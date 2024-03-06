The hypervaccinated man who should be dead (according to antivaxxers)

It is an article of faith among antivaxxers that vaccines are harmful—deadly, even—and a corollary to that article of faith is that more vaccines must be even more harmful and deadly. According to antivaxxers, this assessment applies to all vaccines to one degree or another, but particularly to COVID-19 vaccines. Antivaxxers portray these new vaccines as uniquely harmful and dangerous, so deadly, in fact, that antivaxxers blame them for a nonexistent epidemic of people who “died suddenly.” Antivaxxers attribute these deaths to the vaccines, whether there is a close temporal relationship between vaccination and death or not, whether there is even a plausible link between vaccination and the sudden death or not. So, you’d think that a man “hypervaccinated” with an estimated 217 doses of COVID-19 vaccines should be dead, right? At least, if you believe that the vaccines are so deadly, then surely someone that “hypervaccinated” must either be dead or in horrendous health, thanks to the toxic brew (as portrayed by antivaxxers) in the COVID-19 vaccines.

Apparently, not, at least if a story and study that have been making the rounds are any indication. From The Washington Post yesterday:

German researchers have examined a “hypervaccinated” man they say received more than 200 coronavirus shots without any noticeable side effects or harm to his immune system. Their findings, published Monday in the Lancet Infectious Diseases, a medical journal, indicate that coronavirus vaccines have a “good degree of tolerability,” the researchers said, although they noted this was an isolated case of “extraordinary hypervaccination.” The 62-year-old man came to researchers’ attention when German prosecutors opened up a fraud investigation, gathering evidence that he had obtained 130 coronavirus shots in a nine-month period — far more than recommended by health authorities. “We learned about his case via newspaper articles,” Kilian Schober, one of the study’s authors, said in a statement. “We then contacted him and invited him to undergo various tests. … He was very interested in doing so.”

Before I go on, let me just say one thing. I am extraordinarily pro-vaccine. After all, I’ve spent nearly 20 years combatting antivaccine misinformation nearly every day. Even so, however, I would never recommend that anyone do anything like this. I’ve had all the recommended COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for a man my age and will continue to be boosted as recommended as updated versions of the vaccine are released, which will probably from here on out be yearly, just like influenza vaccines. The thought of getting over 200 doses of any vaccine strikes me as over-the-top pathological, particularly in a time period that’s only a little more than three years, much less the 29-month period during which this man apparently did it.

Whatever the reason this German man sought to become so hypervaccinated, I do have to admit that he’s a great opportunity for research regarding COVID-19 vaccines. True, he would be an N-of-1 study, but, even so, studying him might provide useful information. So, of course, I had to head straight to The Lancet Infectious Diseases and check out the study., where investigators start out by noting:

Evidence for 130 vaccinations in a 9 month period was collected by the public prosecutor of Magdeburg, Germany, who opened an investigation of this case with the allegation of fraud, but criminal charges were not filed. 108 vaccinations are individually recorded and partly overlap with the total of 130 prosecutor-confirmed vaccinations (appendix 2 p 12).

Holy moly! 130 of the vaccinations occurred in a 9 month period? Think about it. Nine months is a little over 270 days, depending on the specific months. This man was therefore getting vaccinated on average just under every other day during that time period.

Here’s the graph from the appendix showing the magnitude of how many vaccines this man (referred to in the study as “HIM”) received:

That’s a lot of. COVID-19 vaccines!

First off, the man appeared to be in good health overall, and the investigators proposed to study him:

To investigate the immunological consequences of hypervaccination in this unique situation, we submitted an analysis proposal to HIM via the public prosecutor. HIM then actively and voluntarily consented to provide medical information and donate blood and saliva. This procedure was approved by the local Ethics Committee of the University Hospital of Erlangen, Germany. Throughout the entire hypervaccination schedule HIM did not report any vaccination-related side effects. From November 2019, to October 2023, 62 routine clinical chemistry parameters showed no abnormalities attributable to hypervaccination (appendix 1 tab 2). Furthermore, HIM had no signs of a past SARS-CoV-2 infection, as indicated by repeatedly negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests, PCRs and nucleocapsid serology (figure A; appendix 1 tab 1).

So what we can say is that this hypervaccinated individual suffered no organ damage that could be picked up on routine chemistries, which can pick up injury to kidney and liver, at least, nor did he have evidence of muscle breakdown or autoimmune disease. While it’s true that one can never entirely rule out long-term injury or damage, we are talking about a period of over two and a half years. If there’s no clear evidence of injury now, it’s pretty darned unlikely that there will develop evidence of injury in the coming years.

Of course, the obvious question—besides why he did it—about hypervaccination, now that it has been established that this hypervaccinated man is overall in good health, has to do with his immunity? First, did all these vaccines result in “super-immunity” above and beyond what people vaccinated according to the recommended schedule achieve? Second, did hypervaccination result in damage to the immune system though overstimulation and resulting exhaustion? We know from other investigations that the researchers did that he had no evidence of current or past COVID-19 infection; so at least he appears to be immune to COVID-19.

The authors also found:

HIM’s serum neutralisation capacity was 5·4-fold and 11·5-fold higher compared with the control group vaccinees, for wildtype and Omicron B1.1.529 spike proteins, respectively.

So basically, HIM had higher levels of antibody against spike protein than vaccinees who had only had three doses, which is not particularly shocking. HIM also had detectable levels of antibodies in his saliva, while the control group of vaccinees did not, which would be expected to contribute to mucosal immunity(immunity due to antibodies in and on the mucosal surfaces, like the lining of the nose and mouth).

But what about immune “exhaustion”? One result of vaccination is that, in addition to antibodies, the immune system produces memory T-cells, cells with a “memory” of the antigen that lay dormant, ready to be reactivated by exposure to the antigen again, which stimulates their conversion into effector T-cells producing large quantities of antibody again. The researchers had speculated that having so many challenges with spike protein as the antigen might have “fatigued” HIM’s immune system, but they actually found that that didn’t happen. In fact, HIM had not just higher absolute numbers of effector T-cells but also higher numbers of memory T-cells than a control cohort who had received the standard three-dose regimen and that the T-cells functioned just as well as those in people who had had the standard number of vaccine doses.

Also, interestingly, HIM’s immune system appears to have kept its ability to respond to the vaccines intact. For example, during the study he insisted on receiving a 217th dose, which gave researchers a chance to draw blood before and after in order to measure his response to the vaccine. One of the investigators from the study has been posting to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, about the results, and here’s a taste:

Compared to 3-dose mRNA reference cohort, HIM's spike-specific IgG were on a record high, but contraction kinetics were normal. Boosting after 217th vacc. worked fine. At a comparable time point, serum neutralization capacity was up 5.4x vs. WT or 11.5x vs. Omicron B1.1.529. 6/19 pic.twitter.com/fCZeruWPky — Kilian Schober (@kischober) March 5, 2024

In saliva, HIM had detectable anti-spike IgG levels, unlike the control participants. In individuals with high levels of IgG in serum (like HIM) we sometimes see this, perhaps reflecting transcytosis into mucosa. IgA was generally (controls or HIM) not detectable in saliva. 8/19 pic.twitter.com/i6XCtnccYn — Kilian Schober (@kischober) March 5, 2024

Like antibodies, spike (A*01/LTD)-specific CD8+ T cells were elevated (about 6x) and could also be boosted by vacc. #217. The T-cell phenotype showed a relative bias towards more differentiated cells. However, importantly, absolute numbers of stem-like cells were similar. 10/19 pic.twitter.com/NPKkjzitcY — Kilian Schober (@kischober) March 5, 2024

Elsewhere, they noted:

The results showed that the individual has large numbers of T-effector cells against SARS-CoV-2. These act as the body’s own soldiers that fight against the virus. The test person even had more of these compared to the control group of people who have received three vaccinations. The researchers did not perceive any fatigue in these effector cells, they were similarly effective as those in the control group who had received the normal number of vaccinations. Memory T cells are another aspect the researchers explored. These are cells at a preliminary stage, before effector cells. Similar to stem cells, these cells can replenish numbers of suitable effector cells. “The number of memory cells was just as high in our test case as in the control group,” explains Katharina Kocher, one of the leading authors of the study. “Over all, we did not find any indication for a weaker immune response, rather the contrary.” In addition, even the 217th vaccination that the man received during the study still had an effect: the number of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 increased significantly as a result.

Overall, the authors concluded:

In summary, our case report shows that SARS-CoV-2 hypervaccination did not lead to adverse events and increased the quantity of spike-specific antibodies and T cells without having a strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of adaptive immune responses. While we found no signs of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in HIM to date, it cannot be clarified whether this is causally related to the hypervaccination regimen. Importantly, we do not endorse hypervaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity.

Well, that’s a relief.

Of course, no pro-vaccine advocate advocates this strategy. As in all things in medicine, the idea is to find a dosing regimen that optimizes the benefits of a drug or vaccine while minimizing adverse events. What this study shows is that, in this one “hypervaccinated” individual at least, it was possible to receive huge numbers of vaccines without any apparent ill effects, either in physiology or attributable to organ damage, or on immune function. However, for any medicine, vaccines included, there can be diminishing returns that can cross the line into harms that outweigh any benefits from additional doses. HIM was clearly well into the territory of diminishing returns. The reassuring observation is that he had not, even after an amazing number of vaccine doses, entered the territory of suffering harm from too much medicine, in this case vaccines.

One longstanding claim by antivaxxers going back to decades before the pandemic is that vaccines “overstimulate” and thereby “exhaust” our immune system, resulting in injury to the immune system or even autoimmune disease. While it is impossible to generalize from one case report, it’s hard not to point out that, if antivaxxers’s fears about this phenomenon plausible and reasonable, chances are very high that this incredible example of “overvaccination,” in which HIM received around 36-fold more doses of vaccine than would be recommended for a 62-year-old man in the US, would have produced some evidence of injury to the immune system, immune exhaustion, or autoimmune disease. Yet, no evidence of such harm was found, despite HIM being studied over many months.

Indeed, HIM remained able not only to mount an immune response after COVID-19 vaccination, but also against other diseases:

Further tests indicated that there was no change to the immune system’s effectiveness against other pathogens. It therefore appears to be the case that the hypervaccination has not damaged the immune system as such. “Our test case was vaccinated with a total of eight different vaccines, including different available mRNA vaccines,” stated Dr. Kilian Schober. “The observation that no noticeable side effects were triggered in spite of this extraordinary hypervaccination indicates that the drugs have a good degree of tolerability.”

Indeed they do. Vaccines currently approved are remarkably safe, fear mongering by antivaxxers about them notwithstanding. Again, no one—and I do mean no one—is suggesting that being hypervaccinated to the degree that HIM was is a good idea. Nor is anyone claiming that HIM is a representative case. However, sometime in medicine case reports can be reassuring. Here’s a man who, according to be antivaxxers should be dead or, at the very least, suffering from a number of ailments, including autoimmune diseases, but is not. Quite the contrary. He seems to be just fine.

Not that that stops antivaxxers from spinning conspiracy theories about the man, who, if old press accounts are examined, appears to have come to the attention of the authorities because they were suspicious that he was taking the vaccinations and then selling his vaccine cards to people who didn’t want to be vaccinated. For example, one X crank wonders why he had regular labs drawn:

just gonna give some thoughts on the hypervax paper from a kraut healthcare worker perspective. HIM is "overall healthy (no chronic medications)", yet received regular blood draws from november 2019 onwards 🤔that's not how it works, labs come out of the budget pic.twitter.com/RFCNLEnq8X — a_concerned_amyloidosis💜🐭🇩🇪 (@a_nineties) March 6, 2024

the total number of measurements is striking: the study "only" drew blood 13 times, between august 2022 and october 2023, leaving ten blood draws between nov 2019 and july 2022. i reckon these ten blood draws were bunched towards the beginning and then once per quarter-year. pic.twitter.com/oZypiY8sqz — a_concerned_amyloidosis💜🐭🇩🇪 (@a_nineties) March 6, 2024

Ten blood draws in a more than two-and-a-half year period? That might or might not represent anything, but note that the labs are reported to have been normal or unchanged from baseline. This is just anomaly hunting that proves nothing.

More amusing is this conspiracy theory, hinted at in a typical manner used by conspiracy theorists who consider themselves too reasonable to engage in conspiracy mongering. Instead, they say something like, “If I were more conspiratorial, I might say…”:

Many conspiracy theories are possible here. A more conspiratorial blogger than myself, for example, might be inclined to wonder whether the vast majority of these injections ever happened at all. Such a blogger might wonder whether anybody had an interest in improving vaccine uptake numbers by shuttling homeless people around to various vaccination centres in Saxony so they could give their names and collect the stickers. Perhaps one of these homeless people cottoned on to the fact that all the certificates he was accumulating could be sold for fun and profit. The police investigated but found that the case threatened to embarrass important people and so they shelved it. In this totally baseless theory, it would not be surprising if our hypervaccinator did accidentally accumulate a few dozen injections by accident, which would explain his elevated antibody and T-cell numbers.

Of course, this very same antivax crank makes a huge deal out of the fact that HIM was investigated by the public prosecutor’s office for fraud and that investigation found at least 130 injections.

The bottom line, of course, is that, while no science-based vaccine advocate advocates being hypervaccinated in order to achieve more reliable immunity to COVID-19, this case report does provide one piece of reassuring evidence that the vaccines are so safe that even massive overdoses do not result in detectable harm, either to the individual or to the individual’s immune system. No wonder antivaxxers are spinning conspiracy theories about it.

