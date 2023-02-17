“Heroism” in the face of COVID-19?

It never ceases to amaze me just how much COVID-19 antimaskers and anti-“lockdowners” have fallen into exactly the same narratives commonly used by antivaxxers that I used to write about for years and years before the pandemic. I realize that it shouldn’t amaze me anymore, particularly given how much COVID-19 minimization narratives have nearly completely embraced common antivaccine narratives, but occasionally it does. For example, earlier this week I came across what will likely become (for me, at least) a classic example of COVID-19 minimizers and antivaxxers embracing an old antivax message at—where else?—that never-ending font of misinformation, pseudoscience, and disinformation about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, the Brownstone Institute, in the form of a post by someone (whom I haven’t heard of before) named Haley Kynefin entitled Covidianism Inverts the Heroic Archetype. It’s a post that reminds me of something I wrote about over five years ago, something that could have been written by a certain antivaxxers whose blatherings and frequent fantasies about “heroism” I’ve written about a number of times, namely Kent Heckenlively, such as when he fantasized about being Aragorn, Son of Aragorn, the lost true king of Gondor, charging into battle against the Dark Lord Sauron in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.
Before I get into Kynefin’s unknowing callback to prepandemic antivax narratives, let me first mention another common antivaccine narrative inherent in the very title of her post, namely the reference to “Covidians.” There is little doubt to me that this was very intentional and knowing. Basically, using the term “Covidian” to imply, not-so-subtly, that those who support science-based measures to mitigate the spread and death toll from COVID-19 belong to a cult or, at best, are basing their beliefs not on science but religion. Indeed, I’ve seen a particularly blatant variant of this ploy in which those who criticize antivaxxers and COVID-19 minimizers have been referred to as “Branch Covidians” or members of the “Branch Covidian,” which not only portrays COVID-19 science as religion but plays on the name of a famous cult that ended in violence and death 30 years ago, the Branch Davidians. It’s a term particularly loved by Brownstone Institute flacks, who have used it before on a number of occasions. Indeed, personages no less important to the Brownstone Institute than its “scientific advisor” Dr. Martin Kuldorff and Brownstone Institute contributor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, both of whom were contributors to the Great Barrington Declaration, the bold eugenicist “declaration” from over two years ago that advocated a “let ‘er rip” approach to the pandemic:
And:
Again, it’s not subtle, although Kynefin doesn’t, like her leader, directly refer to “covidianism” as a religion, complete with high priests, she does represent it this way:
You could be fooled into thinking this Covidian safetyism was perhaps synonymous with heroic selflessness. After all, we recognize heroes not only as adventurers, explorers or martyrs for a transcendental cause. Our concept of heroism is also deeply tied up with the ideal of the selfless sacrifice.
In the Christian tradition Jesus Christ, for example, died on the cross to save the world; local heroes like firefighters go into burning buildings to save the lives of trapped civilians. The Covidian philosophy asks people to sacrifice only their livelihoods and lifestyles (at least in theory), by shutting their businesses, putting aside their social engagements, postponing their vacations or taking school and church online. In exchange, it promises increased protection for everyone. On the surface, it sounds simple and perhaps appealing.
Sound familiar? It should. Notice how Kynefin portrays those who favor collective action and sacrifice to keep as many people as possible safe as “inverting” the “heroic archetype,” as the title puts it. This is very old antivaccine narrative that seeks to portray those who understandably wish to protect themselves and others against potentially deadly infectious diseases as being irrationally “anxious”—cowardly, even—about a tiny risk, as Dr. Vinay Prasad did last year, expressing utter contempt for those who have the temerity to try to minimize their chances of catching COVID-19 by using CO2 monitors and masks.
Now let’s go back to our old friend Kent Heckenlively in 2017:
When I watch I imagine myself as Aragorn, taking the Dimholt Road under the mountain, clutching the sword, Anduril, Flame of the West, offering a deal to the souls of the dishonored dead if they would join me in battle. I picture myself as Aragon, astride my horse in front of the Black Gate, telling my troops, I see in your eyes the same fear that would take the heart of me. A day may come when the courage of men fails, when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship, but it is not this day. An hour of wolves and shattered shields, when the age of men comes crashing down, but it is not this day! This day we fight!Then I jump off my horse, and with the setting sun behind me, a reckless, almost manic glint in my eye and a crooked grin, I am first to charge into the enemy army.
As I related at the time, this was, of course, one of my favorite scenes from both The Lord of the Rings books and the movies. In it, the last heir of Isildur, Aragorn, had brought his forces to the Black Gate of Mordor to challenge the Dark Lord Sauron to battle, not with any hope of victory, but as a diversion to distract the Eye of Sauron long enough to allow the hobbits Frodo and Sam to cross Mordor and reach Mount Doom, there to destroy the One Ring, the source of Sauron’s evil power, by throwing it into the molten lava in the Crack of Doom. Aragorn, Gandalf, and his companions fully expected to die in the effort, and it looked as though they would do just that after hordes of orcs issued forth from the Black Gate and the battle was joined. They were saved because Sam and Frodo did reach Mount Doom and the ring was destroyed, thus destroying Sauron’s power and causing his armies to flee, before the hordes of Sauron’s orc’s could destroy Aragorn and his vastly outnumbered force. The point, of course, is that Heckenlively views himself (or fantasizes himself) as a heroic figure from the world of epic fantasy like Aragorn. Walter Mitty-like, Heckenlively fantasizes that it’s him leading a doomed mission to the very Black Gate of Mordor, knowing he’s unlikely to come out of it alive, in order to give others the chance to defeat the great evil against which he strives.
Now there’s the archetype of heroism, complete with heroic self-sacrifice in order to save the world, right?
Now let’s see how Kynefin promotes the very same self-image for the band of “heroes” full of heroism over at Brownstone:
There is a basic conflict common to all life; and that is the conflict between risk-aversion — also known as “harm avoidance,” or the self-preservation instinct — and novelty-seeking. These are psychological terms, of course, but this conflict exists in animals as well as, on a micro-scale, in plants and even single-celled organisms. All living things attempt to assure their continued existence, and all living things also “seek” and explore their environments in “search” of food and favorable living conditions.
Exploration, of course, is dangerous. The world is much bigger than ourselves and is home to many threats and hostile forces — predators, poisons, parasites and illnesses, harsh weather conditions, famine, competition for resources, and natural disasters, just to name a few.
But the world beyond us also offers us immense opportunity. Exploration can lead us into greater harmony with our environment, as we adapt to new challenges and develop resilience to a broader spectrum of threats. It can also lead us to new and better food sources, more hospitable territories, or put us in contact with new allies or symbiotes.
I bet you can see where Kynefin is going with this:
Most animals prioritize survival in this equation. If they have everything they need, they have little incentive to leave their comfort zone. They explore mainly in the interest of securing comfort and safety, and once that is assured, they are generally content to simply exist.
But humans are special. Survival is not enough for us. Neither is comfort. We seek something more, something beyond our physical reality and spurred by our imagination.
We imagine abstract, transcendent ideals which imbue our experiences of the world with meaning beyond mere physical pleasure and survival. We tell ourselves stories about things that matter more than food, comfort and pleasure: stories about gods and spirits, about transcendent worlds and universes, about true love, about experience for the sake of experience, about adventure and achievement, courage and revenge, brotherhood and camaraderie and the search for truth.
Now guess where the Brownstone Institute and people like Haley Kynefin put themselves in this spectrum, between prioritizing safety and meeting one’s creature physical needs versus seeking something “more,” following “transcendent ideals” beyond mere physical survival and pleasure. Actually, you don’t have to guess. She makes it painfully obvious with every paragraph she writes.
She then goes on to quote, of all philosophers, Friedrich Nietzsche, specifically his passage from Thus Spake Zarathustra in which he states that ““Man is a rope stretched between the animal and the Superman— a rope over an abyss.” She even goes on to argue:
By this he [Nietzsche] meant: man has a choice. He can choose to prioritize his survival instinct, and regress to the status of the animals from which he evolved; or, he can select transcendence, embracing the heroic archetype — what he called the “Superman” — and fulfilling his highest potential.
Nietzsche saw the “Superman” as a remedy to hyper-rationalist materialism, which, in the late 1800s, was already eroding traditional values and creating a spiritual vacuum. He predicted that man, losing his faith in the transcendent principle, would have no motivation to push himself to greatness. This would cause him to regress to his animal instincts, and give rise to what he called “the last man.”
“The last man” would reject transcendence altogether in favor of the materialistic, animal impulses: safety, comfort, routine, stability, security, practicality, conformity and pleasure. He would no longer seek beyond himself, no longer take risks or strive for achievement, no longer be willing to die in his quest for meaning. In so doing, he would lose the spark that makes humanity special.
Guess who’s the “last man” in this Kynefin’s analogy citing Nietzschean philosophy? Obviously, you don’t have to guess. Kynefin makes it painfully obvious. The “last man” rejecting heroism, struggle, and transcendence in favor of safety, pleasure, and having material needs met is, of course, those who dared to criticize the Great Barrington Declaration as “eugenicist” and public health officials and leaders who opted to use collective action to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 with mask and vaccine mandates and “lockdowns.” Never mind that nothing resembling a true “lockdown” occurred outside of countries like China, an authoritarian regime; that is, unless you consider curfews and temporary business closures that were leaky as leaky could be to have been “lockdowns.” Don’t get me wrong. Some of the policies used to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and minimize disease and death did have harmful side effects. One had to weigh those potential harms versus the benefits, a complex question, with decisions having to be made based on very incomplete information in the face of major uncertainty.
Not for Kynefin are any of the complexities about weighing risks and benefits of complex policies in the face of a deadly pandemic bearing down on the world and the political resistance to it! Not at all! To Kynefin, we are, apparently, Nietzsche’s “last man”:
The Covid crisis inverted the heroic archetype and assaulted the very root of what makes us human. The philosophy that justified unprecedented restrictions on human freedom was the philosophy of Nietzsche’s “last man.” We were told that heroes “stay home” rather than venturing out into the unknown; “stay safe” rather than take risks; “save lives” rather than transcend the survival instinct.
So what does Kynefin think people should have done? Just let the virus rip, with those unfortunate enough to suffer and die from it just being the “heroes” who fell in order to allow the rest of us to go on with our lives? Of course, it’s one thing for a firefighter to choose to go into a burning building to save lives. That’s heroism! Kynefin even agrees! She uses that example. She even uses the example of Jesus Christ dying on the cross to save the world, because of course she does. (I also can’t help but wonder why she’s invoking Christian religion, even as she accuses “covidianism” of being a religion.
It’s another thing to have no choice because you are in a high risk group and everyone else at lower risk is not doing anything to lower the chances of your acquiring the virus.
But, not for Nietzschean “supermen” doing their heroic heroism are such considerations, at least not to Kynefin, who once again invokes a tiresome comparison to religion:
We were asked to approach even the most mundane aspects of our lives with neurotic levels of risk-aversion: we were, for example, advised to wash our groceries after purchasing them; told to avoid singing in church or at parties; and forced to move through stores and restaurants in a single predetermined direction.
We were told that we must do whatever we can, that even if there was only a small chance of reducing viral spread or saving lives, it was worth it. And those who refused to participate in the absurd micromanagement of their lives were vilified as “irresponsible” and “selfish.”
There was no higher purpose allowed here. Love, spirituality, religion, camaraderie, learning, adventure, connection to the natural world, and the experience of living life itself were all jettisoned, deemed suddenly unimportant. We were commanded to come together to worship instead at the altar of the collective self-preservation instinct.
Of course, no one—and I mean no one—argued that “love, spirituality, religion, camaraderie, learning, adventure, connection to the natural world, and the experience of living life itself” were unimportant. This is a massive straw man. Was Kynefin even paying attention? Balancing COVID-19 mitigation measures and all of these things were debated and endlessly rehashed ad nauseam.
Kynefin goes on and on, citing Joseph Campbell’s archetypical journey of the hero in The Hero With a Thousand Faces, Holocaust survivor Victor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Ultimate Meaning, and others, all to contrast the supposed contrast between true “heroism” as one of the key things that make us human and what happened during COVID-19, which supposedly was the “last man,” the animalistic in us, and the rejection of the “transcendent.”
To her, the novel coronavirus that became known as SARS-CoV-2 and whose disease became known as COVID-19 was an “opportunity” for us to prove our “heroism”:
In general, we don’t wish pain, suffering or death on anyone. It would be great if we could seek the hero’s journey and save lives, follow our transcendent ideals andsurvive, embrace meaning and self-interest. But when faced with the difficult choice between one or the other, it should be obvious which one we should sacrifice. Whether the choice is an individual or a collective one doesn’t matter.
In theory at least, the Covid crisis presented us with just such a choice: collectively face the death, suffering and pain thrust on us by a novel respiratory virus, or collectively jettison all of our transcendent, human values in a futile and childish quest to “save lives.”
Seriously, a human being wrote something that callous and stupid. Kynefin seems to be arguing that heroism would involve letting the virus rip, that if we can’t be heroes and have as many as possible survive, we should just let people die, rather than do something that is not “heroic” to try to save them. Note the straw man, too, the claim that it was a choice between not doing anything to minimize suffering and death versus jettisoning “all of our transcendent, human values.” It’s a straw man so massive that, were it set on fire, it could be easily seen from the International Space Station.
Don’t get Kynefin wrong, though. She’s not “minimizing” the death (actually, she is):
That death, suffering and pain should not be dismissed or minimized. Real people were and would have been affected by the cruelties of life, regardless of which choice we made. But as humans, we have a unique ability that makes us great, that helps us to process these kinds of difficult situations. We have the ability to mentalize, to tell stories of transcendence, and to imbue our reality with a sense of higher purpose and meaning. We have the archetypal journey of the hero.
It is the heroic archetype that makes us human. Without it, we are no different from animals, and as Viktor Frankl suggested, we are not worthy of our suffering.
The secret, and the lesson that the myth of the hero teaches us, is that suffering is a part of life. Death is a part of life. Pain is a part of life. They are inevitable, and our futile attempts at avoiding them amount only to a comfortable illusion.
I really, really hate how Kynefin misuses Victor Frankl here. There is a huge difference between transcendence and bravery in the face of being victimized in an event the Holocaust, which was an intentional program to exterminate an entire race of people from an entire continent, and efforts to prevent mass suffering and death due to a natural, impersonal, implacable novel respiratory virus. In one case, it is humans causing the suffering; in the other, there is no intent, just the natural world. The only way she can even semi-justify this horrific misuse of philosophy is to claim that everything that was done was pointless and futile anyway, dismissing “lockdowns, restrictions and mandates” as being at best able to “only delay the circulation of respiratory viruses.” She seems to forget one huge part of this equation: Delaying the circulation of the virus until vaccines were available could—and did—save lives. Delaying the spread of the virus to minimize—or at least spread out—the overload on hospitals was a reasonable strategy. Kynefin intentionally portrays public health interventions as futile interventions of sheep seeking only safety and willing to impose being “sheeple” on everyone.
Indeed, she concludes that we should embrace the suffering that comes our way. Seriously, I kid you not:
The myth of the hero does not teach us to eradicate life’s pains and risks in pursuit of only comfort and safety. That is the doctrine of the animal. Rather, the myth of the hero shows us that it is necessary to embrace suffering and risk in order to experience life’s miracle; and that, for such a transcendent reward — for such excellence — that is a price worth paying.
Sure, embrace danger, suffering, and death due to a natural virus, which does not in the least bit care about your “heroism.” Do you see echoes of any sort of philosophy in this sort of argument, a philosophy that glorifies the hero and heroism above all else? Any particular political philosophy at all? Any ideas?
OK, I’ll quote Umberto Eco and go there:
In such a perspective everybody is educated to become a hero. In every mythology the hero is an exceptional being, but in Ur-Fascist ideology, heroism is the norm. This cult of heroism is strictly linked with the cult of death. It is not by chance that a motto of the Falangists was Viva la Muerte (in English it should be translated as “Long Live Death!”). In non-fascist societies, the lay public is told that death is unpleasant but must be faced with dignity; believers are told that it is the painful way to reach a supernatural happiness. By contrast, the Ur-Fascist hero craves heroic death, advertised as the best reward for a heroic life. The Ur-Fascist hero is impatient to die. In his impatience, he more frequently sends other people to death.
Sending other people to death is pretty much what the Great Barrington Declaration was all about, given that the privileged purveyors of the GBD—yes, I’m talking to you, Martin Kulldorff, Jay Bhattacharya, and Sunetra Gupta—were all pretty much safe in their laptop class lifestyle, even before vaccines against COVID-19. They could work from home online, order their food delivered, and basically live reasonably well, while the virus raged around them, killing off the elderly, the sick, and minorities far more than the privileged academic class to which they all belonged. (Let’s also not forget to mention the working class, whose jobs did not allow them to work from home but instead forced them into contact with people, as was the case for grocery store workers, people working in agriculture and in meat packing plants, delivery people, and retail workers in stores that were considered essential businesses.) The same privilege applied to Jeffrey Tucker, who helped bring the GBD authors together at the headquarters of the right wing think tank American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) before leaving in 2021 to found the “spiritual child of the GBD,” the Brownstone Institute.
Kynefin’s article is the clearest indication yet that I’ve come across on the Brownstone Institute website of its affinity towards fascism, which echoes a longstanding affinity between antivaccine beliefs and fascism worshiping strength that I wrote about in detail a year ago. Brownstone flacks are portraying “resistance” to any sort of collective action or public health mandate of any kind as “cowardice” and “bravely” letting yourself get infected with a respiratory virus that can kill you as “heroism.” (Just forget about all useless eaters who will die, as truly Brownstone is a cult of death—just like the one Eco described.) I no longer care how much they might howl about my pointing this out, either. Eugenics, worshiping death, portraying any collective action to save lives as weakness, we have a word for that philosophy.
26 replies on ““Heroism” in the face of COVID-19?”
Excellent article, Orac.
I am, by the way, a great fan of Wonkette, a website that also rips many of the same targets. They are also unafraid to use the F-word for these folks, seeing as how that’s basically what they are.
There was a time when I was reluctant to use the f-word when indicated. That time is past.
Wow, Kynefin is spouting a load of privileged b.s., completely detached from the reality of illness, public health and the ableism, ageism and racism behind COVID victims’ demographics. If she thinks dying of COVID is such a heroic story, why doesn’t she publish an anthology about the last days of elderly people in nursing homes, poor single mothers who work 60 hours/week in retail or prisoners who weren’t allowed to isolate? Her idea of heroism sounds like a 14-year-old boy who just watched a Jordan Peterson video.
Perhaps why the piece also ran at Infowars.
Because of course it did.🤦🏻♂️
I, for one, would very much enjoy a little bit of “safety, comfort, routine, stability, security, practicality, conformity and pleasure” in my life. Unfortunately, over here we haven’t had that since at least 2015 and every year seems just to be worse and worse. If that kind of longing makes me more of an animal than a hero, sure.
Heroes embark upon the dark night journey of the soul, being transformed from earthly pursuits into the realm of the spirit: they encounter danger, uncertainty, suffering and fear before their eventual triumph in the oncoming dawn’s transcendent light.
Amongst those I survey, they frequently update the imagery relying upon modernised versions, or- like Heckenlively- well known characters from literature or pop culture derived from early myth. I observe alties/ anti-vaxxers identify with the crusading journalist or reforming politician revealing how miscreants in high places have betrayed the unsuspecting public; similarly, revolutionary, paradigm shifting scientists uncover the truth being hidden by corrupt research criminals and martyred mothers ( parents) battle all authority to seek retribution for harms done to their children.
There always seems to be a religious element involved because of strong emotional content: I usually assume that tales of spirits, the uncanny, eerie or supernatural events, truly represent unbridled, over powering emotions – love, fear, anger, annihilation, not reality but human reactions to events.
I’m happy that Orac included Western European myth and its eventual culmination in Nietzsche that was utilised by fascisti .
I don’t know why I even bother, but I can’t resist commenting.
Orac, with all due respect, your incessant desire to cast aspersions at people that correctly point out the now self evident truths about “Covid mitigation measures” and the vaccine says far more about your inability to admit you were, on just about everything Covid, wrong.
Anyone with a functioning brain now sees the facts–and the facts are based on one’s experience now, not talking heads like you.
I and my family are fully vaxed (Pfizer). All of us got Covid after being vaxed, as have literally everyone else I know that was vaxed. Thus, the fact is, the vaccine is, in fact, not a vaccine. It doesn’t do squat in terms of halting transmission or stopping infection. We know as fact, since it’s been admitted by Pfizer, that the vaccine was never even tested to see its impact on transmission before it was released. And yet, we heard over and over and over from people like you, literal lies such as “if you get vaccinated you won’t get sick ” and “getting vaccinated will halt transmission so we can all get back to normal”.
We personally know people that never got vaxed–caught Covid–and, had exactly the same symptoms and outcome as those of us who were vaxed and got Covid. Time and again we have asked (I have even asked you in previous comments) for studies that clearly show that the vaccine at least does the oft touted “Keeps one from getting seriously ill”–in other words, a properly done study with a non-vaccinated population as control group, and participants sharing similar demographic and medical profiles, that clearly prove the vaccine does, in fact, keep those who took the vaccine from being more seriously ill than those who didn’t. No such studies exist. I challenge you, yet again, to post even one link to such a study–again, not a link to “a study”…a link to a properly done, peer reviewed and accepted study with a non-vaccinated population as control group, and participants sharing similar demographic and medical profiles, that clearly prove the vaccine does, in fact, keep those who took vaccine from being more seriously ill. I double dog dare you to post such a link.. You wont because there is no such study.
Ditto masking and distancing. The “evidence” that these measures did squat in terms of benefiting health is dubious at best. The evidence of the harm they caused is self evident. Obviously if one remains locked in a closet, they won’t get the virus–but, when they come out, they will, so it is hardly an “effective mitigation strategy”. I and my family all followed the masking and distancing rules. We all got Covid–my son and daughter got it 2x.
The fact is, folks like you have zero credibility, which is bad, because folks like you should be trusted. But at the end of the day you harp and harp on ideas that are clearly wrong–not because some fool on the internet says so–it’s self evident you’re wrong based on lived experience. I live in NYC–it quite literally has been destroyed, thanks to the stupidity of lockdowns. Again, a self evident fact to anyone with a pulse. You bashing folks that speak the truth about the stupidity of locking down just makes you look silly. The fact is, the Great Barrington Declaration was clearly correct in its assessment.
I will end with this: I fully get that, at the start of the pandemic, Covid was quite serious. For one, it was unknown, and thus caution made sense. For another, it was clearly lethal, particularly to specific segments of the population. So, the initial reaction, was at least excusable, if not sensible. But, after that time, with the emergence of the variants, which were more transmissible, but less deadly, it was clear the extreme mitigation strategies did 1) not work, and 2) did more harm than good. And yet they remained in place, cause irreparable harm. And people like you continue to defend such measures.
The incompetent response to Covid is responsible for the obscene inflation now gripping the US–thanks to Biden’s foolish money printing to compensate citizens for loss of income due to lockdowns. Ditto the incredible damage done to children and their respective childhoods. Ditto the damage done to once great cities like NY. Ditto the fact “science and medical” pundits are now viewed with suspicion and cynicism–which is particularly dangerous, since folks like you have created the perfect “crying wolf” scenario. At some point the warnings may matter greatly. But thanks to the inability of people like you to admit how wrong you were, no one will listen.
And yet you still defend it all. Hillarious
I didn’t. Nor did most of my family.
I do so love how antivaxxers think in black and white. All of us got COVID! Even though we were vaccinated! Yeah, right. The vaccines not being nearly as good at preventing infection and transmission as they are in preventing severe disease and death magically becomes, “The vaccines don’t do squat in terms of halting transmission or infection.” Seriously, I have posts addressing nearly every stupid antivax trope in your comment; I just don’t have the energy to search them all out.
My favorite part, though:
Fool. The entire idea behind the Great Barrington Declaration was that letting the virus rip through the young and “healthy” population, while supposedly using “focused protection” (never really well defined other than maybe that the elderly and people at high risk of severe disease and death from COVID should hide themselves away indefinitely) to protect the vulnerable was that we’d reach “natural herd immunity” faster that way, thus ending the pandemic. Here’s the thing. “Natural herd immunity” requires immunity after infection that is either lifelong or at least very long lived, as in many years. We now know without a doubt that the virus can evolve to evade immunity after infection with previous variants almost as well as it can evolve to evade vaccine-induced immunity. That means that the entire premise behind the GBD, that we could reach “natural herd immunity” through natural infection of the healthy population at low risk for complications from the disease is a false premise. There is no long-lasting immunity from infection; contrary to the claim of the GBD, “natural herd immunity” is unattainable for this disease.
Time has conclusively shown that the entire premise of the GBD was incorrect.
Link to the study Orac, that proves the vaccine “works” in that it reduces illness severity? As predicted, your are there among the crickets.
Your assessment of the Great Barrington Declaration is spurious. Your observations are correct–but, the elephant in the room is the fact that the vaccine and “mitigation strategies” made any demonstrable difference.Vaccine, masking, distancing and lockdowns did squat to address even one of the faults you find in the Barrington Declaration, we ended up in exactly the same place–and that was the point of the Declaration. And, you never address this fact: as bad as the idea is to “let it rip”, trying to do different–as if forcing an untested vaccine, lockdowns, masking and distancing also come at a significant cost–a cost which one can plausibly argue wasn’t worth not :letting it rip”.
And, of course, you have nothing to say about the hit to the credibility of “science/medicl” establishment by its failure to acknowledge the self evident fact that much of the reaction got things terribly wrong.
Finally, my comments and those making similar comments has ZERO to do with being antivax–claiming it is such simply hammers home the lack of credibility your assertions carry.
The fool, Orac, is one who willingly trusts your essential rationale: “trust me. I am smarter than you”
Nah, more like: You aren’t peddling anything that I haven’t seen antivaxxers peddling for over 20 years. Basically, you bore me.
You say you’re not antivax? OK, which vaccines do you consider safe and effective enough to recommend that people without medical contraindications should receive. Surely there must be some, if you’re truly “not antivax.”
I subscribe to all the recommended childhood vaccines–my children (and I) received all. I think people that don’t get the usual childhood vaccines are fools. I think one agreeing that covid vaccine should be added to the list is also a complete, and utter fool, since it is self evident the science concerning safety and necessity just isn’t there.
If you are paying attention, you note I said I, and my family, is also fully vaxed with Covid. We believed what we were told. Does this behavior sound like an anti vaxer?
Your hubris blinds you. Your response to me ridiculed my point that the Covid vax didn’t prevent transmission or illness–and, in so doing, you, like all the discredited pundits, shrank back to the BS mantra that it “prevents serious illness”. Your BS is essentially “look at this fool–he faults its failure to block illness or transmission, and ignores that it prevents serious illness”…that BS of course still failing to back up your assertion about preventing serious illness with even a shred of science based proof. There is literally ZERO scientific proof, the current covid vaccine does squat. And if I am wrong–please, do share the links proving so–and, please don’t do what you did in a previous back and forth–paste a link to a page listing tons of BS studies that in no way proved anything other than a lot of questions needed answers.
My point about all things Covid isn’t centered on the vaccine efficacy,. It’s centered on folks like you, that claim the mantel of science and knowledge spreading BS, and not fessing up to it. I can forgive you for being wrong (which you absolutely are). I can’t forgive your hubris and inability to admit the pundits were wrong about a significant number of things, and they cause huge harm, as is the case with your failure to acknowledge the facts about the covid response, and, the fact being honest doesn’t make one “anti vax”.
You continuing to defend such thinking defies logic, imo
Just because you received your vaccines and vaccinated your kids does NOT mean you can’t be antivax. RFK Jr. vaccinated his kids too back in the day, but by 2005 he was nonetheless full antivax.
I also note that you didn’t actually answer my question. So let me repeat it: Which vaccines do you consider safe and effective enough to recommend that people without medical contraindications should receive? (Surely there must be some, if you’re truly “not antivax.”) Answering that you’re vaccinated and vaccinated your children instead of answering the actual question is a common antivax dodge. (This ain’t my first rodeo.)
Late last month, my fully vaccinated spouse finally got COVID. She’s a school teacher.
Despite the fact that we’ve spent the last several weeks together in our tiny house, I didn’t get COVID. To be clear, I’ve never had COVID, so there’s no ‘natural immunity’ involved.
I attribute this to two possible reasons:
1)I, too, am fully vaccinated (got my bivalent booster in late October 2022), and
2)We both remained fully masked throughout her illness.
So which is it? Did the vaccine work, or did the masking work? It might be a combination of the two, but it sure wasn’t magic that helped me avoid an infection.
“I don’t know why I even bother, but I can’t resist commenting”
Ditto.
“Orac, with all due respect, your incessant desire to cast aspersions at people that correctly point out the now self evident truths about “Covid mitigation measures” and the vaccine says far more about your inability to admit you were, on just about everything Covid, wrong”
Portnoy, with all due disrespect, your desire to cast aspersions on people who correctly pointed out the always self-evident truths about “Covid mitigation measures” and the vaccine says far more about your inability to admit you were, and still are, on just about everything Covid, wrong.
“Anyone with a functioning brain now sees the facts–and the facts are based on one’s experience now, not talking heads like you”
Facts are not based on personal experience but on science, but it does require a functioning brain to see that.
“I and my family are fully vaxed (Pfizer). All of us got Covid after being vaxed, as have literally everyone else I know that was vaxed. Thus, the fact is, the vaccine is, in fact, not a vaccine”
The vaccine stimulates the immune system preparing it to attack the infection quickly and effectively to reduce severe disease, hospitalisation and death, which it did so initially by 95%. So, yeah, the vaccine is…a vaccine!
“It doesn’t do squat in terms of halting transmission or stopping infection”
That is incorrect. Even now, after 2 years and multiple variants and sub-variants, the vaccine reduces transmission by 30%. It does not stop infection because infection is what triggers the immune system primed by the vaccine to respond quickly and efficiently, but it clearly does reduce the degree to which the virus replicates in the body, thereby reducing the severity of the disease.
“We know as fact, since it’s been admitted by Pfizer, that the vaccine was never even tested to see its impact on transmission before it was released”
This is a complete misrepresentation. They never admitted anything. They simply stated it as a fact. And this was well-known even before the clinical trials began. Moreover, it was a deliberate decision to test the vaccine’s efficacy in reducing symptomatic infection, because testing it for efficacy in reducing transmission would have required a much larger trial and taken far more time. Meanwhile thousands were dying every day.
“And yet, we heard over and over and over from people like you, literal lies such as “if you get vaccinated you won’t get sick ” and “getting vaccinated will halt transmission so we can all get back to normal””
That is incorrect. No reputable scientist, epidemiologist, or vaccinologist ever said that. No vaccine is ever 100% effective against either symptomatic infection or transmission. We know that. We have always known that. You are blindly repeating antivax propaganda to create distrust in expertise.
“We personally know people that never got vaxed–caught Covid–and, had exactly the same symptoms and outcome as those of us who were vaxed and got Covid”
Your personal anecdotes cannot possibly trump the results of research based that demonstrates that, if you have your first infection with SARS-CoV-2 before you are vaccinated, your risk of dying is several orders of magnitude higher than if you are first vaccinated.
“No such studies exist”
Stop demanding what sort of studies should be done. Scientists are far more qualified to ask and answer that question. And stop saying they haven’t been done. Controlled clinical trials were done for all the vaccines commencing in 2020. And there have been numerous studies of many different types done since researching all aspects of the pandemic and pandemic response..
“Ditto masking and distancing. The “evidence” that these measures did squat in terms of benefiting health is dubious at best”
Absolute nonsense. It is even commonsense that keeping your distance and wearing a mask would reduce the risk of your spreading your infection to others and others spreading their infection to you. The real questions are: What sort of masks? When should they be worn? How should they be worn? There is no hope for you if, after all the evidence out there over the past 2 years, you are still mouthing the nonsense that “masks and distancing do not work”. It indicates that you have blindly swallowed the antivax propaganda hook, line, and sinker.
“The evidence of the harm they caused is self evident. Obviously if one remains locked in a closet, they won’t get the virus–but, when they come out, they will, so it is hardly an “effective mitigation strategy””
Firstly, masks do not cause harm except in rare circumstances, in which case you can get an exemption. Secondly, masks do clearly reduce your risk of getting an infection or of spreading your infection to others. There is no doubt about this. Thirdly, even if you do get infected, the masks reduces number of viral particles entering your lungs and therefore the severity of your infection. And lockdowns, when properly applied have saved lives by preventing overloading of the health care system, and by preventing infection until after the vaccine was available.
“The fact is, folks like you have zero credibility…”
The irony!
…which is bad, because folks like you should be trusted”
They are trustworthy and they are trusted. The problem is that the antivax movement has done their best to try to create distrust of the experts among those susceptible to their message. And, unfortunately, their propaganda has had a degree of success to the detriment of everyone. It has been estimated that 250,000 American lives were lost as a result of the efforts of the antivax movement to create fear, uncertainty, and doubt about the vaccines.
“But at the end of the day you harp and harp on ideas that are clearly wrong–not because some fool on the internet says so–it’s self evident you’re wrong based on lived experience”
Again, the irony! And, again, personal experience is not how science is done. And, again, you have a strange idea about what you call “self-evident”.
“I live in NYC–it quite literally has been destroyed, thanks to the stupidity of lockdowns. Again, a self evident fact to anyone with a pulse.”
Again, the science trumps your “personal experience” and what you think is “self-evident”. The science says that all these measures prevented 120 million infections, 3.2 million deaths, and $1.15 trillion in medical costs across the USA. You have no idea what you are talking about.
“You bashing folks that speak the truth about the stupidity of locking down just makes you look silly.”
I can only conclude that you are looking in the mirror.
“The fact is, the Great Barrington Declaration was clearly correct in its assessment”
Absolute nonsense. The GBD would have cost the USA 120 million more infections, 3.2 million extra deaths, and $1.15 trillion in extra medical costs. The GBD was never a plan. It was politically motivated nonsense. Even if herd immunity was achievable. And we now know that herd immunity was not achievable.
“the variants, which were more transmissible, but less deadly”
Incorrect. The variants were not less deadly. The statistics belie your claim. The Omicron variant seemed less deadly only because by the time it arrived there was already widespread population immunity from both infection and vaccination and the most vulnerable had already died during previous waves. If Omicron was the original variant, it would have killed just as many as the original strain.
“it was clear the extreme mitigation strategies did 1) not work, and 2) did more harm than good. And yet they remained in place, cause irreparable harm”
Absolute nonsense. Look at the deaths per million since the start of the pandemic and compare countries that effectively applied these measures with countries that did not:
USA: 3,411
UK: 3,001
AUS: 739
JAP: 569
“The incompetent response to Covid is responsible for the obscene inflation”
The only person showing incompetence here is you. So incompetent that you have been so easily fooled by the nonsense coming out of the mouths of politically motivated actors and antivaxxers. Failure to deal with the pandemic would almost certainly have seen far worse effects on the economy.
“the incredible damage done to children and their respective childhoods.”
This is the damage: two thousand dead. Tens of thousands with chronic disability. Hundreds of thousands hospitalised. Tens of thousands lost a parent. And without the mitigation measures this would have been far worse.
“the fact “science and medical” [experts] are now viewed with suspicion and cynicism–which is particularly dangerous”
Only with those like you who succumbed to the nonsense and propaganda pushed by antivaxxers and politically motivated bad actors. The rest of us have our trust and appreciation intact of those who worked tirelessly often up to 16 hours a day, 7 days a week, putting their own lives at risk to save the lives of others, while the keyboard warriors sitting in their comfortable houses in their comfortable chairs clacked away at their keyboards spreading disinformation that kills people, and making millions in the process.
Thank You for another great post Orac, once again we see that there is no low to which the Brownstone institute and their Koch industries backed puppets will not sink, in order in minimize COVID, slander COVID vaccines, and otherwise discredit and slander public health.
I would suggest to everyone, in addition to reading respectful insolence, also subscribe to Dr. Allison Neitzel's substack: Misinformation Kills.
Dr. Neitzel has a lot of great content connecting the dots of the dark money being used to fund the anti- scientific conspiracy theories and attacks on public health,
with Koch industries being one of the main entities behind the Great Barrington declaration and the various pro-virus, anti-vaccine activities on the right.
“Unhappy is the land that is in need of heroes”
― Bertolt Brecht
Even before you started mentioning Eco, some of what I was reading there made me think ‘This isn’t the Nietzschian Superman so much as it’s the Randian Hero’. Rand, whose ‘heroes’ were essentially out and out sociopaths perfectly willing to let everybody else in the world die in order to prove that they were ‘right’. When, of course, the only way that they could actually be right involved the author constructing a world with no other internal consistency. The ultimate expression of ‘I’m all right, Jack!’.
One of Rand’s real-world ‘heroes’ was a killer who set up a ransom for a young girl and who took the money and returned the girl’s corpse. As far as Rand was concerned, he was a true man who wasn’t constrained by the bonds of society. That is the sort of person who has shaped so many people’s thinking: someone whose greatest annoyance is other people telling them what to do.
Wait, which “hero” was that?
That would be William Edward Hickman, who was quite the notorious celebrity back in 1928.
See Romancing the Stone-Cold Killer: Ayn Rand and William Hickman for more into it, including some work at heading off the cottage of industry of folks who like to try to claim that she didn’t really admire him, that it was all quotes taken out of context.
Don’t read it right after lunch. The descriptions of what Hickman did to the twelve year old girl he kidnapped are not pretty.
“But humans are special. Survival is not enough for us. Neither is comfort. We seek something more, something beyond our physical reality and spurred by our imagination.”
Yes, we must go where none have gone before…into Costco without wearing a mask! Our bold exploratory lifestyle demands it!
As with their pretense that opponents are adherents of a “religion”, the projection is epic.
😂🤣😆
There’s a reason ‘myths’ are called ‘myths’. It’s hard to believe any grown adult believes they should be life’s guiding principles.
Thanks, Scientific Reports. Anyway, Ms. Kynefin apparently found it more compelling to project something on to Gagliano et al. than to, say, check whether anyone had tried to replicate it.
Thinking about it, why would Heckenlively present his childish fantasies largely unrestrained publicly without self-censoring? Is he that unaware?
Possibly, he might imagine that his followers are proceeding along the same programming. They are all heroes, martyrs,
iconoclasts and ground breaking paradigm shifters. In league together against the world.
I venture that many anti-vax parents and leaders have experienced ridicule for their beliefs as well as feelings of defeat because of their children’s disability and thus, over compensate by inflating their own sense of self-worth: they are not merely a harried, over worked caretaker but a super human imbued with righteousness, devotion and superior morality- far above those of their critics. A few even present their children as being well above what testing shows.
Someday there will be comeuppance as the truth will be exposed and the appropriate heads will roll.
So what’s with the bike helmet?
I would say Heaven help any archetykes she may have, but the whole persona is rather slipshod: Here one finds the assertion that
Neither organization seems to have heard of anyone by that name, nor either half of it. Why bother?