RFK Jr. is hosting a veritable antivax Quackapalooza

I hadn’t planned on doing “theme weeks,” but somehow the last two weeks have turned into that. Last week ended up being all about the most ridiculous of the “Debate me, bro!” antivaxxers issuing bogus challenges to “debate” vaccines, who then doxxed and bullied a vaccine advocate in order to silence him, all while denying being a doxxing legal thug issuing bogus threats of libel suits. I’m referring, of course, to tech bro turned risibly silly antivaxxer who pivoted from “new school” anti-COVID-19 vaccine misinformation to the hoariest of “old school” antivax conspiracy theories, Steve Kirsch. Speaking of “old school” antivaxxers, this week has been all about longtime antivax conspiracy theorist turned Presidential candidate for the 2024 Democratic nomination, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. When last we left RFK Jr. earlier this week, his antivax misinformation-and conspiracy theory-filled performance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, followed by his bogus “challenge” to debate vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, had been dominating social media earlier in the week. So why return to him again, so soon? Why go back to the well a third time in one week?

The answer is simple and related to what I wrote on Tuesday, when I discussed out how RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign had done more to normalize antivax disinformation than anything he had done before, to the point where COVID-19 contrarian Dr. Vinay Prasad, in an effort to get on Joe Rogan’s podcast and its millions of listeners, basically started agreeing with many of RFK Jr.’s talking points, only weakly disagreeing with others, and echoing RFK Jr.’s common antivax talking point calling for randomized controlled clinical trials (RCTs) of the childhood vaccination. Then, I saw Dr. Prasad’s fellow COVID-19 contrarian Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg being way too kind to RFK Jr.’s antivax talking points on Twitter. While he says that we “sometimes disagree,” she still “likes RFK Jr.” Basically, she bent over backward to treat RFK Jr. not as the antivax crank that he is, but just someone with whom she “disagrees.” Unfortunately, we now see this a lot, and not just among COVID-19 contrarians who were predisposed to “like” RFK Jr. and agree with many of his antivax messages in the first place. It’s just one indication of how RFK Jr. is normalizing the most bizarre antivax conspiracy theories, because people out there for some reason want to “like” him.

Which brings me to RFK Jr.’s antivax Quackapalooza—excuse me, a health policy roundtable about “Deep Reform”—on June 27:

RFK Jr.’s Quackapalooza announcement.

Regular readers and those interested in science-based medicine and health policy will likely recognize many of these speakers. For example, that guy in the upper right hand corner is none other than Joe Mercola, someone whom I like to refer to as a quack tycoon because he’s worth north of $100 million, thanks to his quarter century of selling quackery, supplements, and antivax nonsense online as one of the early “pioneers” of online quackery. It was, of course, completely unsurprising when Mercola, sensing an opportunity to profit, quickly pivoted to COVID-19 misinformation and quackery and then to anti-COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and quackery. So that’s one of RFK Jr’s “health leaders” and “experts”:

Mr. Kennedy will meet with leading critics of prevailing health policy including Dr. Joe Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Maureen McDonnell, Del Bigtree, Mikki Willis, Sayer Ji and others. Anticipate a lively give-and-take involving topics rarely addressed in mainstream policy conversations. Mr. Kennedy is known for his controversial and courageous stand for truth and freedom from government overreach in health policy. We invite you to join Mr. Kennedy and these health leaders to witness part of the process of formation of a new health system to reduce chronic disease, cut costs, and allow the people of this country to thrive.

“Lively give and take”? These quacks all pretty much agree with the misinformation and lies proclaiming that COVID-19 is a harmless “plandemic”; COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous and ineffective; masks don’t work; “lockdowns” did far more harm than good; and that repurposed drugs proven ineffective against COVID-19 like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, are inexpensive suppressed “cures” that “they” don’t want you to know about. Speaking of a harmless “plandemic” designed to provide justification for authoritarianism, repression, vaccine mandates, and other forms of “control,” that guy in the lower right hand corner is Mikki Willis, the filmmaker behind the conspiracy documentaries Plandemic and Plandemic 2:Indoctornation, who has a third installation coming out now, Plandemic 3:The Great Awakening, which appears to have added HIV/AIDS denial to the general themes of COVID-19 denial, antivax conspiracies, and other assorted pseudoscience and bullshit. Unsurprisingly, Willis has also been promoting ivermectin as a suppressed “cure” for COVID-19.

Speaking of nonphysicians and nonscientists with zero relevant expertise in anything other than filmmaking and conspiracy theories, although he’s not pictured, Del Bigtree is one of RFK Jr.’s other “leaders.” You might recall him making a name for himself in the antivax world in 2016 by producing the antivax conspiracyfest of a “documentary” VAXXED with Andrew Wakefield making his directorial debut. The film was primarily about how Wakefield had been right all along about the MMR vaccine causing autism and secondarily about the CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory (recently resurrected by antivaxxers like Steve Kirsch) supporting the contention that Wakefield had been right all along. If you want to get an idea of how batshit loony Bigtree is, I can provide two examples. In the first, he called on gun owners to resist vaccine mandates and likened himself and others resisting school vaccine mandates to the Founding Fathers, ready to “die for freedom.” More recently, buying into the fascist “pureblood” rhetoric about the unvaccinated, he almost died from bleeding hemorrhoids because he refused a blood transfusion until he could get blood guaranteed to have been “unvaccinated” from a quack clinic in Mexico. (There’s a lesson in there somewhere.)

Another of RFK Jr.’s “experts” and “leaders” is Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a longtime antivax quack who in 2019, during the measles epidemic in Samoa that had killed over 70 children, tried to argue that measles doesn’t kill. (This was the same outbreak during which RFK Jr. sent a letter to the Samoan Prime Minister blaming a “defective” MMR vaccine for all the measles deaths, rather than…you know…the measles outbreak.) More recently, in 2021 Tenpenny made the news for her nonsensical claim that COVID-19 vaccines “interface” with cell towers and make people who receive them magnetic:

While doing so, Tenpenny uncorked a firehose of untrue and misleading claims about vaccination. She baselessly linked vaccines to diseases like ALS and cancer, and made her now-infamous remarks about vaccines (which unequivocally do not magnetize their recipients). “I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said. “They can put a key on their forehead and it sticks … There have been people who have long suspected there’s an interface, yet to be defined, an interface between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.” The bill failed, but Tenpenny’s testimony drew mocking national media attention to the Ohio Statehouse.

Great “leaders” RFK Jr. has there!

Naturally, Dr. Pierre Kory will be participating too. I haven’t written much about Kory, although he did “distinguish himself” when he leapt onto the Damar Hamlin case to blame it on vaccines and to claim that athletes were “dying suddenly” because they had been forced by vaccine mandates to get the COVID-19 mRNA-based vaccines. He’s also one of the founders of the Front-Line Critical Care COVID-19 Alliance (FLCCC), a group of conspiracy-minded ivermectin-promoting doctors and their allies. He has become antivax to the core and Tweeted this last December:

🧵Pre-Covid, me and my beautiful family were fully vaxxed. Covid led me to research vaccine science. This effort transformed my perception of vaccines & revealed decades of corruption in the medical sciences and the vaccination industry.🧵 https://t.co/XI48e0PTXY — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) December 25, 2022

Hotez & the WHO are doubling down, trying to bury the fact that, from the smallpox vaccine myth to the polio vaccine myth to now, it is actually “pro-vaccine activism” that is the major killing force globally. Immense data supports my conclusion. — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) December 25, 2022

Hotez is an indescribably dangerous man. The WHO is literally run by Gates & the vaccination industry (same thing). They must be stopped. Our health & our lives depend on it. — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) December 25, 2022 “I stand by this statement and will do so to my grave. If I had young children today, not one would get even a single childhood vaccine.” This is basically the definition of “antivaccine,” and Kory said it loud and proud—on Christmas Eve!

A more direct and succinct proclamation that one is not just antivax but loud and proud about it, I cannot recall having seen in a long time. Basically, Dr. Kory has been letting his antivax freak flag fly high since.

As for the rest, I’ve written about Sayer Ji a number of times before, most recently about his trying to explain how his friend and quack Dr. Rashid Buttar could have “died suddenly” even though he had been unvaccinated. He’s antivax to the core.

I’m less familiar with Not-A-Doctor Patrick Gentempo. He’s a chiropractor and, like many (if not most) chiropractors, is antivax. He’s also rather full of himself, noting that he is called a “Philosopher-Entrepreneur.” I consider him more a conspiracy theorist-grifter. He was referring to vaccines as “genetic manipulation” long before COVID-19, citing a paper in 1976 warning against that:

Although it may be difficult to test DeLong’s hypothesis, and we must not make the error of equating correlation with cause and effect, the potential consequences of inducing both human and viral genetic change are too devastating to be ignored. The side effects of vaccines are frightening, yet they pale in comparison to haphazard alteration of the gene pool. Mahatma Gandhi stated, “Every action that is dictated by fear or by coercion of any kind ceases to be moral.” This imperative has been completely ignored by public health officials who seek to make vaccinations mandatory. Doctors of Chiropractic are distinctive primary health care providers. As such, chiropractors must be capable of counseling patients concerning contemporary health care issues. We must be vigilant in protecting minority rights in health matters. As one jurist noted, “It’s not the rights of the majority which must be protected, for these are not at risk. It is the rights of the minority which require constant vigilance.” We must not permit the allopathic model to dominate our public health system.

You get the idea.

I’m not familiar with Maureen McDonald, at least as far as vaccines go, but from what I can find she appears to be an antivax RN, which is just as bad as being an antivax MD, who has been promoting antivax misinformation since before the pandemic and since the pandemic founded MAMM (Millions Against Medical Mandates). I couldn’t find anything about her that showed her to be promoting anything more than unimaginative standard antivax talking points.

So basically. what we have here is truly an antivax Quackapalooza. None of the participants featured by RFK Jr. are true “leaders” in health care, although I will concede that, like RFK Jr., many of them are leaders in quackery and the antivaccine movement, particularly Del Bigtree and Joe Mercola, or in COVID-19 conspiracy theories, particularly Mikki Willis and Del Bigtree. If you told me a few years ago—or even a couple of years ago—that we’d soon see someone being taken halfway seriously as a presidential candidate put on a “roundtable discussion” in which his handpicked health “leaders” and experts were such a misbegotten collection of cranks, quacks, and conspiracy theorists, I’d never have believed you, but thanks to the magic of the Kennedy name, RFK Jr. has pulled it off. In doing so, he is normalizing the worst hoary antivax tropes by promoting them to more people than he had ever been able to promote them to before.

It makes me want to ask Dr. Prasad if he thinks that the participants in RFK Jr.’s “roundtable” have “reasonable ideas” too. Who knows? Maybe he’ll surprise me, forget his lust to be on Joe Rogan’s podcast, remember his former dedication to science, and actually call a bunch of cranks, quacks, and antivaxxers what they are: A bunch of cranks, quacks, and antivaxxers. It’s the same thing that the mainstream press should also be saying, but unfortunately I know that many political outlets will pull their punches by using words like “unconventional,” “alternative,” or “skeptics.” No, RFK Jr.’s roundtable is a gathering of cranks, quacks, antivaxxers, and conspiracy theorists—just like him.

I also can’t help but wonder who the “others” will be.

