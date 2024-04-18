Thacker the hack keeps Thacking and hacking

When I came across his latest additional hit piece on young physician Dr. Allison Neitzel, entitled Fake Physician Group Platformed Disgraced, Fake Physician Allison Neitzel on Their Fake Medical Journal Website, I debated about whether to write about Paul Thacker one more time. After all, I’ve now written three posts in the last two weeks about his brain-meltingly stupid and deceptive hit piece on young physician Dr. Allison Neitzel as somehow “not a physician” based on a pedantic, dishonest, cherry-picked legalistic definition of the word, as well as its aftermath, in which the usual suspects, including the grifting quacks at the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care (FLCCC) Alliance, as well as much of the rest of the COVID-19 antivax quack crankosphere, amplified Thacker’s hack attack, as well as using Dr. Neitzel’s apology to the FLCCC in what appears to have been an orchestrated attack her as not credible. Of course, they didn’t mention that this apology had almost certainly come about as the result of legal bullying, the FLCCC having sent a process server to Dr. Neitzel’s apartment, a little context left out of all the posts by Thacker, the FLCCC, and its allies attacking Dr. Netizel. Then, Dr. Neitzel published a heartfelt response to Thacker, including a recounting of some of her personal history that had led her to combat misinformation, leading me to heap more deserved scorn on the FLCCC and Thacker, even as antivaxxers amplified Thacker’s attacks.

Let’s just say that it wasn’t Thacker who came off looking better.

Of course, Thacker the hack brought the original heaping helping of not-so-Respectful Insolence on himself when he emailed me, cc’ing my medical school dean and department chair, which left me little choice but to publish the whole sorry email exchange because of how bad it made him look. I should have known that I wasn’t the only one, as Russ Baker, founder, Editor-in-Chief and CEO of WhoWhatWhy, the nonprofit, noncommercial online news organization devoted to covering and uncovering stories and angles ignored by the media that Dr. Neitzel had contributed to, revealed by publishing emails sent to him by Thacker that were damned near identical to the ones that I had received. So you can see why I was wondering if maybe I’ve been writing too much about this.

Nope. Hacks gonna hack, and Thacker, being a hack, is gonna Thack, and Thack and hack he does, asking:

How bad does this get? Tracking the rise and fall of Allison Neitzel led me to a weird world of bogus “disinformation” journalists and researchers who clamor to censor us.

With these people, every accusation is a confession.

But what, pray tell, does Thacker mean? Well, first, before anyone criticizes me for calling him a hack (which he is) or regaining in rather flamboyant rhetorical flourishes, get a load of how he starts out his doubled-down attack on Dr. Neitzel:

There’s a remarkable, haunting scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, one of my top ten movies you must watch if you want to make any pretense at understanding American culture. Cut to the streets of the San Fernando Valley’s Canoga Park, where prizefighter Butch Coolidge and gangster Marsellus Wallace burst through the door of a Los Angeles pawnshop in a bloody brawl. Grappling on the floor, they struggle to kill each other when prizefighter Butch gains the advantage, grabs a pistol from Marsellus’s hand and braces to shoot the gangster in the face. You then hear the distinctive sound of a cartridge racking into the chamber of a large shotgun. “Hold it right there, goddamit!” the pawnshop owner says, pointing a 12 gauge at Butch’s bald head. “This ain’t none of your business, mister!” Butch yells, spitting out blood. “I’m making it my business.” Both Butch and Marsellus are then knocked out, later waking up confused and frightened, tied up and ball-gagged in the pawnshop’s basement—a sex dungeon where the two rednecks who bound them will soon rip down Mr. Wallace’s pants, strap him to a bench, and begin sodomizing him to grunts, cheers, and moans. “Bring out the gimp,” says one of their captors. The scene is totally off-balance crazy— disconnected from any norms of reality or polite conversation—but captures exactly what I love and fear about my Los Angeles hometown: you never know what lurks on the other side of a door.

Seriously, even when I let my worst impulses as a blogger and writer too free a rein, I couldn’t come up with an introduction like that, nor would I want to. Seriously? That scene from Pulp Fiction, a scene that in essence portrays rape as deserved retribution, “captures exactly” what Thacker loves and fears about his “Los Angeles hometown: you never know what lurks on the other side of a door”? WTF?

Nor would you want me to indulge in such a comparison and justification when you see how this framing is used. Talk about a huge stretch to the point of the Pulp Fiction citation being a non sequitur:

As I tracked the rise and apologetic fall of disgraced, fake physician Allison Neitzel, I passed through an equally disorienting door of unimagined horror where I discovered a circus-like reality where “journalists” in the disinformation genre platform as “experts” whatever colorful clown they run across on social media screaming “ANTI-VAXX!” the loudest. As I explained two weeks ago, my journey with the Neitzel clown show ran me into a medical group called National Association of Medical Doctors (NAMD), which I promised to report on later. Readers also sent me tips linking Neitzel to other circus acts in academia.

Before attacking NAMD, Thacker characteristically recounts the low points of his previous deceptive hit pieces on Dr. Neitzel, starting with his false claim that she is not a physician. As you might recall, this defamatory claim that Dr. Neitzel is a “fake physician” was originally based on a very legalistic definition of the word in which only someone who is licensed to practice medicine can be called a physician. As I pointed out, the American Medical Association considers anyone who graduated from an accredited medical school (as Dr. Neitzel did) to be a physician, as do most physicians. Moreover, Thacker seems not to care that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, someone whom he cites approvingly, is also called a physician, even though he never completed postgraduate training or obtained a license to practice medicine. (For the record, I consider both Dr. Bhattacharya, as much as I dislike him and consider him a disinformation agent, and Dr. Neitzel to be physicians.) Again, Thacker gonna Thack, hacking away with his double standard when it comes to who is and isn’t a physician. He’s outraged that Dr. Neitzel is called a physician, supposedly because she never got a medical license, while he praises Dr. Bhattacharya, who is also called a physician by sources that he favors.

Yet who gets comments like this one below? Not Dr. Bhattacharya:

Thacker liked this transphobic comment? Quelle surprise.

Also, I can’t help but sense a bit of…envy…in this characterization of Dr. Neitzel’s plaintiff plea to Aaron Rodgers in the fall of 2021 to stop spreading antivax misinformation:

Never mind that Rodgers had explained he was allergic to one of the vaccine ingredients and was already protected because he had been sick with COVID. This was months before the CDC admitted that prior infection was no different than being vaccinated, so the NAMD made “Neitzel the physician” out to be a medical savior guarding America from the anti-vaxx hordes coming to sicken and kill us all, while robbing Pfizer of a few billion dollars in COVID vaccine profit.

But back to the NAMD. Here’s where Thacker thacks the hardest, doing what Thacker does best, finding what he perceives as a weakness and using it to spin a conspiracy theory:

When I contacted NAMD media relations officers Joan Diaz and Liz Cordoni to explain why NAMD platformed a physician who wasn’t really a physician, both messages bounced back stating the contact emails could not be found. I then called the NAMD media relations number for Diaz and Cordoni, and got this message. “This is Michael, please leave me a message.” The NAMD was founded in 1974 and claims to have 80,000 physician members, but when I looked up their nonprofit tax filings, I couldn’t find them. However, I did find the address for their office “suite” is actually a mailbox at a Ship N Mail in Sausalito, California.

Now, far be it from me to defend or attack NAMD. I simply don’t know enough about the organization, and I will admit that perusing its website left me with a distinct feeling that the organization is dodgy. I did, however, notice yet another thing that Thacker left out. Dr. Neitzel’s original open letter to Aaron Rodgers lamenting his refusal to be vaccinated was published on KevinMD, not NAMD, which appears to have republished it without attribution. The original article on KevinMD described Dr. Neitzel correctly as a physician, and the NAMD repost just copied it. Yet, Thacker, being the hack he is, never mentions this and focuses in on the website that did the dodgy repost. Why isn’t he attacking KevinMD? Seriously, if you want an example of how dishonestly Thacker crafts his “investigative journalism,” this is an excellent one.

What a truly bizarre and desperate latest from Thacker. I originally published the open letter on KevinMD (which is why it also shows up on MedPage). NAMD never contacted me about reposting it; I don't even know who they are. — Allison Neitzel (@AliNeitzelMD) April 18, 2024 Another example of Thacking from a master hack. Let’s just put it this way. Either Thacker didn’t bother to do due diligence to determine that NAMD had just republished Dr. Neitzel’s open letter to Aaron Rodgers or he did know that the NAMD article was just a republication. If it was the former, then Thacker is an incompetent journalist. If it was the latter, he’s lying. Take your pick.

Again, every accusation is a confession with these people, and how they are masters of projection. Why do I say that? Well, it immediately occurred to me that the Brownstone Institute, the antivax, COVID-19 minimizing, anti-public health promoter of the eugenicist Great Barrington Declaration, also uses a mailbox service for its physical mailing address. Indeed, I couldn’t resist pointing this out on X, the hellsite formerly known as Twitter:

And of course @thackerpd gets @MartyMakary to chime in supporting his misleading and misogynistic attack on @AliNeitzelMD. — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) April 17, 2024 Yes, it’s true, as you’ll see. Thacker quotes Dr. Makary.

That’s right. the Brownstone Institute also uses a mailbox—a Scan Mailboxes location in Austin, TX, to be specific—as its mailing address. Also, Paul Thacker is a writer for the Brownstone Institute:

Oh, dear. An org with a mailbox for an official address is promoting Paul Thacker as though he were a real “investigative journalist.” Rather amusing, isn’t it, that he’s attacking an org that uses a mailbox as its official physical address

Let’s put it this way. Dr. Neitzel wrote an article for NAMD that really, really annoyed antivaxxers because in it she, as a Green Bay Packers fan, gently remonstrated with its quarterback Aaron Rodgers for refusing to be vaccinated. The overall tone was one of overwhelming disappointment rather than anger. The blurb for that article described her as a physician, which was entirely accurate. She had just graduated from medical school a few months before.

Of course, it wasn’t just NAMD that correctly referred to Dr. Neitzel as a “physician.” MedPage Today also did so, and so, of course, Thacker’s gotta Thack MedPage Today, and Thack it he does:

Nonetheless Neitzel’s online persona as a physician-expert in misinformation got her into several articles at MedPage Today. But when I contacted editor-in chief Dr. Jeremy Faust to ask if platforming a fake physician—forced to apologize for defaming real physicians—meets his editorial standards, he refused to explain. “It’s very disturbing but I’m sad to say I’m not surprised,” said former MedPage Today editor-in chief Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and public policy researcher at John Hopkins University. Dr. Makary says that, after serving two terms at MedPage Today, he now focuses on other editorial duties and is writing the book Blind Spots to examine the current lack of civil discourse and scientific objectivity in medicine, and the need to rebuild trust in public health.

One more time, Dr. Neitzel is not a fake physician, although to me, regardless of whatever career in journalism he had in the beforetime, Thacker is now a fake journalist. He’s nothing more than a propagandist pretending to be an investigative journalist. In any case, of course he had to find Dr. Marty Makary. You remember Dr. Makary, right? Unfortunately, even by Dr. Thacker’s definition he is a real doctor, and worse, he’s a surgical oncologist, the same discipline as mine, although he specializes in different cancers than I do. He’s also one of the prime inventors of the myth that medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the US, accounting for 250,000 deaths per year, based on unjustified extrapolations of small numbers to the whole country. That was 2016. Since then, he’s become a pandemic minimizer, one who kept making bold (and erroneous) predictions of natural herd immunity in ridiculously short time periods and kept being wrong. No wonder Thacker likes him enough to quote him to support his hit piece.

Similarly, Thacker is a misogynist; so he can’t resist attacking another woman, just because she approvingly cited Dr. Neitzel:

What makes my Neitzel experience in the world of fake experts more disorienting is someone emailing me a tweet supporting Neitzel by researcher Angela Rasmussen. As I previously reported, much like Neitzel, Rasmussen had an equally awkward rise in scientific fame, tweeting her way past post-doc mediocrity in 2020 to COVID-19 fame and glory by labeling everyone she didn’t like a “conspiracy theorist.” In late 2021, Ramussen finally landed a full-time position as a Research Scientist at a vaccine developer associated with the University of Saskatchewan. “Nobody moves to Canada to be a pipettor in a lab, when they are a successful scientist,” a professor who works on pandemic policies told me when I was looking into Rasmussen’s background. “I’m sure she hates it there.” Because Rasmussen’s policy is to attack scientists who disagree with her, he said he did not want to be named and then sucked into her social media drama.

More likely he was just a coward. In any event, what Thacker fails to mention is that Dr. Rasmussen works at the Viral Vaccine Development Group at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan. It’s a research institute, and research institutes often function differently than universities. A research scientist in such institutes is often the equivalent to associate professor or professor in a university. Moreover, Dr. Rassmussen is a Principal Scientist there, not a “glorified postdoc,” as Thacker claims, or a “pipettor in a lab,” as Thacker’s cowardly anonymous “professor who works on pandemic policies” characterizes her. She leads a lab. She is a principal investigator. Likely Thacker knows this but also knows that his audience doesn’t know this. (Also, as an aside, given the political conditions here in the US, if a job opportunity in Canada ever opened up for me, I’d be very tempted.)

Basically, I’m seeing a pattern here. Thacker’s thacking consists of attacking professional women who say things that he doesn’t like. It is, however, a very specific, very misogynistic line of attack in that he falsely tries to portray them as somehow not being legitimate, as not being “real” professionals, as he did when he falsely portrayed Dr. Neitzel as a “fake physician” and Dr. Rasmussen as a glorified postdoc, a “pipettor in a lab” (an obvious attempt to portray her as just a lab technician rather than a scientist and principal investigator). He proceeds to do the same thing in a different way with one of our regular commenters here, Dorit Reiss, just because she is a vaccine proponent.

It’s even worse than that though, as this Reddit post from three years ago shows:

For the past 7 years I ran We Love GMOs and Vaccines on Facebook. I am a middle school technology teacher with no connection to industry. My small team of volunteers helped reach millions of people with a blend of science articles and funny memes. Due to “independent journalist” Paul Thacker tracking down a middle school student of mine to tweet about me, I have decided to unpublish the page. The safety of my students come first. Especially because he accused her of “agreeing with me” because she had no clue what he was talking about. This comes after he also tried tweeting at my local police department and possibly used an anonymous name to email my staff about me. Part of his tactic involves making profiles of his target on Sourcewatch, so that he can then cite his own writing in his harassment. He has a history of abusing people, and will probably never stop. But I never dreamed he would go after a 12 year old. Unless a time in the future comes that I believe my family and students are safe from him, I’m done. He wins. This is not due to any pressure from my employer, they have been beyond supportive and are only concerned for my own safety. Perhaps I should have remained anonymous from the beginning.

That’s his history. That’s been his history for a long time. That leads me to observe: Three women attacked, and just one man:

Finally, another reader sent me this tweet off BlueSky (I get lots of DMs!) by Dr. Nick Sawyer, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at UC Davis and—surprise!—a super duper ardent cheerleader for vaccines. (I’ve sometimes wondered why Pfizer spends even a nickel on ads when they get so much free marketing from doctors.) Sawyer tweeted a story attacking me from “WhoWhatWhy” whose title states that I’m an “anti-vaxxer” and part of some “movement strategy” after I reported that Allison Neitzel doesn’t meet the legal requirements to call herself a physician. I sent WhoWhatWhy’s Russ Baker several questions that he didn’t answer, so I’m not interested in this article he posted on his website. But Dr. Sawyer promoting Neitzel is another matter. Orac notes: “A super duper ardent cheerleader for vaccines”? Gee, Thacker says that as though it were a bad thing!

Thacker asked me “several questions” that I did answer, and I published the receipts in the form of his emails and my responses, which show just how disingenuous and deceptive Thacker is, as well as his attempt at bullying. (He honestly thought that he could intimidate me by cc’ing my department chair and my medical school dean? Hilarious!) As for Russ Baker, his article shows that Thacker is anything but imaginative in that he pulled exactly the same nonsense with him, except that there was no boss for him to cc: on his email. In any event, Thacker thacks his hackery thusly about the group Dr. Sawyer formed, No License for Disinformation:

I’m not really certain how people like Allison Neitzel, Angela Rasmussen, Dorit Reiss, and Dr. Nick Sawyer keep finding each other. But I’m guessing it has something to do with a group of funders who keep throwing money at groups claiming to tackle disinformation, while actually promoting censorship. If you have any ideas, please put them in the comments below.

Or maybe, just maybe, we keep finding each other because we share interests in combatting disinformation of the sort spread by Thacker and the FLCCC and social media makes it almost impossible for us to miss each other. Just sayin’.

Then, Thacker thacks hardest of all:

DORIT REISS VACCINE PHOTO CONTEST: I found five photos Dorit Reiss posted online where she was getting a vaccine. We are running a contest for readers who can find “COVID experts” posting six or more photos of themselves getting a vaccine. There are two entry categories: RANDO ONLINE EXPERT: Find six or more photos anyone—even your nutty aunt—has posted online of themselves getting a vaccine, and get a free six-month subscription to The DisInformation Chronicle. ACADEMIC EXPERT: Find six or more photos an academic has posted online of themselves getting a vaccine, and get a free year’s subscription to The DisInformation Chronicle. Orac notes: Oh, goody. Thacker’s latest Thacking is going to be to make fun of some poor lady who got herself photographed receiving a vaccine at least six times. Stay classy, Thacker. Stay classy.

Funny, Thacker set up this “contest” as though posting photos on social media of yourself getting vaccinated in order to promote vaccine uptake were a bad thing. Sadly, I only ever posted one photo of myself getting vaccinated, and that was back in December 2020.

Finally, do you notice someone who wasn’t mentioned by Thacker in this article? I did: Li’l old me. I wonder why. After all, I’ve been more critical of him than pretty much anyone he’s mentioned, and in much harsher terms. Actually, I don’t wonder why. I’m not a woman, nor am I even young, like Dr. Sawyer. Remember, Thacker thacking involves punching down. And misogyny.

As for the FLCCC, I’ll likely get to them again soon enough.

Like Loading...