Something I never thought I’d see: RFK Jr. is apparently running for President

I’ve been writing about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his antivaccine activities for a very long time now. Indeed, the few really longtime readers still left here know that my very first post for this blog that went viral was about RFK Jr. The year was 2005, and, to their eternal shame, both Salon.com and Rolling Stone simultaneously published an article by RFK Jr. entitled Deadly Immunity, and my deconstruction of his version of his version of I like to call the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement, which posited that in 2000 the CDC met in an Atlanta suburb to “cover up” the evidence that the mercury-containing preservative thimerosal was the cause of the “autism epidemic.” It was nonsense, of course, based on a misrepresentation of how in epidemiological studies seemingly “positive” associations disappear when confounders are properly taken into account.
In the intervening 18 years, I have written about RFK Jr. more times than I can remember because, unfortunately, he has consistently been a leader in the antivaccine movement, forming his antivaccine organization World Mercury Project, which was ultimately renamed Children’s Health Defense after it had become very clear nearly two decades after thimerosal was removed from vaccines that autism rates were not falling (quite the contrary, in fact), thus showing no association between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism. Along the way, his claims to be “fiercely pro-vaccine” notwithstanding, RFK Jr. demonstrated himself to be, in reality, fiercely antivaccine, whether he was likening vaccination to the Holocaust, trying to persuade Samoan officials that the MMR vaccine was dangerous (in the middle of a deadly measles outbreak!), claiming that today’s generation of children is the “sickest generation” (due to vaccines, of course!), or toadying up to President-Elect Donald Trump during the transition period to be chair of a “vaccine safety commission.” Indeed, a few years ago his own family even called him out for his antivaccine activism, while, predictably, RFK Jr. has, as so many antivaxxers have done, gone all-in on COVID-19 pseudoscience and conspiracy theories and become anti-mask, “anti-lockdown,” and pro-quack treatments for COVID-19.
All of this is why I almost spit up my iced tea on my computer when I came across this Tweet:
My first reaction to the story after “WTF?” was: Why is RFK Jr. running as a Democrat? Why is he planning on challenging President Biden. He isn’t really a Democrat, not any more, not really.. After all, since the pandemic, he’s been consorting with far right wing anti-mask, anti-“lockdown,” and antivaccine activists. His Children’s Health Defense “charity” even donated to the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) in 2021, likely because:
What would Kennedy and Children’s Health Defense see in RAGA? 24 Republican Attorneys General aggressively litigated against President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers, describing it as an “un-constitutional power grab.” The mandate was ultimately struck down last month by the Supreme Court.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed suit against Biden’s mandate for health care workers, which the Supreme Court upheld.
Individual members of RAGA also appear open to Kennedy’s anti-vaccine propaganda. In December, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry invited Kennedy to appear at a hearing “on the state’s plan to require COVID-19 vaccines for K-12 students.” The hearing included “false allegations the health department will force poor and minority children to get vaccinated.” Kennedy used the hearing to “spread misinformation about the risks of the vaccine.”
Heck, RFK Jr. was even so thirsty for power that he leapt at the chance to begin toadying up to President-Elect Donald Trump, ostensibly to chair a commission that Trump wanted to create to study “vaccine safety” and links between vaccines and autism. (In retrospect since the pandemic, those seem like so much simpler times.) Of course, Trump being Trump, nothing ever came of it, although, again, RFK Jr. was so thirsty that he even sent an email to employees of the environmental group that he had founded, the Waterkeepers Alliance, to inform them that he would be leaving the group if the commission came to be. Personally, at the time I thought that he’d been played, a con man conned by an even more skilled con man, but the incident was an early indication of RFK Jr.’s willingness to align himself with right wing politics in the service of fear mongering about vaccines and eliminating all childhood vaccine mandates.
Of course, RFK Jr. has remained consistent in a number of ways since I first discovered him too. He has remained fiercely antivaccine, and he still loves to compare vaccines and autism to the Holocaust.
So let’s return to his embryonic Presidential campaign, as reported by the AP:
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president.
Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.
The 69-year-old’s campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination is a long shot. Self-help author Marianne Williamson is also running in the Democratic race.
Marianne Williamson? Now there’s a blast from the past too. Williamson, of course, is also antivaccine, although of a much “softer” variety than RFK Jr. is, and has run for President in the past. The struggle for the Democratic nomination appears to be President Joe Biden versus two antivaxxers with a homeopathic chance of beating him.
But how did this come to be? I must admit that the news that RFK Jr. might run for President in 2024 did not come as a surprise to me, although I also must admit that I really never thought he’d actually do it. I remember seeing, as 2023 dawned, antivaxxers like Steve Kirsch urging RFK Jr. to run for President, saying he’d run, and then touting his exploratory committee late last month.
Now that news reports are saying that RFK Jr. will definitely run and is planning on formally announcing his candidacy later this month, antivaxxers are going wild. For example, Peter McCullough is exulting, although perhaps the most hilarious take that I’ve seen come from, as is often the case, Twitter:
Yes, but RFK Jr. has also much more lately been very loud and clear that he’s quite down with fascists, as long as they ally with him against vaccines, mask and vaccine mandates, and “lockdowns.” At this stage, he might as well be part of the Brownstone Institute.
For example:
Can I just say right here that I hated RFK Jr. long before it was cool to do so? He’s been antivax at least since the mid-2000s, and I’ve spilled considerable digital ink.
That being said, it’s true. RFK Jr. has been palling around with the very worst people on the right. As a result, it makes a lot of sense that Steve Bannon could be behind is candidacy, although I know for sure from reading the blurting of the antivax underground over the last three months or so that Bannon was far from the only person urging him to run. Steve Kirsch was, and so were a number of prominent figures among “new school” COVID-19 antivaxxers. I suspect that the large number of appeals from antivaxxers urging him to run for President finally stroked RFK Jr.’s ego enough that he went and did it.
Given how much of a fringe candidate RFK Jr. is, fortunately I find it difficult to believe that his candidacy will cause much in the way of the chaos reportedly desired by Steve Bannon, particularly given that he is running against and incumbent President, which makes him even more fringe. These days, he’s a far better fit for the Republican Party, although there he would face Donald Trump, probably Ron DeSantis, and likely several other Republicans promoting antivax messages. Unfortunately, he’s likely to garner more attention running as a Democrat. Fortunately, even now he’s still so far fringe that he’d be an unknown if not for his family name, which allows him to punch way above his weight and cause way more damage to public health than he should be able to.
The good news is, if he gets elected he’s unlikely to mandate experimental vaccines. May even consider him over a Trump nomination.
Will his slogan be “Vote Kennedy, and I’ll work to give every child a chance to die from measles or diphtheria”?
It’s all about the grift. Running as a dem, he will be ignored by the dems. Then he can scream censorship, play the victim, and fundraise a lot more for his “campaign” than if he ran as a repub. Then after the campaign folds, he gets to keep the money raised, because I guess making over 500K a year as head of CHD, as well as being a Kennedy apparently just doesn’t satisfy his greed.
Other than wanting attention and cash it’s unclear to me what RFK jr believes in if anything.
Though he does hold his marks in contempt.
I read posts at The World Mercury Project noting in comments to some posts that I never saw any articles on the real mercury threat which was coal power plants.
And then continued with Children’s Health Defense noting that it gradually shifted from fairly politically neutral to far right. Hey , that’s where the easy fishing is.
On one of my weekly checks on the latest scams there was a post on his latest great legal victory, thanks for the cash and please send more. There was even a handy link to a pdf of the final court documents and a few lines above Kennedy’s signature was “dismissed with prejudice”.
How’s that for chutzpah? He knew he could provide the proof he lies his tushie off and his gullible followers would still send him money.
In my opinion, RFK, Jr. is not anti-vaccine, he’s simply a quasi-vaxxer. A quasi-vaxxer is an adult (18+ years of age) who gets some vaccinations, but not all the vaccines.
@ Orac,
RFK, Jr. is definitely an outspoken quasi-vaxxer which places him in the “Respectful Insolence” party.
Then your opinion is just as full of shit as the crap in your ‘publications’.
RFK Jr campaign……all that anti-vax grift finally getting spent?
See my comment when it appears about charity money and politics.
I’m sure Prof Dorit can clarify the rules.
I saw this last night. Boston CBS; Costa. For weeks. he’s been asking his followers on Twitter if he should run.
I wonder how his status running CHD – a registered charity– affects his run? Aren’t these entities supposed to be non-political in the US?
However, the alties I survey all have charities and are quite political as they insult elected officials and spokespeople non-stop and present crappy alternative programmes.
Although I don’t know much about Bannon’s early life ( armed forces, big money manager, then chaos agent?) Stone was profiled on television and I realised that he’s been in the right wing BS business for over 50 years! He’s 70 so he started as a university student and even worked for Nixon’s White House during Watergate! ( see Wikipedia) That’s quite a resume: Nixon and Trump “dirty tricks”.
I doubt that RFK jr will garner much support amongst Democrats because they, by-and-large- accept vaccination and public health measures as illustrated by higher vaccination rates and lower illness rates in Blue states, also, there has been a recent resurgence of support for progressive candidates in places like Orac’s Michigan and other swing states probably fueled by Republicans’ extreme positions on abortion, guns and LBTQ+ rights ( see De Santis this week). Similarly, how can Republicans support a fascist-friendly anti-vaxxer who also supports women’s rights, civil rights and queer people. He was recently photographed with his wife and her fellow actors in HOLLYWOOD.The Kennedy name doesn’t go far in those circles- except for Q.
By running as a Democrat he increases his grift-potential. I’d expect the anti-vax crowd on the Republican side are more likely to send their dollars to Trump or DeSantis, so the grift vein is pretty heavily mined over on that side of the aisle.
I don’t see Denice’s comments here, but the short answer is that his charity cannot endorse or support candidates, but he personally can be one.
If his charity gets involved on his behalf, that’s cause for complaining to the IRS.
It would not be the first time they violated the tax exempt rules if they do. https://popular.info/p/republican-attorneys-general-association
But they would have to actually do that. His running isn’t it.
Thanks for that.
If RFK jr ( and other alties) play fast and loose with language, data and information in general, why not also play fast and loose with laws?
That photo would have been much better with a watermelon or plate of shrimp (or even clams) on the chair.
+1 to it being a cash grab primarily, got to wring every last drop out of the COVID19 wake before almost nobody cares. Everything else is probably subordinate to this goal.
He’s also an environmental activist, which predates his activism regarding vaccination. He’s a Kennedy, which is as close to Democrat royalty as we have in the US. It could be an interesting primary if he’s on the ballot. A lot of young people might prefer him to Biden due to his environmentalist credentials.
I’m sure almost all younger voters don’t give a crap about his “environmentalist credentials”. He hasn’t done anything “environmental” for years. He sucks up to the likes of Trump, Stone and Bannon. He also opposed offshore wind turbines because they “spoiled the view” from his waterfront estate.
I think the young voters today are smart enough to see right through this privileged bullshit artiste.
@ Dr Bruce:
I agree.
I doubt that young people will accept RFK jr who appeals to a largely suburban white middle class+ audience of parents who probably applaud also recent parental choice movements for educational material, vaccines, (anti-) trans rights that are de rigueur for Republicans these days.
I can’t see youngsters migrating to the suburbs and countryside** which those partisans idealise, leaving their beloved cities, tech, fashion, nightlife, diversity etc for family values– old style or new.
** the alties/ anti-vaxxers I survey ALL advocate simpler life styles in the country, farming, living naturally with pure foods, family roles ( a major dog whistle) rather than university education/ corporate careers.
I’m not a youngster but they support most of the same issues I do.
Speaking of “Democrat royalty”, RFK Jr.’s own family is royally embarrassed by his shenanigans. The 5G conspiracy theory is just icing on the rancid cake.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/26/us/robert-kennedy-covid-vaccine.html
His family name should not be a reason to vote for him. Especially since many of his family have denounced his anti-vax views.
The nightmare ballot in 2024:
Donald Trump (R) ___
Robert Kennedy Jr (D)___
Where did I put my passport? (G) ___
G for “gone”, of course.
Saw this earlier and was surprised he wasn’t running for the GOP given its now the political wing of the AV cult.
Though I’m sure JFK jr is in it purely for the grist, its always about the grift with his sort.
Unfortunately, I spent over an hour watching/ listening to @ highwire talk as I – fortunately- did other work as Del hosted Neil DeGrasse Tyson for a conversation ( 1:10 to 2:55 !) discussing science. Right.
Although NDGT does his usual informative, affable best, Del is not an ideal candidate for education and by the last 20 minutes or so, Del’s impermeable cognitive status becomes more and more apparent.
Wait, WTF?
re what Orac said on Twitter:
yes, it was quite cringe-inducing. Over an hour plus 45 minutes.
And it got worse as it went on:
I think that NDGT vastly over-estimated what Del could assimilate including his comprehension of English.
By the end Del rants, feeling as if he “won” the “debate”.
What did the congressman say, ” It’s like talking to a dining room table”?
no, it was worse. Like talking to a hole in the wall? Or a black hole- which would have been better because it might have swallowed Del whole.
As I’ve noted elsewhere, Del had an abysmal education – home schooling 40+ years ago, no record of higher education. Only a television production course. To make matters worse, he works with RFK jr, Andy and other anti-vax/ alt med luminaries where he can learn their swill and MO.
I laughed when I saw this. I immediately wondered whether RFK Jr was going to claw the anti-vaxxers in Donald Trump’s base away to the Democrats, or was he going to crash and burn at the first hurdle.
I am plumping for the second.
It must be 10 years or more since RFK Jr did anything in the environment
Al area. Instead he is now known as a (the?) face of the anti-vaccine movement. He also strongly endorsed anti-COVID-19 measures during the pandemic. He has fallen in with the far right “Cancel Culture” crowd in suing most of the US Government. These are all attractive to the Trump base, not to Democrats.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/06/robert-kennedy-jr-announces-run-for-president-anti-vaccine-activist
….
His push against the Covid vaccine has linked him with anti-democratic figures and groups. Kennedy has appeared at events pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and with people who cheered or downplayed the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.
A photo posted on Instagram showed Kennedy backstage at a July 2021 Reawaken America event with the Trump ally Roger Stone, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and anti-vaccine profiteer Charlene Bollinger. All three have promoted the lie about the 2020 election being stolen.
Bollinger has appeared with Kennedy at multiple events. She and her husband sponsored an anti-vaccine, pro-Trump rally near the Capitol on January 6. Bollinger celebrated the attack and her husband tried to enter the Capitol. Kennedy later appeared in a video for their Super Pac.
Kennedy has repeatedly invoked Nazis and the Holocaust when talking about measures aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid, such as mask requirements and vaccine mandates.
He has sometimes apologized for those comments, including when he suggested that people in 2022 had it worse than Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in Amsterdam for two years.
Kennedy has invoked his family’s legacy in his anti-vaccine work, including sometimes using images of JFK.
His sister Kerry Kennedy, who runs Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, an international rights group founded by their mother, Ethel, said her brother has at times removed content at her request.
She told the Associated Press in 2021 her brother is “completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous”.
We know. Orac posted about that.
I know. My point is it is getting attention, that it is a primary talking point about his “candidacy.” A Democrat who is in cahoots with January 6 insurrectionists doesn’t have much potential to win votes on any side.
I’m glad this article started with that photo, I’ve found it very persuasive with all but the most loyal members of AntiVa.