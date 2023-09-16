Malevolence and intent: Two defining characteristics of conspiracy theories

This post is a day late because late Thursday afternoon I had an eye exam. Unfortunately, I should have thought of how painful having my pupils dilated for several hours would make trying to stare at a screen and bang out some Insolence on Thursday evening for the edification of my readers, which is why I gave up. Still, waiting for my eyes to return to normal gave me an extra day to ponder a post on Substack—where else?— that I had come across earlier in the week as a result of another post on Substack—because of course that’s where I saw it—by Dr. Paul “We Want Them Infected” Alexander entitled using his usual rambling word salad, The PLAN revealed: They are Social Darwinists: they say we deserve their digi-tatorship because we, the unfittest, are stupid enough to let them, the fittest. Solutions? I like this substack & wanted“to share; support; the way I approach other people’s work is that I find the nuggets, the truths in them, same for mine when you read my work; we sift the wheat from the chaff.” (See what I mean.) Reading Alexander’s rant and the post that inspired it, entitled The Plan Revealed, led me to contemplate just how essential the attribution of malevolence to the enemy is to a conspiracy theory. Even though the post is nearly a year old, I just had to discuss it.
The post is by someone whom I don’t recall ever having heard of before, Prof. Federico Nazar, whose Substack is entitled Scientific Progress but is chock full of the exact opposite. The fact that his pinned post is Depop Vaccines: No Myth, complete with that photo of a smiling Bill Gates holding vials of vaccines that antivaxxers so love to meme. It’s possible that I’ve encountered his “work” in the past but just don’t remember, but I don’t think so. As I’ve pointed out before, the whole “vaccines as depopulation” conspiracy theory long predates the pandemic, with antivaxxers willfully misinterpreting Gates’ observation that wealth, better reproductive healthcare, and vaccines can decrease the global population growth rate by 10-15% as indicating malevolence, a plan to “depopulate” the earth, which Nazar does, subtitling his post, “Population control through injections: they were never meant for health and reduced mortality, only for infertilizing, handicapping and murdering!” “Infertilizing?” “Murder”? Seriously?
Whenever I see that particularly stupid antivax meme, I like to point out that Gates was making a simple, science-based observation on how public health interventions and wealth do tend to decrease birthrates in societies in which they are introduced because more children end up surviving to adulthood and women have options that they’d never had before, namely to choose not to have children. I also like to point out that Gates wasn’t even talking about decreasing the population (e.g., “depopulation”), just slowing its rate of increase, which is a different thing. It never works. Antivax conspiracy theorists always attribute either malevolence or ignorance to vaccine advocates—but mostly malevolence. In this, Nazar is no different, as you can see.
Indeed, let’s look at how he starts out:
What’s the FUTURE ? a self fulfilling prophecy … unless we react !
WAKE UP TO THE FULL PLAN as if your life depended on it, literally! The best part of being a “conspiracy realist” is not being dead… or at least, not having clots, myocarditis, neuropathies, cancer, infertility, and other haccine intended effects. To be (a conspiracy realist) or not to be.
See what I mean about the attribution of malevolence. To Nazar, whatever is happening are not just the results of disagreements, errors, differing interpretations of science, politics, and the messy nature of how human societies work. Oh, no. It’s malevolence! It’s intentional. It’s a plan! Evil forces are at work.
Nazar lists a whole bunch of examples, badly numbered in a manner that shows me that he doesn’t know basic HTML very well and/or how to use the built-in editor in Substack, with the numbering restarting seemingly at random. There are 17 examples in all, but I’ll only quote the first few, to give you a flavor, a taste of what he’s about:
- Lethal “medicine”: lab designed bioweapons (like COVID and the ones blocked by the war in Ukraine), measures (lockdowns), treatments (ventilators), pharmaceuticals/vaccines/haccines, changed definition of brain death (deliberately separated from cardio-respiratory death) to murder and harvest “presumed organ donors”.
- Longterm harmful microwaves: satellite, 5/6/7G, cellphone attacks
- Climate changing. Droughts or floods through satellites, cell towers, ground stations and chemtrails. Solar geoengieering by releasing sun-blocking particles in the upper atmosphere with the false excuse of planet cooling, causing the opposite (less sun, less plant carbon capture), causing global famines by reducing agricultural productivity.
- Food and water: tainted GMOs. Injecting livestock and insects with contagious “vaccines” to indirectly vax all humans without them knowing. Graphening livestock to reach humans thorough meat, milk, eggs. FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarious, etc.
Longterm lethal substances: pesticides, artificial sweeteners, additives, fluoridisation (together with other poisons like monosodium glutamate, reduces IQ as planned to turn us into sheeple, with a) addictive screens with subliminal images and ultrasonic audio, b) worse education, c) lack of humanities, and d) brainwashing: check StopCSE.org).
- Nuclear irradiation: swabs, haccines, food, places.
- Choking digi-tatorship
Note the malevolence involved. The “lethal medicine” is not just accidental. It’s intentional. To Nazar, SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not natural. It’s not even an accident; it’s a bioweapon intentionally released. Similarly, the intent of “lockdowns” was not to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but rather to cause pain and harm, while ventilators were not employed to try to keep people alive long enough to shake their infection and for their lungs to heal sufficiently for them to breath on their own. They were intentional death machines, while changing the definition of “death” to be brain death was also a malevolent intentional plan to provide more organs for harvesting. In Nazar’s fever swamp of an imagination, the same is true of climate change: It’s just an excuse to institute measures to cause global famines because…why? (It’s never really very clear other than a generalized malevolent, humankind-hating intent.)
Don’t believe me? Nazar makes his conspiracy mongering undeniable:
From abortion and abortifacients (all, except barrier contraceptives), the genocidal trend didn’t change, only the target population. Same serial killers, different weapons.
Hosea 4:6 “My people are dying for lack of knowledge…”
Soren Kierkegaard:
“There are two ways to be fooled.
One is to believe what isn’t true;
the other is to refuse to believe what is true.”
Dietrich Bonhoeffer, executed by Nazis:
Silence in the face of evil is itself evil:
”God will not hold us guiltless.
Not to speak is to speak.
Not to act is to act.”
Matthew 5:6
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.
See what I mean? To Nazar (and other conspiracy theorists), the enemy is not just wrong, but completely malevolent—evil, even.
I am rather amused at the “evidence” that Nazar marshals, which consists mainly of a YouTube video that was removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service, plus a whole lot of his own Substack rants and one “scientific” article of his. Orac being Orac, I perused a few of them, all of which were bonkers to one degree or another, including titles like:
- David *Rockefeller, illuminati. Because of course he’s Illuminati.
- The threat of the International PLANdemic Treaty. “Plandemic”? That’s so 2020.
- Will Tedros ever go to jail? For what?
- The 2020 American coup. Because of course Nazar is an election conspiracy theorist.
- COVID cure or perpetual vaccination?: 30 cheap effective treatments or never-ending ineffective unsafe injections… Scientific proof of the PLANdemic with 2000 peer reviewed published references. Oooh. 2,000 references! That must mean this is science, man!
Of course, Nazar’s solutions involve things like “unforgeable real money” that is “based on real goods like gold, flour, fuel-oil, human hour, distance transported,” because of course a modern, technological society will want to go back to a barter system and/or the gold standard. Personally, I like this one, though:
Direct Townhall Democracy (DTC), with direct spending of the government budget proportionate to each person. Freemasons infiltrate government and use its billions for their own agenda. If this is not achievable on a county scale, the social market could work as the foundation for self-government initiatives.
Congress is the reason the budget, tax and debt grows non-stop since WWII. Also, for leaving the gold standard and giving the central bank to banksters. The only way out is direct townhall democracy: you represent yourself, no middlemen (congressmen, governor, president).
“Direct spending of the government budget proportionate to each person”? How would that even work? What does Nazar even mean? Does he mean a person’s contribution to the government, which would mean al the resources going to those who pay the most in taxes? Does he mean per person, regardless of income? I could almost get behind that latter because right now the wealthy reap by far the most benefits from government subsidies, but who knows what Nazar meant?
Of course, the last thing needed, according to Nazar, is:
Prayer: above all, this is a spiritual battle: what we see rolling out is the physical manifestation of the spiritual world. Freemasons worship Satan for a reason.
Which brings me back to malevolence. Nazar’s enemies in his conspiracy theories aren’t just evil. That’s not evil enough. Oh, no! They have to be Satan worshipers too! That’s the level of malevolence required.
Let’s narrow this discussion down a bit and limit it to COVID-19. To start, let’s go back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was chaos. Doctors, businesses, government, scientists, and ordinary people did the best that they could to deal with the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus that was causing mass death and illness. Some decisions were later found to be in error, others correct (or at least defensible.) For the most part, the chaos was a predictable result of people, mostly well-intentioned, trying to do the best they could with limited information. Of course, another of the key characteristics of conspiracy theories is finding false patterns and order in chaos (e.g., reinterpreting randomness), with those patterns being blamed on malevolent intent.
Let’s just review the seven key characteristics of conspiracy theories:
Of these, N and P have to be at or near the top. If the conspiracy theory is due to malevolence, then there must be a malevolent villain, but there must also be the persecuted victim (the believer in the conspiracy theory plus all the other “victims” imagined). The architects of the “conspiracy” can’t just be mistaken. They must be evil!
Another excellent example of this comes from Prof. Nazar himself in his pinned post on Bill Gates. To him, Bill Gates isn’t just wrong about vaccines, he is malevolent. He is evil. The “damage” that Nazar imagines him doing is not unintentional. It’s the intended result of his malevolent intent:
Some countries have more children yet less mortality than others. In fact, in developed countries, those who have 8 children have zero mortality: it’s not about the number of children but about health and food. Gates is never interested in saving those children by enabling access to healthcare and nutrition, only in anything reducing the population.
And how does Nazar know that Gates is acting out of malevolence, not just error? Easy:
Gates’ criminal intent is proven by his abortion funding. He’d be irrational to have a different motive with vaccines. You can’t be a serial killer and a philanthropist at the same time. Also, he publicly admired his father: a freemason, director of Planned Parenthood, fond of eugenics. Bill even created a foundation with his father’s name. As proven by their own documents, freemasonry is a Luciferian cult, where Satan results in death and desolation.
Actually, a person probably can be a serial killer and philanthropist at the same time. (People are complicated and can compartmentalize to an incredible degree.) However, that’s not the main problem with Nazar’s argument. The point is that, whatever faults Bill Gates might have as a human being—and his record at Microsoft indicates that he had many—it’s not enough for a conspiracy theory in which he is the antagonist for him to be just wrong. He has to be malevolently wrong. He must be actively plotting to do harm. He must be planning to victimize people. No wonder Nazar is a 9/11 Truther as well!
Nazar also attracts believers in even more bonkers conspiracy theories, such as germ theory and virus deniers, in his comments:
Another picky point, this one about the 7 Covid Genocides: #1 is a fiction. Megatons of our regressive tax dollars may have been spent on allegedly engineering a toxic virus, but in fact there are no pathogenic viruses, & CoVID isn’t an isolatable, testable virus any more than measles, polio, or cholera are. All disease is in reality caused either by malnutrition, parasites, and/or toxins, & EMFs are TOXINS (so your #7 is right on). https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-anywhere-ever/Excuse me, but cholera isn’t caused by a virus. Cholera is caused by Vibrio cholera, a bacteria species.
Note the commonality here with HIV/AIDS deniers: It’s not a virus causing the disease, but lifestyle or other non-infectious external factors.
Of course, elsewhere, it’s even more bonkers. I’m going to quote this long comment (which Nazar “liked”) because it really drives home the belief in malevolence that is seen in a conspiracy theorist’s reinterpretation of randomness:
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links.
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED ‘SMART’ PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos – ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse – THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of ‘useless eaters’ and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW ‘SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS’ FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
Why do people like this so desperately need to believe themselves the victims of malevolence and that they are warriors against evil? I don’t doubt that there is an element of ego gratification involved. After all, it feels really good to believe oneself to be one of the few who have been clever enough to have figured out hidden, secret knowledge involving such plots. However, it’s be way more than that. There seems to be a deep-seated human need to believe in an ordered—even just—world, in which bad things don’t just randomly happen but only happen because of malevolence, even evil. We also seem to need to believe that there always must be a villain.
Certainly, it’s not a lack of intelligence that makes people conspiracy theorists. Just look at the long list of physicians, academics, and scientists who have embraced COVID-19 conspiracy theories over the last three and a half years.Unfortunately, as human beings, we are all prone to believing in conspiracy theories, even as our self-image—self-delusion, actually—is one of being highly rational beings. The first step in countering that tendency is to admit that we, too, are prone to it. Unfortunately, few of us ever do.
25 replies on “Malevolence and intent: Two defining characteristics of conspiracy theories”
Every religion believes in its own benevolence.
Funny how you don’t see the irony in that statement, which is actually true but also misapplied.😂
I wouldn’t say it’s misapplied..quite well applied. The covid vaccines are a faith based exercise; they are worshipped even when the risk/reward makes no sense. Similarly with cloth masks that which are nothing more than a religious ritual. We don’t need malevolence or intent to recognize it for the cult that it is.
Just keep digging yourself in deeper and deeper, all while helping make my point for me.
Also, projection. Conspiracy theorists always project, which is what you are doing now…
Nope. I’m alleging exactly as I see it. No more. A cultish, group think public health apparatus that has less facts on its side than the so-called conspiracy-theorists.
LOLOL. You’re saying things this incredibly at odds with reality entertains me. It’s the only reason I haven’t banned you so far. The only reason.
True john, you and your fellow science deniers cling to your articles of faith about the dangers of vaccines and science in general with a fervor that almost puts Scientologists to shame.
I have to point something out.
One of the plot points of Superman III was the villain (played by Robert Vaughan) using a satellite to cause bad weather. Someone needs to tell these guys it was a movie, not a documentary.
I also couldn’t help noticing that the rant you copied and pasted had numerous misspellings. In addition, that comment that devolved into an incoherent all-caps rant.
Not just seems. It’s scary to think that we can have our lives wrecked by sheer random chance, but it can and has happened to a great many people.
Finally, the need to believe in a malevolent agent with malign intent: what is more frightening? That there are people who control things in secret, or that the people in charge are fallible, often incompetent, and frequently in over their heads? In many ways, the latter is worse. An enemy is predictable and can be overcome. Mistakes and foolishness are harder to predict.
Idiocracy was also not a documentary. (Never watched Superman 3.). Now we have the sequel, Covidiocracy.
Indeed.
I love the sci fi stories / hoaxes that claim there’s a great conspiracy to depopulate the world. If there is, it hasn’t been very effective given that population continues to increase about a quarter million per day (births minus deaths). Guess Mr. Gates needs to get busy. Meanwhile this sort of stuff alienates the sane from looking at actual conspiracies such as how 45 and his son in law and various aides deliberately downplayed the pandemic in public (while privately realizing its reality), which led to hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths in our country. Must be a coincidence.
There’s some twisted religious dementia behind this one: go forth and multiply, Earth is constantly getting bigger (not flat), deities will provide for our endless consumption. Loaves and fishes was a nice story but not an approach to logistics of feeding people.
These days, there’s no line of demarcation between bad ideas and pathology. Thanks to the influence of social media mishegas and anti-science aggression, you don’t have to meet criteria for Paranoid Personality Disorder in a clinical setting to become cognitively indistinguishable from its most disturbing symptomatology.
Great questions Orac.
Keep in mind that most of the world’s past supervillains were NOT villains in their own mind. For example, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, the German mustache guy, Pol Pot etc etc.
All of them were “saviors” and on a mission to rescue the humanity, the proletariat class, the Aryan race, etc.
They also were not “corrupt”. They stole nothing. They were true believers.
With that in mind, look at the current “planet saviors”. We are all assuming that wanting to “depopulate of the planet” via deaths, genital mutilation of children, lab viruses killing the elderly, or infertility, is a bad thing and an embodiment of malevolence.
But the people who want the population to be reduced by the above means, are not “malevolent” in their own minds – they are saviors of humanity and even the planet itself. They think that they are rescuing us, the stupid masses, and the entire planet, from a climatic catastrophe.
The depopulation ideas, centering around the Club of Rome, started before the “climate change” was a thing, and were based on the older idea of limited planetary resources. When climate change did become a thing, they saw it as a great opportunity to turbocharge their reach.
And maybe they are right?
Would our planet be better off with under-500-million population?
Would getting rid of human genetic lines of those who accepted various depopulation measures, make the humanity stronger? Will the population bottleneck that we’d go through, self-select the most resilient humans? Will people most resistant to depopulation measures be the only category to have a future?
There is a lot of questions – not as many certain answers.
The only thing I know is that the future will NOT be like the past. I am all open to that and would like to live to see how events unfold.
You included the Nazis in this, which demonstrates how little you know of history. The Nazis were incredibly corrupt and, once in power, stole ceaselessly. Just look at the history of Hermann Goering if you don’t believe me. The Nazis looted Europe while in charge.
Similarly, Stalin’s regime was also incredibly corrupt. Bribery was basically a way of life, the only way to get the government to do anything.
So Igor, you out general relativity in scare quotes in the past and you do the same with climate science. On what bits of ignorance do you doubt those areas of science?
“The depopulation ideas, centering around the Club of Rome…”
Is there any lie you won’t link them to? How do you manage to live believing all of these lies that float in your head?
“Would our planet be better off with under-500-million population?”
The planet doesn’t care how many people there are. Saving the Earth isn’t required. Environmental concerns are about saving ourselves.
Even when it’s about saving a rare animal, it’s setting a precedent. That maintaining environmental diversity is the same as maintaining environmental health. A healthy environment supplies us with food, a breathable atmosphere, it absorbs our waste (within limits).
Climate change causes no harm to the world. It does, however, cause immense harm to humans and the local environment. Changes in rain patterns, shifts in microclimate lead to changes in weather. Changes in weather lead to crop failure. Fancy another dust bowl? How about entire food staples having to change because they can no longer be grown in a particular area?
Fewer people, or the same number of people living a less resource intensive life, or scientific advancement to improve efficiency, or any combination of these helps preserve the environment.
However, humans don’t like the idea of killing off large percentages of themselves deliberately. Except hard core environmentalists or, weirdly enough, the right wing conspiracy theorists who’s bunker-like mentality says ‘hoard the resources and wait for everyone else to die’. Much like they accuse the rich of doing, but with more guns. Of course, once everyone else is dead, you can rebuild the population in your own image. Good thinking people who like fixed gender roles, church on Sunday and a nice hanging to round the afternoon off.
And of cause this isn’t a guaranty the offspring will keep thinking this way.
<
blockquote>The only way out is direct townhall democracy: you represent yourself, no middlemen (congressmen, governor, president).
That sounds like the old “sovereign citizen” BS knuckle draggers try
I’m skeptical of that assertion.
Certainly true: Pablo Escobar might not fit the textbook definition of serial killer but he certainly wasn’t anything close to being a good person, yet he spent millions building hospitals, soccer stadiums, and some housing for the poor.
And thus buying loyalty.
Would this be some ideal for those sovereign citizens? No representation by politicians but every man for his self and the poor be damned, unless someone likes to buy their loyalty.
“,, there is an element of ego gratification involved..”
A nearly uncontained self-aggrandisement channeled into a narcissistically narrow focus: Them vs ME!!!
If you think about it, most of those I survey – and a few scoffers at RI- deem themselves superior to experts in diverse fields simultaneously: they pontificate on subtle issues in virology/ immunology whilst narrating geopolitical trends affecting economic and societal outcomes…
The frightening part is their nearly total dismissal of academic and governmental positions that are based on reality-based studies and DATA:
It isn’t unusual to hear one of them rant about vaccines and then abruptly switch to political or societal “crimes” to poison their audience against all experts at once.
If there are no experts or expertise, anyone can assert anything despite a lack of data. They can cherry pick studies or facts employing emotional outrage as fuel. I read an article ( prn.live) about why RFK jr is “correct” about vaccines/ autism which cites two major “facts”: Simpsonwood and the Whistleblower CT. That’s IT!
Chaos without oversight would allow anyone with a keyboard and followers to trump academia, research and years of serious study in life and social sciences.
I fear that’s where we’re headed, being led by self-adoring pikers who failed to achieved expertise in any field themselves.
Look at what Michigan’s largest embarrassment, hillsdale college, together with “prager U”, are pushing into florida, oklahoma, and new hampshire schools as courses up to curriculum guidance. Not a whit of valid material, but loads of right wing libertarian justification for authoritarian government and dismissal of “others” [read others as women and minorities]. Your comment hits that exactly.
You “skeptics” are gonna be sorry 😔 come October 4th, when 5G pulses activate the Marburg virus🦠 hidden in lipid nanoparticles left over from Covid “vaccine” jabs, and graphene oxide buildup shuts 👇 down your circulatory systems. Mass depopulation.
My naturopath told me all about it.
Interesting article, Orac.
Thanks.
.
Random thoughts:
From the above article: ‘chemtrails, fluoridation, MSG, microwaves, GMOs, organ harvesting (there’s a Jew under your bed waiting for you to fall asleep so he can steal your kidneys),…’
Alexander and Nazar have managed to include every batshit insane internet delusion in their world view.
.
Ah yes. Bible quotes.
There always has to be Bible quotes because this is really the Biblical battle between God and Satan.
At the core of this is – It is all about the End Times™ and evangelicals/kooks/tea-partyists/etc. are all for bringing on the End Times™ which they see as something good.
That is why they voice insane desires for the destruction of America and, indeed, the whole earth and yet consider themselves “patriots” and morally good people.
To them it is God’s will that everybody die so that he may institute his dominion over teh earf… So they are actually being holy by praying for the destruction of teh earf…
They are quite insane.
.
I also have to laugh about “sovereigns” who are nothing more than “libertarian” anarchists.
The sovereigns fantasize about the days they take over and hold local trials and tribunals to bring the evil ones to justice. What they envision is like the post 1917 Russian revolution village soviets where the local strong man bolshevik thugs held “trials” of “enemies of the state” who were often merely local farmers/sharecroppers (labeled “kulaks” by Lenin/Stalin) who had managed to accrue some possessions which the thugs coveted.
They were tried by a gang of angry villagers, found guilty, and taken out back and promptly shot and their possessions confiscated… All very French Revolutionesque…
When their communist-equivalence is shown to these idiotic and murderous “libertarians” they promptly deny that that is what they have describe and desire.
Witness the above quoted desire for direct, village level rule with no larger political/legal structure.
That is a prescription for total anarchy… which they desire.
They often describe a fantasy of a local “constitutional judge” issuing warrants/writs/etc. and a “constitutional sheriff” arresting the supposed villain(s).
The problem is that the “villain” can just as easily have his “constitutional judge” issue a warrant for the arrest of the other “constitutional judge” and “constitutional sheriff” which leads to war between villages… Tens of thousands of little wars by local “libertarian” village strong men.
It is idiotic but they fantasize about it being some sort of Nirvana.
.
These people are dangerous.
Meehan the antivax ophthalmologist accuses pediatricians of satanic murder rituals via vaccination. Very disappointed his state medical board thinks this is ok. It’s not.