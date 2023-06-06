Return of the revenge of “vaccines permanently alter your DNA”

Last week, I discovered a new antivax scientist named Kevin McKernan, whose message had been recently amplified by long time quack tycoon Joe Mercola. At the time, his false claim was that SV40 promoter sequences in plasmid DNA contaminating the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines were somehow putting people at risk for cancer. In my deconstruction, I pointed out that this claim was an even more ridiculous variation on an old antivax claim that oral polio vaccines from the late 1950s to 1963 that had been discovered to be contaminated with SV40 virus were responsible for a wave of cancer. They weren’t, but this antivax claim keeps coming back from the grave (going back a decade, at least), ready to party. This time is no different, except that the claim is even more ridiculous than the movie from which I adapted that tagline to describe it. Why? Because it’s almost as though McKernan, his background in microbiology and (apparently) genomics, either does not know the difference between a promoter sequence and an actual gene or, more likely, knows the difference but knows that his audience doesn’t know the difference but is aware of the polio vaccine/SV40 story.(Take your pick.)
This time around, McKernan is back on his Substack with what he views, apparently, as a refutation of the most common refutations of the antivax claim that COVID-19 vaccines, being mRNA vaccines, get into the nucleus and “permanently alter your DNA.” By way of background, I’ve long been discussing how the idea that COVID-19 vaccines will “damage” or somehow “irreversibly alter” your DNA started showing up months before the mRNA-based vaccines even won emergency use approval and began to be distributed, and I’ve been pointing out how such a claim bespeaks an utter ignorance and/or misunderstanding of some very basic molecular biology of the sort that is taught in introductory level biology classes in college. None of this has stopped antivaxxers from citing studies that are claimed to demonstrate that the mRNA from the vaccine can somehow reverse transcribe itself and then integrate its gene sequence for the COVID-19 spike protein into the DNA of the cell’s nucleus but, when examined by people with molecular biology expertise, are fairly trivially shown not to be good evidence of anything of the sort. Basically, there’s no evidence that the mRNA from the vaccine gets into the nucleus or is reverse transcribed into DNA, much less “permanently alters” your DNA. Even if it could, also remember that the cells that primarily take up the lipid nanoparticles of the vaccine containing the mRNA for the spike protein are muscle cells, which do not divide.
Which brings me to McKernan’s claim, embodied in the title of his post, Nuclear permeability during cell division, which he bills as “Flattening the ‘won’t get to the nucleus’ canard.” He begins with a whole lot of handwaving about his previous claims:
First, we need to do some numbers.
The 100ug Moderna shots deliver over 40 trillion mRNA molecules (14T for Pfizer) and the number of LNPs per shot is reported to be 10-50 billion. For easy math, lets assume 40 billion LNPs. This is roughly 1,000 mRNAs in each LNP.
What most people who don’t do molecular biology don’t know that McKernan does know is that 40 trillion molecules is not a huge number. One mole is 6.023 x 1023 molecules, which makes 10 trillion molecules 1.66 x 10-14, or 16.6 femtomole. Of course, McKernan transparently chose the Moderna vaccine as his example because it has a lot more mRNA in it (100 μg as opposed to 30 μg), resulting in 10 trillion, a bigger number than 3 trillion. Either way, this is not a huge number of molecules, as huge a number as it seems. McKernan is doing nothing more than pulling a common trick antivaxxers like to use to make the vaccines seem scarier. Look at how many molecules of the scary spike protein mRNA they contain!
Riffing on this, he then fear mongers about the modified uracil base that is used to stabilize the mRNA in the vaccines because native mRNA is very unstable and degrades easily:
There over 800 N1-methyl-PseudoUs (m1Ψ) in each mRNA of Pfizer and likely an equal number in Moderna mRNAs for C19 vaccination. 800,000 m1Ψ per cell. This may influence the PUS (Pseudo Uridine Synthase) pathway. This pathway is very thinly published on. This is a very nascent field in the Epigenetics of RNAs. While we understand which enzyme modify Uracil to Ψ to m1Ψ , less is known about the processes that reverse this.
Most other RNA methylation systems (methyl A, and methyl C) have RWE pathways (Read, Write, Erase) understood. There are proteins identified that recognize the modified base (read), ones that make the modifications (write), and proteins identified that erase the methylation. The reading and writing for Ψ and m1Ψ have been identified but the erasing is still a mystery.
Of course, this is nothing more than a fear mongering appeal to ignorance. In fact, quite a lot is known about using this form of uracil in mRNAs used to express various proteins in cells, but McKernan pulls the claim that this modified base might influence the PUS pathway, all while invoking a newer field, the epigenetic of mRNA processing, in much the way that quacks have long been deceptively invoking epigenetic modifications of DNA. (Deepak Chopra is notorious for invoking “epigenetics” to “explain” how emotions can supposedly cure disease. Indeed, a decade ago I quipped that “epigenetics” had become the new “quantum” to quacks.) So is this something to worry about? If it is, certainly he presents no evidence, although PUS enzymes are a fascinating topic whose study could well result in a better understanding of RNA transcription.
Next up, McKernan invokes the dreaded DNA contamination, much as pathologist Sin Han Lee did a decade ago when he used an incredibly sensitive nested PCR assay prone to false positives to “prove” that there was “fetal DNA” in Gardasil, even though what he discovered, if legit, was still such an incredible small quantity of DNA left over from the cell line used in the manufacture of the vaccine as to be harmless. Here we go with double-stranded DNA (dsDNA):
If dsDNA contamination is 1%-10% of these mRNA numbers we are injecting 10-100 dsDNA molecules into each cell transfected. Likely 40 billion cells if 1 LNP infects a single cell. In reality this number is likely much higher at the site of the injection and diffuses to lower MOI (multiplicity of infection) as it distributes to nearly every tissue in the body. This is 0.13% of the 30 trillion cells in your body.
Cells are being transfected with 10-100 dsDNA molecules each. These DNAs are likely fragmented and short dsDNA given what we know with the low Adverse event batches analyzed to date. They may be longer and more intact in the poor batches analyzed by Schmeling et al.
Will the dsDNA contaminants ever make it to the nuclease? About 1/40th of them will contain an SV40 promoter with a nuclear localization signal. The dsDNA isn’t all SV40 DNA. It’s 7,810bp of sequence for Pfizer. If the dsDNA is ~200bp in size The SV40 region is just ~1/40th of the dsDNA in the contamination.
Notice again how McKernan plays with large numbers in order to make the vaccine sound scary. That first part is nothing more than an acknowledgment that the cells near the injection site likely take up many lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) each, while cells much further away take up many fewer. Of course, “multiplicity of infection” is a word commonly used to describe viral infection using viruses as vectors for introducing genes into cells and generally describes how many virus particles on average infect each cell in a given experiment. When we do in vitro experiments (as I’ve done many times with lentivirus vectors), we frequently calculate the MOI to make sure that we have enough virus to make sure that multiple copies of the virus infect each cell in the dish; we also use MOI for dose-response studies in which the amount of protein product of interest made by the virus is plotted against MOI. Uptake of LNPs by cells is not an infectious process but rather what we in the biz call a transfection, and the way we normally describe this is as a concentration or mass of transfecting agent per cell, such as this paper looking at lipid nanoparticle drugs for breast cancer. No doubt McKernan knows all this but chooses MOI because it uses the word “infection” and thus sounds scarier to lay people, even though the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines do not “infect” anything.
Also notice how McKernan admits something that I pointed out the last time I discussed his fear mongering about plasmid DNA “contamination” of mRNA vaccines, namely that the DNA fragments are almost certainly all short fragments, which means that they can’t make any proteins. It is true that the SV40 promoter is only 72 base pairs (bp) long, but, again, it doesn’t code from anything, and even if it does have a nuclear localization signal; i.e., a short sequence that leads a DNA molecule to be taken to the nucleus from the cytoplasm. Again, he’s just handwaving. Even in his paper touted by Mercola, he never actually showed that any of the contaminating plasmid DNA that he claimed to have found actually found its way into the nucleus of any cells, which is where it would have to get in order to do anything.
Don’t worry, though. He has another way to suggest without proving that vaccines “permanently alter your DNA”:
But Dr. Bhakdi pointed out something I hadn’t considered. During cell division the nucleus disassembles exposing the nuclear genome to the cytoplasm and transcription is still active during this time window. Most genome integrations occur in regions being actively transcribed. This would imply all fragments of the 7,810bp plasmid DNA is on the table for integration.
McKernan forgets to consider—or, more likely, didn’t forget but simply declined to mention—is the cells targeted by the LNPs carrying the vaccine’s mRNA. Think about it. Where is the vaccine injected? That’s right: Into muscle. Now, think about it. Do muscle cells divide? No, they do not. They are what is referred to as terminally differentiated. While the idea that terminally differentiated cells do not and cannot ever divide again is a bit simplistic, it is true that normally muscle cells do not divide under normal circumstances. Indeed, because muscle cells are terminally differentiated, a lot of research has gone into trying to “reactivate” them into muscle precursor cells that can divide.
What this means is that, in practice, it doesn’t matter if dividing cells have higher nuclear membrane permeability and thus allow the entry of mRNA and fragments of DNA from plasmids into their nucleus, where the vaccine can “permanently alter your DNA.” It’s irrelevant. Of course, antivaxxers like to point to biodistribution studies showing that the LNPs go elsewhere, something that I have discussed in detail before, pointing out that huge doses of LNPs were given to rats to determine these results. The idea of these experiments is to detect any organ that any amount of LNP might deposit in, no matter how small the amount. Antivaxxers weaponized the observation that a small amount of such huge doses deposited in the ovaries to claim that the vaccines cause infertility, even though they do not. I note that, even looking at the chart, the tissues to which the LNPs go are all for the most part either terminally differentiated or, even if capable of division, mostly in a quiescent, not dividing unless injury requires repair and regeneration. (The endothelial cells lining blood vessels are a good example; they are quiescent—not dividing—most of the time but can begin dividing in response to injury in order to repair damage.)
Unsurprisingly, McKernan also appears to have anticipated the argument that he’s fear mongering about tiny amounts of mRNA and DNA that are harmless at the amounts used:
Many of the detractors to this work will Namaste over the dsDNA being too little to matter. Remind them of using qPCR to detect C19 sgRNA from your mucosa. They were calling some positive for CTs under 40.
Violating civil rights and wrecking the economy came with far lower standards than the contaminants of their pharmaceutical partners. The dsDNA contaminant in these vaccines is a CT of 20 for 1/300th of the vaccine dose. Thats over a millions times higher (300 million for a CT of 40) amounts of contaminating nucleic acid than what would trigger a CT 40 sgRNA qPCR test.
With qPCR, we finally have a quantitative Political Corruption Readout as we can measure precisely the size of their hollowed out house of hypocrisy.
This harkens back to an old conspiracy theory about the PCR tests used to diagnose COVID-19 and the CT (cycle threshold) used as “positive.” The long version of the explanation of this conspiracy theory is here. The CliffsNotes version follows.
Anyone who’s done PCR (polymerase chain reaction), a test that uses small sequences from a known DNA sequence to amplify it, knows that cranking up the number of cycles does indeed increase the chances of amplifying a contaminant or a sequence that is similar, but not identical, to the intended target sequence. Indeed, setting the threshold count (CT) cutoff on a PCR test is a balancing act, in which you balance the increased sensitivity of using a higher CT and more amplification cycles as your cutoff and the attendant possibility of more false positives associated with that more sensitive cutoff against the possibility of missing a lot more cases of real infection if you use a lower CT. Back in the day, the “casedemic” conspiracy theory claimed that setting the CT at 40 cycles was too high and therefore produced a lot of false positives, making most “positive” PCR tests false positives. They weren’t. Yes, false positives were a problem, just not nearly as big a problem as COVID-19 conspiracy theorists claimed and certainly not an indication that COVID-19 numbers were being vastly inflated for nefarious purposes, as the “casedemic” conspiracy theory claimed.
McKernan also knows that this is a false comparison, which is likely why he pivots to reproducing chapters from an old textbook by Robert Weinberg on “Ocogenesis”—sorry, I couldn’t resist the spelling burn over “oncogenesis,” or the development of cancer—to try to convince you that the amounts of DNA fragments, which are tiny even if his inflated estimates of how much is in the vaccine are accurate, can cause cancer. Anyone who knows anything about molecular biology and cancer will likely laugh at this. (I did.) The book pages reproduced discuss oncogenic retroviruses and have nothing to do with what McKernan says:
A few excerpts from Robert Weinberg’s text book on Ocogenesis were sent to me from some colleagues in Japan. This is a reminder of the carcinogenic risks of genome integration which is far harder for your body to clean up when these injections also lower your white blood cell counts.
Again, read the pages. Even without a knowledge of molecular biology, you can see that the pages are talking about retroviruses, namely RNA viruses that can be reverse transcribed into DNA, which can then integrate into the genome. Retroviruses (like, for instance, HIV) are a very different thing from mRNA in LNPs or even short fragments of plasmid DNA, neither of which have the ability to replicate in cells. The mRNA from the vaccine doesn’t have the ability to reverse transcribe itself into DNA that can be integrated into the host cell’s genome. The minuscule number of DNA fragments can’t integrate into the host genome either. (At least, if they can, certainly McKernan has not demonstrated it or that it causes any harm, particularly in terminally differentiated cells.)
Of course, McKernan is somewhat more sophisticated than that. What he seeks to claim is that insertional mutagenesis. Let me quote the relevant passage from the Weinberg text:
Suddenly, all the clues needed to solve the puzzle of leukemogenesis (leukemia formation) by ALV fell into place. The solution went like this. During the course of infecting a chicken, ALV spread to thousands, then millions of cells in the hematopoietic system of this bird. Soon, the infection was so successful that the bird would become viremic, that is, its bloodstream carried high concentrations of virus particles. Each of these tens of millions of infections resulted in the insertion of an ALV provirus at some random location in the genome of an infected cell. In the vast majority of cases, this provirus integration had no effect on the infected host cell, aside from forcing the host to produce large numbers of progeny virus particles. But on rare occasions, perhaps in 1 out of 10 million infections, a provirus became integrated by chance next to the c-myc gene (Figure 3.23B). This jackpot event led to an explosive outcome—conversion of the c-myc gene into a potent oncogene whose unceasing expression was now driven by the adjacently integrated provirus and its transcriptional promoter. The rare cell carrying this deregulated myc gene then began uncontrolled proliferation, and within weeks, some of the progeny cells evolved further into more aggressive cancer cells that constituted a leukemia.
This scenario explains the slow kinetics with which these leukemias arise after initial viral infection of a bird. Since activation of the c-myc gene through provirus integration is a low-probability event, many weeks and many millions of infectious events are required before these malignancies are triggered. This particular mechanism of protooncogene activation came to be called insertional mutagenesis; it explains, as well, the leukemogenic powers of other slowly acting retroviruses, such as MLV. By now, study of avian and murine retrovirus-induced infections has demonstrated integration events next to more than 25 distinct cellular proto-oncogenes. Indeed, insertional mutagenesis can be used as a powerful strategy to find new proto-oncogenes…
I trust that most readers can see how an infection with a virus that is actively replicating and producing so many copies of itself in an organism that low probability events become relevant is different from LNPs containing mRNA and maybe a tiny amount of contaminating plasmid DNA fragments. From a molecular biology standpoint, McKernan’s argument is profoundly dishonest. Yes it is possible that DNA fragments that get into cells can integrate in the genome, but the likelihood is very small and orders of magnitude smaller that any oncogenes will be activated. In nonreplicating cells, it wouldn’t even matter if oncogenes were activated by insertional mutation because, again, these cells don’t replicated and replication is required for carcinogenesis. Why do you think the virus described above caused leukemia and not muscle tumors? Bone marrow cells replicate; muscle does not. Also, if McKernan’s fear mongering about insertional oncogenesis were valid, we’d expect to have seen myosarcomas (sarcomas arising from muscle cells) at vaccine injection sites. (After all, that’s where the vast majority of the vaccine ends up and stays.) We have not.
The bottom line is that Kevin McKernan is using his knowledge of genomics to frighting people about the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. What he is claiming, while not as implausible as homeopathy, is pretty damned implausible, and he shows no evidence that any of the mechanisms that he’s trying to scare you with are operative with respect to the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, other than that he’s detected small amounts of plasmid DNA contamination, likely leftover from the manufacturing process. He has not shown that this DNA can get into the nucleus, much less integrate into the genome and “permanently alter your DNA.” His invocation of increased permeability of the nuclear membrane during cell division is nothing more than more handwaving, particularly given that the vast majority of the cells that take up the LNPs do not replicate. While I like to think that people like McKernan are speaking out of ignorance rather than deception (i.e., spreading misinformation rather than disinformation), McKernan should know better, given his training and expertise. Make of that observation what you will.
This is also an old fearmongery bit of the anti-GMO folks. How some small bits of promoter and viral sequences are going to change your DNA. But I could never figure out why that would be special and not all the corn promoters and sequences of regular corn. They also could never answer this.
Yep. Most definitely. It’s the same nonsense, different context.
We’ve had our resident new school antivaxers Igor and John harp on about this endlessly, Igor focusing more on their substantially less than 100% effectiveness and John harping on about their more than 0% rate of unpleasant side effects. It’s such an old trope that have a name for this: the Nirvana Fallacy, aka “if it’s not perfect, its trash.” It’s a fallacy because, by that logic, seatbelts, sunscreen, flu shots (and Igor says this), and healthy diets are trash too. Because you can still get injured or die, get sunburn and skin cancer, get the flu, or get heart disease, diabetes, and colon cancer, respectively. If it works somewhat on a population level, like all the older interventions above, it’s considered good enough for public health. But much as vax developers did with the pertussis shot, they may well reformulate the covid shots in the future to lower the side effects. Because science moves on, and scientific skeptics are not ignoring the problems, just putting them in perspective.
I don’t see that Kevin McKernan is a scientist. He took some graduate level classes, maybe, but I don’t see that he ever graduated with a PhD and the handful of papers with his name on them don’t seem to be deeply scientific. It looks like he’s a businessman.
One of the problems here of course is that someone must be pretty well versed in molecular biology in order to see how wrong these claims are. I for one would not have been able to judge the veracity of these claims without the extensive explanation given here.
Then again, this scare about “DNA changes giving you cancer” is debunked quite easily, even if you can’t tell if those DNA changes are real or not: the DNA in our cells is ‘altered’ (read: acquires random mutations) trillions of times a day, if this article is anything to go by. Only very, very rarely do those mutations accumulate in such a way that a cell turns cancerous.
And oh, those retroviruses already mentioned must have infected the gametes(*) of our evolutionary ancestors so often, that their DNA now makes up a staggering 8 percent of our ‘human’ DNA. Which means that the DNA of other cells must have been ‘altered’ by these viruses even far more often. All without eradicating us or turning us into monsters.
So basically, our DNA is ‘altered’ all the time, and for most people, that presents no problems to speak of.
*: Otherwise the changes in DNA would of course not propagate to the next generation,
@ Richard Rasker:
I’ve observed that some alties try to suggest that viruses, such as Covid, act as if they were retro-viruses because their audiences don’t know the difference. Retro-viruses are scarier.
It sounds like a teched-up version of the old religious concept of ritual impurity. I guess the appeal of such ideas will never go away as long as certain intuitions and cultural elements are around. Counterintuitiveness is one of the coolest things about science, but also what makes it so hard to teach.
I’d guess something resembling “the concept of ritual purity”, (or rather reinforcements to the avoidance of impurity), is almost as old as human cultures, or at least the development of language, long before any religions that are here now developed. It may be something like evolved instinct, based in practical survival strategies that held for thousands of years… Perhaps it’s even coded into our DNA ; – )
The thing is, this base avoidance of impurity can manifest itself in any variety of superstructures, different takes on what is and isn’t pure, and projecting this down to the molecular biology level seems kinda off-the-rails for whatever function that mythos may have.
Basically, hard-core antivaxers wind up creating fun-house-mirror versions of everything. For example, some of the less techy ones will venture into philosophy or social theory, but their mimicries in the humanities are as off as their mimicries in the sciences. That’s what happens when (consciously or not) you start from a false conclusion and work backwards. So it’s no surprise that this guy may be doing the same with fundamental myths… a lot of it looks really familiar, but it’s been given a particular specific weird twist.
I’ve long written that “detoxification” and the idea of vaccines as “dirty,” full of “disease” and “toxins,” ties into the religious concept of “purity” and the need for ritual purification. The idea of “purity” (famously lampooned in Dr. Strangelove in the context of water fluoridation) seems to come from an old and deep human impulse. For example, here’s a post from nearly 6 years ago:
https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2017/08/10/contamination-requiring-ritual-purification-superstitious-concepts-at-the-heart-of-antivaccine-beliefs/
More recently, since COVID, also including the “occult archetype known as vaccination” for good measure:
https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2021/04/19/antivaxxers-dont-want-covid-19-vaccines-to-impurify-their-purity-of-essence/
You guys are certainly onto something. I have been dismayed and confused since 2016 as I have watched people I thought of as sane and rational flock to Trump; these were “normal” moderates and conservatives prior.
Worse, after he was exposed for what he was and has been seen to continue to be a phoney and a grifter, they have jumped on every idiotic thing he used to justify his behavior no matter how ridiculous or completely devoid of logic it is.
The prime example to me is the “He won the election” bs. I still consider myself a right-leaning moderate but I have watched many of my former ilk jump all over this one.
The big difference? ALL of them are hardcore churchgoers. MOST are evangelicals or some other, similar denomination. That’s been my experience, anyway. The other former Republicans who aren’t buying his manure that I know are all secular/spiritual/keep it to themselves.
I can’t recall where I first read** this:
perhaps early people thought that death was caused by magic/ curses and not a natural consequence of life so they assiduously tried to protect themselves/ their families from witchcraft, spells, gods etc. When I read anti-vaxxers tales of woe, I often think that we haven’t progressed very much.
** maybe Frazer or Campbell?
@ Yeti
The divide correlating to evangelical church attendance may not be as strong everywhere as where you live. ‘Religion’ is an extremely flexible and diverse rubric, which is to say that all kinds of groups and motives can present themselves in some ‘religious’ form: in the case of the ‘Christian’ right, we’ve basically been seeing fascism cloaked in thrift-store vestments for long before Trump showed up.
I only intersect with a few Trumpers, but fwiw they’re athiests.
@ Denice
The way you frame it — magic, NOT a natural consequence — is almost certainly misleading, since what we know about early human cultures suggests they didn’t separate the two. My hypothesis, again, is that a desire for ‘purity’ is a product of avoiding ‘impurity’, i.e. stuff you’ve figured out can hurt or kill you. It’s pragmatic in origin, reinforcing insights like it’s a bad idea to eat dirt, let foreign matter into open wounds, get drinking water immediately downstream from where the sick animals take dumps in the slow creek. In animism, all the features of nature that shaped the lives of homo sapiens, that they had to develop some understanding of in order to survive, were conceived as having their own spirit form, deities of dirt, dung and everything else.
@Denice:
Stories like Adam, Eve, and the apple and Pandora’s box point to an ancient intuition that disease and death are caused by acting badly and angering your God(s). This leads to a notion that the cure or prevention of disease and death is to do what’s right to appease your God(s) – pray, make sacrifices, avoid the wrong food, avoid the wrong sexual behaviors with the wrong people. Alties, as you call them, seem to extend this to avoiding the wrong medicines as well…but even that goes back at least as far as Muslims banning alcohol, I guess.
In a way every cell replication “Alters your DNA”. So what!
It’s hard not to conclude that the people yelping the loudest about vaccines and GMOs altering their DNA are the ones who’d most benefit from having a snappy new genome.
What I’m trying to figure out is who he thinks his target audience is. He’s using numbers and figures that are hard for the average person on the street to put into context. In general, unless given a way to visualize numbers, people tend to be terrible at figuring out if a number represents something horrifically large or so vanishingly small so someone reading McKernan’s writings has to either go into it understanding context on their own or draw conclusions based on the way he’s presenting the ‘data’. He puts a lot of effort into making the numbers he’s talking about sound far larger than what they represent and then he throws in deliberately frightening sounding words without giving further context.
Like, I’m no scientist, but I like to try to understand what I’m reading and I’m struggling to follow what McKernan is saying in terms of facts. There’s plenty of effort to put an intense amount of emotion into it though, mostly fear.
Very funny that people who are against vaccines get frustrated when doctors and scientists use ‘technobabble’ to ‘fearmonger’, but when someone who agrees with them does the same to concoct a horror story they take at face value as proof of whatever they already believe. What’s the benefit of making people so afraid of something they’re rendered unable to understand it because just the thought creates such a visceral, emotional response? Unless that’s the plan…
You don’t need a (conscious) plan to reap a benefit. There is social benefit to scaring people: it creates themes for them to bond around. I think there’s a psychological displacement mechanism at work – where the distant object in the imaginary of the conspiracy theory – vaccines, or trans-girls in youth soccer, or whatever – serves as a substitute for the frightening aspects of material and immediately present concerns of everyday life. Those are too formidable, too personal; no one else is going to care. It’s just so much easier to create a little support community and project solutions right around the corner with an elaborate fiction.
I don’t know whether McKernan has an audience, or if he thinks about his readers at all. I’m not sure audience analysis is much of a thing on blogs, Substacks, web forums. I mean, I’m trained to do that, but I almost never do in these threads. it takes time and mental effort I’m not up to on a daily basis. So my comments are more like casting monologues out into the void, and that may be closer to how McKernan imagines his piece. “If no one else cares, at least I was true to myself by putting The Truth out there!”
The form here is lots of detail, lots of specialized science terminology, lots of quantitative references, – an impressive amount of scientific knowledge on display in just being able to identify the component parts assembled so inappropriately. Based on what I’ve observed from Orac’s many critiques over the years, this form is pretty common among antivaxers, and it does, in general, have an audience, as it will generate any number of citations in short social media posts. Fwiw, I’m not aware that complaints about technobabble are common among AVs. On the contrary, it seems to me they just LOVE to talk science(ish), in as much granular detail as they can simulate.
Yes, ‘simulate” is a Baudrillard reference, and that may point to a way to look at pseudoscience in general, and the relationship between a ‘scientist’ like McKernan and his audience. It’s a symbiotic simulation game. He pretends to expound (valid) science for an audience of quasi-cultists mainly composed of Google U. auto-didacts who pretend to comprehend all of it, so they create a collective illusion of being the true champions of enlightenment rationality and objectivity.
This type of obscure woo is why I’m glad I know someone like Orac who has the molecular biology chops to disembowel the crackpot claims.
Thanks, Orac.
From the above article: “…or 16.6 femtomole”
One wonders how many femtomoles of mosquito DNA are injected into my capillaries to be transported throughout my body to be replicated until I turn into a giant, mutated Mosquito-Man!!!!!!111!!!
Jeff Goldblum and David Hedison eat your heart out!
(Maybe McKernan will write a screed addressing this extremely dangerous “possibility” now that summer and mosquito-time are upon us.)
Have fun.
The general public is especially vulnerable when highly technical material like this is involved ( I am not expert but can usually spot BS because of courses I took long ago/ self study/ Orac ) such as we have witnessed in the Covid era ( vaccines, viruses, immunity, big numbers)
which unfortunately intersects with scammers who correctly assess how little people know and how much audiences identify with iconoclasts on Substack: who are especially enabled by their denigration of experts.
During the early days of the pandemic, I felt television news did a good job educating how viruses and vaccines work as well as how infections spread through the populace. However, now I fear that good information- and good informers– are drowned out by louder, invalid writers such as the above.
— despite what alties have been telling us, children help spread Covid ( Tseng et al, June 2023, JAMA
— Naomi Wolf discovers the “rest of America” has fun in sparkly heels whilst Liberal Elitists suffer in their prescribed khaki uniforms
although I’m not exactly in the worst of it, the Great Smoke Fiasco is quite as bad as it’s being described. I looked into another room which appeared to be filled with thick orange-brown haze until I shut windows. I was worried about the cat who is a rather small adult.
BTW, love the Return of the Living Dead line: “ready to party” has a nice irony. Also love the drive-in movie title parody “return of the revenge” (which I used myself 30+ years ago to advertise a student video show, a more benign form of cheeze).