Self-assembling nanostructures? COVID-19 vaccine “blood clots” revisited.

Here we go again. I didn’t think I’d be revisiting this topic again so soon, but for some reason antivaxxers can’t stay away from the narrative claiming that COVID-19 vaccines are killing millions of people by causing blood clots, but more bizarrely that those clots are due to “self-assembling nanostructures” in the vaccines. Unfortunately, if anything, I’m seeing more of this particularly bizarre variant of a common old antivaccine conspiracy theory claiming, “Vaccines are killing everybody!” (also known as causing global “depopulation”) and (of course), “The Man is covering up the carnage!” The only difference between this and older antivax conspiracy theories is the magnitude of the carnage and the aforementioned self-assembling nanostructures as the proposed instrument of doom, destruction and the “vaccine holocaust.” So it was when I came across a new article by Ana Maria Mihalcea entitled Dark -Field Microscopic Analysis on the Blood of 1,006 Symptomatic Persons After Anti-COVID mRNA Injections from Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna in which she claims that—you guessed it—COVID-19 vaccines are causing “clots” that are really “self-assembling nanostructures.”

I encountered this “theory” (and I certainly use the term loosely) than two weeks ago, when Mike Adams finally reported the results of his ICP-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) analysis of the elemental mineral composition blood clots supplied to him by a dodgy, conspiracy-minded embalmer named Richard Hirschman who had claimed to have recovered them from bodies that he had embalmed. As was pointed out to me, this was, of course, totally unethical unless this embalmer had obtained the prior consent of the next of kin of the deceased to harvest anything from their bodies (even clots) for “research,” something that was never really discussed or clarified. It also didn’t matter that Adams used blood as his “control” to compare to the clots because he labored under the ignorant delusion that blood clots are nothing more than just “congealed blood.” (They’re not; although they do contain platelets and some trapped red and white blood cells, clots are mostly made up protein.) It did lead to my laughing as he expressed amazement on more than one occasion that the elemental composition of blood clots was different than that of blood. (Not as much as his claims that these clots were “self-assembling nanostructures, but enough.) Earlier, Adams had looked at the same clots under the microscope and found the aforementioned “self-assembling nanostructures” (although he took care to say only that they might be “self-assembling nanostructures,” pending further analysis), with hilarious results.

Nor has Mike Adams been the only person pushing this particular conspiracy theory about COVID-19 vaccines killing millions through massive clots. Steve Kirsch and Mark Crispin Miller promote it, both blaming any sudden death of anyone younger than (apparently) 65 years old on COVID-19 vaccines, usually clots. So does Jane Ruby, an nurse-practitioner and economist who uses her experience working for pharmaceutical companies to do health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) to fool her viewers into thinking that she’s an expert in infectious disease, vaccines, and COVID-19. Her schtick aligns perfectly with Mike Adams’ schtick in promoting the claim that COVID-19 vaccines are causing massive clots in healthy young people, leading to their untimely demise. (She also claims that the moth DNA from the insect cells used in the manufacture of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will corrupt your DNA and, apparently, make you more like a moth.)

Coming back to Dr. Mihalcea, let’s look at her most recent fearmongering about COVID-19 vaccine-induced blood clots:

This recently published study from Italy once again confirms self assembly nanostructures in the blood of C19 injected people. The authors correlate the blood findings with the symptoms of the affected. For example this case was discussed: This individual is a male of 33 years, who formerly was an athlete, apparently healthy before inoculation with an mRNA Pfizer injection. One month after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer “vaccine”, he showed marked asthenia, a constant gravitational headache (i.e., one sensitive to the position and movements of his head and body such that the pain was increased by movement of the head up or down). The headaches were unresponsive to common pain killers. Diffuse rheumatic arthralgia with dyspnea on exertion were noted.

Naturally, the study shows dark field shots of clots and blames the vaccine for them and insinuating that they are “self-assembling nanostructures.” I’ll discuss the actual “study” (if you can call it that) in a moment. First, I can’t help but point out how she can’t resist referring to her previous “study” (if you can call it that):

These are exactly the blood findings described by my colleague, Felipe Reitz. More than ever, I believe that the evaluation if Computerized Thermography Imaging could be an early screening tool is imperative. I wrote about this here, and please look at our video interview.

You might recall that I was…unimpressed…with Dr. Mihalcea’s use of thermography (a diagnostic tool much beloved by quacks) to “diagnose” blood clots due to vaccines. I will give her credit for computerizing the thermography and giving it a catchy abbreviation of CTI. Very impressively “science-y” sounding! It’s also a wonderful “screening” tool to find fake abnormalities in asymptomatic people, something that Dr. Mihalcea urges that we do (although, obviously, she doesn’t think the abnormalities that she finds are fake):

If these structures are magnetic, MRI’s and other imaging studies should not be performed as they may cause tissue damage due to excitation of the magnetic particles. This could cause further harm and injury to the injected. Full body Ultrasound imaging is difficult to perform, but full body Computerized Thermography could be done safely. Dangerously, many allopathic physicians treating vax injuries are in complete denial of the self assembly nanostructures as a cause for pathology. I wonder how much evidence they need to take this seriously? We must find the safest way of screening for asymptomatic blood clotting, and clearly live blood analysis is a tool that all treating physicians should urgently familiarize themselves with. D-Dimers are valuable, but may not be able to pick up all blood clotting. Dr. Charles Hoffe stated that 62% of his C19 injected patients had an elevated D-Dimer, but all live blood analysis in injected patients are abnormal. The sensitivity of D-Dimer testing may be suboptimal.

The part about the MRI is a nice touch. It taps into a particularly bonkers conspiracy theory from last year that apparently hasn’t died and claims that COVID-19 vaccines make people “magnetic” that had spawned a lot of memes with people having silverware sticking to them because they had been “magnetized” and uses it to rationalize why another, much better, diagnostic test with actual science behind it for detecting clots shouldn’t be used. (Not just “shouldn’t be used,” but would be dangerous!) Then she pivots to denigrate the preferred test of a fellow quack that is, of course, nonspecific and not very sensitive, in favor of her own.

Then she invokes a diagnosis that antivaxxers have co-opted:

Further correlation studies in C19 injected people with evaluation of live blood analysis, D-Dimer testing, Computerized Thermography Imaging and if abnormal, Doppler Ultrasound confirmation need to happen urgently. We need to screen every athlete, every pilot, every medical professional – and in fact every person who got theses shots. If we do, we may be able to prevent sudden adult or child death syndrome. Above all, the dangerous shots need to be stopped immediately and everyone responsible, held accountable.

The only test in there that might detect actual clots is Doppler ultrasound. “Sudden adult or child death syndrome” is also a riff on sudden adult death syndrome (SADS), which is a real syndrome in which healthy adults suffer cardiac arrest or life-ending arrhythmia for seemingly no apparent reason. As I discussed a couple of months ago, though, SADS is nothing new, and the correct meaning of the acronym SADS is sudden arrhythmic death syndrome and is usually due to one of a number of cardiac abnormalities, including long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, progressive cardiac conduction defect, arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia/cardiomyopathy (ARVD/C), catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), short QT syndrome, Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, and Timothy syndrome, among others. SADS is rare, but not so rare that it isn’t seen often enough to be studied and to have resulted in laws requiring that school athletes be screened for family history and some of the cardiac conditions that can lead to SADS and infographics like the one here from the UK:

A typical infographic about SADS.

But what about the study that Dr. Mihalcea cites? Amusingly, here it is:

I see….red flags…already.

So let’s see. We have a first author, Franco Giovannini, who is an acupuncture specialist, in addition to a dentist, and an otolaryngologist as the other authors. This acupuncturist/MD also runs BioDiagnostica Giovannini. It’s in Italian, but Google Translate lets me know that this is an “integrative medicine” clinic that provides a cornucopia of quackery, including (among others) “ozonized autochemotherapy,” the old quack technique of removing some blood, treating it with ozone, and then reinfusing it, magneto therapy, and Giovannini® BioDiagnostics, described as a “method of early prevention and monitoring of the cell soil that includes Bioelectronics and Microscopic Hemodiagnostics.” That “microscopic hemodiagnostics” is nothing more than—you guessed it—live blood cell analysis. As for the journal, the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR) is clearly an antivaccine journal. If you don’t believe me, just peruse its front page and list of issues, and how it has issued a Call for Papers for a special episode entitled COVID Aftermath:

In IJVTPR Volume 2 Issue number 2, we continue the critical examination of ingredients in vaccines, especially focusing on the COVID-19 genetic “therapies” that aim to directly impact the genomes of human biophysical systems. While Yuval Noah Harari and others associated with the “Great Reset” claim they can “hack the human genome” and thus have the power to monitor and, through a system of cryptocurrency, to control the buying and selling of every person on the planet, the level of their “reading” of the billions of base-pairs in the human genome by relying on their current knowledge of the “genetic code” is something like claiming to understand Greek texts based on knowledge of the Greek alphabet. Their superficial understanding of genetics, reflected in the medical/pharmaceutical/government hegemony, is what got us the Epidemic NCDs (noncommunicable chronic diseases/disorders) dealt with in IJVTPR Volume 2 Issue 1. Those exploding disorders and ones related to them are what Childrens Health Defense is all about. For the IJVTPR, see a bit of the backstory in The Defender.

Let’s just say that linking to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s antivaccine website is not a good look for an “academic” medical journal, nor is invoking the “Great Reset” conspiracy theory and cryptocurrency. (When a paper from the journal can be claimed to represent evidence of “self-assembling nanostructures,” so much the worse.) Out of curiosity, I looked at the last link:

In December 2020, the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research accepted for peer-reviewed publication an article by Children’s Health Defense on how the pandemic facilitated a financial, tech, biopharmaceutical and military-intelligence push for centralized, technocratic control. The journal’s editor-in-chief, Professor John W. Oller, Jr., Ph.D., tells why he and Senior Editor Christopher A. Shaw decided to launch this particular open-access journal.

I didn’t recall every having encountered John Oller before (and a search of this blog turned up empty), but I’ve written about Christopher Shaw many times going back years and years. He’s an antivaxxer through-and-through. Oller, apparently, is a retired professor of linguistics who is now an instructor at James Lyons-Weiler‘s Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (not a good sign, given that Lyons-Weiler is antivaccine to the core as well).

So what we have is a paper by quacks published in a journal founded by antivaxxers that publishes articles by the team at Children’s Health Defense. But what about the article? It’s possible, albeit exceedingly unlikely, that these Italian physicians might have found something.

The abstract states:

The present study presents the results of dark field microscopic analysis of the blood of 1 006 patients referred to the “Giovannini Biodiagnostic Center” for various disorders after inoculation with mRNA injections (Pfizer/BioNTech or Of the total 1,006 subjects, blood drops from 12 of them were performed prior to any mRNA injections, using the same dark field microscopic methods. Of these 12 subjects, 4 were chosen as representative of the entire sample of 1,006 cases and are reported in detail as illustrated with corresponding photographic images.

Can anyone see the problem with this “study” just from this excerpt from the abstract? Yes? No?

Let’s look at the Materials and Methods section:

Of the 1,006 subjects, 426 were males and 580 were females and 141 of them received only a single dose of the mRNA experimental injection, 453 got a second dose, and 412 received a third dose. The average age of the 1,006 subjects was 49 years and their age ranged from 15-85. On the average, 5.77% of the 1,006 individuals had normal blood samples in spite of their COVID-19 symptoms. The remaining 94.23% had abnormal blood samples as illustrated in the 4 cases we selected out of the 12 who were normal before receiving any mRNA injections but were no longer normal afterward. For each case, a drop of blood was drawn by pricking a finger and was analyzed under a ZEISS Primostar or LEITZ Laborlux 12 dark field microscope The observation of the blood under an optical microscope in a dark field took place an average of thirty days after the last inoculation. From a minimum of 5 to a maximum of 20 photographs were taken for each patient examined. All initial observations were made at 40x magnification except for digital 3x enlargements to 120x for certain objects of interest. Measurements were performed with DeltaPix InSight Software.

See the problem now? First, there is no control group, not even a retrospective control group. Second, there was no blinding. The “investigators”—and I use this term loosely as well—were aware of what “group” the specimens came from. Third, it’s always suspicious when only 6% or so of your specimens are “normal.” It makes me wonder what your criteria are for determining what is and is not “normal.” Again, live blood analysis being what it is (quackery and a gimmick designed to sell more quackery), it’s long been known that there is huge interobserver variability in reading the results from these drops of blood. Unsurprisingly, there is no useful information provided on how the four patients presented for “analysis” were chosen from the 12 who were claimed to have had blood samples analyzed before they were vaccinated, other than a statement in the discussion, “We assert unequivocally that the 4 cases described in this series are representative of the 948 cases in which extraordinarily anomalous structures and substances were found.”

Cool. My reaction?

Sure thing, “live blood cell analysis” quacks.

In any event, why not do all 12? If I were a reviewer, that’s what I’d have insisted on. After all, if you can do four patients, you can do 12.

Still, for amusement, I looked at some of the images, which were interpreted in much the same way that Mike Adams interpreted his microscopy of blood clots:

Blood or self-assembling nanostructures? You be the judge!

Here’s more:

More self-assembling nanostructures? Or is this just what we in the biz call schmutz?

I’m not a pathologist or a hematopathologist by any means, but looking at many of these images the first thought that came to my mind is that these guys need to clean their slides better. It’s a veritable pareidolia of what we in the biz call schmutz (or hair, lint, textile fibers, or dust, all of which are ubiquitous in any indoor environment). The “self-assembling nanostructures” are basically nothing more than the same misinterpretation of microscopy that those doing “live blood cell analysis” have always done, like:

In conclusion, such abrupt changes as we have documented in the peripheral blood profile of 948 patients have never been observed after inoculation by any vaccines in the past according to our clinical experience. The sudden transition, usually at the time of a second mRNA injection, from a state of perfect normalcy to a pathological one, with accompanying hemolysis, visible packing and stacking of red blood cells in conjunction with the formation of gigantic conglomerate foreign structures , some of them appearing as graphene family super structures, is unprecedented. Such phenomena have never been seen before after any “vaccination” of the past. In our collective experience and in our shared professional opinion, the large quantity of particles in the blood of mRNA injection recipients is incompatible with normal blood flow especially at the level of the capillaries. As far as we know, such self-aggregation phenomena have only been documented after the COVID-19 mRNA injections were first authorized, then mandated in some countries, and now are still being widely distributed in more than 12.3 billion doses (Bloomberg.com, 2022). Further studies are needed to determine the precise nature and purposes of the foreign particles found in the blood drops of about 94% of the mRNA recipients we have studied . Where do they come from and why are they in these injections?

Where do they come from? Certainly, they don’t come from “self-assembling nanostructures.” Rather, just as is always the case with “findings” in “live blood analysis” by darkfield microscopy, they appear to come from the imagination of the investigators superimposed on normal findings in blood drops during darkfield microscopy, such as dust and hair, findings that a trained pathologist would recognize.

The narrative of a “vaccine holocaust” is nothing new. It’s been a staple of antivaxxers ever since I can remember. Nor is it new to observe quacks using quack diagnostic methods like live blood cell analysis to document “vaccine injury.” What is new is just how far and wide this nonsense can spread now.

