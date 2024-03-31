Fun with Excel, or: Steve Kirsch is an antivax fool

Ever since I first discovered him in 2021 weaponizing the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database to demonize COVID-19 vaccines, tech bro turned rabidest of rabid antivaxxers Steve Kirsch has been an all too frequent topic of this blog, if only for the simple reason that he is the living epitome of the arrogance of ignorance and black hole density Dunning-Kruger syndrome. Even back then, Kirsch’s most annoying characteristic was on display, an utter ignorance about the scientific topics that he was rambling on about combined with supreme overconfidence that led him not only to confidently proclaim that he knew better than experts who had dedicated their lives to a scientific discipline. I soon found that this arrogance of ignorance was coupled with a pugilistic streak that led Kirsch to go on the attack when criticized without the slightest self-reflection that might lead him to ask whether he might have made a mistake or not. This is yet another example of this tendency. It involves a FOIA request and an amusing (for a tech bro) inability to properly understand Excel spreadsheets.

He is also one of that most annoying variety of cranks, the “debate me, bro,” who seems to think that the only way to resolve scientific questions is through public “debates” on video or podcast. Over the last couple of years Kirsch has developed two signature go-to moves. One is to challenge science communicators to “debate” him and/or selected members of his posse of antivax pseudoscientists and quacks, offering a “reward” or just payment to anyone who takes him up on his offer and goes through with the “debate.” (That’s why I call him a “debate me bro” and his tactics, “debate me bro” tactics.) Kirsch’s second signature go-to move has been to challenge vaccine advocates to “bets” of up to $1 million if they can “prove him wrong.” Unsurprisingly, whenever anyone tries to accept these “challenges” and bets, things do not exactly progress in a straightforward manner, and those who have tried to “debate” him have generally found the usual result: A Gish gallop and refusal to admit defeat. One time, when a pseudonymous doctor on social media demonstrated that he was wrong and accused him of welching on his bet, Kirsch’s go-to move was to dox him and threaten to sue him.

Suffice to say, Kirsch never admits significant error. (At least if he ever has since the pandemic began, I haven’t seen it.) The most recent example is his hilariously off-base “analysis” of data in an Excel spreadsheet regarding COVID-19 and vaccination in Santa Clara County, California obtained, apparently, through a FOIA request:

Based on new data I just got from a FOIA request, it appears that the public health epidemiologists in Santa Clara County knew in January 2022 that the vaccines made people more likely to get COVID, but they remained silent. I predict that there will be further silence on this matter: no accountability and no opportunity for public challenges. They will continue to push the shots as if nothing had happened and the mainstream media will ignore this important data.

Kirsch’s analysis is, like all his “analyses” of epidemiological data, total off-base, and unsurprisingly he comes to the wrong conclusion because that wrong conclusion aligns with his antivax bias. Let’s just put it this way. Epidemiologists in Santa Clara County obviously came to no such conclusion because they know how to analyze epidemiological data. Kirsch, who does not, concludes otherwise and, because of his arrogance and lack of introspection, doesn’t even entertain for a moment the possibility that he might be wrong. Instead, as all conspiracy theorists do, he concludes not that he is wrong, but that the epidemiologists in Santa Clara County “knew” that the COVID-19 vaccines didn’t prevent disease—and that they even increased the risk of disease!—but “remained silent,” presumably as part of a coverup.

So let’s see how Kirsch approached the data in this spreadsheet, which is surprisingly small. I downloaded it myself, and it’s only 7.8 MB. It has two tabs, the first one being a pivot table, the second being the data used to produce the pivot table of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County in January 2022:

This is the summary. This is what Kirsch thinks is a “smoking gun.” Note that N=unvaccinated; Y=vaccinated; U=vaccination status unknown.

Now, behold Kirsch’s genius “analysis”:

Santa Clara County is highly vaccinated (95%), but it isn’t that highly vaccinated! The rows are 10 year age groups. So the percentage of people who were diagnosed with COVID (98% or more) was higher than the percentage of people who got the vaccine (under 95%). In other words, the vaccine made you more likely to get COVID instead of 10X lesslikely that they claimed in the clinical trials.

I haven’t even gotten to the fun with Excel spreadsheets yet, and I was seriously facepalming at this.

This is how I generally end up reacting to Steve Kirsch's "analyses."

Maybe, with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this weekend, I can find a King Kong facepalm to go along with Godzilla.

Now, both Godzilla and King Kong agree that Steve Kirsch is facepalm-worthy.

A little sarcastic fun aside, though, Kirsch seems to think that these data somehow demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccines increased the risk of getting COVID:

The numbers here are highly statistically significant. It appears that the Santa Clara County Health epidemiologists knew something was wrong by January 2022, but instead of warning people, they kept their mouths shut about it. There was no public admission of this, no public warning. I predict that there will NEVER be any public accountability of what happened because public officials never like to admit they were responsible for killing people with these useless and deadly vaccines.

And I predict that, after looking at my discussion and the two deconstructions of where he went wrong that I cite, Kirsch will never take public accountability for doing seriously bad analyses and making rookie mistakes, but he will keep saying stupid things like this:

The COVID vaccine trials were fraudulent. There is no possible way they got 90% efficacy (a 10X reduction in infection risk). They did it through deception as described here. The vaccines actually made you more likely to get COVID as we learned from the Santa Clara data, the Cleveland Clinic study, and numerous other sources (see this article for example).

Peter Doshi. He’s citing Peter Doshi, The BMJ‘s resident antivax-adjacent (if not outright antivax) “senior editor,” one responsible for a truly awful and deceptive “reanalysis” of the original Pfizer data from its phase 3 clinical trial used to win emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, his own misinterpretation of a Cleveland Clinic study, and another of his articles misinterpreting data. Basically, Kirsch is making the same rookie error (or intentionally misinterpretation) that antivaxxers used to do routinely during measles outbreaks when they would misleadingly claim that more vaccinated children got measles than unvaccinated. The error? When there are way more vaccinated people in a population than unvaccinated, even in a highly vaccinated population with an effective vaccine, it can end up that in terms of raw numbers there will be more cases of the disease among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. What you have to look at is the attack rate, the risk of catching the disease, normalized to the number of individuals in the population who are unvaccinated versus those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Vincent Iannelli and one of our regular readers, epidemiologist René Najera, do just that and take a look at the Santa Clara data, to explain why Kirsch is making a rookie mistake. Either that, or he is intentionally misleading. Take your pick. Personally, I don’t think that Kirsch is smart or clever enough to intentionally mislead with statistics. He’s really that clueless and thinks his analysis is really that slam-dunk convincing. When Dr. Iannelli asks the question Do COVID Shots Increase Your Risk of Getting COVID?, the answer is, of course, no. The real explanation is two-fold. First, Dr. Iannelli:

If you look through the extensive data available in the Santa Clara County Health Department COVID dashboards, you will see that while most folks got the primary series, far fewer got the booster doses or updated COVID vaccine. So if more vaccinated people got COVID, it was simply because there were more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people to get COVID – “vaccinated people” who were not necessarily up-to-date with the latest COVID vaccines. Looking even more closely at the data from Santa Clara County though, despite how Kirsch“analyzed” the data, you can easily see that unvaccinated people were more likely to get sick with COVID. The average case rates are highest in those who are unvaccinated in Santa Clara County – and everywhere else. Thanks to René F. Najera, MPH, DrPH for help creating this data visualization!

Same as it ever was. Kirsch keeps making rookie mistakes. Hell, not even rookie mistakes. Rookies, at least, generally have enough knowledge to be rookies in their field. Kirsch has less knowledge than that.

But what about the fun with Excel spreadsheets that I mentioned. For that, I have to give a massive hat tip to Dr. Najera, whose post A Second Look at Santa Clara’s COVID-19 Vaccination Data: Reevaluating Vaccine Risk Claims has the amusing blurb “Or why using spreadsheets to do an epidemiological and statistical analysis can cause misunderstandings.” I give him full credit because, although I immediately spotted the same error that Dr. Iannelli did, having dealt with antivaxxers making this error going back as long as I can remember, Dr. Najera spotted something that I didn’t, possibly because I’m not that great with Excel pivot tables either:

Mr. Kirsch linked to the data in an Excel spreadsheet, and I downloaded it. The data contain 117,839 records of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in January 2022. The pivot table Mr. Kirsch shows on his post shows 83,104 records: He writes that the codes for the “NCOVPUIVaxVax” variable are “N” for unvaccinated, “Y” for vaccinated, “U” for unknown if they were vaccinated, and a blank for unknown if they were vaccinated. That doesn’t account for the missing data. Here’s the thing about pivot tables in Excel… They don’t count blank cells. Take 117839 and subtract 83104, and you get 34735, which is the number of records with blanks. Yes, he seems to have forgotten to include the blanks. Or maybe he did not understand his underlying data enough? Because, if I see my data set is almost 118-thousand records, I’m going to try to find out why I only have a “Grand Total” of about 83-thousand in my pivot table.

"D'oh!" indeed.

“D’oh!” indeed.

Being an epidemiologist, Dr. Najera then does what epidemiologists do. He does a real analysis, unlike Mr. Kirsch’s uninformed and incredibly simplistic analysis. He fired up R Studio and went to work, because real epidemiologists use real statistical software. First, though, he used the Santa Clara open data portal to look at the data and generate a graph like the one that Dr. Iannelli cited and I reproduced above, only more detailed:

Notice how the unvaccinated were more likely to get COVID-19 in all age ranges? Mr. Kirsch didn’t. Notice, also, how COVID-19 cases are normalized to cases per 100,000 population, rather than expressed as raw case counts? That’s how you do it, but Mr. Kirsch is too clueless to realize it.

Having once again demonstrated a finding that we’ve been demonstrating to antivaxxers for at least two decades for every disease from measles to pertussis and beyond, namely that, regardless of raw numbers of cases, it’s the risk of disease that matters and that the unvaccinated are always at a higher risk of catching the disease vaccinated against, Dr. Najera continued, firing up R Studio to do analyses of the January 2022 data using three different scenarios:

To analyze his January 2022 data, I used R Studio and the following three assumptions: The unknowns are all vaccinated. The unknowns are all unvaccinated. The unknowns are vaccinated/unvaccinated in the proportion of vaccinated/unvaccinated in those for whom the data show their vaccine status. Then I integrated those numbers into a table, like Mr. Kirsch attempted.

You can read his analysis himself for the details. I’ll just summarize his findings under these scenarios:

Under scenario #1, “the vaccinated are 12 times more likely to be in the dataset of cases than the unvaccinated. Again, this assumes that those for whom their vaccine status is unknown were all vaccinated. That is, the missing/unknown data is not at random.”

Under scenario #2, assuming that all the unknowns are unvaccinated and using the same denominator data, “we have 5.1% of cases vaccinated and 14% of cases unvaccinated. In this scenario, the vaccinated are about two-thirds less likely to be cases than those unvaccinated. Again, the assumption here is that the missing/unknown data is not at random.”

Under scenario #3, Dr. Najera knew that approximately 98% of the cases for whom a vaccine status is known are vaccinated. Using that knowledge, he then took the unknown/blank cases and randomly assigned them to the “vaccinated” or the “unvaccinated” category in a 98-to-2 proportions noting that in this case the “data are missing at random” and that we “make no assumption why the data are missing.” This analysis, of course, ends up coming up with a very similar number to scenario #3 because only 2% are unvaccinated.

There is another issue, of course. As Dr. Najera notes, missing data in a dataset are rarely missing at random, or, as he put it, ” To have that many records missing vaccine status at random is highly improbable.” Usually there’s a reason, a mechanism, and you can’t know the reason and/or mechanism behind the missing data unless you have access to the detailed at a, as a county health department would.

Dr. Najera is far less…Insolent…than I am and yet even he managed to get a bit spicy in the last part of his post:

A lot of work would have to be done to review the health records of over 34,000 cases to determine their true vaccination status. And that is exactly what the health department seems to have been doing, as shown in the rate of disease between vaccinated and unvaccinated in the open data portal. Month after month, the rate of disease in unvaccinated people has been consistently higher. Finally, don’t forget his pivot table failed to include about 34-thousand cases. So throw out that table. My recommendation is to use a statistical analysis package like R or Python to do it. Or hire someone to do it for you.

Personally, when confronted with data like these, I would find an epidemiologist and statistician to help me with the data. I can do fairly basic analyses on commercial statistical packages like Prism or SPSS, but I’ve never had the time to learn R or Python. R, for instance, is a multiplatform language and environment for statistical computing and graphical data presentation. It has a high learning curve to someone like me without more than fairly basic biostatistics training, as I’ve discovered every time I’ve downloaded it and played around with it. That is, of course, why I rely on statisticians for my research and, where appropriate, epidemiologists. Unlike Mr. Kirsch, I know my limitations, kind of like Dirty Harry in Magnum Force, although I am nowhere near as tough:

Mr. Kirsch should take a cue from “Dirty” Harry Callahan.

OK, I’ll give Dr. Najera credit for this, too, which is almost Oracian:

Oh, and take some time to go to epidemiology and biostatistics school. Entire lectures are dedicated to what to do with missing data, and how to make the most informed decision when so much of it is missing. It may save you the embarrassment of not including 34,000+ cases in your analysis. I give out failing grades for less than that.

Unfortunately, Mr. Kirsch appears incapable of embarrassment, as soon became apparent on the hellscape formerly known as Twitter but now rebranded as X:

How amusing. Mr. Kirsch thinks that he is entitled to a "public recorded conversation" from an actual epidemiologist who saw his rookie mistake and commented on it.

So upset by Dr. Najera’s understandable lack of desire to interact with him is Mr. Kirsch that he’s edited his post to show that he clearly hasn’t learned a thing:

In fact, one of my critics (who I challenged to discuss his criticism with me), pointed out that at the time, the vax rate was a measly 86%! He wrote, “On January 31, 2022, the county reported 260,861 unvaccinated residents and 1,595,689 vaccinated residents.” René F. Najera, MPH, DrPH blocked me on both X and Medium after I openly challenged his article and his analysis. These people who attack my work are like cockroaches… when you turn on the light, they run for cover instead of defending their work. Seriously, Mr. Kirsch. You’re just digging yourself in deeper.

More likely, Dr. Najera knows from having been a longtime reader of this blog that it is utterly pointless to have a "public conversation" or "debate" with Mr. Kirsch, as observed here:

He is well aware of the tactics used by fanatical conspiracy theorists. Reputable scientists have nothing to gain by debating a discredited, grifting fraud like Steve Kirsch. Indeed he is. As am I. Of course amusingly, Mr. Kirsch blocked me long ago, after which I just blocked him and was done with it. He'll have to email me if he wants to whine about this post and how mean I am to him. He has on occasion done that. I either ignore him or respond briefly and sarcastically.

And here:

Indeed.

Seriously, the level of delusion exhibited by Mr. Kirsch in his interaction with Dr. Najera is hard to fathom. Instead of wondering whether he had made a massive mistake, which would have been appropriate after an actual expert described why your analysis was wrong, he lashes out, wanting a “public conversation” in which he can Gish gallop to his heart’s content. Remember, Mr. Kirsch is a man who only appears “reasonable” when teamed up with a crank like Denis Rancourt, who “doubts” that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, even exists. In other words, the only way Mr. Kirsch appears even slightly non-delusional is in such a context.

Again, Mr. Kirsch is man with no training in epidemiology and statistics, and it shows. He doesn’t even know how pivot tables work. In fairness, I’m not that great with pivot tables either, but I do know enough statistics and epidemiology to know that (1) it’s not the raw numbers of cases that matter, but the number of cases normalized to the proper denominator, and (2) it takes a lot of statistical knowledge and training to know how to properly deal with a large number of missing pieces of data.

Too bad Mr. Kirsch is persistently immune to Dirty Harry Callahan’s cautionary saying. Truly a man’s got to know his limitations. Quite simply, Mr. Kirsch does not. As a result he embarrasses himself again and again and again, and then comes back for more because he is apparently incapable of embarrassment.

