Malevolence and intent: Two defining characteristics of conspiracy theories

Reading Alexander's rant and the post that inspired it, entitled The Plan Revealed, led me to contemplate just how essential the attribution of malevolence to the enemy is to a conspiracy theory. Even though the post is nearly a year old, I just had to discuss it.

The post is by someone whom I don’t recall ever having heard of before, Prof. Federico Nazar, whose Substack is entitled Scientific Progress but is chock full of the exact opposite. The fact that his pinned post is Depop Vaccines: No Myth, complete with that photo of a smiling Bill Gates holding vials of vaccines that antivaxxers so love to meme. It’s possible that I’ve encountered his “work” in the past but just don’t remember, but I don’t think so. As I’ve pointed out before, the whole “vaccines as depopulation” conspiracy theory long predates the pandemic, with antivaxxers willfully misinterpreting Gates’ observation that wealth, better reproductive healthcare, and vaccines can decrease the global population growth rate by 10-15% as indicating malevolence, a plan to “depopulate” the earth, which Nazar does, subtitling his post, “Population control through injections: they were never meant for health and reduced mortality, only for infertilizing, handicapping and murdering!” “Infertilizing?” “Murder”? Seriously?

Whenever I see that particularly stupid antivax meme, I like to point out that Gates was making a simple, science-based observation on how public health interventions and wealth do tend to decrease birthrates in societies in which they are introduced because more children end up surviving to adulthood and women have options that they’d never had before, namely to choose not to have children. I also like to point out that Gates wasn’t even talking about decreasing the population (e.g., “depopulation”), just slowing its rate of increase, which is a different thing. It never works. Antivax conspiracy theorists always attribute either malevolence or ignorance to vaccine advocates—but mostly malevolence. In this, Nazar is no different, as you can see.

Indeed, let’s look at how he starts out:

What’s the FUTURE ? a self fulfilling prophecy … unless we react ! WAKE UP TO THE FULL PLAN as if your life depended on it, literally! The best part of being a “conspiracy realist” is not being dead… or at least, not having clots, myocarditis, neuropathies, cancer, infertility, and other haccine intended effects. To be (a conspiracy realist) or not to be.

See what I mean about the attribution of malevolence. To Nazar, whatever is happening are not just the results of disagreements, errors, differing interpretations of science, politics, and the messy nature of how human societies work. Oh, no. It’s malevolence! It’s intentional. It’s a plan! Evil forces are at work.

Nazar lists a whole bunch of examples, badly numbered in a manner that shows me that he doesn’t know basic HTML very well and/or how to use the built-in editor in Substack, with the numbering restarting seemingly at random. There are 17 examples in all, but I’ll only quote the first few, to give you a flavor, a taste of what he’s about:

Lethal “medicine”: lab designed bioweapons (like COVID and the ones blocked by the war in Ukraine), measures (lockdowns), treatments (ventilators), pharmaceuticals/vaccines/haccines, changed definition of brain death (deliberately separated from cardio-respiratory death) to murder and harvest “presumed organ donors”. Longterm harmful microwaves: satellite, 5/6/7G, cellphone attacks Climate changing. Droughts or floods through satellites, cell towers, ground stations and chemtrails. Solar geoengieering by releasing sun-blocking particles in the upper atmosphere with the false excuse of planet cooling, causing the opposite (less sun, less plant carbon capture), causing global famines by reducing agricultural productivity. Food and water: tainted GMOs. Injecting livestock and insects with contagious “vaccines” to indirectly vax all humans without them knowing. Graphening livestock to reach humans thorough meat, milk, eggs. FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarious, etc. Longterm lethal substances: pesticides, artificial sweeteners, additives, fluoridisation (together with other poisons like monosodium glutamate, reduces IQ as planned to turn us into sheeple, with a) addictive screens with subliminal images and ultrasonic audio, b) worse education, c) lack of humanities, and d) brainwashing: check StopCSE.org). Nuclear irradiation: swabs, haccines, food, places. Choking digi-tatorship

Note the malevolence involved. The “lethal medicine” is not just accidental. It’s intentional. To Nazar, SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not natural. It’s not even an accident; it’s a bioweapon intentionally released. Similarly, the intent of “lockdowns” was not to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but rather to cause pain and harm, while ventilators were not employed to try to keep people alive long enough to shake their infection and for their lungs to heal sufficiently for them to breath on their own. They were intentional death machines, while changing the definition of “death” to be brain death was also a malevolent intentional plan to provide more organs for harvesting. In Nazar’s fever swamp of an imagination, the same is true of climate change: It’s just an excuse to institute measures to cause global famines because…why? (It’s never really very clear other than a generalized malevolent, humankind-hating intent.)

Don’t believe me? Nazar makes his conspiracy mongering undeniable:

From abortion and abortifacients (all, except barrier contraceptives), the genocidal trend didn’t change, only the target population. Same serial killers, different weapons. Hosea 4:6 “My people are dying for lack of knowledge…” Soren Kierkegaard: “There are two ways to be fooled.

One is to believe what isn’t true;

the other is to refuse to believe what is true.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer, executed by Nazis: Silence in the face of evil is itself evil:

”God will not hold us guiltless.

Not to speak is to speak.

Not to act is to act.” Matthew 5:6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.

See what I mean? To Nazar (and other conspiracy theorists), the enemy is not just wrong, but completely malevolent—evil, even.

I am rather amused at the “evidence” that Nazar marshals, which consists mainly of a YouTube video that was removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service, plus a whole lot of his own Substack rants and one “scientific” article of his. Orac being Orac, I perused a few of them, all of which were bonkers to one degree or another, including titles like:

Of course, Nazar’s solutions involve things like “unforgeable real money” that is “based on real goods like gold, flour, fuel-oil, human hour, distance transported,” because of course a modern, technological society will want to go back to a barter system and/or the gold standard. Personally, I like this one, though:

Direct Townhall Democracy (DTC), with direct spending of the government budget proportionate to each person. Freemasons infiltrate government and use its billions for their own agenda. If this is not achievable on a county scale, the social market could work as the foundation for self-government initiatives. Congress is the reason the budget, tax and debt grows non-stop since WWII. Also, for leaving the gold standard and giving the central bank to banksters. The only way out is direct townhall democracy: you represent yourself, no middlemen (congressmen, governor, president).

“Direct spending of the government budget proportionate to each person”? How would that even work? What does Nazar even mean? Does he mean a person’s contribution to the government, which would mean al the resources going to those who pay the most in taxes? Does he mean per person, regardless of income? I could almost get behind that latter because right now the wealthy reap by far the most benefits from government subsidies, but who knows what Nazar meant?

Of course, the last thing needed, according to Nazar, is:

Prayer: above all, this is a spiritual battle: what we see rolling out is the physical manifestation of the spiritual world. Freemasons worship Satan for a reason.

Which brings me back to malevolence. Nazar’s enemies in his conspiracy theories aren’t just evil. That’s not evil enough. Oh, no! They have to be Satan worshipers too! That’s the level of malevolence required.

Let’s narrow this discussion down a bit and limit it to COVID-19. To start, let’s go back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was chaos. Doctors, businesses, government, scientists, and ordinary people did the best that they could to deal with the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus that was causing mass death and illness. Some decisions were later found to be in error, others correct (or at least defensible.) For the most part, the chaos was a predictable result of people, mostly well-intentioned, trying to do the best they could with limited information. Of course, another of the key characteristics of conspiracy theories is finding false patterns and order in chaos (e.g., reinterpreting randomness), with those patterns being blamed on malevolent intent.

Let’s just review the seven key characteristics of conspiracy theories:

Malevolence (nefarious intent) is a key component of a conspiracy theory.

Of these, N and P have to be at or near the top. If the conspiracy theory is due to malevolence, then there must be a malevolent villain, but there must also be the persecuted victim (the believer in the conspiracy theory plus all the other “victims” imagined). The architects of the “conspiracy” can’t just be mistaken. They must be evil!

Another excellent example of this comes from Prof. Nazar himself in his pinned post on Bill Gates. To him, Bill Gates isn’t just wrong about vaccines, he is malevolent. He is evil. The “damage” that Nazar imagines him doing is not unintentional. It’s the intended result of his malevolent intent:

Some countries have more children yet less mortality than others. In fact, in developed countries, those who have 8 children have zero mortality: it’s not about the number of children but about health and food. Gates is never interested in saving those children by enabling access to healthcare and nutrition, only in anything reducing the population.

And how does Nazar know that Gates is acting out of malevolence, not just error? Easy:

Gates’ criminal intent is proven by his abortion funding. He’d be irrational to have a different motive with vaccines. You can’t be a serial killer and a philanthropist at the same time. Also, he publicly admired his father: a freemason, director of Planned Parenthood, fond of eugenics. Bill even created a foundation with his father’s name. As proven by their own documents, freemasonry is a Luciferian cult, where Satan results in death and desolation.

Actually, a person probably can be a serial killer and philanthropist at the same time. (People are complicated and can compartmentalize to an incredible degree.) However, that’s not the main problem with Nazar’s argument. The point is that, whatever faults Bill Gates might have as a human being—and his record at Microsoft indicates that he had many—it’s not enough for a conspiracy theory in which he is the antagonist for him to be just wrong. He has to be malevolently wrong. He must be actively plotting to do harm. He must be planning to victimize people. No wonder Nazar is a 9/11 Truther as well!

Nazar also attracts believers in even more bonkers conspiracy theories, such as germ theory and virus deniers, in his comments:

Another picky point, this one about the 7 Covid Genocides: #1 is a fiction. Megatons of our regressive tax dollars may have been spent on allegedly engineering a toxic virus, but in fact there are no pathogenic viruses, & CoVID isn’t an isolatable, testable virus any more than measles, polio, or cholera are. All disease is in reality caused either by malnutrition, parasites, and/or toxins, & EMFs are TOXINS (so your #7 is right on). https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-anywhere-ever/ Excuse me, but cholera isn’t caused by a virus. Cholera is caused by Vibrio cholera, a bacteria species.

Note the commonality here with HIV/AIDS deniers: It’s not a virus causing the disease, but lifestyle or other non-infectious external factors.

Of course, elsewhere, it’s even more bonkers. I’m going to quote this long comment (which Nazar “liked”) because it really drives home the belief in malevolence that is seen in a conspiracy theorist’s reinterpretation of randomness:

We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE! It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against. There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People. How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY! RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED ‘SMART’ PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY! Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos – ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al. There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse – THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of ‘useless eaters’ and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine! APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW! MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN! NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY! TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW ‘SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS’ FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE. NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM. STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL! NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.

Why do people like this so desperately need to believe themselves the victims of malevolence and that they are warriors against evil? I don’t doubt that there is an element of ego gratification involved. After all, it feels really good to believe oneself to be one of the few who have been clever enough to have figured out hidden, secret knowledge involving such plots. However, it’s be way more than that. There seems to be a deep-seated human need to believe in an ordered—even just—world, in which bad things don’t just randomly happen but only happen because of malevolence, even evil. We also seem to need to believe that there always must be a villain.

Marcus Cole from Babylon 5 had the right idea.

Certainly, it’s not a lack of intelligence that makes people conspiracy theorists. Just look at the long list of physicians, academics, and scientists who have embraced COVID-19 conspiracy theories over the last three and a half years.Unfortunately, as human beings, we are all prone to believing in conspiracy theories, even as our self-image—self-delusion, actually—is one of being highly rational beings. The first step in countering that tendency is to admit that we, too, are prone to it. Unfortunately, few of us ever do.

