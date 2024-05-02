Midazolam as “euthanasia” for COVID, or the most brain-dead paper I’ve ever read?

Last week, I saw what I now think might be the single most brain dead paper that I’ve ever read being amplified by antivax bloggers and by John Campbell, the latter of whom, just when I think he can’t go any lower, always seems to find a way to surpass my already contemptuously low expectations for just how deep into the rabbit hole of antivax quackery and conspiracy theories he’ll go. Let’s just see what you think when I show you how the antivax Substack fool 2nd Smartest Guy in the World (2ndSGitW) characterizes it: DEMOCIDE EPIDEMIC: The First Ever Peer-Reviewed Journal Study That Proves Excess Covid-19 Deaths in the United Kingdom Were Due to Midazolam. Seeing that Substack, I made the mistake of clicking on the link to the “study” (if you can call it that) that 2ndSGitW was so impressed by: Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic. As I read it, a certain famous clip from the Adam Sandler movie Billy Madison came to mind:

“…what you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

Yes, this “study” warrants such a response, for reasons that you will soon see. First, though, let’s see what a credulous fool like 2ndSGitW—but I repeat myself—thinks of this “study”:

The peer-reviewed journal space is almost completely captured by BigPharma and their Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime. Which is precisely why a recent study entitled, Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic getting published in a scientific publication is such an historically important event in this post scamdemic new normal.

Elsewhere, John Campbell, predictably, just ate it all up:

Seriously, dude. Audience capture is a hell of a drug.

Calling any journal that would publish such an abject lesson in how correlation tortured from the data does not necessarily indicate causation “peer-reviewed” is definitely a stretch, but apparently Medical & Clinical Research is a real journal that even boasts an Impact Factor of 2.93! That’s not a horrible IF—that is, if it’s even real, which I doubt, particularly given that this page claims an IF of 1.023 (which is it?)—although it’s not particularly impressive either. What the journal does not boast of is being indexed in PubMed, which is the minimum that I look for in a peer-reviewed journal, other than brand new journals that haven’t been around long enough to be considered for indexing by PubMed. Moreover, the journal has a lot of signs of being a predatory open access journal. I mean, just look at its website if you don’t believe me, particularly the part where the “journal” will publish your PowerPoint slides, for a fee of course.

“Archvies”? Let’s just say that the proofreading here is…unimpressive.

The weird thing that I noticed in the journal is that it had a fair number of articles that looked and sounded (on the surface and abstract at least) to be legitimate scientific papers, rather than the utter dreck that I will show this article to be. Next, I noticed that this article seemed to be part of a “special issue” devoted to COVID-19 and its [sic] variants. I further noticed, though, that it’s an open access journal with a rather high publication charge of $3,916. While open access journals are not necessarily a red flag and there are many reputable ones, open access journals with a dodgy looking website (like this one’s) and a high publication charge are.

I was also curious about the author, Wilson Sy, as I had never heard of him before, either as a scientist or as a spreader of COVID-19 misinformation. He’s the sole author of this paper, which is odd, because in legitimate scientific papers presenting new research sole authorship has become quite rare. Moreover, he is listed not as a scientist, but rather as a Director, Investment Analytics Research, Australia, whatever that means. Googling him revealed little more than that he appears to be some sort of financial analyst and that he’s published about COVID-19. In other words, he’s just the sort of guy who’s not qualified to write a paper like this, but somehow he’s managed to get it published just the same, and not just this paper. He has two other papers in the “special issue” entitled Early Indication of Long-Term Impact of COVID Injections and Simpson’s paradox in the correlations between excess mortality and Simpson’s paradox in the correlations between excess mortality and covid-19 injections: a case study of iatrogenic pandemic for elderly Australians. Wow. The financial guy tries to use Simpson’s paradox, which is a a statistical phenomenon in which an association between two variables in a population emerges, disappears or even reverses when the population is divided into subpopulations to try to show that vaccines didn’t really save lives. Just perusing the introduction to that latter paper revealed to me a veritable “greatest hits” of antivax nonsense, including the claim that the mRNA vaccines are not actually vaccines. (They are.)

I’m more interested on what Sy has to say about midazolam, though. First, though, in case you’re not familiar with it, midazolam (trade name Versed) is a benzodiazepine drug used mostly as a powerful sedative, often for anesthesia. It’s often used as part of a cocktail of drugs to sedate patients who require mechanical ventilation, because being on a ventilator is profoundly uncomfortable, as is being forced to lie in the same position while on the ventilator. Indeed, sometimes when the lungs are very stiff it’s necessary to use drugs to paralyze patients on the ventilator, and it’s a horrible thing to be both awake and paralyzed; so in addition to the paralytics, various sedatives are administered to keep the patient comfortable. Midazolam also has amnesiac properties, so that the patient also forgets much of what happened while sedated. You can guess where this is going. During the biggest surges of COVID-19, there were lots of people paralyzed on ventilators being supported until either they recovered or did not. Right off the bat, you can guess that midazolam use would likely correlate with those big COVID-19 surges, because more people were hospitalized and on ventilators. Indeed, I even remember that, during parts of those surges, there were shortages of midazolam and drugs like it because so many patients were on ventilators, to the point that, rather than a continuous IV infusion, sometimes the drug was being administered intermittently in a bolus fashion, which is suboptimal for keeping patients sedated.

But let’s get back to the paper. In it, Sy “analyzes” (if you can call it that) excess mortality in the UK as recorded in its Office of National Statistics (ONS) Database. Thinking the data “corrupted” by data entry errors, stating:

The extensive analysis [5] of detailed ONS statistics based on vaccination status and their relationships with COVID cases and mortality has shown inconsistencies, which appear to have originated from flawed definitions of vaccination status and erroneous data entry.

And:

This aspect of ONS data corruption appears universal, as it also occurs with Australian data [6] which have originated from the flawed data entry and reporting convention [7] from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which may have recorded status lagging actual status by at least 14 days. Essentially, the death of a recently injected person may not be recorded in the database of deaths of the “vaccinated” [8]. This simple omission makes comparison of deaths by vaccination status a data misdirection inflating “unvaccinated” deaths which are calculated by subtracting “vaccinated” deaths from all deaths of the population [9].

Oh, goody. Sy thinks the data from the UK, the US, and Australia are so compromised that he can’t possibly find out what he wants to find out. So he decides to use a most…unusual…method:

Despite advances in modern information technology, the accuracy of data collection has not advanced in the United Kingdom for over 150 years, because the same problems of erroneous data entry found then are still found now in the COVID pandemic, not only in the UK but all over the world. We have independently discovered [6] the same UK data problem and solution for assessing COVID-19 vaccination as Alfred Russel Wallace [10] had 150 years ago in investigating the consequences of Vaccination Acts starting in 1840 on smallpox: “Having thus cleared away the mass of doubtful or erroneous statistics depending on comparisons of the vaccinated and unvaccinated in limited areas or selected groups of patients, we turn to the only really important evidence, those ‘masses of national experience’…” Emphasis added. The entry of incorrect data for vaccination status, over 150 years ago as now [10], cannot be solved by technology, but by better data management. Just as did Alfred Wallace, an eminent peer and friend of Charles Darwin, the method we have used (the “Wallace Method”) to overcome the lack of accurate detailed vaccination data is to use accurate macro-data such as all-cause mortality (‘masses of national experience’) and doses of COVID vaccination, to perform detailed statistical analysis to draw broad and robust epidemiological conclusions. This paper follows the Wallace Method by examining the “masses of national experience” of the pandemic which are the all-cause and excess mortality data over time and across the regions of England.

Oh, goody. Sy is going to use a vaguely described method that is over 150 years old and last applied to smallpox made by one of the most famous antivaccinationists of the 19th century, someone who never wavered in his belief, despite all evidence, that smallpox vaccination was useless and became in his later years a passionate advocate of spiritualism and supported land nationalization. I’m sure this will go just swimmingly! So, apparently unburdened by any knowledge of epidemiology, statistical analysis relevant to epidemiology, or any understanding of public health, Sy paddles boldly down the river of antivax pseudoscience to produce this chart:

What could possibly be wrong with this graph? Read on!

First, off, what is being graphed is not the infection fatality rate (IFR) but rather the case fatality rate (CFR), the former being the percent of cases who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 who die and the latter being the percent of cases who are symptomatically infected and develop actual clinical symptomatic disease. Now, what do we know about March and April 2020 when it comes to COVID-19? Here’s a hint: It relates to the denominator used to calculate CFR. That’s right! Very few people were being tested for COVID-19 because there was a massive shortage of testing supplies. As a result, it was basically universally accepted that the number of infections was far higher than what was being recorded, because many asymptomatic cases, as well as cases with mild symptoms, were not being recorded, a point made by Dr. Susan Oliver in her retort to Dr. Campbell. I encourage you to watch this—after, of course, you’ve finished reading this post (just sayin’):

Dr. Oliver also spared me the need to go into a few other of the charts in the paper, for instance a chart that claimed to find a correlation between vaccination and death five months later. (It didn’t. The p-value was 0.587. I would just add to that that Sy doesn’t really show his work. I have no idea what statistical test he used.

Sy, of course, tries to hand-wave away the inconsistency:

While there were suggestions that UK may have had a shortage of PCR tests available early in the pandemic which may explain the relatively small number of COVID cases, but this explanation does not resolve the inconsistency. If there were a shortage of tests, then the registration of the large number of COVID deaths could not have been verified by PCR tests and therefore they were arbitrarily assigned.

Nice try, but no. Here’s the thing. People who die of COVID-19 will have a number of clinical factors that had been identified about the disease that make it possible to give them a diagnosis of COVID-19 with a high degree of accuracy even in the absence of a documented test for the virus. Remember, these patients have characteristic findings on chest X-ray and chest CT, for example. They have characteristic clinical features. While it is always preferable to have a definitive test for the virus to absolutely confirm a diagnosis of COVID-19, it is not always necessary, and we knew that even in April 2020. Basically, Sy is just paraphrasing one of the oldest conspiracy theories of the pandemic, that doctors were encouraged (and all too eager) to report every death as a COVID-19 death, whether SARS-CoV-2 had anything to do with the death or not.

So Sy argues:

In conclusion, the UK data anomaly of April 2020, where the data on COVID cases and deaths are inconsistent, most likely indicated that the huge spike in death may not have been due to SARS-CoV-2 virus. This possible misattribution to COVID-19 was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency [15], mentioned earlier, which declared that as of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 was not a “high consequence infectious disease”. Therefore, this data anomaly leaves the huge spike in the non-COVID excess deaths yet to be explained, before mass vaccination or any other factors were available, as discussed below.

Except that this “anomaly” is not difficult to explain at all; that is, unless you’re a pseudoscientific conspiracy theorist like Sy. Heck, Susan Oliver had a grand old time pulling up old video of Campbell himself explaining the seeming anomaly using the same sort of observations that I cited explaining it.

Unable to blame the excess mortality on vaccines, Sy decides that it must be something else. Somehow, he latched onto midazolam, thus producing these two money charts:

And:

First off, I have to question something. Sy claims that he’s representing ampules containing 10 mg of midazolam taken from a dataset that I’ve never heard of before, a Prescribing Dataset from the Bennett Institute for Applied Data Science. But let’s for the moment assume, just for the sake of argument, that these numbers represent midazolam usage in the UK and dive in. I also can’t help but note how closely Sy set the Y-axis scale in order to make the peaks as close to the same height as possible, the better to visually reinforce his bizarre point.

Notice anything? The graphs on the left show midazolam usage and excess deaths; the graphs on the right shows the deaths shifted by one month, and, wow, it sure looks as though there is a correlation. To that I answer: So what? Once again, when there is a surge in COVID-19 that puts a lot of patients in ICUs on ventilators that cause a surge in excess deaths, there will be an a concomitant increase in midazolam use if midazolam is part of the preferred cocktail of drugs used to sedate patients on ventilators.

Notice something else? Why is the peak of excess deaths delayed by a month? If midazolam were being used for euthanasia, one would expect the peaks to coincide pretty closely. They don’t. Sy tries to hand wave away this issue:

Clearly, Midazolam injections and excess deaths in England are dosages used and registration of deaths may lag. Shifting the time highly correlated, but not synchronously, because medication series for Midazolam injections one-month forward, very high generally does not have instantaneous impact and also reporting of correlation is seen in Figure 10. The very high correlation (coefficient 91 percent) between excess percent, but still statistically significant with p-value at 0.0007. deaths lagged one month after Midazolam injections is largely The misclassification of COVID deaths, possibly deliberate, also due to the first two enormous spikes to early 2021. From April led to their high correlation with Midazolam injections as seen 2021 onwards to May 2023, the same correlation dropped to 59 Figure 11.

One more time: What statistical test did this fool use to come up with that p-value? Again, real scientists and real statisticians show their work. That aside, this is all handwaving, as to why the two early peaks of excess death correlate (one month delayed) with midazolam prescriptions and later on in the pandemic this correlation supposedly declined.

None of this concerns Sy, who just keeps paddling bravely down the river of pseudoscience to find that, yes, the number of prescriptions for a drug that is often used to sedate ventilated patients correlated with a metric that would be expected to correlate tightly with the number of ventilated patients, excess deaths:

These are what we in the biz call star charts. Do you see a correlation? If there is one, it all depends on two data points, April 2020. Thinking he’s doing a legitimate control, Sy also does this graph of midazolam prescriptions versus non-COVID-19 excess deaths.:

Again, this is meaningless rot, but none of this stops Sy from concluding quite confidently:

A major finding of this paper is that the very high excess deaths in 2020 in the UK were due to Midazolam intervention rather than SARS-CoV-2 infections, demonstrating the unreliability of COVID data as evidence of a SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, which was denied the status of a “High Consequence Infectious Disease” by UK Health Security Agency in March 2020. Any claim that COVID vaccination saved lives has little merit, because few lives were threatened by the largely absent SARSCoV-2 virus in the UK; the spike in so-called COVID deaths in 2020 was actually euthanasia deaths by Midazolam, which remains the dominant causal explanation of the pandemic, overwhelming other factors. Midazolam injections were agnostic to vaccination status. Therefore, excess deaths caused by Midazolam were randomly related to vaccination status, confusing the raw data on “deaths by vaccination status” and thus invalidating most UK studies based on that flawed data. The illusion that COVID vaccination was “safe and effective” was caused by Midazolam injections in UK being very high in 2020 and diminishing after vaccination, resulting in falling excess deaths over time, mistakenly credited to vaccination. This fallacy is material in justifying a continuation of vaccination policy in UK and Europe.

Got it? According to Sy, not only was all the death not due to COVID-19, but rather to midazolam, but the midazolam-caused deaths distorted the data to give the false appearance that vaccines were decreasing deaths later in the pandemic. Damn, those public health people are nefarious!

Here’s another thing. Versed is not a good drug for euthanasia by itself. As Sy even mentions himself, while it can cause death, it’s pretty safe and takes a lot to kill. That’s why it’s so widely used in anesthesia. It is true that midazolam is often part of the protocol for physician-assisted suicide in countries and states that allow it, but not as the primary drug causing death. Rather, it is given for its purpose, sedation, before the drugs that cause death. For example, in Canada:

The Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers recommends fixed dosing of midazolam (an anxiolytic), 10 mg; propofol (an anesthetic coma-inducing agent), 1000 mg; and rocuronium, 200 mg, or cisatracurium, 40 mg (neuromuscular blockers to stop respiration).12 A scoping review showed that, although virtually all Canadian MAiD protocols use kits with fixed dosages of medications, including an anesthetic (propofol or phenobarbital) and a paralytic, along with a secondary “backup kit” in case of failure, there are variations in the inclusion of anxiolytics (e.g., midazolam), analgesia (e.g., lidocaine, magnesium sulfate) and cardiotoxic medications (e.g., bupivacaine, potassium chloride).1 These variations in choice of medication and administration technique may play an important role in ensuring a comfortable and dignified death.

Credulous fools like 2ndSGitW are eating it up too:

Turns out that geronticide is an excellent way to discharge pensions, social security liabilities, and transfer assets to the next generation of indebted heirs, because the house (i.e. government and their bankster coconspirators) always wins. The summary of the research paper should, in a just and functioning world, result in mass arrests and hangings of every last one of the scamdemic “experts,” more at perpetrators: The COVID-19 pandemic in UK was iatrogenic, as it did not originate from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but originated from Midazolam use in euthanasia and then likely later from mass vaccination. The main findings supporting this conclusion are: There were relatively few cases of infections in early 2020, indicating the non-prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency declared on 19 March 2020, the absence of any “high consequence infectious disease”, denying the existence of a pandemic.

The enormous spike in excess deaths attributed to COVID-19 was inconsistent with the lack of prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was not veried, due to shortages and unreliability of PCR tests.

NHS and Nightingale hospitals were mostly empty, confirming absence of a pandemic.

The excess deaths were spread uniformly and simultaneously across all English regions, inconsistent with natural contagion.

The spikes in excess deaths across all regions were strongly correlated with Midazolam injections, implicating euthanasia, particularly of the elderly in care homes.

On investigation, the UK Government, Amnesty International and the Care Quality Commission have all acknowledged that “a systemic or structural dysfunction in hospital services” and the widespread blanket use of “Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation” (DNACPR) notices in care homes have contributed to excess deaths in the UK. This is absolutely irrefutable evidence, and it proves that the role of the government is now full on theft and democide.

No, it’s not. And if the clip from Billy Madison that I led with applies to Wilson Sy’s paper, it’s far too kind a description of 2ndGitW’s black-hole density idiocy and John Campbell’s social medial clout-chasing audience capture.

Truth be told, a 10 mg dose of midazolam is not a huge dose. It’s a pretty standard dose. As you can see in this protocol, if midazolam usage went up because of euthanasia, you would expect to observe increases in other drugs used for euthanasia as well. Did Sy bother to look for some of these other drugs? It’s true that there is considerable overlap between the drugs used to sedate and paralyze ventilated patients (anxiolytics, benzodiazepines, and paralytics), but Sy didn’t even look. Also, we would not expect the use of drugs like potassium chloride to increase massively. Moreover, if midazolam was being used for euthanasia, we would not expect deaths to lag by a month. That simply doesn’t make any sort of rational, biological sense. It doesn’t pass the “smell” test.

Come to think of it, Wilson Sy, 2ndGitW, and John Campbell make Billy Madison’s stupidity look like genius.

