the face of contradictory and superior evidence, they remain ignorant, confused and hostile.
“Can a psychologist by education analyze people discussing a theory involving complicated matters that this psychologist has no expert understanding of? (such as virology, for instance)”
I would certainly hope so. I mean you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that we actually did land on the moon…
“Who decides which theories are conspiracy theories and which are not?”
I do. The number of phone calls and emails I get is mindblowing. The bloody lizards don’t pay me enough. I keep telling them that hamsters aren’t a viable currency.
“I keep telling them that hamsters aren’t a viable currency.”
But these are Syrian GOLDEN hamsters.
The science-based host of Media Watch at the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Commission) took Monica Smit of Reunite Democracy Australia to task way back in October 2021, together with the naive ABC reporter who gave her oxygen. The viewer backlash was interesting, and the reporter, who doubled down after the criticism, was found to be in breach of ABC editorial policy: https://www.abc.net.au/mediawatch/episodes/reignite/13580004
I have little to do today so why not? Multi-parts yet.
Psychologists are uniquely qualified to address CTs because they study personality, motivation, social interaction and how information is acquired, transformed and utilised.
Some even studied life sciences ( ahem!) although that is not necessary. A few commenters at RI do extremely well dealing with SB information/ CT although their areas of expertise are software, engineering, physics etc. Orac and the CONSPIR** sceptics address an audience that does not require a medical degree at all but must be able to understand basic principles of research/ analysis and READ at a reasonably proficient level.
The easiest way to differentiate CTs and actual conspiracies is the role DATA plays:
John*** suspects a massive, overarching conspiracy involving an entrenched group with nefarious intent to interfere with legal processes. WHY? Because he has seen videos of people behaving badly, heard audio of leaders, read documents concerning their activities and by interviewing them, their associates and other witnesses IN DETAIL. He accumulates millions of pages of material and hundreds? of interviews. Along the way, he even legally acquired secret DMs from an uncooperative Elon. He learns that other researchers have related information on some of the SAME actors elsewhere. As he proceeds, new data leads
to new questions. He winds up with over 100 pages that charge 19 people with assorted crimes.
Of course, he will be challenged by those involved who must put up their own data.
** nefarious intent is the best icon
*** work with me, people
Another illustrative factor that divides CTs from reality is whether they develop over time.
They change very little. Soon after hiv was first observed, its existence or the importance of its role in aids was denied. Of course, early on there were little data but the virus was discovered by more than one researcher. Eventually, scientists photographed it and learned how it destroyed immunity, sickened and killed people. Yet hiv/aids denialists persisted based upon early observations, cherry picked data and ideas that were negated by studies from all over the world. Denialists never integrated new data into their (abysmal) theories.
Several variants of hiv/aids denialism developed blaming the illness on poor nutrition, poverty, drug use, promiscuity, psychological factors like fear or anti-retroviral meds. The perpetrators of hiv/aids misinformation remain- although a few died of aids- repeating the same lies and misinformation to steer hiv+ people away from SB treatments that prolong and improve life. These days, they integrate new villains into their list of miscreants such as Dr Fauci who became well known during the pandemic. I’ve noticed that denialists comment on timely issues like vaccination and the pandemic from their jaundiced perspective, rejecting SBM always. If you research prominent anti-vaxxers you are more likely than not to find hiv/aids denialism: their minds work in a way that leads that way.
There’s a fascinating literature about the psychology of conspiracy theories, and I think it answers the question – some psychologists should be able to address them, yes. I liked this book. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07C294N42/ref=kinw_myk_ro_title
I appreciate Orac’s link to the Handbook, too.
I also agree with Orac that this new term won’t have more success than the attempt to use “critical thinkers,” even with the video (that didn’t wow me; even without Orac’s well-made point about the opening anti-Semitic dog whistle). One term that appears to have gotten hold among the more extreme conspiracy theories is to call people who do not agree with them “normies.”
I wonder why she did not think the red pill/blue pill language some of they use to build on The Matrix is good. Maybe she really feels the sting of being criticized for the fallacies that are such an important part of conspiracy theories.
CT believers assert that everyone is wrong – the scientific consensus, experts, universities, mainstream media, governmental agencies from all over the world are wrong but they alone are correct. They spin intricate imbroglios that illuminate how they are being sabotaged and maligned by powerful enemies.
HOWEVER when they have to show evidence- the data aren’t there: instead we get convoluted explanations, insults, excuses and suspect witnesses/ studies. Biases and insinuations rule. Experts are paid off, compromised and criminal. Governments are corrupt. Media is fake.
One of their prime targets is Wikipedia: its sources present consensus and expertise which CT believers reject. Alt med and anti-vax luminaries despise the site and its contributors who are labelled as ‘pathetic guys living in their mothers’ basements’.
But who exactly is doing that labelling? ** The ones I’m most familiar with have little to no standard education in life sciences or psychology: you can tell by their explanations, references and citations. As Orac notes, Gary Null is a leader in Wikipedia hate mongering because it has been painfully honest in its appraisal of his background, abilities and business activities. I have had the dubious pleasure of monitoring his work over the years and meeting him in person. He’s a phony: he tells tall tales that change to fit given situations; his education is barely beyond secondary school level as shown through his misuse of language and misattributions of common knowledge. If you doubt me, listen to his broadcasts on prn.live: 15 minutes should be enough for an evaluation.
Monitoring alternative fact producers like him, Adams, Del, RFK jr and others provides the sceptic with insight into their MO and understanding of the world and it isn’t pretty. Tread carefully.
** Orac describes both outlier doctors/ scientists and under-educated naysayers