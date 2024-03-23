Kate Middleton announced that she is being treated for cancer. Guess what happened next? (Hint: Antivaxxers)

I must admit that I’ve never really been much into following the antics of Britain’s royal family. Like many Americans, I tend to look at the British royal family with bemusement at the realization that such an advanced nation still maintains such an outdated and unnecessary (not to mention expensive) appendage to the government as a royal family mixed with fascination at the antics of the modern royal family. While it is true that my wife and I did tour Buckingham Palace during a trip to London in 2015, a tour I highly recommend if you ever get the chance, that doesn’t mean I’ve ever been into the royals much beyond occasionally writing about Prince Charles (now King Charles) and his love of The One Quackery To Rule Them All, homeopathy, something that Edzard Ernst writes about a lot—understandably so given how badly he was treated by Charles. Even so, I must admit to some curiosity about what is really going on when I learned that Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, announced that she is being treated for cancer:

I didn’t even go into all the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s “disappearance” from public view for months before this announcement, which we now know to have been due to her cancer treatment, although, it must me admitted, Middleton did herself no favors when she posted to Instagram a poorly Photoshopped image of herself and her children a couple of weeks ago to suggest that she was fine.

However, I bet you can easily guess which different conspiracy theory emerged almost immediately after Middleton’s announcement. That’s right. COVID-19 antivax quacks immediately started claiming that Middleton has developed “turbo cancer” from the COVID-19 vaccines, because of course they did. Before I get to these vile quacks, though, I have to note that a number of people who made fun of this Photoshopped image of Middleton and her children are now feeling bad about the whole thing, including, for example, Blake Lively and others. (I suspect that John Oliver, for instance, will have something to say tomorrow on This Week Tonight With John Oliver after his Weekend at Bernie’s joke; that is, if he hasn’t already and I’ve missed it.) In any event, Middleton underwent an unspecified “planned abdominal surgery,” now apparently with adjuvant chemotherapy afterward:

On Friday, March 22, Kate Middleton revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing “preventive chemotherapy.”

The Princess of Wales said that the cancer was discovered after her abdominal surgery in January.

Kate explained that she and Prince William had been taking time to explain her health issues to their three children and she was taking a step back from work to focus on her health and recovery.

Many rushed to send words of support to Kate, including her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who wished her “health and healing.”

Kate’s news makes her the third member of the royal family to publicly reveal that they have been recently diagnosed with cancer. King Charles and Sarah, Duchess of York, had both previously revealed that they had been diagnosed with cancer.

As a cancer surgeon myself, naturally I’m very curious exactly what kind of cancer Middleton has. Given that she underwent abdominal surgery and is now undergoing what sounds like adjuvant chemotherapy (chemotherapy given after the definitive surgical treatment of a malignancy in order to decrease the risk of recurrence and death), the most likely cancers are either gynecological, colorectal, or, less likely, upper GI, such as liver, pancreas, or stomach. Even less likely are possibilities such as a retroperitoneal sarcoma.

There’s another clue in her announcement:

The news comes just months after Princess Kate had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery“on Jan. 17. In her new message, she said that at the time of her surgery, it was understood that the issue was non-cancerous. Ultimately, post-operative tests “found cancer had been present.” The type of cancer was not revealed in Princess Kate’s message, and a Kensington Palace spokesperson says, “We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.” Princess Kate assured viewers “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

The hint? Going in for something thought not to be malignant and then finding cancer is more common with gynecological malignancies. By the time a patient undergoes surgery for colorectal cancers and upper GI malignancies, the cancer has nearly always been diagnosed and staged beforehand. As this New York Times story says:

“Unfortunately, so much of the cancer we diagnose is unexpected,” said Dr. Elena Ratner, a gynecologic oncologist at Yale Cancer Center who has diagnosed many patients with ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and cancers of the lining of the uterus. Without speculating on Catherine’s procedure, Dr. Ratner described situations in which women will go in for surgery for endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found elsewhere in the abdomen. Often, Dr. Ratner says, the assumption is that the endometriosis has appeared on an ovary and caused a benign ovarian cyst. But one to two weeks later, when the supposedly benign tissue has been studied, pathologists report that they found cancer. In the statement, Princess Catherine said she was is getting “a course of preventive chemotherapy.” That, too, is common. In medical settings, it is usually called adjuvant chemotherapy. Dr. Eric Winer, director of the Yale Cancer Center, said that with adjuvant chemotherapy, “the hope is that this will prevent further problems” and avoid a recurrence of the cancer.

There are, however, a couple of uncommon exceptions that come to mind from personal family experience: Gallbladder cancer and cancer of the appendix. Sometimes one goes in for a cholecystectomy for cholecystitis and the pathology comes back with gallbladder or bile duct cancer. If the cancer is small and confined to the wall of the gallbladder, no further surgery might be needed, but if it isn’t a liver resection could be required. A similar situation applies for appendiceal cancer, which frequently presents resembling acute appendicitis, leading to an appendectomy, with cancer only being diagnosed a few days later, after the pathology report comes out.

In any case, I don’t want to speculate more than that about just what kind of cancer Kate Middleton has and, unlike the antivax ghouls saying that COVID-19 vaccines caused her to get a case of “turbo cancer,” wish her well. Also, I want to shine a light into the dirty rabbit hole of disinformation and conspiracy theories spread by COVID-19 antivax quacks, starting with Dr. William “Turbo Cancer” Makis:

Particularly amusing to me is Makis’ reaction to being called out for his quackery by someone pointing out, quite correctly, that there is no such thing as “turbo cancer”:

If you’ll remember, cancer quack and antivaxxer Dr. Makis is not an oncologist. He never has been. He’s a radiologist specializing in nuclear medicine treatments. His claim about having diagnosed 20,000 cases of cancer is silly. Any nuclear medicine doctor who’s read tens of thousands of studies over his career will have “diagnosed” many thousands of cancer cases. Actually, not really. In reality, the ordering physician is the one who diagnoses the cancer, usually ordering the nuclear medicine test in the same way that we oncologists and oncologic surgeons order CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, and other imaging studies to follow up on a suspected cancer. Indeed, if I really wanted to be picky, I could say that the doctor who does the biopsy and the pathologist who analyzes the biopsy are the ones who “diagnose” the cancer. In reality, treating cancer is, as I like to say, a team sport. It’s rarely just one specialist who diagnoses and treats cancer. Usually, it’s a multidisciplinary team consisting of oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons (like me), radiologists, and pathologists, a different subset of this group of specialties being involved depending upon the specific cancer.

Hint: Nuclear medicine radiologist ≠ oncologist.

But what about Dr. Makis’ claim that he’s treated 200 cancers? That’s not particularly impressive for an oncologist, either. I’ve lost track of how many breast cancers I’ve treated during my career. It’s now in the thousands, no doubt. Now, it is true that nuclear medicine radiologists do participate in the treatment of some cancers. For instance, thyroid cancer is often treated with radioactive iodine, which is preferentially taken up by the thyroid gland. Before his downfall, he also published work treating liver and bone metastases with 177Lu-DOTATATE peptide. Most likely, that’s where the “200 cancers” treated claim comes from.

Basically, it’s a huge stretch for Dr. Makis to claim that he is an oncologist. Again, he is a radiologist who specializes in nuclear medicine imaging, and guess what? There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s an important specialty in oncology and for other conditions! What is wrong with Dr. Makis is a claim that he likes to make that he was “curing” 80-85% of his stage IV neuroendocrine cancer patients, but that the Canadian government shut him down for some reason because they “didn’t like the program” and that the government, after shutting him down and taking away his license, is rebuilding his program, but under government control. As I’ve written before, given Dr. Makis’ history, I’d be more prone to believe that the government had a very good reason for shutting down his operation and stripping him of his license.

So what is No-Longer-A-Licensed-Dr. Makis claiming this time? Let’s take a look:

What type of mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer would require urgent abdominal surgery, followed by “preventative chemotherapy”? Turbo Colon Cancer – one of the most common Turbo Cancers today Turbo Ovarian Cancer – on the rise with a devastating prognosis Turbo Uterine Cancer – showing up in younger women Rare Turbo Cancers: appendix, gallbladder, pancreas, gastric, liver I will go through each possibility in detail and then give my hypothesis, on what I believe is the most plausible cancer.

I note that this post is a paid post. I took a hit for you and signed up for a seven day free trial, which means that, if there’s anything else Makis has posted that I want to blog about, I’d better do it within the next seven days.

But back to his speculation about what kind of cancer Middleton has. Makis goes through the possibilities rather reasonably, but it doesn’t take long before he starts ranting about “turbo cancers.” Believe it or not, Makis even correctly suggests that Middleton is unlikely to have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and I agree, as I said above. He couldn’t, however, resist posting a picture of someone who—he claims—has stage IV “turbo colon cancer.” The woman is Elise Scott, who apparently underwent surgery for ovarian cysts or masses that pathology revealed to be metastases from colorectal cancer, which we in the biz sometimes call “drop metastases.” Given her age, she is a fairly rare case, although colorectal cancer metastases to the ovary are more common in older women:

Indeed, Dr. Makis illustrates each possibility with social media shots of women with what he calls “turbo cancer” of different organs, because of course to him no one ever got cancer at a young age before the COVID-19 vaccinations. In his discussion of less common intraabdominal cancers (in a 42 year old woman), like appendix, pancreas, and gallbladder, he can’t resist referring to them all as “turbo” cancers, although he does refer mostly appropriately to them as “rare,” speculating:

These could present with acute abdominal pain that would raise suspicion for either acute appendicitis or acute cholecystitis.

This could explain the Dec.28 ambulance trip but surgery is often required right away, not two weeks later.

I would also not consider these “major abdominal surgeries”.

an unexpected cancer could be discovered on pathology examination of the surgical specimen.

still plausible, although I can’t reconcile “major abdominal surgery”

Silly Dr. Makis. While I agree that these are very unlikely, liver resections for gallbladder cancer and right-sided colon resections for appendiceal cancers are major abdominal surgeries. So is a cholecystectomy, for that matter, as well as an appendectomy. Let’s just say to Dr. Makis: Spoken like a non-surgeon!

Ultimately, Dr. Makis concludes:

I suspect the “major abdominal surgery” was a total hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy and the cancer is either an ovarian cancer or a uterine cancer that was discovered after pathological examination of the surgical specimen. This would explain why the major abdominal surgery was done with the expectation of dealing with a non-cancerous condition initially. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of “preventative chemotherapy” and I am now in the early stages of that treatment” This suggests that ovarian cancer is the more likely diagnosis, although a more advanced stage uterine cancer (or more aggressive types such as uterine carcinosarcomas, clear cell cancers, or serous cancers) would also require her to undergo chemotherapy.

In fairness, Dr. Makis is probably correct in his speculation here, which mirrors mine somewhat, that most likely Middleton has a gynecological cancer of some sort, most likely ovarian cancer, although with uterine cancer as another possibility. I’m not going to give him that much credit, though, because anyone with a basic working knowledge of oncology could come to the same conclusion. Also, whatever credit Dr. Makis gets for semi-reasonable speculation he more than loses through his many photos of social media posts by women with different cancers and his blaming their cancers on COVID-19 vaccines. As I’ve written in depth a number of times, complete with a discussion of the science and evidence, there is no plausible mechanism by which the vaccines could cause cancer, “turbo cancer” or otherwise, so fast, nor is there any plausible clinical evidence that they do. Let’s just say that some of the evidence used by antivaxxers to back up their claim of “turbo cancer” is not…strong.

Then, of course, there is the quack grifting—in my not-so-humble opinion—on Middleton that Dr. Makis engages in at the end of his post, because of course he does:

If The Princess of Wales is suffering from Turbo Ovarian Cancer or an advanced or aggressive Turbo Uterine Cancer, she will need a much more comprehensive Cancer Treatment plan than her UK Oncologists will offer her. She will need a Treatment plan that addresses some of the unique characteristics of mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer. This will include a spike protein “detoxification” protocol (that involves spike protein breakdown agents such as Nattokinase and spike protein binding agents with anti-cancer properties such as Quercetin, Olive Leaf or Nigella Sativa) as well as an “alternative treatment plan” that includes high dose Ivermectin and high dose Fenbendazole/Mebendazole/Albendazole.

It is true that Kate Middleton was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 three years ago. However, contrary to what a grifting quack (in my not so humble opinion) like Dr. Makis claims, “spike detoxification” is quackery. Nattokinase is quackery. Ivermectin doesn’t treat COVID-19 or cancer. Fenbendazole/mebendazole/albendazole are all speculative treatments for cancer that are unproven, nor do they treat COVID-19.

Before I conclude, let’s just say that this final passage in Dr. Makis’ post destroyed yet another one of my irony meters:

I hope The Princess of Wales can surround herself with doctors who didn’t abandon their Hippocratic Oath during the COVID-19 pandemic (unfortunately vast majority did, including virtually all Oncologists).

I, too, hope that the Princess of Wales surrounds herself with real oncologists and other cancer specialists as required, such as surgeons and radiation oncologists, and then continues to follow their evidence-based treatment advice and avoids quacks like Dr. Makis, who in my not-so-humble opinion long ago abandoned his Hippocratic Oath but projects his failure onto doctors who did not.

