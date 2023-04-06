Something I never thought I’d see: RFK Jr. is apparently running for President

I’ve been writing about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his antivaccine activities for a very long time now. Indeed, the few really longtime readers still left here know that my very first post for this blog that went viral was about RFK Jr. The year was 2005, and, to their eternal shame, both Salon.com and Rolling Stone simultaneously published an article by RFK Jr. entitled Deadly Immunity, and my deconstruction of his version of his version of I like to call the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement, which posited that in 2000 the CDC met in an Atlanta suburb to “cover up” the evidence that the mercury-containing preservative thimerosal was the cause of the “autism epidemic.” It was nonsense, of course, based on a misrepresentation of how in epidemiological studies seemingly “positive” associations disappear when confounders are properly taken into account.

In the intervening 18 years, I have written about RFK Jr. more times than I can remember because, unfortunately, he has consistently been a leader in the antivaccine movement, forming his antivaccine organization World Mercury Project, which was ultimately renamed Children’s Health Defense after it had become very clear nearly two decades after thimerosal was removed from vaccines that autism rates were not falling (quite the contrary, in fact), thus showing no association between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism. Along the way, his claims to be “fiercely pro-vaccine” notwithstanding, RFK Jr. demonstrated himself to be, in reality, fiercely antivaccine, whether he was likening vaccination to the Holocaust, trying to persuade Samoan officials that the MMR vaccine was dangerous (in the middle of a deadly measles outbreak!), claiming that today’s generation of children is the “sickest generation” (due to vaccines, of course!), or toadying up to President-Elect Donald Trump during the transition period to be chair of a “vaccine safety commission.” Indeed, a few years ago his own family even called him out for his antivaccine activism, while, predictably, RFK Jr. has, as so many antivaxxers have done, gone all-in on COVID-19 pseudoscience and conspiracy theories and become anti-mask, “anti-lockdown,” and pro-quack treatments for COVID-19.

All of this is why I almost spit up my iced tea on my computer when I came across this Tweet:

Per several people familiar, Steve Bannon had been encouraging this for months and believes RFK Jr. could be both a useful chaos agent in 2024 race and a big name who could help stoke anti-vax sentiment around the country… https://t.co/Xfrqei2qea — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 5, 2023

My first reaction to the story after “WTF?” was: Why is RFK Jr. running as a Democrat? Why is he planning on challenging President Biden. He isn’t really a Democrat, not any more, not really.. After all, since the pandemic, he’s been consorting with far right wing anti-mask, anti-“lockdown,” and antivaccine activists. His Children’s Health Defense “charity” even donated to the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) in 2021, likely because:

What would Kennedy and Children’s Health Defense see in RAGA? 24 Republican Attorneys General aggressively litigated against President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers, describing it as an “un-constitutional power grab.” The mandate was ultimately struck down last month by the Supreme Court. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed suit against Biden’s mandate for health care workers, which the Supreme Court upheld. Individual members of RAGA also appear open to Kennedy’s anti-vaccine propaganda. In December, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry invited Kennedy to appear at a hearing “on the state’s plan to require COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 students.” The hearing included “false allegations the health department will force poor and minority children to get vaccinated.” Kennedy used the hearing to “spread misinformation about the risks of the vaccine.”

Heck, RFK Jr. was even so thirsty for power that he leapt at the chance to begin toadying up to President-Elect Donald Trump, ostensibly to chair a commission that Trump wanted to create to study “vaccine safety” and links between vaccines and autism. (In retrospect since the pandemic, those seem like so much simpler times.) Of course, Trump being Trump, nothing ever came of it, although, again, RFK Jr. was so thirsty that he even sent an email to employees of the environmental group that he had founded, the Waterkeepers Alliance, to inform them that he would be leaving the group if the commission came to be. Personally, at the time I thought that he’d been played, a con man conned by an even more skilled con man, but the incident was an early indication of RFK Jr.’s willingness to align himself with right wing politics in the service of fear mongering about vaccines and eliminating all childhood vaccine mandates.

Of course, RFK Jr. has remained consistent in a number of ways since I first discovered him too. He has remained fiercely antivaccine, and he still loves to compare vaccines and autism to the Holocaust.

So let’s return to his embryonic Presidential campaign, as reported by the AP:

Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. The 69-year-old’s campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination is a long shot. Self-help author Marianne Williamson is also running in the Democratic race.

Marianne Williamson? Now there’s a blast from the past too. Williamson, of course, is also antivaccine, although of a much “softer” variety than RFK Jr. is, and has run for President in the past. The struggle for the Democratic nomination appears to be President Joe Biden versus two antivaxxers with a homeopathic chance of beating him.

But how did this come to be? I must admit that the news that RFK Jr. might run for President in 2024 did not come as a surprise to me, although I also must admit that I really never thought he’d actually do it. I remember seeing, as 2023 dawned, antivaxxers like Steve Kirsch urging RFK Jr. to run for President, saying he’d run, and then touting his exploratory committee late last month.

Now that news reports are saying that RFK Jr. will definitely run and is planning on formally announcing his candidacy later this month, antivaxxers are going wild. For example, Peter McCullough is exulting, although perhaps the most hilarious take that I’ve seen come from, as is often the case, Twitter:

#Democrats on Twitter proving they know little history. RFK Jr. has been loud and clear he is anti-Republican and extreme anti-Trump. #RFKjr, Jr., with his Libertarian leanings could peal GOP away and win 2024. As usual, Dems are shooting themselves in foot. — Rob Smith Jr (@RobSmithJr) April 6, 2023

Yes, but RFK Jr. has also much more lately been very loud and clear that he’s quite down with fascists, as long as they ally with him against vaccines, mask and vaccine mandates, and “lockdowns.” At this stage, he might as well be part of the Brownstone Institute.

For example:

Oh so now you hate RFK Jr. 🤣 — The Scribbler (@LaymonJonathan) April 6, 2023

Can I just say right here that I hated RFK Jr. long before it was cool to do so? He’s been antivax at least since the mid-2000s, and I’ve spilled considerable digital ink.

That being said, it’s true. RFK Jr. has been palling around with the very worst people on the right. As a result, it makes a lot of sense that Steve Bannon could be behind is candidacy, although I know for sure from reading the blurting of the antivax underground over the last three months or so that Bannon was far from the only person urging him to run. Steve Kirsch was, and so were a number of prominent figures among “new school” COVID-19 antivaxxers. I suspect that the large number of appeals from antivaxxers urging him to run for President finally stroked RFK Jr.’s ego enough that he went and did it.

Given how much of a fringe candidate RFK Jr. is, fortunately I find it difficult to believe that his candidacy will cause much in the way of the chaos reportedly desired by Steve Bannon, particularly given that he is running against and incumbent President, which makes him even more fringe. These days, he’s a far better fit for the Republican Party, although there he would face Donald Trump, probably Ron DeSantis, and likely several other Republicans promoting antivax messages. Unfortunately, he’s likely to garner more attention running as a Democrat. Fortunately, even now he’s still so far fringe that he’d be an unknown if not for his family name, which allows him to punch way above his weight and cause way more damage to public health than he should be able to.

