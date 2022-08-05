Natural News should be called Weekly World News

The other day, I was perusing that repository of bonkers conspiracy theories Natural News, the website run by Mike Adams, a man for whom no conspiracy theory is too out-there, just to see what was going on in some of the darker regions of the antivaccine crankosphere. Back in the day, I used to be able to count on Natural News to be the wildest and most ridiculous when it came to antivaccine fear mongering; these days, depressingly, others have surpassed Adams. He is, however, still trying, though! Evidence of this comes from a post the other day entitled THE SUMMONING: 72 nations PUBLICLY worship satanic idols in televised luciferian ritual while celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay creepily stalks frightened lambs:
Every western government is run by satanists, and they are now openly carrying out public rituals to celebrate Lucifer’s (temporary) dominion over Earth.
At the British Commonwealth Games opening ceremony this week (involving 72 nations), a horned bull creature representing Baal was rolled out in a hellscape arena, complete with depictions of burning lava fire pits, while dozens of satanic worshipers bowed to the demon creature as part of the public ritual. This was publicly broadcast in broad daylight, indicating that the satanists are no longer trying to hide their rituals in dark forests and secret dungeons… they’re now invoking Satan right out in the open, for an international audience.
The following screen grabs are from a video posted by Amazing World Ministries which has superimposed scripture indications that are relevant to the events. (See 2 Kings, and Revelation chapters 13 and 14 to read up on what you’re seeing.)
In this first frame, the hellscape lava fire pits burn in a rind around the arena as Satanists clad in ritualistic clothing bow down before Baal, the horned demon creature, raging with fire and breath…
I took a couple of screenshots in order to give you a sense of the utter looniness of it all:
To be honest, I must admit that I debated over whether to write about this particular bit of Natural News nuttiness. However, I had noticed that some of my readers had already commented on it in an earlier post. So I figured: Why not?. Also, there’s something to say here. Specifically, back in the day Mike Adams used to try to keep his posts, even as wild as they got, at least somewhat plausible. No longer. Granted, he hit the point of not caring about how implausible his conspiracy theories were long ago; the difference now is that he is much more openly pandering to what one might call the far right Christian nationalist conspiracy fever swamp than he used to. Thus, I see this post as fair game and a useful topic for a followup to to my posts about what Neo Confederate “libertarian” (actually, fascist-adjacent) antimasker, antivaxxer, and all-around anti-public health activist and COVID-19 minimizer Jeffrey Tucker says about the attraction between fascism and the antivaccine movement.
I will admit, of course, that this whole thing looks rather bizarre. I had never heard of this giant bull before; so I did what Natural News readers probably don’t bother to do. I did some Googling to find out about it. It turns out that its origin is much less…demonic…than Mike Adams makes it out to be on Natural News:
The city’s association with the bull stems from the Bull Ring, a market area of Birmingham in the Middle Ages onwards where bulls were once held before slaughter. The city’s biggest shopping centre is the Bullring.
Made of mostly aluminium, it took five months and more than 50 people to build the bull, which has become a major tourist attraction since the Games began.
“The diverse history of Birmingham is one of the reasons we were successful in our bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the way residents and visitors have embraced the Bull shows how important this is,” added Ward.
It also turns out that the ceremony itself didn’t exactly portray what Adams claims that it portrayed, such as:
Here, we see how the two groups of humans, one of them representing globalist Satan worshipers, hold their hands in “prayer” before Baal, the demon creature, and worship his presence on the “stage” of Earth.
And:
The iconic image from the luciferian ritual opening is shown below, notice the use of fire and smoke to indicate a “world on fire” while Satan’s Baal demon creature is now glowing with light, center stage, indicating that Satan rules over Earth and commands the nations of the world into war:
In actuality, this is the story that the opening ceremonies told, as ESPN related:
Then came that giant bull… A spectacular looking creation, with thick smoke streaming out of its nostrils, it was ‘dragged’ into the stadium by massive chains, by 50-odd women. (It was mounted on a massive all-purpose truck, of course) They were supposed to represent the chain-makers of Birmingham, who went on strike demanding reasonable working conditions and a minimum wage. A historically important event that has increasing relevance in modern times. Predictably, though, the reason the chains were made in the first place — for use in the colonial slave trade – was glossed over.
And, from the official Birmingham 2022 website:
The huge, armoured Bull was a central part of the Opening Ceremony. The Bull was pulled on stage by 50 women representing the female chain-makers of the Industrial Revolution who made chains used in the slave trade. The segment featured the women breaking free from their chains to symbolise release from oppression. The Ceremony’s protagonist Stella then offers friendship to the Bull highlighting our ability for compassion and togetherness.
The Bull is made from machinery from Birmingham and West Country factories. It stands at 10 metres high, is 2.5 tonnes and can emit smoke and cry tears of blood. It was designed, built, and mechanised by a team of over 50 people from a UK-based special effects company.
The part of the ceremony before the bull appeared included Tony Iommi, the legendary Black Sabbath guitarist, who unleashed a screaming guitar solo. I guess if you’re one of those fundamentalists who view Black Sabbath’s references to Satan and evil seriously, rather than as a typical schtick used by a lot of metal bands that had been pioneered (if you will) by Black Sabbath, you might do what certain preachers whom I used to watch for laughs on fundamentalist cable channels in the 1980s did and conclude that this was indeed one huge Satanic ceremony. Personally, without having seen the whole thing, I can’t judge. However, I will say that I have a hard time viewing any opening ceremony that concludes—as this one did—with a performance by Duran Duran is unlikely to be particularly Satanic.
Apparently, though, the entire city has fallen into the pits of hell. The original plan was to dismantle the giant bull (which known as Brummie Bull and has its own Twitter account) after the Commonwealth Games conclude, but the bull was such a hit that a petition was launched to save it. That petition has been successful, and after the games the bull will be put on permanent display in a location that hasn’t been determined yet.
If you know Natural News, though, you know that one example is not enough for “evidence” that the world is coming under Satan’s dominion. There has to be another, and the one that Mike Adam’s picked is a head-scratcher:
As yet another display of the pure demonism and luciferian evil that is taking over our world, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — of “Hell’s Kitchen” fame — proudly released a video where he is stalking frightened lambs, declaring, “I’m going to eat you!” and asking, “Which one’s going in the oven first?”
He then stalks the lambs in a Gollum-like posture, invoking the full power of the demons that have seemingly possessed his once-human form, calling out, “Oven time!” and declaring “Yum, yummy yum!”
Then there was the sort of bonkers juxtaposition that Adams is so good at:
I will admit that the reference to Gollum made me laugh briefly, at least before I wanted to yell at Adams to keep J.R.R. Tolkien out of Natural News. I’ve been a fan since I was around age 12 and hate to see one of my favorite works of fiction of all time sullied by Adams.
I haven’t personally seen the Gordon Ramsay video (although I had heard about it before reading the Natural News post), and I will admit that it does sound quite cringey. It sure doesn’t sound like a good look, but it doesn’t quite reach this level, in my not-so-humble opinion:
It’s not merely the fact that Gordon Ramsay thinks his creepy lamb stalking video is suitable for the public, it’s also that he has no idea how evil and demonic he looks — which is exactly what we would expect from someone who is demonically possessed and no longer has any human empathy or compassion.
Even people who eat beef, pork, chicken or lamb don’t stalk individual animals, drooling over which one they’re going to send into the oven to eat them. But for Ramsay, the suffering and killing of an innocent animal appears to be part of the “joy” of his cooking, as if he actually enjoys the killing of frightened lambs.
No doubt, Ramsay will soon be advocating cannibalism and drooling over which humans to send to the ovens first.
Of course, to Adams, these two unrelated events, the use of a giant metal bull in the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games and Gordon Ramsay being a twit, are evidence that the gates of hell have opened, and he says so in Natural News:
The entire point of these demonic rituals is to open portals that allow demonic entities to enter the physical Earthly realm and either take possession of humans or literally take physical form themselves. Demonic influence and possession are now on the rise globally, and as Gordon Ramsay clearly demonstrated, demons tend to target influencers and celebrities in order to seize their bodies and use them to promote death and destruction.
Whatever Ramsay does (and I’ve never really been much of a fan), I’d say that attributing the promotion of death and destruction to him gives him rather more credit for prominence and influence than he deserves. He’s a celebrity chef with a penchant for subjecting contestants on his reality shows to humiliating rants to entertain his audience. That’s about it.
Adams doesn’t stop there, of course. He finds more “examples”:
The results of this are easily seen everywhere:
- School teachers turned into transgender demons, preying on innocent children, pushing grooming, pedophilia and genital mutilations.
- The total corruption of the Church as they embrace homosexuality, transgenderism and child mutilations.
- National leaders appearing either brain dead (Biden) or possessed with neurological seizures (Clinton), or self-medicating to avoid the pain of the demonic possession (Pelosi).
- 666 symbolism everywhere, from the Google Chrome logo to the CERN supercollider. Even Monster energy drinks — “Unleash the beast!” — depict 666 using Hebrew numerals.
- Even the NIH — which funded the SARS-CoV-2 gain-of-function bioweapons development in China — sports a logo that clearly depicts “666.”
As is his wont, Adams hits all the right wing culture warrior “highs,” in particular the recent obsession with the conspiracy theory claiming that teachers and influencers are “grooming” trans teens to come out. I do love the numerology, though, as some of Adams’ examples of “666” take some real…imagination. I’ll include just one example, the NIH logo:
Again, it’s easy to laugh at this. Indeed, when I first saw this post, I concluded initially that Natural News had become the Weekly World News. (Remember WWN and “Bat Boy“? And all the alien baby stories?) The comparison might seem somewhat apt initially, it doesn’t take much to figure out that the Bat Boy stories were totally fake, as were the alien stories. There was always an intentional and obvious “wink and a nod” embedded in WWN stories that immediately let the reader know they were a big put-on (that, coupled with the pre-Photoshop era photo manipulations). Here are some examples:
My favorite is the story showing Bat Boy taking a “bite” out of Saddam Hussein. All you have to do is to peruse a few issues (or even a few covers) of WWN to realize that there’s no way that the average reader would consider any of these stories to be true—with the possible exception of the Y2K story given the hysteria of the time. They were intentionally outlandish and included obvious indications that they were fiction.
The WWN comparison to Natural News led me to the depressing conclusion that, even if Adams is including a WWN-like “nod and a wink” in his Natural News articles that they are so over-the-top that you shouldn’t take them seriously, there’s still one big difference left. WWN was clearly intended as entertainment; almost no one believed anything in each issue. I wish the same could be said about Natural News.
I’ve been following Mike Adams since I first discovered him promoting cancer quackery in 2006, all the way to last week and his teaming up with Jane Ruby to promote COVID-19 antivaccine quackery. Through it all, I’ve seen the outlandishness, with perhaps the most amusingly over-the-top posts before this one being his alien conspiracy posts about vaccines in general and COVID-19 vaccines in particular in which Adams posited a conspiracy theory in which aliens team up with the global “elite” to depopulate the earth using vaccines as bioweapons in order to…profit?
Through it all, Adams has often abused the memory of celebrities who die of cancer after having been treated with conventional therapy, such when former White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush Tony Snow died of metastatic colon cancer, when Farrah Fawcett died of anal cancer, Patrick Swayze died of pancreatic cancer(apparently as payback for an interview Swayze gave before his death telling people to avoid quacks), and Steve Jobs, among many others. Basically, he blames chemotherapy, surgery, and other conventional therapy for having “killed” them, and then, with an air of faux sorrow, laments how they could have lived if only they had embraced “natural healing”. Variations on this theme include, for instance, lamenting how Christina Applegate had been “maimed” unnecessarily when she underwent bilateral mastectomy for her breast cancer and to blame Beau Biden’s death from brain cancer on glyphosate and chemotherapy. In January 2016, he did the same thing after David Bowie died of liver cancer and Alan Rickman died of pancreatic cancer. I could go on and on and on, having written about Adams’ vile nonsense going back to 2006, but you get the idea. None of the examples I just cited includes a lot of the other quackery he’s promoted over the years, particularly antivaccine quackery.
To bring it back to my discussion of how the antivaccine movement has been subsumed by the far right as just another grievance-fueled part of its overall grievance narrative, with antivaccine narratives just another tool to radicalize people against government, I get the impression that Adams has over the last few years been increasingly pandering to this fringe and flirting with far right or even fascist beliefs. This isn’t the first time he’s done this, either. The first time I noticed him explicitly appealing to Christian fundamentalism was nearly a decade ago with his evolution-denying video The God Within, which also blamed science for the Holocaust (because of course it did). It’s just that, more and more, skilled grifter that he is, Adams realizes that his audience is not just the far right, but the Christian nationalist far right that doesn’t immediately laugh dismissively at Natural News articles like the one about Brummie the Bull as evidence that the world is being taken over by Satan, but takes them seriously. Adams’ effort to appeal to these people is just one more piece of evidence suggesting that the antivaccine and “natural health” movements are increasingly being subsumed into larger far right wing movements.
17 replies on “Natural News should be called Weekly World News”
The 666 thing from Mike Adams really sounds like a blast from the past. I remember someone stating the ELP logo could be read as 666.
And if you go a bit down the road from Brum into the Black Country (ooooooooh, scary!) you will find a pub known locally as the Bull and Bladder (real name The Vine) in Brierley Hill…Makes you think, dunnit?
Actually, what it makes me think of is drinking many excellent pints of Bathams Best in there, while crunching on their equally excellent home-made pork scratchings…
But I must be some sort of Satanist, as my dad’s family came from the Black Country and ran a coal yard, clearly for the flames for the well-known Satanic worshipping in Whitmore Reans.
Mikey has outdone himself yet again!
Both he and Null have really been carrying on of late which I imagine has something to do with the economy: when people are worried about inflation and paying bills, they may be less interested in buying expensive supplements and foods. Business must be off.
I think that the end times scenario may turn off some of his followers. He also rants about the oncoming Collapse ( of everything) which necessitates learning how to survive: stockpile weapons and ammunition, learn to grow your own foods, get satellite phones for when the grid goes down and of course, buy gold and silver ( the phone provider and precious metals seller are sponsors of his show).
He mentioned that the only decent foreign leaders were Putin, Orban and the PM of Poland- all autocrats. Who would have guessed?
I also don’t see how the videos in his article support his Demon World script:
— Hell’s Kitchen refers to an actual area of NYC which used to be populated by the poor and petty criminals that has since gentrified in recent decades becoming a gay enclave and restaurant mecca. Years ago, fledging actors and comedians lived there because of cheap rents. Celebrity chefs/ food writers lived there and thespians attended the Actors’ Studio. A new ultra posh development dominates the scene.
— also does a Tolkien fan, he misspells Smeagol ( not a demon at all)
and Ramsey is crappy but a real person who likes to eat lamb
In other news..
Del ( the Highwire, yesterday) interviewed his parents and siblings explaining his background: where he got his backwards ideas about health- and it’s just as bad as you might expect. New Age tinged Christianity, natural health, stage struck people, Native culture, meditation, Edgar Cayce, anti-vax/ anti-education
Adam’s fringe conspiracy theories have seemed at odds with his business interests. We imagine the market for “Natural Health” products to include lots of folks who would be turned off by hyper-right-wing lunacy— the granola crunchy Whole Foods yuppie stereotype.
However, yesterday, the world learned just how profitable working this conspiracy theory edge can be, as the Alex Jones trial revealed InfoWars was taking in up to $800,000 a day, Jones net-worth is in the hundreds of millions, and actually went up after he was deplatformed from YouTube, which apparently only increased his appeal to the grievance-and-conspiracy obsessed, who appear to be larger in number than even a pessimist like me might have imagined.
I wonder if Adams is anticipating a decline of Infowars as Jones faces more and more legal trouble, and is positioning himself to fill that opening. Even if he’s just following Jones lead, you can read that screed about Satanic globalism in chorus with the results of GOP primaries (Blake Masters especially) and wingnut political media rhetoric as indicating that there’s no bottom to the darkness of the Christian Nationalist imagining, no hot take that is too extreme to become a meme.
OTOH, that statue of the bull on Wall Street is no doubt a sign that capitalism is the spawn of Satan, and after the daily bell the traders all flick to one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants to drink cocktails tinged with the blood of cannibalized reality-show contestants.
And Duran Duran? Take a look at these and deny the influence of the Beast!
https://youtu.be/fkOfwdRkmy0
https://youtu.be/PlhJzqmt5JE
Ha! “The Wild Boys”? I remember the video because at the time, if memory serves me correctly, it was the most expensive video ever produced, having cost over £1M to produce, a previously unheard-of sum in 1984 for a music video. If the organizers of the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games really wanted to show their Satanic cred, they should have invited Ghost to perform.
https://youtu.be/VqoyKzgkqR4
https://youtu.be/DD2m_iqD7dI
Black Sabbath is so 1970s and Duran Duran so 1980s. At least Ghost is 2010s-2020s, which is far more recent.
As I also recall, Mike Adams had a regular video segment on Alex Jones’ network for a few years, but the two had a falling out but seem to have made up given that I saw a post yesterday complaining, “First they come for Alex Jones…” In any event, the two appear to have alternated between competing with each other and collaborating with each other.
You might have a point, though, about Adams seeing an opportunity in Jones’ legal troubles. Adams is nothing if not a skilled grifter going back to his Y2K scams. He’s proven quite adept at reading the zeitgeist and adjusting his conspiracy theories for maximum profit potential.
On his broadcast today, Mike said that he wasn’t sure if he was to fill in for Jones today or not because of the verdict and that that outcome was fixed any way. It seems that he does an hour of the show regularly.
The whole point of having Duran Duran play is that they are from Birmingham. If the organisers of the games really wanted to mess with Mike Adams’ head, the should have invited ELO along.
I hope, for his sake, he doesn’t believe this nonsense. Don’t get high on your own supply.
Adams should realize that “Satan” is just an anagram of “Santa.”
I’m a Seitan worshipper. Also a pastafarian.
Which is the bigger bull?
Adams has failed to single out the most alarming manifestation of Satanism in American society. In baseball, an umpire invokes the Beast by calling out “Play Baal!” at the start of every game.
On the other hand, there’s been telltale silence at RI following the NN revelation that corpses of vaccine-killed innocents are ground up and spread on crops, in a horrifying real life version of Soylent Green.
Soylent Green was just another day at Natural News…
Alex Jones FTW:
https://twitter.com/damonimani/status/1555332094993342465
Oh, if only Christoper Hitchens was still alive. I read this whole article with a smirk which slowly turned into a snarl. I don’t have much truck with crazy bible thumpers, but generally MOST Christians are decent folk and Adams paints a corrupt picture.
Mike hasn’t always been so Christian-centric although I can’t recall exactly when he turned. A Christian blog , Health Wyze, even criticised his New Agey position in the past.
I imagine that he learned that his audience was religious and shaped his message to fit.
Another altie, Gary Null, also has recently emphasised his Christian background such as doctors who prayed over their patients in his hometown. Indeed both of them focus upon more traditional values such as farming, family life, natural foods and folk medicines.
HOWEVER I doubt that their idealised audience of 1950s family farmers would take advice from corporate operators like them so they play up their daily lives as farm workers and animal caretakers who are very religious/ spiritual not money oriented. I swear they say this despite their incomes and estates.
In other news, a social media giant has just been taken down by Twitter demons:
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/twitter-suspends-scientist-after
I’m sure we’ll be hearing more shocking details in the days to come.
Baal was the victim of an early disinformation campaign by the uppity monotheists. People were so confused at first that they thought their newly-minted one god’s name was Baal. After a lot of exasperated shouts of “no, not that god, this god!” they portrayed this poor old god of fertility/weather/etc. as a demon lord. Of course they also had to invent demons for Baal to be lord over, causing further confusion. After several centuries the lies finally stuck; they foolishly neglected to invent social networks to speed the process. No one’s quite sure what the demons thought of it all.
I find that the tv series ‘Spartacus’ is my only religious inspiration. When the poo hits the fan, the immortal words of Batiatus are a comfort.