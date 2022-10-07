Mike Adams rants about provaccine messaging by the CDC as though it were a BAD thing

Picture this: You are in the leadership of the federal organization tasked with public health response to a global pandemic that has descended upon the world, sickening first tens of thousands, then hundreds of thousands, and then many millions worldwide, overwhelming hospitals and leading to the deaths of over a million people in the US alone in around two years, at one point killing ~4,000 people a day. Now imagine that not one, but two vaccines, against the virus that caused this illness were developed in record time, going from concept to validation in large phase 3 clinical trials in a matter of months rather than years, helped by a fortuitous history that had led the technology to make them to be sufficiently mature when the pandemic hit that it could be quickly repurposed to produce these vaccines. Finally, imagine that the FDA gave emergency use authorization (EUA) to allow the distribution of these vaccines by the end of the same year in which the new plague first hit the US and that the vaccines were shown to be highly effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death from the new disease. You’d think this was a good thing, wouldn’t you? You’d want to encourage everyone possible to get vaccinated, wouldn’t you? You’d want to get a provaccine campaign going as fast as you could to share the provaccine message and get people protected as soon as you could.

That’s because you’re not an antivaxxer like Mike Adams, who seems to think that provaccine messaging from the government is a bad thing and yesterday portrayed it that way with a headline that read Shocking trove of HHS records reveals most aggressive vaccine propaganda campaign EVER: Screenwriters, comedians, church leaders, black doctors and influencers all PAID OFF to pimp the vax. The first thing that struck me about the headline (other than its usual Mike Adams-level bonkers) was that it’s a bad look to refer to black doctors and influencers “pimping” the vaccine. Racist, much? I mean, if I were an antivaxxer trying to spin this story the way Mike Adams did, I’d have just been content to use the word “shill” or “shilling” or something like that. But, then, I’m not Mike Adams, who’s been flirting with fascist-adjacent conspiracy theories for quite some time, consistent with the general bent of the antivaccine movement these days.

According to Adams, the results of a recent FOIA request revealed that, soon after Joe Biden was inaugurated as President, his administration immediately worked to encourage vaccination against COVID-19, a marked contrast to the obsessions with the previous administration. Of course, that’s not the way Adams portrays it:

Judicial Watch has nailed it yet again, suing HHS to acquire a treasure trove of documents that reveal the world’s most exhaustive, heavily funded and wide-ranging propaganda campaign to try to convince the oblivious masses to be injected with an experimental mRNA concoction that isn’t even a “vaccine.” “Judicial Watch Uncovers Biden Administration Propaganda Plan to Push COVID Vaccine,” reads the Judicial Watch press release: Judicial Watch announced today that it received 249 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailing the extensive media plans for a propaganda campaign to push the COVID-19 vaccine.

And, of course, there’s Judicial Watch itself:

Judicial Watch received 249 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailing the extensive media plans for a propaganda campaign to push the COVID-19 vaccine. READ:https://t.co/9u0dcWDVOD pic.twitter.com/4KtZSCwhbX — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) October 7, 2022

This is, of course, Judicial Watch’s MO. It’s a right wing activist agitprop propaganda organization whose speciality is to file Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in order to uncover what it claims to be misconduct. Amusingly, its founder Larry Klayman was in the news recently for having had his law license suspended by the Washington DC bar for his handling of a case of sexual harassment a decade ago. Let’s just say that Judicial Watch’s antics are no more reputable than those of his founder.

So what did the federal government do that was supposedly so nefarious? Based on a document, “PEC (Public Education Campaign) Plan April 19 – May 31 2021,” Adams rants about proposals made for provaccine public messaging:

Vaccine engagement package to all entertainment talent and management agencies

Vaccine engagement package to all media companies and show producers

Outreach to major culture event producers

Produce HHS question-and-answer videos featuring local Black doctors discussing the vaccines, how they work, and why the public should get vaccinated

Request that Tom Brady create a video with his parents encouraging vaccination

Create custom partnerships with the social media platforms with algorithms to hit the audience

Launch Hollywood comedy writers video content

Work with YouTube on an original special about vaccinations targeted to young people

Work with Instagram to produce a series about vaccines for @Instagram (the largest social media account in the world, 387 million followers)

Request major TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram influences to create videos of themselves being vaccinated

Request a vaccination special on Christian Broadcast Network featur[ing] Evangelical leaders

Request that the major live TV entertainment shows feature hosts being vaccinated on air (ex: the hosts of The Voice)

Request that the TV morning and daytime talk shows feature special vaccination reunion moments with everyday Americans

Convene an editorial meeting with the publishers of Catholic newspapers and newsletters across the country

Place a trusted messenger on the Joe Rogan Show and Barstool Sports to promote vaccination

Work with the NFL, NASCAR, MLB, CMA to request they create content with their talent and release through their broadcast and social channels

The first thing that I noticed looking at the document as provided on the Judicial Watch website was that it only encompassed a few pages of a much larger document. Naturally, I wondered why that was; that is, before I found the link to (apparently) the entire 249-page document which was apparently obtained last month. The entire document starts out rather blandly:

What is the COVID-19 Community Corps?

The COVlD-19 Community Corps is a program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to share science-based information directly with community organizations and Americans across tbe country to empower them to deliver messages in the fight against COVlD-19 and share the importance of vaccinations in their community. The mission of Community Corps

COVID-19 Community Corps will be an effort to galvanize trusted messengers in local communities to encourage people to get vaccinated. The program will provide toolkits and resources for Community Corps members to organize within their networks, communities, and more to help build vaccine confidence throughout the country. Community Corps members will receive weekly updates on the latest scientific and medical) updates, FAQs about the vaccine, social media suggestions, infographics, factsheets with timely and accurate infom1ation, and tools on ways to help people get registered and vaccinated.

If you scroll down to pages 30-34 of the document, you will find the bullet points quoted by Mike Adams and Judicial Watch. Similarly, contrary to the claims made by Adams and Judicial Watch that portray the program as paying media, influencers, and celebrities to be provaccine “pimps,” in actuality the paid media program was intended to be only a small part of the program. For instance, here is one image from the document:

So paid messaging was planned to be only ~10% of the provaccine campaign?

The paid campaign was to involve:

Wow. This sure looks nefarious.

Other slides show examples of targeted campaigns to various groups, such as Hispanics, Blacks, and other groups, plus examples of the sorts of trusted messengers that the CDC wanted to cultivate, such as:

Seriously, this is PR 101.

My first reaction was: This is just Public Relations 101. Seriously, these are the first people I’d want to get on our side, although I must admit that as a physician I was rather surprised not to see them on this slide. On the other hand, people tend to see the four groups above more than they do physicians.

After this slide set come the five pages that Mike Adams and Judicial Watch apparently consider the most “damning,” which include the proposals (and more) listed above. Reading it, I had a hard time seeing anything nefarious, but then I’m not Mike Adams or the right-wing loons at Judicial Watch. The first couple of pages are just a list of scheduled media appearances by various government and medical officials, as well as celebrities and trusted influencers, including President Obama and Michelle Obama, Anthony Fauci, Black physicians and healthcare workers, celebrities like Eva Longoria, and others. Most of the bullet points cited by Adams and Judicial Watch fall under a section entitled “Ideas to be considered,” which suggests that they were exactly that, rather than policy.

Where Mike Adams and Judicial Watch see a “disturbing and massive campaign by the Biden administration to propagandize and politicize the controversial COVID vaccine,” I saw basic public health messaging taken to the level that it should have been taken under the previous administration.

Adams makes another claim:

These documents confirm what I’ve been reporting for over a year: That HHS and CDC paid stand-up comedians to mock anti-vaxxers in their comedy routines. Screen writers and video production companies were also bribed to push vaccine propaganda in their episodes, and social media influencers were paid off to pimp the vax jabs. Part of the covid-19 stimulus push included over $1 billion to the CDC for propaganda payoffs and bribes. They used this money to flood tech platforms, Hollywood writers and influencers with cash, making sure they all promoted the mRNA jabs in return. This confirms that Hollywood has always been in on the depopulation agenda, which is no surprise when you remember how much Hollywood leftists also promote abortion violence (serial murder). This was all taxpayer money, used to brainwash Americans with a massive, coordinated vaccine disinformation campaign run by HHS and the CDC. (At the same time, Big Tech then targeted anyone who disagreed with the propaganda, calling them the Disinformation Dozen even though they were telling the truth.) The media was in on it the whole time, of course, and they refuse to report on this bombshell HHS document even now. They’ve been complicit the entire time.

I perused all 249 pages of the document and couldn’t find evidence of Hollywood or TV writers being paid to do anything. Indeed, I found only two mentions of comedy or comedians, first one of the bullet points above, “Launch Hollywood comedy writers video content,” and second:

African American : We’ll target African Americans of all ages with differing strategies. However, we’ ll focus on creators, tiktokers, meme pages, and communities, leveraging the equity angle of our work and the safety of each of our three authorized vaccines.



Some examples: Rickey Thompson (a multi-channel comedian and actor)

Tabitha Brown (a weliness influencer with wide reach)

The Shade Room (a celebrity gossip Instagram with 22 million followers)

Jackie Aina (a beauty blogger with 4 million subscribers on YouTube)

Similarly, I looked for outreach to writers and found only a couple of examples, including the Hollywood Writers’ Guild. And, again, most of these were under the heading of “ideas to be considered.” In any case, it makes a lot of sense from a public health standpoint to target disadvantaged minorities with provaccine messaging, given that they were the ones suffering the worst under the pandemic. Similarly, I find it rather amusing that conspicuously absent from Mike Adams screed is one group in particular that the Biden Administration wanted to target, “white conservatives (young and old).” (See page 222.)

There, the document mentions:

White Conservatives : To reach this community, we will target Facebook communities, faith leaders, and sports figures. Some examples: NASCAR drivers

Faith Leaders

Franklin Grabrun

Joyce Meyer

Joel Osteen

Country music singers

NFL players

To be honest, I must say that this part of the document, although clearly well-meaning, struck me as painfully naive. On the other hand, this was early 2021, and, although antimask and anti-“lockdown” beliefs had hardened into signifiers of right-wing identity and ideology, antivaccine ideology had not as yet reached that point. Unfortunately, antivax ideology was certainly moving rapidly in that direction by that time.

I’ll conclude by noting that Mike Adams can’t resist going full Mike Adams. If he had just stopped his article at the end of the excerpt that I quoted above, his insinuation of government propaganda would have come across as more convincing, at least to people susceptible to it, who distrust government but have not yet gone completely down the QAnon conspiracy rabbit hole. Fortunately (at least in terms of entertainment value), Mike Adams can never resist turning up the bonkers to 11:

When you realize the extent of this propaganda push, it becomes obvious that this was never about immunization or public health. There has been a far larger motivation behind the mRNA jabs which, it turns out, “install” an operating system in your body. The amount of money and pressure behind this massive push reveals that the real goal was to make sure every human being on planet Earth was injected with a transhumanism operating system that many experts say consists of self-assembling synthetic biostructures and 5G-influenced nanoparticles. (See the full podcast below, featuring Karen Kingston who explains it all and reveals the patents.) Clearly, the real motivation here is something far more conspiratorial and nefarious than public health. This is something on the scale of planetary genocide or even scenarios ripped right out of sci-fi world such as using billions of human bodies as biological hosts to grow AI-controlled biosynthetic parasitic structures of some kind.

I’ve written a number of times about antivax claims that vaccines (especially the mRNA-based vaccines, which are falsely portrayed as “hacking the software of life“) are “transhumanism,” going back over a decade. I’ve also written more recently about Mike Adams incompetence with microscopy and mass spectrometry that has led him to spin false fantastical tales of “self-assembling” biostructures in the vaccines causing a massive epidemic deadly clotting. However, even those conspiracist claims pale in comparison to previous claims by Mike Adams that, pre-pandemic, vaccines represented a “Holocaust” but now during the pandemic an “oblivion agenda.” The idea is that the global “elite” have teamed up with aliens—yes, aliens—to develop a two-stage “bioweapon” that will depopulate the world so that both parties can share in its bounty and profit. I kid you not.

As I said at the beginning, it’s entirely understandable that public health officials, faced with a disease that was killing thousands of Americans daily and granted a new vaccine that could potentially stop that carnage, would want to pull out all the stops to persuade people to get vaccinated. Some of the ideas in the document touted by Judicial Watch and Mike Adams might seem hackneyed and/or naive, but they were completely understandable responses to the situation at hand given what was happening a year and a half ago. Although any antivax propagandist could spin such a document into a claim that the government was paying Hollywood (and seemingly the entire social media ecosystem) to shill for bipharma and scll vaccines, only Mike Adams could link such claims to a conspiracy involving 5G, transhumanism, and aliens.

