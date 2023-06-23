RFK Jr. is hosting a veritable antivax Quackapalooza

I hadn’t planned on doing “theme weeks,” but somehow the last two weeks have turned into that. Last week ended up being all about the most ridiculous of the “Debate me, bro!” antivaxxers issuing bogus challenges to “debate” vaccines, who then doxxed and bullied a vaccine advocate in order to silence him, all while denying being a doxxing legal thug issuing bogus threats of libel suits. I’m referring, of course, to tech bro turned risibly silly antivaxxer who pivoted from “new school” anti-COVID-19 vaccine misinformation to the hoariest of “old school” antivax conspiracy theories, Steve Kirsch. Speaking of “old school” antivaxxers, this week has been all about longtime antivax conspiracy theorist turned Presidential candidate for the 2024 Democratic nomination, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. When last we left RFK Jr. earlier this week, his antivax misinformation-and conspiracy theory-filled performance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, followed by his bogus “challenge” to debate vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, had been dominating social media earlier in the week. So why return to him again, so soon? Why go back to the well a third time in one week?
The answer is simple and related to what I wrote on Tuesday, when I discussed out how RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign had done more to normalize antivax disinformation than anything he had done before, to the point where COVID-19 contrarian Dr. Vinay Prasad, in an effort to get on Joe Rogan’s podcast and its millions of listeners, basically started agreeing with many of RFK Jr.’s talking points, only weakly disagreeing with others, and echoing RFK Jr.’s common antivax talking point calling for randomized controlled clinical trials (RCTs) of the childhood vaccination. Then, I saw Dr. Prasad’s fellow COVID-19 contrarian Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg being way too kind to RFK Jr.’s antivax talking points on Twitter. While he says that we “sometimes disagree,” she still “likes RFK Jr.” Basically, she bent over backward to treat RFK Jr. not as the antivax crank that he is, but just someone with whom she “disagrees.” Unfortunately, we now see this a lot, and not just among COVID-19 contrarians who were predisposed to “like” RFK Jr. and agree with many of his antivax messages in the first place. It’s just one indication of how RFK Jr. is normalizing the most bizarre antivax conspiracy theories, because people out there for some reason want to “like” him.
Which brings me to RFK Jr.’s antivax Quackapalooza—excuse me, a health policy roundtable about “Deep Reform”—on June 27:
Regular readers and those interested in science-based medicine and health policy will likely recognize many of these speakers. For example, that guy in the upper right hand corner is none other than Joe Mercola, someone whom I like to refer to as a quack tycoon because he’s worth north of $100 million, thanks to his quarter century of selling quackery, supplements, and antivax nonsense online as one of the early “pioneers” of online quackery. It was, of course, completely unsurprising when Mercola, sensing an opportunity to profit, quickly pivoted to COVID-19 misinformation and quackery and then to anti-COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and quackery. So that’s one of RFK Jr’s “health leaders” and “experts”:
Mr. Kennedy will meet with leading critics of prevailing health policy including Dr. Joe Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Maureen McDonnell, Del Bigtree, Mikki Willis, Sayer Ji and others. Anticipate a lively give-and-take involving topics rarely addressed in mainstream policy conversations.
Mr. Kennedy is known for his controversial and courageous stand for truth and freedom from government overreach in health policy.
We invite you to join Mr. Kennedy and these health leaders to witness part of the process of formation of a new health system to reduce chronic disease, cut costs, and allow the people of this country to thrive.
“Lively give and take”? These quacks all pretty much agree with the misinformation and lies proclaiming that COVID-19 is a harmless “plandemic”; COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous and ineffective; masks don’t work; “lockdowns” did far more harm than good; and that repurposed drugs proven ineffective against COVID-19 like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, are inexpensive suppressed “cures” that “they” don’t want you to know about. Speaking of a harmless “plandemic” designed to provide justification for authoritarianism, repression, vaccine mandates, and other forms of “control,” that guy in the lower right hand corner is Mikki Willis, the filmmaker behind the conspiracy documentaries Plandemic and Plandemic 2:Indoctornation, who has a third installation coming out now, Plandemic 3:The Great Awakening, which appears to have added HIV/AIDS denial to the general themes of COVID-19 denial, antivax conspiracies, and other assorted pseudoscience and bullshit. Unsurprisingly, Willis has also been promoting ivermectin as a suppressed “cure” for COVID-19.
Speaking of nonphysicians and nonscientists with zero relevant expertise in anything other than filmmaking and conspiracy theories, although he’s not pictured, Del Bigtree is one of RFK Jr.’s other “leaders.” You might recall him making a name for himself in the antivax world in 2016 by producing the antivax conspiracyfest of a “documentary” VAXXED with Andrew Wakefield making his directorial debut. The film was primarily about how Wakefield had been right all along about the MMR vaccine causing autism and secondarily about the CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory (recently resurrected by antivaxxers like Steve Kirsch) supporting the contention that Wakefield had been right all along. If you want to get an idea of how batshit loony Bigtree is, I can provide two examples. In the first, he called on gun owners to resist vaccine mandates and likened himself and others resisting school vaccine mandates to the Founding Fathers, ready to “die for freedom.” More recently, buying into the fascist “pureblood” rhetoric about the unvaccinated, he almost died from bleeding hemorrhoids because he refused a blood transfusion until he could get blood guaranteed to have been “unvaccinated” from a quack clinic in Mexico. (There’s a lesson in there somewhere.)
Another of RFK Jr.’s “experts” and “leaders” is Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, a longtime antivax quack who in 2019, during the measles epidemic in Samoa that had killed over 70 children, tried to argue that measles doesn’t kill. (This was the same outbreak during which RFK Jr. sent a letter to the Samoan Prime Minister blaming a “defective” MMR vaccine for all the measles deaths, rather than…you know…the measles outbreak.) More recently, in 2021 Tenpenny made the news for her nonsensical claim that COVID-19 vaccines “interface” with cell towers and make people who receive them magnetic:
While doing so, Tenpenny uncorked a firehose of untrue and misleading claims about vaccination. She baselessly linked vaccines to diseases like ALS and cancer, and made her now-infamous remarks about vaccines (which unequivocally do not magnetize their recipients).
“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said. “They can put a key on their forehead and it sticks … There have been people who have long suspected there’s an interface, yet to be defined, an interface between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.”
The bill failed, but Tenpenny’s testimony drew mocking national media attention to the Ohio Statehouse.
Great “leaders” RFK Jr. has there!
Naturally, Dr. Pierre Kory will be participating too. I haven’t written much about Kory, although he did “distinguish himself” when he leapt onto the Damar Hamlin case to blame it on vaccines and to claim that athletes were “dying suddenly” because they had been forced by vaccine mandates to get the COVID-19 mRNA-based vaccines. He’s also one of the founders of the Front-Line Critical Care COVID-19 Alliance (FLCCC), a group of conspiracy-minded ivermectin-promoting doctors and their allies. He has become antivax to the core and Tweeted this last December:
A more direct and succinct proclamation that one is not just antivax but loud and proud about it, I cannot recall having seen in a long time. Basically, Dr. Kory has been letting his antivax freak flag fly high since.
As for the rest, I’ve written about Sayer Ji a number of times before, most recently about his trying to explain how his friend and quack Dr. Rashid Buttar could have “died suddenly” even though he had been unvaccinated. He’s antivax to the core.
I’m less familiar with Not-A-Doctor Patrick Gentempo. He’s a chiropractor and, like many (if not most) chiropractors, is antivax. He’s also rather full of himself, noting that he is called a “Philosopher-Entrepreneur.” I consider him more a conspiracy theorist-grifter. He was referring to vaccines as “genetic manipulation” long before COVID-19, citing a paper in 1976 warning against that:
Although it may be difficult to test DeLong’s hypothesis, and we must not make the error of equating correlation with cause and effect, the potential consequences of inducing both human and viral genetic change are too devastating to be ignored.
The side effects of vaccines are frightening, yet they pale in comparison to haphazard alteration of the gene pool. Mahatma Gandhi stated, “Every action that is dictated by fear or by coercion of any kind ceases to be moral.” This imperative has been completely ignored by public health officials who seek to make vaccinations mandatory.
Doctors of Chiropractic are distinctive primary health care providers. As such, chiropractors must be capable of counseling patients concerning contemporary health care issues. We must be vigilant in protecting minority rights in health matters. As one jurist noted, “It’s not the rights of the majority which must be protected, for these are not at risk. It is the rights of the minority which require constant vigilance.” We must not permit the allopathic model to dominate our public health system.
You get the idea.
I’m not familiar with Maureen McDonald, at least as far as vaccines go, but from what I can find she appears to be an antivax RN, which is just as bad as being an antivax MD, who has been promoting antivax misinformation since before the pandemic and since the pandemic founded MAMM (Millions Against Medical Mandates). I couldn’t find anything about her that showed her to be promoting anything more than unimaginative standard antivax talking points.
So basically. what we have here is truly an antivax Quackapalooza. None of the participants featured by RFK Jr. are true “leaders” in health care, although I will concede that, like RFK Jr., many of them are leaders in quackery and the antivaccine movement, particularly Del Bigtree and Joe Mercola, or in COVID-19 conspiracy theories, particularly Mikki Willis and Del Bigtree. If you told me a few years ago—or even a couple of years ago—that we’d soon see someone being taken halfway seriously as a presidential candidate put on a “roundtable discussion” in which his handpicked health “leaders” and experts were such a misbegotten collection of cranks, quacks, and conspiracy theorists, I’d never have believed you, but thanks to the magic of the Kennedy name, RFK Jr. has pulled it off. In doing so, he is normalizing the worst hoary antivax tropes by promoting them to more people than he had ever been able to promote them to before.
It makes me want to ask Dr. Prasad if he thinks that the participants in RFK Jr.’s “roundtable” have “reasonable ideas” too. Who knows? Maybe he’ll surprise me, forget his lust to be on Joe Rogan’s podcast, remember his former dedication to science, and actually call a bunch of cranks, quacks, and antivaxxers what they are: A bunch of cranks, quacks, and antivaxxers. It’s the same thing that the mainstream press should also be saying, but unfortunately I know that many political outlets will pull their punches by using words like “unconventional,” “alternative,” or “skeptics.” No, RFK Jr.’s roundtable is a gathering of cranks, quacks, antivaxxers, and conspiracy theorists—just like him.
I also can’t help but wonder who the “others” will be.
32 replies on “RFK Jr. is hosting a veritable antivax Quackapalooza”
“Quackapalooza” gold medal for this one
It’s sure not quack-a-lackin’
The very definition of “if it walks like a duck …”
I didn’t realize Kory was so far gone now. Incredible.
I listened to an interview he gave to Paul Thomas a few months ago. Kory was a C average math major in his own words. He was incredibly full of himself. Basically saying he was so smart that he was bored. In reality he’s so stupid. He didn’t realize it’s not intelligence that he has. By his own telling when he started pushing quack COVID cures, everyone in his critical care department turned against him. Well, at least the rest of the doctors where he worked had half a brain.
He is an F- physician now.
I don’t think Kory is stupid per se. However, he is a good example of how one doesn’t have to be much more intelligent than average to be a physician. Basically, you just have to be “smart enough,” plus able and willing to put in the necessary work. There are a lot of doctors like Kory, who before turning to quackery were unimaginative but competent but who then for some reason became disappointed and/or disillusioned at the routine practice of medicine, but more importantly unhappy that they weren’t viewed by their colleagues as being as brilliant as they thought they deserved. The reason, of course, is because they aren’t, even if they do manage to eke out a respectable if not outstanding publication record, like Kory’s record before the pandemic.
Kory is an example of capture, whether audience or whatever. He started with contrarian takes on the pandemic, found a crowd that, in his mind, appreciated him for the genius that he thought he was, and as a result went further and further down the rabbit hole of COVID-19 quackery and conspiracy theories, ultimately ending up even more rabidly antivax than RFK Jr., who at least still performatively claims not to be antivax, even as he shows that he obviously is.
I don’t believe for a second he saw that many actual serious covid cases. The bs he put out didn’t jibe with clinical realities at all.
Kory doesn’t even pretend not to be antivaccine anymore—and not just anti-COVID vaccine, but anti-all vaccines.
Wow. Holy cow manure. I think I get why you keep a few of your resident trolls around, as examples of “this is what an antivaxer looks like.” The only difference between the resident trolls and these big names in the disinfo business is how many clicks and views they get. Vaccination deadly since smallpox? (If only you could go back in time and ask families how many children they buried before 1800. Visiting an old graveyard might do. That’s level 99 denialism on par with geocentric Flat Earth.) 5G and covid shots causing magnetic arms? (Where are my induced mutant superpowers?) The big names are just trolls on steroids.
But shoot, it kind of works for its base purpose of getting attention. Here I am commenting again instead of doing more useful stuff. :/
Yeah, pretty much. I keep a few around for that purpose, even though I know that doing so probably hurts my Google ranking. (Comments count, and I’ve learned that antivax comments can decrease a blog’s Google juice.) I only ban when one starts to get on my nerves—or worse, the nerves of my respected longtime readers—too much. Admittedly, “too much” is somewhat subjective.
It was rumored that the Dipshits for Diphtheria were opening for the Dengue of Fools at the Zoster Theater.
Do you think that such a round table should or should not include someone who you would not consider anti-vax? Because from other posts, it seems you don’t advocate the vaccine supporters should share a stage or panel discussion with someone who is AV.
It would be an utter waste of time for a pro-science person to be on such a panel as the “token provax” voice. The antivaxxers on the panel would just gang up. Even if they wouldn’t, why would a scientist or physician be seen with such utter cranks?
If that’s the case, why are you condemning for not having any PV voices? What do you think they should do instead?
Stop lying about their true goals, for one. They’re not interested in health reform or people actually being healthier.
It’s so wonderful when Beth is in full-on Just Asking Questions mode.
“What do you think they should do instead?”
Instead of eagerly participating in publicity stunts, RFK Jr.’s crank brigade could 1) take a break from the social media echo chamber, self-aggrandizing profit schemes and attacks on public health figures, in order to 2) go back to school (or attend it in the first place) to learn basic principles of diagnosing, treating and preventing infectious disease, epidemiology and learn about vaccine development, testing and monitoring, and 3) attend courses provided by accredited universities and medical institutions to familiarize themselves with state-of-the-art developments in these areas.
Or they could just STFU and slink off in disgrace. No need to have Nuremberg-style trials for their societally destructive behavior.
HAH!
“… go back to school…. take courses…”
More likely they’ll start their own schools and l’universites as they always promise/ threaten.
“Classroom on the air”, “NN university”, encyclopaedias from Green Med Info, Tenpenny’s courses and JLW’s IPAK.
They can’t ” take a break” or ” STFU” because their identities depend upon their proselytisation, “saving children”.
There are panel discussions and conferences all the time at which aspects of vaccine efficacy and safety are discussed. Those are useful forums for professionals who recognize the value of immunization (representing the vast majority in their fields).
Why would any sane researcher or medical practitioner think it wise to participate in a propaganda exercise dominated by virulent antivaxers? It possibly would be even worse than getting up on a debate stage with an antivax crank. You’d be firehosed with misinformation and shouted down by a panel full of cranks, who’d then gleefully post video excerpts designed to show that they “won”.
Even soft-core antivaxers can be embarrassed by participating in a panel such as this. Orac had an article awhile back on Geert Vanden Bossche, whose mild attempt at pushback backfired.
https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2022/06/03/when-old-school-antivaxxers-meet-the-new-school-antivaxxers/
@Beth:
It would be pointless to. It would be like having a roundtable with flat-earthers and geographers, or NASA scientists and moon landing deniers.
All it would do is give credence to people who believe demonstrably wrong things.
Others have had issues with RFK Jr, and not on vaccines (gifted article, enjoy): https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/23/opinion/rfk-jr-joe-rogan.html?unlocked_article_code=DB4QwKJYzQuv9ZafVCSK6TZfaYfvxxxXJggNoTJGJI0c-dwOy76PUIdS32I1NvfZnXE5Gl-1F04KHA9_gY9hBFrINd144qjKuppHw9hBlAb-5l3ZfVmQxnZzkVyIehpq2L1hKXpI5H8yUV1RtMbHCFBlyhgxLGCI6Ab9kuXLPDbMA-FA3ubBa7h_vd0ncWsyPKjHKewrFJGAuZBvmpN1pDS45Mr16fATC7sdAlLOBkGRTRhlPzlxC0Wimw8opSBIAk1BBTDZANAUJfQn1ggvcODTzuZx2bqKYp6PnVmchJEd1jFGPg2VUxmV1EN1HcqstSA47z8TcSCLVA&smid=url-share
I’ll make sure I’m busy on the 27th.
Unfortunately, because I often watch ( skip around) Del’s Thursday BS hour(s), I was able to view (skip around) Willis’s The Great Awakening weeks ago and basically, it reveals a Commie Plot to destroy Freedom and bodily purity.
Del will be a speaker at Freedom Fest Memphis in July: speakers include a laundry list of right wingers/ libertarians/ contrarian loons. Strange, but he usually lauds his “hippie-ish”/ liberal roots in Boulder.
Del is primarily an entertainer who failed as a singer/ actor and migrated to production. I have been unable to find any mention of his secondary school or university education. His mother pulled him out of school around age 8 and homeschooled him herself; he attended a BC career school for television production as an adult.
Del’s investigative reporter, Jefferey Jaxen, is listed as an actor/ stuntman at IMDb. Aaron Siri, who will appear with Del at FF, is an actual attorney.
about RFK jr’s candidacy:
maybe I’m being too optimistic but he’s aiming at Democrats, who throughout the pandemic, have seemed quite immune to anti-vax, which is reflected in better results in Blue areas, as we’ve discussed many times. His message – and that of Del and his cohorts at FF**- seem more attuned to the other side’s habitual quackery and CT mongering.
** take a look at the speaker’s list for Freedom Fest Memphis 23
Yiiiiiii!!!!!
There’s only one video clip from one classic movie that such a conspiracy film demands that I post:
I do always love how Gen. Ripper rants about the “contamination of our precious bodily fluids” by that Commie fluoridation while smoking a big, nasty old stogie.
What kind of uniform you call that, fella?
speakers list
I watched a 2019 interview that Maureen nurse person did with Paul Thomas and James Lyons Weiler. She apparently ran a lot of the defeat autism now (DAN) meetings in the early 2000s. She is not surprisingly very anti-vaccine. She has a website sokhopDOTcom which seems to have gone dormant since 2019. This must be some sort of a comeback tour for her I guess.
I’m waiting for his ‘Let’s Talk About the Future of Space’ summit with stars from the NBA.
I think Del is there in case anybody tries to disagree too strongly with their golden boy. Remember how Del jumped all over that veterinarian vandenbosch guy when he tried to disagree about vaccines at that COVID conference about a year or so ago? Del shut him down real fast. Don’t mess with mr. Bleeding hemorrhoids lol.
RFK Jr. on Twitter a short time ago:
“The two main lies that Corporate Media cites to make me look crazy are that I am antivaccine and that I compare the Covid mandates to the Holocaust. Thank you
@[email protected] for letting me clarify that I’m not an anti-vaxxer.”
RFK Jr.’s first claim about the “Corporate Media” misrepresenting him as an antivaxer is of course farcical. As for not comparing Covid mandates to the Holocaust, he must be hoping that his followers are too dumb to check the record, or more likely don’t care that he’s lying through his teeth.
http://haaretz.com/us-news/2023-06-19/ty-article/.premium/rfk-jr-gains-traction-amid-revelations-he-compared-covid-mask-rules-to-nazi-experiments/00000188-d4fc-d6e0-a79c-dffc9ebb0000
Speaking of quackapaloozas, I’m sure you all felt great disappointment at the cancellation of the 2023 Advanced Medicine Conference in St Louis, caused by the untimely death of Rashid Buttar. There was great stuff on the agenda, including a talk I really wanted to hear, “Healing is Voltage: The One Pathway to ALL Chronic Disease” by Jerry Tennant, MD.
There was a dentist scheduled to speak on “Unleashing The Power Of Nasal Breathing” (a necessity when you’ve got a mouth full of dental hardware), and a presentation titled “Nicotine: Deadly Toxin Or Miracle Healer?, to be given by a chiropractor”.
Also we could’ve gotten autographs from Judy Mikovits.
Hopefully the conference will return next year, perhaps with RFK Jr. as keynote speaker.
“Healing is Voltage”
It’s true that you do feel much better once the voltage has stops.
“has stops.”
Meh.
“Nicotine: Deadly Toxin Or Miracle Healer?”
Uhh.
I would think the former, but I’m sure the lecture would be about the latter., And I suppose they don’t care for ‘The dose makes the poison’.