An antivaxxer abuses evolution to go full transphobe

James Lyons-Weiler has let his transphobe freak flag fly high. The other day, I saw a post on his Substack entitled Evolutionary Analysis of the “Trans Agenda” as Mass Sterilization of Youth as Reproductive Spite, and not only is it transphobic as hell, but it abuses evolutionary theory to justify Lyons-Weiler’s transphobia. In doing so, he joins a number of other antivaxxers who have decided to embrace the moral panic of our time. It’s a panic and conspiracy theory about the gender-affirming care of trans adolescents that portrays trans children as having been “enticed,” “seduced,” “tricked,” or even “groomed” into coming out as trans, after which a whole medical-pharmaceutical-surgical complex gets its tendrils into them to pump them full of puberty blockers and hormones—and profiting big time in the process—finally “mutilating” them—irreversibly!—in order to turn them into something unnatural. If you think I’m exaggerating, you haven’t been paying attention. In any event, of late transphobia has been embraced by antivaxxers as diverse as Bill Maher, Toby Rogers, Sherri Tenpenny, Peter McCullough, and others. Within a few months after COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, antivaxxers even co-opted the one utterly unfunny joke that transphobes endlessly recycle about trans people by coining the term “transvaxxite,” defined as a person who identifies as being vaccinated, even though they have not actually been vaccinated.

I was initially astonished at first over how quickly the antivax movement embraced transpbobia and let its transphobe freak flag fly high, but I shouldn’t have been, as I will hopefully explain. First, however, let me reintroduce you to James Lyons-Weiler and then take a look at how he abuses evolution to justify his bigotry. Indeed, the portrayal of gender-affirming care of trans youth as “mass sterilization” is very much of a piece with the antivax obsession with fertility and longstanding false antivax claims that vaccines are sterilizing our young womenfolk. Indeed, the whole idea of a “Trans Agenda” is part of the fear mongering about trans people embraced by a group of bigots who call themselves “gender critical.”

Lyons-Weiler has been topic of this blog on a number of occasions before, thanks to his antivax proclivities. Indeed, out of curiosity I looked up the first time he was ever mentioned on this blog. That was in 2017, and it was a year later before got his “own post” noting the hilarious crank fight that he got into with Leslie Manookian over who is the most antivaccine antivaxxer. That makes him an “intermediate” age antivaxxer in that I’ve only been covering him six years. I thought it had been longer, but given the intensity of his antivax nonsense over that time it’s long enough. After all, Del Bigtree only first came to my attention in 2016, when VAXXED, the antivax extravaganza produced by him and directed by Andrew Wakefield, was somehow accepted to be screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. (It turns out that Robert De Niro is antivax and had abused his position as one of the festival’s founders to put his finger on the balance and get the film accepted.) The point is, you don’t have to have the longevity as an antivaxxer of an Andrew Wakefield or Barbara Loe Fisher to be an all too unfortunately effective antivax propagandist, and James Lyons-Weiler has become one of those, particularly since making a name for himself as one of the very earliest conspiracy theorists—it was February 2020!—claiming that the novel coronavirus that ultimately caused the COVID-19 pandemic had been engineered in a lab.

So, with that background in mind, let’s see what the transphobe has to say. First, implicitly denying that he’s a transphobe, instead Lyons-Weiler paints himself as—what else?—a heroic Truth Teller dedicated to telling Hard Truths, or at least discussing “hard” issues:

Please understand that this article was written to create awareness about the new reality involving the interplay between social dynamics and the way people control and influence others’ reproductive heritage. I have not seen this issue addressed by anyone because discussions about evolutionary principles and social dynamics are taboo because evil people in the past twisted Darwin’s understanding of evolution toward their own advantage in ways that led to mass forced sterilization. I am issuing this article as a warning of the hidden dangers of de facto state-sponsored sterilization programs being implemented by certain states within the United States embedded in the Trans Agenda. If that’s too difficult a topic for you, here are some cute kittens to look at instead.

Such a “brave” truth teller! Who complains that the “Trans Agenda” (whatever the hell Lyons-Weiler means by that) being a danger to our children and posterity, other than every right wing crank and influencer on right-wing media, particularly Twitter? Are you tough enough to handle this discussion? If not, you must be a special snowflake! Or maybe you’re in the thrall of the Trans Agenda, again, whatever the hell that is, if you can’t see what he can see, namely that the “Trans Agenda” is nothing more than eugenics. Through it all, he makes some seriously bizarre claims, such as that spermatozoa are not a live, which would come as a surprise to biologists; that is, unless you define “alive” as being only a whole organism and define the cells making it up as somehow not being alive.

Having been a bioinformatics guy before he turned into an antivax transphobe, Lyons-Weiler next pivots to reassure his audience that his objection to the “Trans Agenda” is really and truly all about nothing other than The Cold Hard Maths of Evolution:

Mathematical models in population genetics can be used to measure the impact of any feature of an individual on the relative contribution of their alleles to the next generation. Most often, we think of evolutionary fitness in terms of the joint effects of an individual’s survival and reproduction stemming from heritable genetic variation. Nature is filled with examples of reproductive spite, sterilization, or restriction of reproduction of some individuals by unrelated individuals.

And what, pray tell, drives this? Apparently “reproductive spite”:

Reproductive spite refers to the phenomenon where an individual’s reproductive behavior negatively affects the survival or reproductive output of other individuals. Reproductive spite can potentially lead to increased fitness for the individual causing harm. In the wild, for example, male chimpanzees and lions occasionally kill cubs sired by rival males after taking over a troupe, or pride. This act eliminates the offspring of their competitors, allowing them to father their own genetic offspring and increase their own reproductive success.

One can’t help but note that “spite” implies motivations that are not there and also that Lyons-Weiler uses examples that really don’t apply. PZ Myers has deconstructed many of them; so I won’t go into a lot of detail, but one example is worth looking at:

Some female spiders may consume their own offspring. This is known as “filial cannibalism”, is seen in many species of fish that brood their live young, and is a form of reproductive spite. This behavior can be driven by a lack of resources or as a strategy to gain additional nutrients for the female, thereby increasing her chances of surviving and reproducing again, thus maximizing the mother’s, but not necessarily the eaten young’s, lifetime reproductive success (Fitzgerald, Trends in Ecology & Evolution). In some insects, males deposit substances in the female reproductive tract that harm or kill the spermatozoa of previous mates. This approach to sperm competition helps ensure that their own spermatozoa have a higher chance of fertilizing the eggs and increases their reproductive success. While spermatozoa are not live, this feature of competition via spite is thought to be the explanation for the shape of the human penis.

I like how he cites a 30 year old article, by the way, that’s about fish, not spiders. The title is Filial cannibalism in fishes: Why do parents eat their offspring?, after all. In any event, as PZ Myers notes, this is nothing more than rather mundane examples of organisms optimizing their reproductive opportunities:

The spider is optimizing its opportunities for reproduction by recycling its ownprogeny, not that of others. The insect example is just mundane, familiar sperm competition — it’s only affecting the reproduction of others in the sense that if a female is bearing the male’s children, she isn’t available to bear someone else’s. This is just weird. It’s like he doesn’t understand his own argument.

We see this a lot from Lyons-Weiler and other antivaxxers. They have a superficial understanding of evolution or other biological sciences and then employ that limited understanding in ways that demonstrate that they don’t really know what they’re talking about. All his examples are only borderline relevant at best. For example, he mentions examples of plants that release toxic chemicals into the surrounding soil to inhibit the germination of seeds from neighboring plants and vines like kudzu that grow very thick and dense, thus blocking competing plants’ access to sunlight and nutrients, inhibiting their reproductive fitness. These are, of course, nothing more than examples of organisms outcompeting each other for resources and/or making it difficult for other organisms to reproduce as much as they do. At least he concedes that, his use of the word “spite” notwithstanding, in the animal and plant kingdom there is no actual “spite” involved, or, as he puts it, these examples “are not necessarily driven by spiteful intentions as seen in human behavior,” being just “strategies to maximize an individual’s own fitness in a competitive environment.”

Based on The Cold Hard Maths of Evolution, you can probably guess where this is going. While plants and animals don’t have spiteful motivations, humans can, Lyons-Weiler makes his transphobe pivot to claim that the dreaded Trans Agenda is all about mass sterilization because, you know, gender-affirming care can lead to sterilization:

In the current Trans Agenda, in which gender modification surgeries are advocated for minors as “affirming care”, a dark link exists: gender modification surgery often leads to sterilization of those individuals as a side effect.

Certainly, gender-affirming surgery can result in infertility. This is an observation so obvious as to be trivial, but Lyons-Weiler sees it as a “dark link.” He also labors under the transphobe’s conspiracy theory that lots and lots of children are undergoing gender-affirming surgery—again, although he doesn’t directly say it, enticed by “groomers” and big pharma. No matter how often it is pointed out to them that it is rare for anyone to undergo gender-affirming surgery or gender reassignment surgery before they are of legal age, the false narrative that “they” are out there trying to entice children into pumping themselves full of puberty blockers and hormones persists. I will give Lyons-Weiler a modicum of credit, though—but just a modicum!—for not being transphobic enough to be as obsessed with imagery of “cutting dicks off” as Bill Maher is, but the thought process—if you can call it “thought”—behind what Lyons-Weiler is saying is not far removed Maher’s disgust at “sterilizing children.” That is basically how transphobes nearly always describe gender-affirming surgery; that is, when they’re not referring to it as “mutilation.”

Lyons-Weiler also does a lot of handwaving about “direct fitness” and “indirect fitness,” introducing the concept thusly:

It is a mathematical fact that those who support the widespread sterilization of individuals to whom one is not related enjoy a boost in one’s own total reproductive by reducing the direct fitness of others. This can be true even when the individual supporting the program does not have their own offspring. This is possible via inclusive fitness – the measure of the total sum of one’s alleles in the next generation via the successful survival and reproduction of all of the 1st, 2nd, and even 3rd-degree relatives. According to John Maynard Smith, the evolutionary biologist JBS Haldane once told colleagues, in jest, that “he was prepared to lay down his life for eight cousins or two brothers”. This was because he understood that two brothers or eight cousins would carry essentially the same number of alleles forward as he carried, assuming they all reproduced at the same rate that Haldane would have if he did not sacrifice himself.

Whenever someone says that it’s a “mathematical fact,” be very skeptical, particularly when he uses such an assertion to support a conspiracy theory. As for “reproductive spite,” one wonders: Does Lyons-Weiler consider it “reproductive spite” if a man who knows he never wants to have children opts for a vasectomy at a young age? Or if a woman with similar motivations undergoes a tubal ligation? What about just using birth control in general, the proper use of which guarantees at least a decrease in “reproductive fitness” as measured by the number of offspring during a person’s lifetime. Lyons-Weiler seems to adhere to a rather religious-seeming view that the purpose of a human is to reproduce, and anything that prevents that is either unnatural or, worse, spiteful.

But remember, “they” are trying to “suppress” The Cold Hard Truths of Evolutionary Biology and History—whoops, I forgot to mention that Lyons-Weiler abuses history too to justify his transphobia:

The invocation of evolutionary theory to explain new emergent practices among humans is considered too controversial for academic considerations to the point of taboo. This is because no one would want to spread the evil ideas of racial superiority and genocide. However, sterilization programs are not at all new to human societies. Before modern times, there were limited recorded instances of deliberate mass sterilization or restricted reproduction in history. However, there were some practices and events that could be seen as precursors to or examples of reproductive control.

Examples that he cites include the castration of enslaved people (to “prevent the enslaved population from producing offspring and thus reduce the possibility of resistance or rebellion through procreation”), eunuchs in imperial courts (who weren’t threats to the sovereign’s bloodline), female chastity belts, and arranged marriages. I was puzzled by the example of enslaved people, at least in the US experience, where generational slavery was practiced, particularly as fewer and fewer enslaved were imported from Africa as time went on. If you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll believe an infamous bit in Thomas Jefferson’s accounting book where in 1792 he did some quick and dirty calculations of the return on investment that he got from the births of enslaved children:

The critical turning point in Jefferson’s thinking may well have come in 1792. As Jefferson was counting up the agricultural profits and losses of his plantation in a letter to President Washington that year, it occurred to him that there was a phenomenon he had perceived at Monticello but never actually measured. He proceeded to calculate it in a barely legible, scribbled note in the middle of a page, enclosed in brackets. What Jefferson set out clearly for the first time was that he was making a 4 percent profit every year on the birth of black children. The enslaved were yielding him a bonanza, a perpetual human dividend at compound interest. Jefferson wrote, “I allow nothing for losses by death, but, on the contrary, shall presently take credit four per cent. per annum, for their increase over and above keeping up their own numbers.” His plantation was producing inexhaustible human assets. The percentage was predictable. In another communication from the early 1790s, Jefferson takes the 4 percent formula further and quite bluntly advances the notion that slavery presented an investment strategy for the future. He writes that an acquaintance who had suffered financial reverses “should have been invested in negroes.” He advises that if the friend’s family had any cash left, “every farthing of it [should be] laid out in land and negroes, which besides a present support bring a silent profit of from 5. to 10. per cent in this country by the increase in their value.”

History can be so disturbing, can’t it? But not necessarily for the reasons that Lyons-Weiler claims.Weiler is basically stretching to come up with historical analogies that he can then portray as nothing compared to eugenics (and, of course, the dreaded Trans Agenda). Citing the horrific history of eugenics in the US in the early 20th century, he then writes:

The strongly negative reaction of parents to news that some state governments – and some in powerful positions in the US Federal Government – want to allow minors to choose gender reassignment surgery – even over the objections of their parents – is understandable from a rational, scientific point of view.

Again, Lyons-Weiler, like most transphobes, seems to think that a child can just ask for gender-reassigment surgery and will get it, rather than such surgery being at the end of a very long process of social transition first and then puberty blockers and hormones. Only after this, if the trans person is doing well and still wants to transition anatomically, will surgery be considered.

Lyons-Weiler, antivaxxer that he is, can’t resist invoking the “pharma shill gambit” and suggesting that It’s All About The Money:

The fact that it’s a boon for allopathic medicine colors the issue for many parents. According to CNN in 2015, The Philadelphia Center for Transgender Surgery (Wayback Machine) was charging $140,450 to transition from male to female, and $124,400 to transition from female to male.

Whenever I see this sort of comparison, I laugh. For one thing, there are very few surgeons in the US who do this sort of surgery. That’s why there are only around 100-500 gender reassignment surgeries per year in the, US and around 6,000 gender confirmation surgeries. In fairness, the same source points out that the market is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. However much that sounds like though, if Lyons-Weiler wants to see where the real money in surgery is, he should look at the most common surgical procedures performed in the US, whose numbers far dwarf even the must lurid transphobe fears for the number of gender-affirming and gender-reassignment surgeries. For example, approximately 750,000 cholecystectomies are performed every year. For breast augmentations and liposuction, the number is 300,000 each. I sense that Lyons-Weiler’s concern about profits from surgery on transgender people is rather out of proportion to other surgeries. I wonder why.

Weilers has lots of other “concerns,” as well. For example, he’s very worried that these “sterilized” people will ultimately still want children and that the cost of assisted reproduction will be another source of profit for which they can be “exploited.” He’s so very, very concerned that children can’t give “informed consent,” as if physicians and ethicists never considered that point and developed criteria to determine when a minor is mature enough to do so. Never mind how rare it is for minors to undergo gender reassignment surgery, much less at the age that Lyons-Weiler seems to think they’re getting the surgery, age 12-13. Consistent with how antivaxxers like to misrepresent vaccines as “human experimentation,” Lyons-Weiler also refers to gender-affirming care as “experimental,” when it is not experimental.

But Lyons-Weiler is a brave Truth Teller. He even says, “Screw the taboo!” in order to demonstrate how brave he is:

And I am not saying I have evidence the connections are intentional, but I am saying: Screw the Taboo. We owe it to our children and our collective future to ask these questions and to use Science to find the answers. There are other areas in which social pressure is used to try to coerce or force parents to put their children in harm’s way for the potential benefit of other children. Social psychologists who are deeply schooled in evolutionary principles should look into the potential role that the vestiges of reproductive spite may play in promoting tolerance of, or even the promotion of increased risk for harm to other peoples’ children in the area of vaccine mandates.

Of course he brought in vaccine mandates, because of course he did. He’s an antivaxxer. He views vaccines and gender-affirming care as horrific threats to the well-being of children and those who advocate the evidence-based use of vaccines to protect children in general against disease and of gender-affirming care to treat gender dysphoria as having evil motivations, that are ideological, financial, or just plain spite.

Nobody should be surprised at how eagerly antivaxxers have jumped on the transphobe bandwagon in response to the moral panic being stoked over the gender-affirming care of trans adolescents or how eagerly someone like Lyons-Weiler abuses evolutionary theory and history to do it. Antivaxxers have long blamed vaccines for turning kids gay, so why not transgender too? Also, the conspiracy theories around gender-affirming care are very similar to antivax conspiracy theories about the childhood vaccine schedule, in particular vaccines causing “autism.” In addition, gender nonconformity is viewed as a grave threat to society in a certain strain of far-right politics, and there is a high affinity between antivax beliefs and that particular far right wing belief system. The surprise should not be that antivaxxers are outing themselves as transphobes. The surprise should be that it’s not even more of them outing themselves as transphobes. Give them time though.

These people could all do with a lesson from the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant.

David Tennant gets it right. James Lyons-Weiler should listen, but won’t.

Like Loading...