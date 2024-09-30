Some blog housekeeping and a bit of shameless self-promotion

You might have noticed—again!—that posting has been a bit…slow. That’s because I had a double deadline last Friday. A grant application I was working on was due then, as were the reviews I’m doing of grant submissions for an NIH study section. You might also remember that I had promised I’d get back to a more regular posting schedule as well, but that that promise fell through last week as well. As a result, I thought I’d explain.

Last week, we had a family health crisis, and my father was hospitalized. He’s fine now (at least as good as he gets), but between finishing getting my grant submitted, finishing up my grant reviews, and that, there was no time for anything else, like my hobby here. Now that that’s all done, I’m hoping that this week or, at the latest, next wee will be the time that I get back to my normal schedule. Let’s just say that, because of the declining health of both my parents and two hospitalizations (my mother last month and my father this month), August and September have been…challenging.

Now, you might be wondering why I included a bit about “shameless self-promotion” in the title, and there’s a simple reason for that—actually two reasons. The first is that I was invited to give a talk on cancer misinformation on October 18 at the Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin. Incredibly (and I still can’t believe this) I’m one of the keynote speakers at their 22nd Annual Fall Conference entitled this year Misinformation, Myths & Misbeliefs. (Other keynote speakers include Elaine Schattner MD, Joseph Uscinski PhD, and Ethan Zahn.) So if you’re in the Madison area, available to attend that day, and/or affiliated with the University of Wisconsin, come on down!

As I’m currently deeply embedded in putting together my slides for the talk, which—again, I can’t believe this—is only two and a half weeks away, I thought I’d poll the hive mind for topics that you consider very important that could help me put the finishing touches on my slides this week.

The title of my talk is It’s About (Way) More Than Science: Lessons Learned from Two Decades of Combatting Health Misinformation, but as I’ve put the talk together I’ve kind of wished that I had called it something like Cancer Misinformation: The names change, but the song remains the same. I’ll find a way to combine all that into the same theme, but if you have any ideas for strands of ideas of how cancer misinformation doesn’t really change at its heart and how understanding that is how you combat it, feel free to comment below. Some of the key themes/ideas that I’ll touch upon will include:

Alternative cancer cure testimonials (of course).

The myth that cancer is not really the problem; the body’s reaction to it is the problem (e.g., Robert O. Young, German New Medicine).

The “one true cure” whose existence “They” are hiding and information about which “They” are suppressing.

Stanisław Burzynski vs. the FDA and state medical boards.

How cancer quackery in the age of the pandemic—turbo cancer!—is mostly just repackaged old cancer quackery (e.g., Paul Marik and the FLCCC).

Anyway, wish me luck! This is the first invited talk to such a large audience that I’ve been invited to give since before the pandemic, and I’m a little nervous about it.

Like Loading...