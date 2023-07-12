A mouse “died suddenly” of “turbo cancer” after COVID-19 vaccination

One of the more ridiculous bits of antivaccine misinformation to have arisen since the introduction of mRNA-based vaccines against COVID-19 by Pfizer and Moderna is the claim that the vaccines cause not just cancer, but “turbo cancer.” In this narrative, “turbo cancers” are much worse than just your average run-of-the-mill cancers in that, if you believe antivaxxers, they are much more rapidly growing and lethal. A variant of the “turbo cancer” narrative is that patients whose cancers were in remission have had sudden recurrences sometime after being vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. As I explained when discussing “turbo cancer,” the best evidence that antivaxxers can produce are either dubious case reports in which the relationship between the aggressive cancer described and vaccination is almost certainly coincidence rather than causation or even more dubious case series cited by antivaccine physicians and scientists, such as Dr. Charles Hoffe, Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, and Swedish pathologist named Dr. Ute Kruege. As I’ve also explained, “turbo cancer” is just a more frightening variant of a very old myth claiming that vaccines cause cancer, a myth that antivaxxers have sometimes gone to truly cringeworthy lengths, from a scientific standpoint, to explain and justify. (SV40 promoter, not gene, anyone?)

This brings me to the latest study used to promote the myth of “turbo cancer.” Amusingly, it comes from Stew Peters, the “intellect” behind the conspiracyfest of a propaganda movie disguised as a documentary, Died Suddenly, posted on the official Died Suddenly Twitter account:

🚨TurboCancer: New Study proves Pfizer mRNA induced turbo cancer



In a new Belgian study by Sander Eens et al. they injected 14 mice with 2 Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.



2 days after 2nd Pfizer dose, 1/14 mice (7%) died suddenly, had turbo cancer with lymphoma infiltration of… pic.twitter.com/oy2dYoea74 — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 8, 2023 I like how Mr. Peters uses 7%, instead of just saying that it’s one mouse.

Where the study was duly amplified by the same sorts of accounts that promote scientific misinformation:

The first author also shared the work on LinkedIn:

This is exactly the sort of study that this blog was born for! Why? Because I’ve done many, many studies of cancer in mice going back to the mid 1990s! I’ve done experiments using both mouse tumors in immunocompetent mice (e.g, LLC) and xenografts in immunosuppressed mice (e.g., MDA-MB-231 breast cancer). So when I heard about this study, I just had to take a closer look. So here it is, B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma following intravenous BNT162b2 mRNA booster in a BALB/c mouse: A case report.

My first reaction upon reading the actual study was: WTF? A case report? Of a single mouse that died after two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine? We often publish case reports of human patients, but I can’t recall ever having seen a case report of a single dead mouse before.

My second reaction was: Frontiers in Oncology? Of course it had to be a Frontiers journal! It’s a network of bottom-feeding open access journals whose reputation is…not good. In fact, the whole Frontiers Media ecosystem would be considered by some to be…predatory. Basically, the most important criterion that Frontiers Media seems to use in its peer review process for submitted manuscripts is: Did the check clear?

For example:

According to researchers referenced in a 2015 blog post quoted by Allison and James Kaufman in the 2018 book Pseudoscience: The Conspiracy Against Science, “Frontiers has used an in-house journals management software that does not give reviewers the option to recommend the rejection of manuscripts” and the “system is setup to make it almost impossible to reject papers” (Kaufman & Kaufman, 2018).

A Frontiers journal is not a great choice if you want your science to be taken seriously. It is a great choice if you want to get any old crap published and have the money to pay. (As an aside and in the interest of total transparency, I contributed a chapter to the book cited.)

But what about the study itself? Let’s just say that it…belongs in a Frontiers journal and fits in well. That is not a compliment. I also immediately wondered why investigators from reputable Belgian universities like the University of Antwerp, Ghent University, and the University of Leuven were doing submitting such dross to a bottom-feeding journal like Frontiers in Oncology. (Maybe I have Belgian or European readers who can clue me in? I’m at a loss.)

First of all, what did Eens et al do? First, they hypothesized:

The emergence of malignant lymphoma following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination is one of such rare adverse events that has raised concern, although evidence for causality and a deeper understanding of the mechanisms potentially involved are lacking (8). In this report, we present a first case of fatal B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (B-LBL) diagnosed shortly following intravenous booster administration of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in a BALB/c mouse.

To look at whether the Pfizer vaccine causes lymphoma in mice, Eens et al took 28 12-week old BALB/c mice and split them into two groups of 14 mice each, one of which received the Pfizer vaccine, the other of which received saline placebo. The vaccine group got its second (“booster”) dose 14 days after the first dose.

I also note that looking for “turbo cancer” was apparently not the original aim of this study:

Five-week-old male BALB/c (substrain OlaHsd) mice were purchased from a commercial animal breeder (ENVIGO, Horst, The Netherlands) for use in an experimental study aimed to establish a mouse model of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis, as described earlier (approval nos. 2021-67 and 2022-68 (University of Antwerp Ethical Committee)) (see Figure 1) (9).

While it is fair enough to report an unexpected observation unrelated to the original outcome measure of your study if it’s interesting enough, none of this excuses the massive artificiality of this experiment, which makes it so flawed as to be uninterpretable, as I will explain.

I’ve done a lot of experiments over the last 27 years using mouse tumor models; so I zeroed right in on the specifics of the experimental protocol, leading me to two huge questions. First, why did the investigators inject the lateral tail vein, instead of giving the vaccine the way that it’s given to humans, intramuscularly. We generally inject the lateral tail vein for two reasons. The first reason is very mundane: It’s a convenient vein to use to dose a mouse with an intravenous medication. Another reason that we sometimes use it is for lung metastasis models in which we inject tumor cells into the tail vein, which leads to them implanting in the lungs because after blood reaches the heart it goes next to the pulmonary circulation to be oxygenated before returning to the heart to be pumped to the rest of the body. Already, this model is nothing like a mouse model of vaccination. It’s as though the investigators wanted to inoculate the lung with a lot of mRNA from the vaccine.

This brings us to my second question: Why did the investigators use so much mRNA vaccine? The next part of the protocol that I zeroed in shows that the investigators gave what we in the biz call a crapton of vaccine:

To this end, one group of animals (n=14) was immunized intravenously via the lateral tail vein with the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) following a two-dose regimen, while another group (n=14) received normal saline injections and served as control. The second dose of BNT162b2 was administered 14 days after the first priming dose, at 12 and 14 weeks of age, respectively. Each dose contained 6 µg of BNT162b2 diluted in a total volume of 60 µl of normal saline (± 0.25 µg BNT162b2 per gram of body weight).

Let’s translate that to something a bit more relevant to human. If a 6 µg dose equates to ~0.25 µg/gram body weight, that means that the mice weighed around 24 g at the start of the experiment. I’ve never worked with BALB/c mice specifically, but based on the other mouse strains with which I’ve worked, this sounds about right for a 12-week-old mouse. Now, let’s compare to what a human gets. The typical human dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 30 µg, which is only five times the dose that each mouse got for nearly 3,000 times—2,917 times, to be more precise—the weight if you use the “typical” 70 kg human, meaning that each mouse is receiving close to 600 times the usual human dose on a per-weight basis (583 times, to be a little more precise). Another writer used slightly different numbers to estimate that the mice got around 480 times the human dose, but you get the idea.

While it is true that there can be wide variation in the weight of humans, given that, for example, children 12 years old and up get a full adult dose, no matter how you slice it, the amount of mRNA each mouse got was hundreds of times the human dose, and they got it intravenously, not intramuscularly. The authors do acknowledge this issue in the discussion but do not do the obvious calculation of the magnitude of the difference between the mouse and human doses. They also wave away the issue of using the tail vein by noting that there is occasional “inadvertent intravenous injection of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.” That’s not even noting that two weeks to a mouse is a large time interval for a mouse, whose median lifespan is generally between 13-22 months.

Before I go on, I will acknowledge what they found. Two days after the second injection of vaccine, one mouse in the experimental group “died suddenly” hours before the experiment was scheduled to be terminated anyway and the mice euthanized. This observation made me wonder: Why was the experiment designed to end only two days after the second dose of vaccine and 16 days after the start of the experiment? It makes little sense, but that’s how the experiment was designed. In any event, I’ll spare you the disgusting photos of the necropsy of the mouse that died and simply show you the sections demonstrating the B-cell lymphoblastic lymphomas:

“Turbo Cancer” in a mouse?

Let me just say one thing here. In all my previous years working with mouse tumor models, I am not aware of any that go from undetectable to killing the mouse in under 16 days. The fastest-growing mouse tumors that I’ve ever worked with had a doubling time on the order of a week, maybe a little less. The most likely explanation is that this mouse had the cancer developing even before being injected with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Moreover, the investigators’ own data suggest this.

Don’t believe me? Take a look at this figure, in particular Panel A:

Notice anything funny about the weight curve of the mouse that died?

The red dotted line represents the weight curve for the mouse that died. Notice anything funny in Panel A? I noticed immediately that its weight had started to fall before the first dose of vaccine, roughly by 10%. That’s a huge weight drop, and it started one week before vaccination! Indeed, by the time the mice received the first dose of vaccine, this particular unfortunate mouse weighed less than all of them. Again, the most likely explanation is that the mouse had cancer before being vaccinated. Moreover, BALB/c mice are often chosen as an experimental model precisely because they are prone to develop a variety of spontaneous cancers, most commonly B-cell lymphomas.

As this fact check by Dr. Adrian Wong notes:

Finally, it is important to point out that BALB/c mice are popular in cancer research because they are more susceptible to carcinogenesis, and can spontaneously (naturally) develop lymphomas. This study, for example, shows that most of the lymphomas that spontaneously developed in BALB/C mice are of the B-cell type – similar to what was seen in the Belgian experiment. Considering that only one mice (out of fourteen) developed B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, that could fall within this “baseline” of spontaneously occurring B-cell lymphomas in BALB/c mice.

I have a minor quibble with Dr. Wong here. It’s actually one out of the whole population of mice used, in other words, one out of the 28 mice that were used for this experiment (or 3.6%), and the mouse who developed the B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma just happened to be in the vaccinated group by random chance alone.

In fairness, as Lead Stories notes in its debunk, the authors do seem to realize that their results do not show causality. On the other hand, they never directly say that. Instead, they make gauzy, vague statements like this last sentence in their discussion:

Although strong evidence proving or refuting a causal relationship between SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination and lymphoma development or progression is lacking, vigilance is required, with conscientious reporting of similar cases and a further investigation of the mechanisms of action that could explain the aforementioned association.

The problem, of course, is that even their study, as artificial as it is with its intravenous injection of massive amounts of vaccine into a mouse strain prone to develop spontaneous cancers, doesn’t show an association between vaccination and the development of cancer, be it “turbo cancer” or any other sort of cancer. The authors clearly want to try to have it both ways, implying that their experiment suggests an association between vaccination and B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in a single mouse when it does nothing of the sort, yet maintaining a plausible deniability that that’s what they’re doing by framing their results as “just asking questions.” Even the main article cited by them as further evidence that there is an association between lymphoma and COVID-19 vaccination states explicitly:

We are aware that the link between COVID-19 vaccination and lymphoma most likely is a chance phenomenon, and that COVID-19 vaccines represent very efficient products for many people around the world. However, we believe that clinical events, even if only temporally associated with novel treatments or novel vaccines, should be reported for the benefit of the patients and the scientific community.

Again, as I like to point out, whenever you vaccinated hundreds of millions of people in a short period of time there will be cases of people who are diagnosed with cancer not long after vaccination just by random chance alone. It takes careful epidemiology to determine if the sum total of such cases produces a rate higher than the baseline rate that we would expect to see by chance alone. Failure to do so is known as the base rate fallacy, which is unsurprisingly a fallacy that antivaxxers love.

Not only does this paper not show that massive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are in any way associated with B-cell lymphomas, but it doesn’t even show that there is reason to be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine administered to the mouse that died was likely to have caused its demise from a B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Indeed, the observation that the mouse that died had started to lose weight a week before its first dose of vaccine strongly suggests that it already had cancer before the vaccine. I realize that antivaxxers will then claim that the vaccine caused that cancer to take off as a “turbo cancer,” but mouse cancers can and do grow rapidly, and a cancer that had already caused a mouse to lose weight was likely already advanced.

I conclude by wondering once again why the investigators did this study. The design was so artificial with its intravenous dosage of a vaccine not intended to be administered intravenously plus its use of such a massive dose, that, no matter what the results of the study, they would not be applicable to humans. Basically, 28 mice lost their lives for no purpose whatsoever; that is, unless you consider being used as antivaccine disinformation a purpose.

