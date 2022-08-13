Antivax and transphobia: Two crappy tastes that taste crappy together

The other day I took a longer look at an antivaxxer to whom I hadn’t paid much attention before, Toby Rogers, specifically his hilarious assumption that all vaccine safety research cited by the CDC is corrupt because it didn’t use the sorts of statistical analyses used in the completely unrelated field of econometrics to analyze vaccine safety data. The more I’ve perused Rogers’ Substack (uTobian), though, the more I discovered that Rogers is a font of antivax conspiracy mongering. Moreover, he provided me with a perfect example to address something that I’ve been meaning to address for a while, the increasing transphobia that I’m seeing in the antivaccine/antimask/anti-“lockdown” COVID-19 contrarian disinformation network.

I’ve mentioned this affinity between antivaxxers and transphobia before, specifically in the context of a rant by Bill Maher three months ago in which he recounted all the “gender critical” tropes about trans people and gender-affirming medicine (treatment that supports a trans person in their gender identity), complete with references to cutting dicks off, pumping kids full of puberty blockers and hormones for the opposite gender, and tired variations on the only two old and hack jokes that transphobic comedians about “identifying” as something ridiculous. Granted, in that rant he didn’t mention vaccines, but, given Maher’s long history of antivaccine conspiracy mongering, dating back to 2005, it wasn’t hard to make that connection. As I put it: Is Bill Maher an antivax transphobe or transphobic antivaxxer? (Hint: He’s both!)

This brings us to Toby Rogers’ post, whose very title is a conspiracy theory, Trans messaging is too sophisticated to be the work of a small sexual minority dealing with severe health issues, complete with a subtitle, It appears to me that someone else is driving these messaging campaigns and the question is who? “Someone else”? Whom could he mean? And what’s behind this supposedly “sophisticated messaging”

Rogers starts out, as many transphobes do, before saying transphobic things, asserting his bona fides as a “progressive” person; i.e., not a bigot. In Rogers case, the patter goes something like this:

Before I go any further let me state unequivocally that I support LGBT equality. Everyone deserves respect, love, and kindness. Any bigotry in the comments will get deleted and possibly banned. In this article and the discussion that follows I aim to model the sort of adult conversation about a difficult topic that is rarely seen anymore. Please join me in elevating the discourse.

I suppose that “elevating the discourse” means insinuating a conspiracy theory in which dark forces are providing “sophisticated” messaging to promote “The Trans.” Unsurprisingly, if you look at the comments, it doesn’t take long to find lots of transphobia such as:

Are you familiar with the Twitter account @libsoftiktok? She has been documenting what can reasonably be described as a virtual paramilitary deployment by Leftists to sexualize children using LGBTQ+s as “useful idiots”. It’s possible this is simply a spontaneous organic devolution of society with no organization from above; but, as with the mass formation enabling the Covid Project, that seems less plausible than that some conspiracy is afoot.

And:

Toby, I think you nailed it when you said that transgender messaging is too sophisticated to be random – it must be orchestrated. When I watched “What Is A Woman?” by Matt Walsh (https://t.me/what_is_a_woman_2022), I learned the following: 1. At 1:01 he said that when a child identifies as trans, that child will generate $1.3 million in drug sales. At that point, the light went on for me – pharmaceutical industry greed and recklessness, per usual, is driving this agenda. 2. Likewise, there are five children’s hospitals in the USA who are performing gender transitioning surgeries – at $70,000 each. 3. The hormone drug is called Lupron – it’s all about the money. (Long-term hormone drug use can cause cancer – but that’s more money for the pharmaceutical companies, after all.) 4. There needs to be an educational push about about what gender dysphoria is (at 1:27:10 and 1:29:54). Scott Newgent founded TReVoices, an organization that helps young people who struggle with gender dysphoria – and makes the statement that parents don’t have the right to surgically transition their children. For one thing, it creates suicidal ideation 7-10 years after the surgery.

To which Rogers himself replied:

“Follow the money” is always a good strategy.

But, pray, do go on, Mr. Rogers:

I spent 10 years fighting for LGBT equality as the communications director for the moderator of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). I edited hundreds of speeches, sermons, and articles as well as the book Jesus, the Bible, and Homosexuality that became a Christian bestseller. When we began in 2000, marriage equality was polling below 20%. Over the course of a decade we changed so many hearts and minds that the denomination revised its Constitution to allow LGBT ordination and marriage. Thanks to our work, the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) approved LGBT equality beforethe U.S. Supreme Court affirmed marriage equality and thus created political cover for the Supreme Court to do the right thing. After the campaign was over I got a master of public policy degree (2010-2012) at UC Berkeley and went to Cambodia in 2012 where I taught Gender Studies in a private university in Phnom Penh. I taught the Genderbread Person v1 and I even taught sections of Judith Butler’s classic work, Gender Trouble: Feminism and the Subversion of Identity, to Cambodian teens and young adults in my classes. It was fascinating and wonderful.

After that sort of defense, you know what’s coming next:

And then, somewhere around 2015, the movement went completely off the rails.

I’ll get back to that statement in a moment, but first I want to contrast the version of himself that Rogers touts from 7 years ago with what he’s saying now, specifically his comments on Matt Walsh in this post. I haven’t written about it, but Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman? is a deceptive and biased propaganda film disguised as a documentary that posits a conspiracy theory about “trans messaging” that is different in some ways but similar to what Rogers claims. It’s also very much like previous deceptive conspiracy theory “documentaries” promoting science denial, like Expelled! No Intelligence Allowed (evolution denial) and The Greater Good (antivaccine), in which the protagonist travels around “asking questions” about a controversial topic.

First, though, let me quote Walsh’s rant to a school board meeting about its policy to allow trans teens to use bathrooms that align with their gender identities:

You are all child abusers. You prey upon impressionable children and indoctrinate them into your insane ideological cult, a cult which holds many fanatical views but none so deranged as the idea that boys are girls and girls are boys. By imposing this vile nonsense on students to the point even of forcing young girls to share locker rooms with boys, you deprive these kids of safety, of privacy, and of something more fundamental, too, which is truth. If education is not grounded in truth, then it is worthless, worse, it is poison. You are poison. You are predators. I can see why you try to stop us from speaking, you know that your ideas are indefensible, you silence the opposing side because you have no argument. You can only hide under your beds like pathetic little gutless cowards, hoping that we will shut up and go away. But we won’t. I promise you that.

The claim that trans people are pedophiles (“groomers”) and that there is a “social contagion” that is leading trans adolescents to come out as trans because it’s “cool” and “hip” is one of the core conspiracy theories behind the anti-trans movement to explain the increase in transgender diagnoses. Indeed, it’s the very same one that Bill Maher did his transphobic “New Rules” comedy segment about.

Rogers is smart enough to recognize the bigotry in transphobic rants like the one above, even as he agrees with much, but not all, of the movie’s message:

Meanwhile the political right makes a mess of this debate too. Matt Walsh’s documentary, What is a Woman (on Dailywire) is brilliant. He exposes the fact that the left is so addled by ideology that they are completely unable to define the word “woman”. But in the end he mucks things up by announcing his strong support for biological determinism. For Walsh, biology is destiny and having a vagina means that women want to have babies, wear dresses, and make sandwiches for men (for real). He thinks this declaration is clever whereas it’s actually just the same tired, self-serving, knuckle-dragging neanderthal nonsense that lost badly in the 100-year gender wars of the last century. In his rush to reaffirm the patriarchy, Walsh completely missed the real story here — the role of one industry, Pharma, in erasing women altogether.

See what I mean? Rogers loves part of the transphobic message of What Is A Woman? but hates the “knuckle-dragging neanderthal nonsense” and takes Walsh to task for not recognizing the true nature of the conspiracy to turn all our teens trans, namely who is behind it—of course, the pharmaceutical industry. I can’t help but note, though, that Walsh does indeed invoke the pharmaceutical industry in his film as one force behind the rise in transgender diagnoses among adolescents. Indeed, in one interview, Scott Newgent claims that every child “that they convince is transgender generates $1.3 million to pharma,” the idea being that encouraging teens to transition medically is insanely profitable to big pharma. Still, Rogers approves of the “gender critical” (GC) message that “big trans” is “erasing women.” He just thinks that it’s big pharma that’s behind it.

So what does Rogers do? He tries to relieve his cognitive dissonance by proposing a “third way”:

I am proposing a third position, that is neither left nor right but sane and offers us a way forward as a society. To reiterate, gender and sex are two different things. Gender is socially constructed, performative, theater. Sex is biological, given, and refers to chromosomes, hormones, and anatomical features (and yes, somewhere between 0.02% to 1.7% of people are intersex). This is what we spent the last century figuring out and it is backed by mountains of evidence from the social sciences and physical sciences (before they went bonkers at the behest of Pharma). The real issue here is that the pharmaceutical industry is trying to take over the world. They seek to destroy any independent source of power including families, religion, personal sovereignty, women, men, children, democracy, independent media, science, critical thinking, logic, reason, and love itself. Pharma loves everything about the trans movement that they appear to have created and run.

“Neither left nor right”? That part about “big trans” (excuse me, big pharma) seeking to “destroy any independent source of power including families, religion, personal sovereignty, women, men, children, democracy, independent media, science, critical thinking, logic, reason, and love itself” sure sounds pretty right wing to me, particularly the parts about families, religion, and personal sovereignty. As I’ve pointed out before, one reason that fascism—and the far right in general—really hates the concept of transgender people (and, to be sure, of the broader LGBTQ+ community) is because they view LGBTQ+ people as a threat to the patriarchy. Indeed, fascism hates anything it perceives as the “feminization” of men or, to a lesser extent, the “masculinization” of women, which is why fascists are so virulently bigoted against LGBTQ+ people in general and trans people in particular.

But why? Why does Rogers think that big pharma is behind the conspiracy to encourage teens to come out as trans (whether they are really trans or not)? Why does Rogers think that big pharma “loves everything about the trans movement” and that it even created it and continues to run it? The next passage gives away the game, as he describes big pharma thusly:

It enables them to cover up vaccine (or other toxic) injury, transition surgery is a big money maker for doctors, and trans people are dependent on Pharma for life for hormone and other treatments. Pharma uses the trans community to make money and normalizes sexual dysphoria to cover up the evidence of Pharma’s crimes.

And there you have it. Toby Rogers thinks that vaccines make kids transgender. Before I move on to discuss this more, though, let me just point out: On what planet is he living? Transition surgery a “big money maker for doctors”? What is he smoking? Does he know how few surgeons do transitioning surgery? Does he know how small the number of people who undergo transitioning surgery is? It’s well under 10,000 surgeries a year. Now let’s compare to a more common operation: Cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal). Guess what! here are several hundred thousand performed every year because an estimated 20 million Americans have gallstones. Obviously, gallstones are a plot by Big Pharma to sell antibiotics when patients get cholecystitis and by Big Surgery to make lots of money doing cholecystectomies after the antibiotics! A similar number of appendectomies are performed every year; so clearly appendicitis is a plot by Big Pharma to sell antibiotics and Big Surgery to do more surgery!

The point is simple. Given that even the highest estimates for the prevalence of transgenderism in the population are less than 2%, you can see where I’m going here. The demand for medical services for trans people just isn’t that huge compared to the common medical and surgical problems that Big Pharma, doctors, and hospitals actually do treat in huge numbers. That’s part of the reason why gender-affirming care is so hard for trans teens to access. Worse, a disturbing number of states, driven by messaging full of transphobia that equates being transgender with being an abomination against nature, are seeking to outright criminalize gender-affirming care, which is the standard of care for trans people, be they children, adolescents, or adults. Indeed, thanks to messages from people like Bill Maher, who portrayed gender-affirming care as “cutting dicks off” and eagerly pumping kids full of puberty blockers and hormones, transphobia is driving a lot of these bills.

I’ve heard the claim by antivaxxers that vaccines make kids trans before. I look at it as just a variation on antivax lies claiming that vaccines make kids gay. These antivax tropes have been around for a long time, promoted by people like Rabbi Daniel Asor and Italian scientist Gian Paolo Vanoli. Unsurprisingly, both also believe in a lot of other antivax nonsense.

First, Rabbi Asor:

Asor, who has tens of thousands of followers on social media, is no stranger to controversy. In his latest online sermons, he argued that “any vaccine made using an embryonic substrate, and we have evidence of this, causes opposite tendencies. Vaccines are taken from an embryonic substrate, and they did that here, too, so … it can cause opposite tendencies.” In addition to purporting a false link between vaccines and homosexuality, Assur also advocates various conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, claiming, among other things, that both the virus and the vaccines are the work of a “global malicious government,” comprising the Freemasons, the Illuminati, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and others, who are “trying to establish a new world order.” He further argues that the virus was released to “cull global population” and that the vaccines seek to further this agenda.

Next, Vanoli, one of whose interviews was translated for The Huffington Post in 2013:

Via a Huffington Post translation of the Vice interview: The vaccine is introduced into the child, the child then grows and tries to find its own personality, and if this is inhibited by mercury or other substances present in the vaccine which enter the brain, the child becomes gay. The problem will especially be present in the next generations, because when gays have children, the children will carry along with them the DNA of their parent’s illness. Because homosexuality is a disease, even though the WHO has decided that it is not. Who cares! The reality is that it is so. Each vaccination produces homosexuality, because it prevents the formation of one’s personality. It is a microform of autism, if you will. You will see how many gays there will be in the next generation, it will be a disaster. Despite these views, Vanoli insists he supports same-sex marriage and gay adoption. He doesn’t “blame” gay people for their “illness,” just as he wouldn’t blame someone who “suffers from cancer or a heart attack,” he told GayStarNews.

He doesn’t “blame” gay people? How nice. Also, note the claim that vaccines permanently alter children’s DNA to make them gay in a heritable fashion so that the “gayness” can be passed on to the next generation.

To him, it’s also an abomination against nature. He doesn’t use that term, but how else can one interpret something like this:

“But we have to say that it’s an illness, something that does not respect the order of life,” he told the outlet. “One of the main causes is represented by vaccines, which go against life, disturbing our mind and our spirit. The proof of that is the big increase in the number of homosexuals. Since mass vaccination began, this is the result.”

To antivaxxers, vaccines are something that go against the “order of life” (the “order of life,” by the way, is very much an appeal to nature of the sort often favored by fascists), and, of course, they cause the gay and trans, which also, according to them, go against the “order of life.” Worse, they so permanently infect people that they permanently alter their very essence (their DNA) to be against nature.

How is Toby Rogers’ message any different than this sort of typical transphobia? At its core, it’s not, his concession that gender and sex are actually two different things.

I’ve pointed out many times how antivaxxers can’t understand or accept that the reason autism prevalence has increased so dramatically over the last three decades likely has nothing to do with underlying biology and more to do with increased acceptance, screening, and a broadening of the diagnostic criteria for autism, leading them to look for “other” causes (vaccines). The same thing is at play among transphobes, who can’t accept that diagnoses like gender dysphoria (the extreme discomfort and feeling that one’s gender does not align with the gender one was assigned at birth) and the number of people identifying as trans could be increasing for the same reasons, leading them to look for “other” causes (social contagion). Heck, Bill Maher even almost admitted this, noting how the percentage of people identifying as transgender is higher in states with more accepting cultures and legal climates, but still managed to posit conspiracies of “social contagion.” Meanwhile, in the age of COVID-19, the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 vaccines are turning kids trans and gay is spreading on Telegram and other social media like the proverbial wildfire.

Leave it to Toby Rogers to put antivax and anti-trans together. It’s not original, but it is, as I have learned, a fairly common antivax trope that’s becoming more widespread, falsely claiming that gender dysphoria is actually “vaccine injury” and that it’s related to the ability of vaccines to cause autism:

The answer, unfortunately, is here: Transgender and gender diverse people up to six times more likely to be autistic – new study There are now at least 23 empirical studies that show that people with sexual dysphoria are significantly more likely to be autistic (and vice versa). See literature review here — footnotes 12 through 34. If autism is the result of injury from toxicants including vaccines (it is), and autistic people are more likely to be trans (they are), then it is also likely that sexual dysphoria is vaccine injury. If trans is vaccine injury that would explain why the trans population is growing so rapidly. Like autism, there are few trans people in the oldest age groups but in the younger populations, 3% to 5% identify as trans or nonbinary. If trans is vaccine injury, the upper bound of the future size of the trans population is a limit approaching 100%. (As a side note, one of the common characteristics of autism is mixing up pronouns — and alternative pronouns have become one of the hallmarks of the trans movement.)

That last bit is particularly nasty, with Rogers likening a tendency of autistic people to mix up pronouns, with the reasonable asserted desire by trans people to be addressed using pronouns that conform to their gender identity. While Rogers is not incorrect that there does appear to be a correlation between autism and gender dysphoria, he’s linking the observed co-occurrence of the two in a way that is not supported by science, not just because vaccines do not cause autism and there is no evidence that vaccines cause gender dysphoria. Like many antivaxxers, he also falsely suggests that pesticides can be causing this “epidemic” of transgender people, and then cites Theresa Deisher:

Increasing trans prevalence could also be the result of the pesticide atrazine (that turns male tadpoles into females). Or it could be that vaccines are contaminated with pesticide residues (including atrazine). Theresa Deisher argues that using cells lines from aborted male and female fetuses to grow the antigens used in some vaccines could be wrecking havoc on sexual expression as well. The mechanism of action will be sorted out over time (or not, if Pharma blocks any research into the matter).

I must admit that I hadn’t heard that one before about vaccines causing The Trans because of the male and female DNA in the “aborted fetal cells” can mess with the female and male DNA, respectively, of children who receive the vaccines. Again, there’s no evidence that this is true.

It’s also not entirely clear that there truly is a correlation between gender dysphoria and autism:

Although documented, we still understand little about the co-occurrence of gender dysphoria and autism. Attempts to pinpoint causality between these two things are poorly substantiated. Experts also don’t understand how best to treat these two conditions when they present at the same time. It’s possible that the frequency of gender dysphoria among children with autism is equal to that of children without autism. However, children without autism will more often suppress the desire to act in a gender-nonconforming way because of society’s gender expectations; whereas, children with autism are sometimes less likely to recognize these expectations or might not care.

In any event, Rogers wishes it “weren’t true,” which is superfluous because “it” is not true:

If trans is vaccine injury that would explain Pharma’s interest in normalizing all things trans and why Pharma would be willing to spend billions of dollars on it (independent of the trans community itself). Look, I wish it wasn’t true. The vaccine debate is already complicated enough without bringing in the gender wars too.

No, bringing in the “gender wars” is just another indication how the antivax movement has merged with the more general far right wing grievance movement. Indeed, let’s look at Rabbi Asor:

In addition to purporting a false link between vaccines and homosexuality, Assur also advocates various conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, claiming, among other things, that both the virus and the vaccines are the work of a “global malicious government,” comprising the Freemasons, the Illuminati, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and others, who are “trying to establish a new world order.” He further argues that the virus was released to “cull global population” and that the vaccines seek to further this agenda.

Now let’s look at Toby Rogers:

Pharma’s astroturf support for all things trans also supports the wider goals of the globalists at the WEF. Klaus Schwab said the quiet part out loud at a recent conference when he said that power in the future will come from the combination of the material, biological, physical, and digital worlds. The future that Gates, Schwab, Bourla and the predatory globalists want is The Matrix where everyone is chronically ill, plugged into the system, and enslaved by the Pharma billionaires. The Pharma totalitarian worldview is mechanistic and deterministic and so human bodies, organs, and cells are just seen as gears to be arranged in the global machine that they designed to serve them. Through a combination of toxic injections, political capture, and the most sophisticated messaging operation in the history of the world, they are well on their way to accomplishing their goals.

“Globalists”? I wonder if Rogers knows that among the far right, “globalists” is a code word for “Jews” and that when it’s used in a context like this it’s code for “Jews secretly running the world.” (Yes, it’s antisemitic as hell, as the concept of Jews/”globalists” was embedded in the Nazi ideology.) I wonder if he knows that his conspiracy theory sounds just like the conspiracy theories that have proliferated on the right over the last decade or so, in which Big Pharma is lumped in with the “globalists,” Bill Gates, the “Great Reset,” and all the other plotters that inevitably populate right wing conspiracy theories.

In other words, Toby Rogers’ blatant transphobia is right at home among antivaxxers and fascists, and his conspiracy theories combining vaccines, big pharma, trans, and autism are right in line with what one finds in the deepest, darkest fevered depths of antivax messaging.

