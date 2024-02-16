Quack tycoon Joe Mercola thinks he’s “the new Jesus” who will save the world

Dr. Joseph Mercola has been a frequent topic on this blog, mainly because he’s been near the top of the quack pile going back over a quarter of a century. Basically, Mercola is, unfortunately a pioneer of 21st century quackery and antivax misinformation. He started out selling “natural health” in the late 1990s, at which time he started a newsletter and website to publish his “thoughts”—such as they were—on medicine, “natural health,” and vaccines. Over the first years of the 21st century, his efforts led him from being one of the first “pioneers” selling quackery on the Internet to becoming fabulously wealthy selling quackery, to the tune of a net worth upwards of $100 million. Naturally, with the arrival of the pandemic, Mercola pivoted to the even more profitable selling of COVID-19 disinformation. Basically, these days when you think of the top misinforming quacks, you have to include Mercola among the rarified ranks of people like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK Jr.) and his Children’s Health Defense, Del Bigtree, Andrew Wakefield, and Joe Rogan. The main difference is that Mercola is richer than them all, other than the possible exception of Joe Rogan.

Longtime readers know that, if there’s anything I love to discuss, it’s crank magnetism, the tendency of a quack or crank to expand the variety of quackery and crankery that he believes in over time as credulity regarding one set of conspiracy theories and pseudoscience almost inevitably leads to credulity regarding others, and crank fights. This story appears to involve both, as it is an “exposé” of Joe Mercola published on Natural Products Insider, a website devoted to the supplements industry, where a story by Rick Polito appeared earlier this week entitled Dr. Mercola consulted with psychic before axing top executives and breathlessly claiming, “The CEO of Mercola and two other brand executives were terminated without warning last week, and video evidence suggests founder Dr. Joseph Mercola consulted with a psychic before making the move.”

Top executives at Mercola, the brand founded by controversial Covid anti-vax figure Dr. Joseph Mercola, were terminated last week without notice, and evidence has surfaced that the doctor is taking direction from a man who claims to channel the voice of an “ancient and wise high-vibration entity from the causal plane.” An email that appears to be written by Mercola and shared with a reporter for this story also includes language suggesting the firings were related to the executives’ religious beliefs. Mercola did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

In hours of video discovered online, Mercola converses with a man going by the name Kai Clay who speaks as though he is the voice of the entity, referred to as “Bahlon.” Clay, with his eyes closed as if in trance, talks with Mercola about his business and spiritual matters in a rambling conversation that the doctor claims will be the basis of a series of books he plans to publish. In a video of Mercola that was shared with the brand’s employees Feb. 12, the doctor described a 12-book series as “a new beginning for the company” and declared that “my new goal is to reach billions, literally billions, around the world with a new paradigm of how to increase joy in their life.” The Feb. 12 video came five days after three top executives — CEO Steve Rye; Chief Business Officer Ryan Boland; and Chief Editor Janet Selvig, Mercola’s sister — received termination letters signed by a Laura Berry, who had not worked at the company before but claimed in the letter she was the new Mercola CEO. In the Feb. 12 video, Mercola announced he will visit the offices on Feb. 14 with “my new CEO who’s a brilliant, unbelievable woman who’s going to take us to the next level,” but offers no name. He also promises a “surprise guest” who will be the company’s chief operating officer.

I must admit, the only thing that surprised me about this is that Mercola didn’t recognize the profit potential of embracing psychic mediums and more general “self-help” woo much sooner than now, given his long history of embracing “wellness” as a mantle under which he could peddle his supplements and antivax quackery. Of course, having amassed since the late 1990s a net worth in the low nine digit range, maybe he just didn’t feel the need.

I also must admit to being highly amused at the source of these “revelations” about Mercola, true believers in supplements. On the other hand, I rather suspect that maybe Natural Products Insider views Mercola as a pesky competitor. There aren’t a lot of articles about Mercola on its website, but the ones that are tend to be at least somewhat critical, such as a 2020 article entitled Mercola rejects accusations in watchdog’s congressional testimony over COVID-19 claims, in which Mercola is —correctly—characterized as an antivaxxer. Alternatively, maybe Natural Products Insider wants to be viewed as science-based, even though it isn’t, and doesn’t like Mercola and others in its “wellness” space whom it considers too “out there” and likely to reflect poorly on supplements and natural products.

I rather suspect, though, that his embrace of this particular psychic is real and that “Bahlon” (Kai Clay) has conned the conman, which, if true, would be truly ironic. Indeed, the story goes on to describe how figuring out who Kai Clay is was not straightforward. He does run a website—of course!—under Bahlon.com touting Bahlon and offering memberships in his “Light Circle” for the low, low price of $99/month or $999/year. Why should you pony up for one of these memberships? Come on, just see what Bahlon can do for you:

Ever hear of Trance Channeling? Or how about Light Language? Meet Bahlon, an ancient and wise high-vibration entity from the Causal Plane and master trance channel Kai Clay. The messages shared during their packed group events are always uplifting, are often staggeringly predictive, filled with the Divine healing energy of Universal love, hope and healing. Known as the “psychic’s psychic” because so many light workers turn to Bahlon when they need help themselves. This experience is known to activate clarity, highly attuned precise action to take, spiritual development, incredible synchronicity, and provide life-changing beneficial impacts. Bahlon, through Kai, offers guidance so precise and uplifting, your audience will want to join in every week (and MANY do!). No spiritual or prior expertise is necessary!

But who is Kai Clay? According to Natural Products Insider, LinkedIn profiles for Clay and a man named Christopher Johnson both feature photos of the same man that appear to have been taken at the same time and match photos of the man identified as Clay at bahlon.com. Clay claims to have been the owner of “Spiritual Mind” since 1999 but lists no other employment, although he does list skills including “Spiritual Coaching” and “Spiritual Gifts.” In a revelation that should surprise exactly no one, the story also notes that the promotional information on bahlon.com “appears misleading,” pointing to headline on the site referring to LA Weekly labeling Bahlon as “the psychic’s psychic.” However, a Google search only found what appears to be a promotional piece on laweekly.com and not an article from the publication. As far as the website itself goes, though in particular I like a FAQ in which the question “How can Kai do this?” is answered, “The both simple and complex answer is because, ‘Kai trusts Kai.'”

So very, very deep, ma-an. Kind of like Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey. (Elsewhere in the article, Clay is quoted as telling Mercola things like, “All you’re doing is returning to that which is you in the first place.” Again, totally deep, ma-an.) You can also book psychic readings for a fee, because of course you can, and, if you’re really motivated, you can become an affiliate and receive a 20% commission on every referral and sale from your website, because, again, of course you can!

Moreover, part of the story leads me to believe that Mercola is, as we used to like to say when I was a kid, getting a bit too big for his britches. Indeed, it appears to have been his own sister Janet Selvig (and Chief Editor of his website) who ratted him out:

In a Feb. 10 telephone interview, Selvig described the situation with her brother as evolving after she began noticing odd language in his emails in late 2023. She later learned Mercola had been consulting with Kai Clay as Bahlon for several months. Clay and the doctor were both advertised as speakers at an event on Nov. 19, 2023, at Sacred Space Miami. Clay is described as a “Master Trance Channel” on bahlon.com, where he offers readings. An affiliate program described on the site promises payment to followers who bring him more reading clients. Promotional postings on other sites claim he has worked with celebrities and “helps CEOs and entrepreneurs create competitive business strategies,” but no names are shared. Selvig said she confronted her brother about the odd behavior on Jan. 31 after seeing hours of videos of his trance channeling sessions with Bahlon. “I just felt immediately that he was being taken advantage of,” Selvig said. The confrontation did not go well. Selvig said her brother was very dismissive of her concerns and defended his work with Clay. “He thinks the book is going to save the world,” Selvig said. “He believes that he’s [Mercola] a god and he’s been reincarnated. And he even referred to himself as the new Jesus.”

Whoa! Mercola now thinks he’s a reincarnated god, the “new Jesus”? It’s almost as though too much wealth, worship, and sycophancy will lead people like him to start to entertain delusions of grandeur, rather like Elon Musk. Also, if one thinks one is a god, then one can’t tolerate competing gods:

On Feb. 2, Selvig was shown an email sent to a coworker from Mercola’s address announcing the doctor’s intention to fire Selvig, Rye, Boland and a fourth executive. The email offered the CEO spot to a different Mercola team member who later turned down the position. The email went on to explain “reasons for the mutiny,” describing the Catholic church as a “global cabal” that controls “50% of the world’s worth” and “created all the pain that most people experience.” The email added that Rye, Boland, Selvig and the fourth executive have “strong commitments to the Catholic church.” “The group I am now working with is committed to liberating their wealth and control back to the people and give them back their freedom. I hope you will join me in this noble anti crusade against them,” the email reads.

This all sounds very cult-like, including the common cult technique of separating from friends and family members who won’t get on board. (Also, WTF is an “anticrusade”?) For example, Mercola’s sister relates:

Selvig said she is worried Mercola is being isolated and manipulated. When she spoke to him after she saw the Feb. 2 letter discussing her termination and denouncing Catholicism, he dismissed her concerns. “He said, ‘Well, I could see how you would think that, but I’m fine. And I’m going to save the world with this. I don’t know what’s taking you so long to get on board and edit [the book]. I hear your concerns, but I am not going to debate you.’” According to Selvig, Mercola exhorted her to “join this noble crusade.” She did not sign on. “I said, ‘I love you,’” she recalled. “And that was the end of that call.”

Cults demand that their members separate themselves from even family members who aren’t members and especially from any who try to undermine their belief in the cult leader. Kiera Butler over at Mother Jones has picked up on this story and reports that even Mercola’s longtime girlfriend, business partner, and fellow supplement hawker and antivaxxer appears to be worried:

This is the hardest post I’ve ever made in 16 years this year, on Twitter or anywhere else. Dr. Mercola’s family is praying for him. I am praying too. We are all praying for Joe and I do not know what the future holds. Happy Valentine’s Day. ❤️❤️😭😭🙏🙏 https://t.co/3MIoSMRWt7 — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) February 14, 2024 Whoa. The story notes that Ms. Butler reached out to Elizabeth to ask if she was still with Mercola and got the reply, ““I’ll update soon. Things are crazy.” Yikes!

Whatever the influence of Kai Clay and “Bahlon” on Mercola and whatever he believes about himself as being the “new Jesus” who will save the world, what isn’t clear is just exactly how Mercola plans to save the world, other than writing 12 books and “creating medical clinics over the entire country that’s going to change the whole system.” It’s also curious that, if you search Mercola’s website for “Bahlon” you will find nothing. If you search for “Kai Clay,” you will find several articles on his paywalled Substack dating back to just under a year ago, none appearing to be anything particularly unusual for a Mercola.com article, even Sorry Aspiring Masters: You Don’t Own Us, although it appears to be just another conspiracy article on the “Great Reset.” Naturally, I wasn’t going to pay to access them; so all I can say is that the timeline tracks if the first time that Mercola mentioned Kai Clay on his website was around a year ago.

Finally, there might be another reason why Natural Product Insider published this “exposé.” There appear to be “insiders” in the industry who are worried about this turn of events in one of the largest, most influential “natural health” business empires out there. After quoting individuals who wring their hands a little but ultimately dismiss worries that Mercola’s being conned by a psychic will decrease trust in supplements on the inarguably correct basis that “fringe beliefs abound in the industry and most consumers look past it” and “Mercola has made persecution from mainstream medicine and media part of his narrative, and some followers will see criticism related to the Bahlon matters as further evidence of that persecution,” the story gets to what is likely the real worry, that the grift might be impacted by incompetents brought in based on belief in psychic readings:

Organizations directly impacted by the shake-up at Mercola include the Organic & Natural Health Association, which counts Mercola’s company as a sponsor. Executive Director Karen Howard called the situation “a tragedy.” In a statement, she wrote that “Dr. Mercola, with a truly amazing management team, created a supply chain that currently stands as an industry bellwether. It is a supply chain that serves as a catalyst for growth in the regenerative and organic marketplace, and the participating companies are deeply committed to the health of the planet and its people.” Howard’s organization, she said in the statement, stands by the principles the brand had embodied. “We have benefitted greatly from the leadership and quality standards of Dr. Mercola’s company. We will always be a champion for all of our remarkable member companies who adhere to our tenets. Our hearts go out to Dr. Mercola, his family, and our friends and colleagues who find themselves adversely impacted by the changes at hand.”

That’s right. Mercola’s business partners are alarmed at this turn of events because Mercola’s falling under the sway of a psychic conman who is quite possibly also a cult leader might affect their grift “business.” I can only say: It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy and his business partners. One can only hope that Mercola will allow his newfound belief to tank his hundred million dollar business.

Who am I fooling? He’ll probably do better than ever.

