“Censorship”: The word disinformation artists use when called out

The Brownstone Institute has been one of the more vocal and, unfortunately, persistent and prolific spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation and disinformation during the pandemic, starting with misrepresenting science to oppose any public health interventions designed to slow the spread of the virus and then going full-on antivaccine. A particularly pernicious relatively new right wing “think thank,” Brownstone was founded in 2021 by Jeffrey Tucker, previously of the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER). Tucker is a far right wing neo-Confederate who in his previous role at AIER had also been instrumental in bringing together the public health-“skeptical” scientists in October 2020 to issue the statement known as the Great Barrington Declaration, which famously advocated a “let ‘er rip” approach to the pandemic in order to achieve “natural herd immunity” within six months. A eugenicist manifesto for the pandemic through and through, the GBD also advocated an ill-defined and ineffective strategy of “focused protection” for all those pesky (to the GBD signatories) elderly and people with chronic diseases who were at high risk for severe disease and death that never would have worked and that Brownstone flacks don’t even appear to be seriously defending anymore.
Basically, according to Tucker himself, the Brownstone Institute was founded explicitly as the “spiritual child” of the GBD and has likened public health interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19 to slavery, religion, or a Communist dictatorship while just plain spreading pure, unadulterated antivax misinformation and advocating “Nuremberg 2.0“-like trials of public health officials to punish them for their perceived misdeeds, an old antivax trope. So it should be no surprise that the flacks who write for the Brownstone Institute very much do not like being called out for spreading misinformation and disinformation. What caught my attention in particular a couple of days ago was an article by Daniel Klein entitled Misinformation Is a Word We Use to Shut You Up. It is as predictable as you might expect but nonetheless worth examining because it is merely a manifestation of a general phenomenon in the pandemic misinformation- and disinformation-promoting ecosystem. Basically, the article is a modified version of an article published as a preprint that rants about—you guessed it!—pandemic contrarians being called out for spreading disinformation. Unsurprisingly, Klein starts right out with comparisons to Nazi-ism and other totalitarian political systems, claiming that efforts to slow the spread of disinformation are merely a tool or pretext to “crush dissent”:
The policing of “information” is the stuff of Naziism, Stalinism, Maoism, and similar anti-liberal regimes. To repress criticism of their dicta and diktats, anti-liberals label criticism “misinformation” or “disinformation.” Those labels are instruments to crush dissent.
This paper offers an understanding of knowledge as involving three chief facets: information, interpretation, and judgment. Usually, what people argue fervently over is not information, but interpretation and judgment.
What is being labeled and attacked as “misinformation” is not a matter of true or false information, but of true or false knowledge—meaning that disagreement more commonly arises over interpretations and judgments as to which interpretations to take stock in or believe. We make judgments, “good” and “bad,” “wise” and “foolish,” about interpretations, “true” and “false.”
On that understanding, the paper explains that the projects and policies now afoot styled “anti-misinformation” and “anti-disinformation” are dishonest, as it should be obvious to all that those projects and policies would, if advanced honestly, be called something like “anti-falsehood” campaigns.
This argument is one that uses a grain of truth to paint a false picture, although it also has a falsehood at its core. It is certainly true that a lot of misinformation and disinformation are narratives and claims based on misleading or false interpretations of existing data. However, it is also true that a lot of misinformation and disinformation are also based on demonstrably false claims and narratives (e.g., vaccines cause autism or COVID-19 vaccines are causing huge numbers of young people to “die suddenly”) undergirded by demonstrably bad science—or no science at all. Klein then uses that blending of a grain of truth with a whole lot of misrepresentation and fiction to paint all efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation as inherently dishonest attacks on free speech.
Ironically, Klein is not entirely wrong when he suggests a name like “anti-falsehood” campaigns; that is, if you take the word “falsehood” literally and don’t actually call the falsehoods lies, even though arguably many of those promoting falsehoods about COVID-19 know that those falsehoods are, in fact, false, which is the very distinction between a falsehood (which might be innocently spread) and a lie. Actually, knowledge and intent are also the difference between misinformation and disinformation, the former being simply wrong—or at least highly misleading—claims or narratives and the latter being intentionally misleading and/or wrong claims and narratives. Like a falsehood, which is simply an untrue statement, misinformation can be innocently believed and spread by people who don’t know better. Like a lie, disinformation is spread maliciously, with intent to mislead.
Of course, Klein is going for this narrative himself, which is highly misleading and thus arguably disinformation itself:
But to prosecute an “anti-falsehood” campaign would make obvious the true nature of what is afoot—an Orwellian boot to stomp on Wrongthink. To support governmental policing of “information” is to confess one’s anti-liberalism and illiberality. The essay offers a spiral diagram to show the three chief facets of knowledge (information, interpretation, and judgment) plus a fourth facet, fact, which also deserves distinct conceptualization, even though the spiral reminds us: Facts are theory-laden.
That’s right. No claims are so wrong or so maliciously spread that they should ever be labeled misinformation or disinformation. To Klein it’s all just free speech based on intellectual disagreements over how to interpret facts, science, and data! Klein even admits that not all usage of the terms “misinformation” and “disinformation” are Orwellian assaults on free speech. (How generous.) Instead, he opines:
Writing at Discourse, published by the Mercatus Center, Martin Gurri describes “disinformation” as follows:The word means, ‘Shut up, peasant.’ It’s a bullet aimed at killing the conversation. It’s loaded with hostility to reason, evidence, debate and all the stuff that makes our democracy great. (Gurri 2023)
That is from Gurri’s excellent piece, “Disinformation Is the Word I Use When I Want You to Shut Up.” The piece prompted the present essay, the title of which is a variation on his.
With such titles, Gurri and I are being polemical, of course. Not all usages of “disinformation” and “misinformation” come from people intent on shutting someone up. But a lot are. The “anti-misinformation” and “anti-disinformation” projects now afoot or in effect are about shutting up opponents.
In fairness, it must be conceded that sometimes the terms “misinformation” and “disinformation” are thrown around a bit too freely and that there can sometimes be intent behind such efforts to shut up opponents. However, conceding that that can happen does not mean that one has to accept Klein and Gurri’s “polemical” take that most efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation derive from an authoritarian impulse to put an “Orwellian boot on Wrongthink”:
The policing of ‘information’ is the stuff of Naziism, Stalinism, Maoism, and similar anti-liberal regimes. In my title “Misinformation Is a Word We Use to Shut You Up,” anti-liberals are the “We.” To repress criticism of their dicta and diktats, they stamp criticism as “misinformation” or “disinformation.” Those stamps are Orwellian tools that anti-liberals wield in the hope of stamping out Wrongthink—for example, on climate, election integrity, the origins of the Covid virus, therapeutics such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, the effectiveness of masking, the effectiveness of the Covid injections, the safety of the Covid injections, and the effectiveness of lock-downs. “Anti-misinformation” could be deployed in keeping with whatever the next THE CURRENT THING might be, with associated slogans against, say, China, Putin, Nord Stream, racists, white supremacists, MAGA Republicans, “deniers,” et cetera. And then, of course, there’s all that “misinformation” disseminated by “conspiracy theorists”.
Klein elaborates later in the article:
When despots label opposition “misinformation” or “disinformation” they abuse language. They invoke presuppositions built into the word information, presuppositions that are false. When despots label opposition “mis-” or “disinformation, they are, at best, objecting in the interpretation and judgment dimensions of knowledge, or, at worst, they are speaking in a way that has abandoned civil engagement altogether, instead using words as instruments of wickedness.
Usually, what people argue fervently over is not information, but interpretations and judgments as to which interpretations to act on. What is being labeled and attacked as “misinformation” is not a matter of true or false information, but of true or false knowledge. The projects and policies now afoot styled “anti-misinformation” and “anti-disinformation” are dishonest, as it should be obvious to all that those projects and policies would, if advanced honestly, be called “anti-falsehood” or “anti-falseness” or “anti-foolishness” or “anti-untruth” campaigns. But to prosecute an “anti-falsehood” campaign would make obvious the true nature of what is afoot: The persecution and silencing of Wrongthink. In misrepresenting matters of interpretation and judgment as one of “misinformation,” they misrepresent the nature of their projects and dodge the responsibility to account for how they judge among vying interpretations.
Klein then invoked a facepalm-worthy interpretation that what is being labeled “misinformation” and “disinformation” are nothing more than different opinions or interpretations of facts, evidence, science, and data, invoking a truly risible example:
If interpretative effort is called for, the matter is no longer within the information dimension—is Citizen Kane a better movie than Roman Holiday? Only to be ironic would someone say: Dad misinforms you when he says that Citizen Kane is better than Roman Holiday. The irony there would be in the implied high self-estimation, as the speaker sets up his own aesthetic sensibilities in judging movies as a standard so precise and accurate as to warrant “misinform” when Dad disagrees with that standard.
The despots are without irony. They dodge interpretive engagement by labeling dissenting statements “mis-” or “disinformation.” They are simply bullying and intimidating their opponents.Note the highly slanted language. After a (sort-of) concession in the article that not all uses of “misinformation” and “disinformation” to describe, well, misinformation and disinformation are dishonest and authoritarian, Klein is constantly using words like “despots,” “repression,” “diktats,” “Orwellian,” and “Wrongthink.” There’s no nuance whatsoever. I could take Klein more seriously if he toned down the language, but he can’t and won’t. The Brownstone Institute demands that its message portray any attempt to control misinformation and disinformation as ideologically motivated despotism putting the boot on the throat of truth tellers like its flacks.
One can hardly avoid chuckling at the irony. Usually it is right wingers like the Brownstone Institute flacks who argue that there is such a thing as verifiable truth or knowledge, which is different from mere opinion about, for example, art. It is often they who complain about “postmodernism” that, in their straw man characterization of it, portrays all knowledge as depending upon one’s point of view and culture. Unfortunately, in science there is such a thing as a scientific consensus, which is generally held as the best explanation of a phenomenon or, in the case of medicine, assessment of whether a treatment is effective or ineffective. Sure, such consensuses are always considered approximations and can later be demonstrated to have been incorrect. However, that’s different from what people like Brownstone flacks have promoted, namely facts and claims that are demonstrably false and interpretations of existing facts and data that are demonstrably misleading or even outright false.
For example, Klein neglects to mention is how misinformation about COVID-19 “therapeutics” like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine arguably harmed many people who chose these ineffective drugs as either preventatives or treatments for COVID-19. A considerable proportion of that misinformation was arguably spread by doctors with severe conflicts of interest due to the profits they raked in selling these drugs and others and groups with ideological aims opposed to collective action to slow the spread of COVID-19 for whom the existence of a cheap and effective treatment for COVID-19 would imply no need for “lockdowns,” vaccines and vaccine mandates, or any other collective actions they don’t like. (FLCCC is a great example of the former, having been busted for running an ivermectin prescription mill, and the Brownstone Institute is a great example of the latter, having spread since its founding all manner of misinformation designed to present a false picture of COVID-19 as not dangerous, mask mandates and lockdowns as ineffective tyranny and carnage, and COVID-19 vaccines as ineffective and dangerous.)
Particularly disingenuous is Klein’s attempt to liken misinformation to mere mistakes in information using the example of a clerk who gives him incorrect information in a store:
I enter a supermarket and ask a clerk where the peanut butter is, and he responds, “Aisle 6.” I go there but don’t find it. I wander about and find it in Aisle 9.
The clerk was mistaken. He gave me false or bad information. The idea Peanut butter is in Aisle 6 is a matter of information, an idea sitting within a set of working interpretations. The working interpretations include those of ordinary human purpose and of ordinary trust and common decency. The clerk and I were notplaying a game, nor was it April Fools’ Day. Importantly, the working interpretations include those of plain English—the semantic conventions of “peanut butter,” “6,” the syntactical conventions of English, and so on.
Later:
I take my peanut butter to the check-out line where the same clerk is working, and say, “I found it—but in Aisle 9!,” trying to be humorous as though a joke had been played on me. Being a mere matter of information, the mistake is readily accepted. The clerk responds, “Ah?! Sorry about that!”
Of course, Brownstone never, ever readily accepts correction, which makes this passage by Klein particularly rich:
When one person, Bob, misinforms another, Jim, without realizing that the information is false, the mistake is amendable to ready corrected, without fuss, assuming the falseness is realized by Jim or Bob. Such misinformation events are trifling; we don’t debate them or dwell on them. Misinformation is rather like a typo, corrected by a proof-reader.
Scarcely ever do we speak of the mistake with the five-syllable Latinate word misinformation. Heavy usage of the word misinformation so often occurs in reference to “anti-misinformation” projects, usage either by the perpetrators and cheerleaders of those projects or by those who fend off threats from the perps.
Klein can’t be so dense as not to see the obvious difference between his example of a clerk making an honest mistake of telling him the wrong aisle for peanut butter in a store or of Bob “misinforming” Jim about something and the sorts of misinformation about COVID-19 being promulgated on social media. In fact, I suspect that he is not and is indeed putting forth a disingenuous argument. Indeed, Klein paints a picture of misinformation as being easily corrected, a simple matter of correct information (“peanut butter is in Aisle 9”) driving out incorrect information (“peanut butter is in Aisle 6”). Again, this example is so much different than a claim that, for instance, COVID-19 vaccines are causing athletes like Damar Hamlin to have sudden cardiac arrests, for which no amount of simple “correction” appears to change minds, at least of true believers.
In fact, this passage, above all, led me to a massive facepalm:
The sincere human wants to be corrected. He welcomes correction. Sincerity is evident in the human’s openness to engagement. The sincere human welcomes deep-dive conversation, debate, and challenge. He is eager to learn.
If the sincere human rejects a purported correction, he is eager to explain the interpretations and judgments that motivate his rejection of the purported correction. He explains why he rejects it. And he welcomes a response to his explanation. He is agreeable to continuing the engagement.
The sincere human wants to sit down, human-to-human, and hash things out. He wants to enter into the mind of his intellectual adversary and see why the adversary says what he says. The sincere human wants to hear about the adversary’s portfolio of possible interpretations. The sincere human is eager to compare the adversary’s portfolio to his own portfolio of interpretations.
No, many humans, sincere or not, do not welcome correction. Indeed, I like to point out that the difference between a true skeptic and most other people (and especially pseudoskeptics) is that a true skeptic does indeed welcome correction when he is wrong, while most people (especially pseudoskeptics) interpret correction or criticism as a personal attack, at least for deeply held beliefs that have become part of their core identity, such as resistance to “lockdowns” or mask and vaccine mandates—or that vaccines cause autism or sudden death.
Klein builds up a straw man of misinformation as being like a collegial debating club, where back and forth between “sincere” individuals will eventually get to the “truth”—or at least allow for reasoned disagreement and debate to continue. That is not what we are talking about when we talk about misinformation and disinformation. Moreover, in science there are assertions that are, quite simply, demonstrably wrong from a scientific standpoint; e.g., the claim that vaccines cause autism. Before the pandemic, I used to point out that this sort of model of “debate” over misinformation served one purpose primarily: To give the appearance that the misinformation was a legitimate alternative conclusion or interpretation of existing information and scientific data and that the person promoting the misinformation and disinformation is at least close to the same plane as legitimate experts pointing out how wrong the misinformation and disinformation are from the standpoint of their discipline.
To that end, he gives an example of how refusal to accept correction is supposedly not evidence of spreading “misinformation”:
I wrote above of “quite decisive proof that presuppositions of the information dimension do not apply,” in noting that Peter McCullough does not readily accept the supposed correction. But what if McCullough is a liar? Then it would be no surprise that he does not readily accept the purported correction. What, in other words, about the possibility of disinformation? An insincere disinformationist would stand by his informational statements and persist in misinforming his listeners.
So do “misinformationists.”
If you really want to see how disingenuous Klein is being, just look at his primary example of the “sincere human”:
The sincere human looks like—from what I can tell—Peter McCullough.
I single out Peter McCullough as exemplar simply to single out someone. All of those who are eager to engage adversaries illustrate the most salient feature of the sincere human, and the more that that eagerness fits the rest of my description above, the more sincere that human likely is.
There is only one reaction. I’ve mentioned it, but I haven’t pulled out my usual image for it:
You might recall that Dr. Peter McCullough has been a serial spreader of COVID-19 misinformation (I’m being generous and assuming that he believes the BS that he peddles) since fairly early in the pandemic. Most recently, I described his advocacy of yet more COVID-19 quackery, specifically a claim that nattokinase can be used to “detox” yourself from spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines and thus treat “vaccine injury.” However, this was far from the first example of Dr. McCullough’s antivax stylings and quackery. Although Dr. McCullough had jumped on the antivax quack train far before, about two years ago I noted that he had been promoting the false claim based on the usual antivax misrepresentation of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database that COVID-19 vaccines were causing mass death and destruction and that Mike Adams (yes, Mike Adams) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (yes, RFK Jr.) were using his statements to support the conspiracy theory that these vaccines were part of a “depopulation agenda.” (When your statements are enthusiastically embraced by the likes of Mike Adams, I find it hard to call you a “sincere human.”) Dr. McCullough has also been a regular fixture at conferences and rallies opposing vaccines, masks, “lockdowns,” and basically every other public health intervention against the pandemic, while promoting disinformation about vaccines by writing bad review articles (e.g., with longtime antivaxxer Stephanie Seneff), and promoting the false “died suddenly” conspiracy theory.
There’s even more in this article that I could address, but I think I will conclude with a few observations. First, the straw man characterization of misinformation as nothing more than false information that is “easily corrected”—or at least easily discussed and debated—leaves out the role of ideological players who promote misinformation and align it with ideological beliefs that are like (or even are) religion in that they are part of a person’s conception of self so that attacking these beliefs is viewed as an attack on the person. Second, it leaves out the role of social media algorithms and ecosystems that were (mostly) unintentionally designed so that they amplify the sort of misinformation that is most divisive and harmful. Again, misinformation is not just a clerk telling a customer the wrong aisle to find an item in, nor is disinformation as simple as a clerk lying to a customer about in which aisle the peanut butter can be found. It’s not just a matter of easily correctable erroneous information. Klein likely knows damned well that his analogies are simplistic and inappropriate.
Third and finally, Klein’s invocation of “despotism” is hilariously at odds with the actual reality that we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic. Where Klein sees the iron boot of Big Brother stomping on the throat of “dissidents” who disagree, what I saw at every turn were government officials and regulatory bodies who were utterly oblivious to the problem of misinformation, such as recently retired NIH director Dr. Francis Collins and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. Collins, for instance, repeatedly expressed regrets during his retirement media blitz at how huge a problem COVID-19 misinformation had become, how much harm it was causing, and how the NIH under his leadership had “underinvested” in studying such behavior, leading those of us who had been warning about it to collectively facepalm. More recently, Jha seemed to be blaming physicians as individuals for not doing enough to combat COVID-19 misinformation and dumping the primary responsibility for it on us without even trying to provide the tools or resources to be effective at it. Another facepalm, for sure.
Meanwhile, as I like to point out, state medical boards have with few exceptions been largely too timid to discipline physicians—like, for example, Dr. McCullough—who spread disinformation or misinformation as a simple matter of judging them not to have lived up to the professional responsibilities required of them when they were licensed. What should be viewed as quality control and professional accountability is portrayed by people like Klein as “censorship” and tyranny. It’s also vastly exaggerated, because in fact government has been extremely timid about combatting misinformation. So have social media, for the most part, because their entire advertising model is based on engagement, and, let’s face it, misinformation and disinformation promote engagement. They are good for business.
Klein’s attack on “misinformation” and “disinformation” as words used as nothing more than tools of despots to crush dissent is, in the end, nothing more than the standard technique of cranks who try to portray criticism and attempts to slow the spread misinformation—even just refutation of the ideas behind the misinformation and disinformation—as “censorship” and an affront to free speech and cozy academic debate between “sincere humans.” You know that that’s not what’s going on, and so do I. So, too, I suspect, does Klein. In attacking the very concept of “disinformation” and “misinformation” as nothing more than tools of despotism, he is promoting the Brownstone brand of disinformation. It’s no surprise that I learned that he is an economist at George Mason University and the JIN Chair at the Mercatus Center, which prepandemic had long been a key group for recruiting, training and connecting people to attack climate science. The work continues, this time attacking public health.
14 replies on ““Censorship”: The word disinformation artists use when called out”
It’s not the mature or scientific thing to try to silence those you disagree with. It’s cowardly and authoritarian and combined with government-Pharma pushed mandates, fascist by definition.
“Fascist.” You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Sure, real censorship (not what Klein describes) is part of fascism. It is not “by definition” fascist. (Authoritarian regimes of all political bents engage in it, for instance.) Of course when we look at the real affinity for fascism, it’s the antivaxxers who have that affinity, as I wrote a year and a half ago, complete with an extended discussion of the characteristics of fascism as described by a philosopher and Umberto Eco.
Enjoy.
https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2022/01/28/why-is-there-now-such-an-affinity-between-antivaxxers-and-fascism/
Of course, “censorship” is not really what we are looking at here. Klein’s characterization of the situation is a massive straw man of the true situation, with just enough of a grain of truth to make it seem compelling.
“Nothing brings in revenue like telling your millions of followers that you are being censored.”
– Conspirituality episode 154, The Truth Wars http://www.conspirituality.net
“Let me never fall into the vulgar mistake of dreaming that I am persecuted whenever I am contradicted.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
Yep. Most definitely. It’s a marketing gimmick in addition to a useful rhetorical device to portray oneself as a “persecuted” minority opinion.
Also, I always find it hilarious how those who complain about being “censored” always seem to have a huge audience many-fold larger than mine, as well as access to media outlets that I never dreamed of.
Orac, is there a point here in your dogma? It’s obvious you loath “disinformation”, “unscientific conclusions” stated as fact. But, what’s the bottom line? Do you think such speech should be banned? If so, how do you reconcile that sentiment with the First Amendment? (Please don’t make a strawman BS argument based on fact speech can be legally, and constitutionally regulated, as in shouting “Fire” in a theater). If you support censorship, how, exactly, do you propose to manage it? Who decides what is “acceptable” versus what is not? And, if you don’t support censorship, what, exactly is your point? That there are crackpots out there, and plenty of shepple that listen? Who cares.
I am reminded of Howard Stern, back when Howard Stern was relevant, way back, around 1996. He regularly aired an old guy, a total white supremacist from Georgia, who had a fringe radio show, where he ranted “Wake up White People”,,, then he’d go on and on about idiocy. Howard interviewed him a bunch of times.
Back then, we didn’t have the idiocy of cancel culture and “unacceptable” thinking. That said, Howard was called to task for airing the guy at all–e.g., promoting hate for ratings. But, Howard said, and I agreed–letting the buffoon bloviate his racist garbage was actually positive–because, people can think. You will always have idiots that will suck in all in, hook line and sinker–that is true about racist BS, it’s true about COVID BS (and, I mean BS on both the right and left when it comes the disastrous response of the pandemic). That said, most have a brain, and most will actually use said brain, and see thru the BS. Thus, censoring is not merely unneccessary–it is dangerous, because, it surrenders people’s free thought to be at the mercy of (dare I say it) folks like you and those lurking on this board who, of course, know what’s right–but, more important–what is acceptable to read, think, and say.
You remind me of me in 2005-2007. Very longtime readers know that I was so much of a free speech absolutist back then that I used to rant against Germany’s laws against Holocaust denial, even as I worked to counter online Holocaust denial. Here’s an example of one of my posts about Holocaust denial:
https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2008/07/29/an-english-holocaust-denier-in-new-york/
And here are a couple of receipts from my free speech absolutist days, c.2006-2007. No doubt sadmar will have something to say about them if he reads them:
http://oracknows.blogspot.com/2006/02/shooting-free-speech-in-foot-david.html
https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2006/12/21/david-irving-to-be-released/
https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2007/01/15/stomping-free-speech-flat-in-europe/
I’m a bit embarrassed by the above three posts now, even as I enjoyed rereading my post about David Irving in New York in 2008. However, as is the case for any post that I write that isn’t factually definitely wrong, I never deleted them no matter how much they embarrass me now. It’s ather like how I never deleted the post I did about Mark and David Geier in 2006 in which I ranted about their use of puberty blockers to treat “vaccine injury” and autism, even though over the last two years transphobes have been cherry picking a certain passage from that post whenever I discuss their dishonest and pseudoscientific attacks against gender-affirming care for trans adolescents, their purpose being to give the false impression that I am, at best, somehow inconsistent or, at worst, a hypocrite. Transphobes might dishonestly weaponize my words from 17 years ago against me by failing to mention how different the context was back then, but that just makes it easy for me to explain the context now.
So what changed? In a word, social media algorithms. The argument that the answer to bad speech is more speech was always naïve in the extreme (as was my free speech absolutism before about a decade ago), based as it is on information deficit theory that argues that misinformation can be most effectively fought by providing accurate and correct information. We now know that’s nowhere near enough. Debunking has its role, but it’s nowhere near enough.
Here’s the problem now. It’s nowhere near a level playing field now. Misinformation and disinformation have done and continue to do real harm. Nor is this a matter of just opinion. We are talking about claims that are objectively false or clearly misleading, Because these claims tend to result in the most engagement, they are preferentially amplified by social media compared to science- and fact-based takes. In fact, the “brave truth warriors” (like Brownstone) spreading misinformation and disinformation are at a huge advantage.
Moreover, it is a matter of professional ethics for physicians not to spread misinformation and disinformation, just as it is against professional ethics to recommend quackery. It’s also no coincidence that the physicians who most avidly spread disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines generally also have quackery to sell. This is not a new problem. I’ve been complaining about how wimpy state medical boards have been disciplining quacks for two decades. However, COVID-19 put the problem on steroids.
Are there gray areas? Of course. Are there sometimes conflicts between the First Amendment and professional regulation? Sure, generally in those gray areas. However, that is not what Daniel Klein is arguing or even acknowledging. He is misrepresenting all efforts to slow the spread of misinformation and disinformation as due to malign intent and despotic in nature. Why? First, for quacks and contrarians it’s good propaganda and business to portray oneself as somehow being “persecuted” for their beliefs. Second, it’s effective propaganda against any effort, no matter how tentative, to rein in clear disinformation.
Well, I’m a language guy and trying to wrap my head around Klein’s argument just enveloped it in a fog. He seems to be mounting a critique of the ideological implications of the label “misinformation”, which could have some (limited) validity, but he ignores other connotations of the term that go in a different direction, imputes far too much moustache-twisting intent to appearances of the term… and never establishes that this is anything like censorship. IOW, doesn’t his volley just ricochet back at him: the “misinformation” label is ultimately a form of judgement, so by telling his opponents they can’t use the term… well who’s censoring who? Uh… no one, of course.
BTW, what I mean about “misinformation” having contradictory connotations is that while his argument that it suggests a particular kind of delegitimation isn’t totally wrong, it’s also clearly a half-euphimism, or perhaps better to say an attempt at ‘fair and objective’ suspension of judgement. How Klein construes saying “Mr. Carlson has shared misinformation,” is more diabolically insulting than saying “Carlson us a lying, hypocritical fraud” is truly special.
At least when I see the “misinformation” label I always feel pro-science folk are pulling their punches to the point of mischaracterizing the COVIDiot right, and that “disinformation” is a far more apt term, if you want to go with the -info root. I suppose “mis-” gets used because the user doesn’t want to impute anything to the immediate utterer of the bad -info, who may be just naively passing along a bit of something they take as ‘news’. But the focus should be on the message itself, and even if it’s passed along innocently ‘wow, they proved a thing called ivermectin beats the COVID, and you can get it at Farm and Fleet’ functions as disinformation…
Obligatory reference to proper use of the word.
“I came to Casablanca for the waters.”
“What waters? We’re in the desert!”
“I was misinformed.”
I was actually interested in seeing what your thoughts were on Klein’s article, as I figured his clever obfuscation would catch your attention. Among your comments, this one was of most interest to me:
I actually struggle with this issue, in part because of comments that you have made over the years. I do think most disinformation is actually believed by most of the people spreading it, in which case calling it “disinformation” imputes a malign intent to deceive that is usually not there. On the other hand, as you say, functionally it is disinformation in many ways. That’s the problem, and perhaps part of the intent of the few who are actually spreading the disinformation that people come to believe.
The way I’ve traditionally dealt with this is to view those who spread disinformation/misinformation but are not the actual few who started or spread the disinformation, as I view those who fall for quackery: as victims. They’re the victims of the disinformation spreaders, having been deceived by disinformation in ways that can harm them and others. Think of the patients of cancer quack Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski. He was the disinformation spreader, as well as the grifter. (There’s an interesting argument to be had over whether he actually believed in his own quackery or not. I suspect that he did early on, as in nearly 50 years ago, but now it’s hard to believe that he still thinks that his antineoplastons are any sort of “miracle cure.”)
Whatever Burzynski believed, his patients and their families believed his disinformation and then became some of his most effective defenders. Burzynski routinely weaponized them against the Texas Medical Board and the FDA whenever he faced potential legal action and/or regulatory repercussions for his quackery. In fact, Burzynski is an excellent example of how wimpy and tentative state medical boards and other regulatory bodies have long been about reining in quacks.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken this dynamic and weaponized it on a scale that we have never seen before. Ivermectin comes to mind in particular.
As Upton Sinclair said. a man would not admit his mistake if his income depends on it.
I’m OK with retiring “misinformation” and “disinformation” from regular use, instead referring to falsehoods and (in the case of deliberate spreading of untruths or pushing them in reckless disregard for the facts), lies.
There’s no need to sugar-coat consistent attempts at deception.
I think these people are all getting orders from somewhere telling them to talk about disinformation and censorship and propaganda right now. Most likely to try and stay relevant. I just listened to James Lyons-weiler on Robert Scott Bell show in Idaho from 2 days ago at some so-called freedom conference talking about the nature of propaganda and truth and how their side is able to spread so called truth and it was all just a bunch of crap. He’s truly down the rabbit hole and somewhere in the mantle of the earth because at one point he talked about how he spoke for over an hour recently at a Georgia conference telling people how what’s happened with vaccines in the US was necessary for the CIA to do what they had to do.
Let’s separate “name-calling” and “censorship”.
Calling people “misinformation superspreaders”, “pharma shills”, “ignorant fools”, “antiscience grifters”, “science grifters”, “quacks”, “charlatans” etc is name-calling. Name-calling is a part of free discourse and free speech. Possible not the best part of free speech, but a part nevertheless.
Demanding to close social media accounts, withdraw physician licenses, asking employers to fire undesirable people is censorship. Censorship is always used to hide the truth and manipulate the masses for nefarious purposes.
The COVID pandemic was a perfect example of how censorship was used for nefarious purposes, but eventually failed. Now the governments, such as the UK government, are desperately resisting public calls to release information on how the public was manipulated and lied to.
No matter how much so-called facts may themselves be based on interpretations of some reality (like language (and conception/conceptualization/creation/imagination/belief/etc.) itselve is), changing those facts (or tactically ommitting less-suitable facts) in order to make them better suit your interpretations of them, is not interpretation!
Doing my own research (as advised) i too often found out that this is what “they” do a lot of the time with facts and data: not interpreting them, but something else..
In the end i decided that overall (more times) arguments against anti-(covid) vaxness and measures and such, were much stronger (more, more supporting eachother (integrated?)), and not needing such intensive changing and/or omissions and/or also misrepresentations (of studies!) of all kinds of facts and data(or, indeed, re-interpretation) than arguments against pro (covid) vaxness, measures and such.
Also i found out that many questions just asked, were just answered, without the questioners even listening!
In short, i decided that (if i do have to choose between two) the pro-vax story is a much better story (allthough still with some sidenotes).
I also think that although in principal total free speech also protects/includes the freedom to state falsehoods, misleadings, lies and such without limits, i do not believe (they are not right) that this freedom was traditionally the goal, let alone the first goal, of the concept of free speech. I think the Brownstone Institute could be a bit more traditionalist with this, instead of all this post-modernism till over the brink..
Of late, I’ve been carefully using misinformation/ disinformation to label the … material?.. I survey because I venture that even the worst of the worst alties/ anti-vaxxers actually believe the crap they broadcast around the intertubz:
they take their own advice ( Gary Null’s self-poisoning episode with vitamin D; Mike Adams on how to self-dose with ivermectin by pipette, various anti-vax moms poisoning autistic kids with MMS; bizarre diets to “cure” cancer/ hiv/aids)
HOWEVER where I detect a hint or a glimmer of self-awareness of their own deceitfulness is how they repeated over-determinedly state their own veracity by quoting their “studies”, giving multiple anecdotes: they just are trying too damn hard.
I find critics of censorship disingenuous because they firmly censor their critics, tar them with invective ( e.g. Orac, Dr Novello,
Drs Hotez, Fauci, Offit, Skeptical Raptor, Prof Dorit et al) or challenge them to faux. “debates”.
Also social media are companies that can determine EXACTLY whom they help spread ideas. I notice that our dear, little Elon is quite open-minded in his acceptance of altie/ righties/ CTs.
I’ll be back.