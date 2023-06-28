Return of the revenge of “no saline placebo RCTs” for childhood vaccines

Here we go again with the old antivax “no saline placebo” trope.

There are days when I feel like a character common in fiction, the old gunslinger being forced by circumstance to reluctantly get back in the saddle one more time for one last fight. It’s such a common trope that I’m seeing it in the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, in which Nick Fury, having in essence gone into semiretirement by leaving earth for a space station, where he was working on defenses against alien invasion, is forced back to earth one more time to confront a threat from aliens. (Samuel L. Jackson is perfect as the grizzled, bearded veteran leader of SHIELD Nick Fury.) Of course, it’s worse than that, because every time I get back in the saddle again for one more fight, it seems that it’s not long before the very same threat emerges again, forcing me to get the six shooters out of storage and saddle up again.

No RCTs with saline placebos for childhood vaccines? Orac is starting to feel like Nick Fury again. Well, I guess it’s time to go back into the fray to look for Skrulls.

This week, I got that very distinct feeling after observing how a very common (and old) antivax trope has not only been resurrected but gone viral, thanks to frequent repetition in interviews and on campaign stops by longtime antivaxxer turned Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Longtime debunkers of antivax disinformation will recognize it immediate: The claim that almost none of the vaccines in the childhood vaccine schedule has never been tested in a “true” randomized controlled clinical trial using a saline placebo as control. It’s a half-truth that antivaxxers have long employed to frighten the public with insinuations that vaccines are unsafe and/or ineffective and that they were somehow approved based on poor quality clinical trial evidence, thanks the nefarious machinations of big pharma, the CDC, and the FDA.

Clinical trialists, even ones who know very little about vaccines and the clinical trials used to approve them, will likely immediately recognize the simplistic assumption at the heart of what I like to call the “no true saline placebo” trope: That the only appropriate placebo in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) of an injectable medication or vaccine is saline and that anything else is suspect. Learning a bit about the specific subject, they would soon also realize that a very important bit of context is missing from this narrative, specifically the issue of clinical equipoise. Since it’s been quite a while since I’ve written about the “no true saline placebo” trope and since it’s been all over social media lately, I reluctantly got my debunking six shooters out of storage, cleaned and oiled them up, and saddled back up to ride. I’m not happy about it, but it needs to be done, if only because this “no true saline placebo,” like so many other old antivax narratives and conspiracy theories, rests on a grain of truth that is presented without context in a deceptive manner to make it sound nefarious. It’s a narrative that dates back years and years and that I last wrote about (albeit not in as much detail as I intend to do now) in 2017.

What are randomized controlled clinical trials (RCTs)?

Randomized controlled clinical trials are just that: Clinical trials in which subjects are randomized to receive either the intervention or a control (such as a saline placebo) and then followed to determine which group has the best outcomes, the specific outcomes having been prespecified in the clinical trial protocol. The reason for randomization is to ensure that the two groups being compared resemble each other as closely as possible in characteristics relevant to the outcomes being tested. For example, if you’re testing a drug to treat hypertension, you would want the groups to be matched as closely as possible for, among other characteristics, age, race, sex, severity of hypertension, and relevant risk factors for poor outcomes. Ideally, these RCTs are then double-blinded, so that neither the subjects nor the doctors or medical personnel administering the drugs and assessing outcomes know which group any given subject is in. Double blinding is especially important in clinical trials with more subjective outcomes such as pain, for which placebo effects can be strong, but it’s also important even in trials with “hard” outcomes like tumor progression because it could affect how clinicians interpret tests and radiology studies if they know which group a given patient is in.

In general, during drug development promising compounds are first tested in what are called phase 1 trials, which involve giving the drug to small numbers of patients at different doses to find (1) obvious severe toxicities and (2) an optimal dose to test for RCTs, which is why such trials are often also serve as dose-finding studies to determine the drug dose to use in the early RCTs done in phase 2 and the large RCTs done in phase 3. Note that phase 1 trials do not look for efficacy; that is not their purpose. If they find evidence of efficacy, that’s all great and promising, but it’s not expected. The number of subjects is too low, and they are generally not randomized. Phase 2 clinical trials are generally smaller RCTs that serve as the first real test of whether the drug works. If the drug shows promise in phase 2, then large phase 3 RCTs are carried out. In the case of vaccines, these RCTs often involve tens of thousands of subjects.

I like to refer to this graphic from this article to sum it up:

This is the traditional four phase clinical trial paradigm. (Phase 4 studies are postmarketing studies that look for safety signals missed in the studies used for FDA approval.)

The above is, of course, the simple, “classic” paradigm. There have developed a number of variations, such as combining phase 1 and 2 trials, adaptive trial designs, and the like.

Let’s take a look at a practical hypothetical example. Let’s say I’ve developed a new drug that preclinical evidence suggests to me will be an effective treatment for a given condition, say X Disease). To get that drug approved by the FDA to treat X Disease, I would propose an RCT in which I recruit patients with the given condition, randomize them into a group receiving the new drug or a control group receiving a placebo. Then I would follow the two groups and see which one does better with respect to X Disease. What percentage, for instance, of the treated group gets better compared to what percentage of the control group? What percentage of the treated. group dies of X Disease compared to the percentage in the control group that dies? What percentage of subjects in the treatment group suffers known complications of X Disease compared to control? As you might imagine, it gets a lot more complicated than that fairly fast, and I will discuss those complications in a moment because widespread ignorance of them are what the “no true saline placebo” trope depends upon. Basically, what I have presented is an idealized version of what an RCT is and how it works, because that is what most lay people understand about RCTs; that is, if they even know what an RCT is at all, just as their understanding of what constitutes an acceptable placebo to use for a placebo control is the simplest “ideal” placebo; i.e., completely “inert,” like saline.

Also contributing to the effectiveness of the “no saline placebo” trope is that many educated lay people are also at least vaguely aware that in the evidence-based medicine (EBM) paradigm, RCTs are considered the top of the hierarchy of clinical scientific evidence supporting a health intervention. (Meta-analyses of RCTs are higher, but as individual studies rather than existing studies lumped together RCTs are at the top.) So when they hear antivaxxers claim and show that there are vaccines on the childhood vaccine schedule that have never been tested against a “saline placebo” in an RCT, it sounds fishy to them. Why weren’t these vaccines tested against a saline placebo? What were those evil pharmaceutical companies doing? Why did the FDA and CDC let them get away with it? It’s all understandable that one might become suspicious; that is, if one doesn’t know much or anything about all the other considerations that must go into any RCT for anything.

Let’s look at one article—on Substack, of course—that is popping up all over the place, in particular the chart included with the article. Then we will consider why this chart might show what it shows and, more importantly, why its finding that many approved vaccines lack studies with what antivaxxers call a “true saline placebo” control is not evidence that corners were cut to approve these vaccines or that the vaccines are in any way unsafe.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the “no saline placebo” gambit

What brought this o my attention was the response to pediatrician, vaccine scientist, and advocate Dr. Paul Offit’s Substack post outlining the many lies of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has of late taken up the “no true saline placebo” gambit as supposed evidence that the vaccines in the childhood schedule were somehow not thoroughly tested and therefore have unproven safety and efficacy:

Dr. Offit backtracks. @DrPaulOffit attacked @RobertKennedyJr for "misinformation" claiming "All vaccines are tested in placebo-controlled trials before licensure." Dr. Offit quietly updated that to now say "Most vaccines…" This is still patently false. https://t.co/JgBFtsJA17 pic.twitter.com/JXIJv1bvHF — Aaron Siri (@AaronSiriSG) June 27, 2023 This is not quite the “gotcha” that Mr. Siri thinks that it is, although Dr. Offit was a bit sloppy.

To me this example is a good cautionary tale about how even someone as knowledgeable about vaccine development and approval as Dr. Offit can be tripped up by being insufficiently careful in his language. But who is Aaron Siri? First of all, he is the author of a deceptive Substack post making the rounds entitled Childhood vaccines aren’t tested against placebo, in which he concludes that “those attacking RFK Jr. are wrong.” More importantly, he is an antivax lawyer who describes himself as “Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad, has extensive complex civil litigation experience, including civil rights involving mandated medicine, class actions, and high stakes disputes.” The fact that he appears on the antivax Epoch Times to rail about how vaccine manufacturers are supposedly the “most protected companies in America” should tell you all you need to know about his proclivities, which are on display in the deceptive arguments he uses.

The main part of his Substack article that’s gone viral is this chart:

This is what I like to call lying with mostly accurate information presented without proper scientific context.

Siri, being a lawyer (like RFK Jr.), makes a deceptive lawyerly opening statement:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is on record stating that almost all childhood vaccines were licensed based on clinical trials that did not include a placebo control. He is correct. Nonetheless, numerous news outlets, such as Stat News in its article titled “Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’”, are stating Mr. Kennedy is wrong because they claim the clinical trial relied upon to license the rotavirus vaccine, RotaTeq, did include a placebo control. They are wrong. A placebo is defined by the CDC as a “substance or treatment that has no effect on living beings.” This means a saline injection or water drops in mouth.

Again, the CDC falls into the trap of using too simplistic a definition of placebo. “No effect on living beings” is a cringeworthy definition. There are, in fact, a number of considerations that go into choosing a placebo, and, in fact, placebos are not always chosen because they are “completely inert.” Not even saline is “completely inert”! If, for instance, you give enough saline you can cause fluid overload, hypernatremia (too much sodium) and a number of other issues. Not even the classic example of a sugar pill used as a placebo in RCTs of orally administered drugs is “completely inert.” I will argue that a much better way of looking at a placebo control is that it should be “inert” with respect to the outcomes being studied in the RCT.

First, why do we use placebos in the first place? I like this description, provided in these clinical trial guidelines Tweeted by Ed Nirenberg:

In a placebo-controlled trial, subjects are randomly assigned to a test treatment or to an identical-appearing treatment that does not contain the test drug. The treatments may be titrated to effect or tolerance, or may be given at one or more fixed doses. Such trials are almost always double-blind. The name of the control suggests that its purpose is to control for “placebo” effect (improvement in a subject resulting from thinking that he or she is taking a drug), but that is not its only or major benefit. Rather, the placebo control design, by allowing blinding and randomization and including a group that receives an inert treatment, controls for all potential influences on the actual or apparent course of the disease other than those arising from the pharmacologic action of the test drug. These influences include spontaneous change (natural history of the disease and regression to the mean), subject or investigator expectations, the effect of being in a trial, use of other therapy, and subjective elements of diagnosis or assessment. Placebo-controlled trials seek to show a difference between treatments when they are studying effectiveness, but may also seek to show lack of difference (of specified size) in evaluating a safety measurement. In that case, the question of whether the trial could have shown such a difference if there had been one is critical (see section 1.5).

Again, “inert” does not have to mean “completely inert” or “no effect on living beings.” Quite frankly, the CDC definition is wildly simplistic and actually biologically close to impossible, which is likely why RFK Jr. and Aaron Siri chose it instead of other definitions of placebo.

Let me describe one example. It is not uncommon for vaccine trials to choose a placebo that has everything in the vaccine except the active ingredient, that “active” ingredient being the antigen chosen to incite an immune response. That means that the placebo will contain buffer, saline, and whatever adjuvant is used (if an adjuvant is used), such as aluminum. One advantage of this choice is that, unlike the case with a placebo injection that is unlikely to cause a reaction, many subjects receiving the placebo will have a reaction at the injection site similar to that caused by the complete vaccine and will thus be less likely to guess correctly about whether they are in the placebo group or not. The second advantage of such a design is that it demonstrates specificity. If the trial is positive, then one can say confidently that it was due to the antigen in the whole vaccine, not any nonspecific effects due to the rest of the ingredients in the vaccine. Antivaxxers hate this design because they believe incorrectly that it is meant to deceive because to them, despite their decades-long record of safety, aluminum adjuvants (for example) are dangerous and part of what they view as the toxic brew that causes autism, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), etc. And if it’s not aluminum, then it must be one of the other vaccine ingredients.

Indeed, Siri makes this very error in his attack on Dr. Offit and the vaccine that he co-invented:

RotaTeq is administered via oral drops. A “placebo” would have been water drops in the mouth. The control used in the trial, however, included bioactive ingredients including almost all the ingredients in the RotaTeq vaccine itself. Orac retorts: Tell me you don’t understand what constitutes an appropriate placebo without telling me you don’t understand what constitutes an appropriate placebo.

Siri goes on about there being sucrose, sodium phosphate, sodium citrate, and polysorbate-80 in the placebo:

These same four ingredients are also contained in RotaTeq. The only difference between the vaccine and the control is that RotaTeq also included tissue culture medium and rotavirus reassortments. So, bottom line: the control used in the RotaTeq clinical trial was not a placebo since it included bioactive ingredients.

He then goes into incredible contortions to portray sodium phosphate as dangerous:

For example, here is what the NIH explains about sodium phosphate, one of the ingredients in the control: Sodium Phosphate can cause serious kidney damage and possibly death. In some cases, this damage was permanent, and some people whose kidneys were damaged had to be treated with dialysis (treatment to remove waste from the blood when the kidneys are not working well). Some people developed kidney damage within a few days after their treatment, and others developed kidney damage up to several months after their treatment.

I apologize to any nephrologist out there who just spit up their drink onto their laptop after having read this steaming, stinking pile of pure stupidity. Let’s just say that Mr. Siri left out a very important bit of context: The dose of sodium phosphate required to cause these harms. Let’s just say that the minute amount of sodium phosphate used to buffer vaccines is minuscule compared to the huge amount of phosphate administered with lots of water in preparation for colonoscopy (which is the context of the document cited). It’s also a nice bit of deceptive appeal to authority to represent this as being the NIH saying this. It’s actually Medline Plus, which is published by the National Library of Medicine, which is part of the NIH. So, technically, it is the NIH, but to represent this as some sort of definitive proclamation of the NIH is another example of deceit by leaving out context.

Siri then doubles down:

And as these studies and data sheet make clear, polysorbate-80 is far from an inert substance, is bioactive, and can have safety concerns, especially when given to infants. Bottom line, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s claim that virtually all childhood vaccines were licensed based on clinical trials that did not include a control group that received a placebo is correct. The undisputable evidence for this claim, all from FDA or pharma sources, is detailed on pages 3 to 7 of a response we sent to HHS on December 31, 2018. (In sharp contrast to virtually all other childhood vaccines, the clinical trial relied on to license Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers 12 to 17 years of age appears to have had a placebo control group, though we are still reviewing that claim.) Orac adds: Tell me you either don’t understand or are lying about placebo design for clinical trials without telling me you don’t understand or are lying about placebo design for clinical trials.

The bottom line is actually that either Mr. Siri doesn’t understand placebo design for clinical trials or does understand but is lying about placebo design for clinical trials. Take your pick or suggest a third alternative.

This brings us to the table above touted by Mr. Siri and spread all over social media. My response to the assertion that many vaccines were not tested against a saline placebo is simple: So what? I’ll explain why.

Clinical equipoise: How does that work? (And how does Aaron Sir totally ignore it?)

RFK Jr. and his sycophants, toadies, lackeys, and lickspittles like Mr. Siri would have you believe that the only thing that goes into clinical trial design is rigorous science and that rigorous science always demands that one have a “completely inert” placebo that, in the case of injectable drugs like vaccines, must be saline. This is a risibly simplistic view of drug and vaccine development and clinical trials, chosen intentionally to be used as misinformation about vaccines and ignores a very important standard that all clinical trials, in particular RCTs, must meet: Clinical equipoise.

I’ve discussed clinical equipoise before, but before I define it, let me use an example to illustrate it. Let’s say we have a new chemotherapy drug for breast cancer that we want to test in a clinical trial. If you were to accept Mr. Siri’s intentionally simplistic view of RCTs, you would think that any RCT testing this new drug must be designed with a placebo control group that receives only saline placebo. You would be so very, very incredibly wrong. The reason is that such a trial would totally unethical, for the simple reason that you would be leaving cancer patients in the control group untreated and it is completely unethical to randomize subjects to a group that will deny them existing effective treatment and thus cause them harm and even death.

This is why many cancer therapies are tested in so-called add-on RCTs, as described by the guidelines I cited above:

The use of a placebo control group does not imply that the control group is untreated. In many placebo-controlled trials, the new treatment and placebo are each added to a common standard therapy (so called add-on studies, see section 2.1.5.2.1).

This design means that the placebo group still receives at least the existing standard-of-care treatment for their cancer and is not intentionally left untreated—or even just undertreated. However, we might have reason to believe that the new treatment is as good or better than existing standard-of-care treatment but that adding it to these drugs would increase toxicity beyond what is tolerable. In this case, the proper control group is not a saline placebo control that would leave the group untreated but to compare the new drug against standard-of-care:

In an active control (or positive control) trial, subjects are randomly assigned to the test treatment or to an active control treatment. Such trials are usually double-blind, but this is not always possible; many oncology trials, for example, are considered difficult or impossible to blind because of different regimens, different routes of administration (see section 1.3.2), and different toxicities. Active control trials can have two distinct objectives with respect to showing efficacy: (1) to show efficacy of the test treatment by showing it is as good as a known effective treatment or (2) to show efficacy by showing superiority of the test treatment to the active control. They may also be used with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy and/or safety of the two treatments (see section 1.4). Whether the purpose of the trial is to show efficacy of the new treatment or to compare two treatments, the question of whether the trial would be capable of distinguishing effective from less effective or ineffective treatments is critical (see section 1.5).

To expand upon this explanation, the design of these sorts of studies is either what we refer to as “non-inferiority,” in which the goal is to show that the new treatment is at least not inferior to—or, colloquially, is at least as good as—the existing standard of care. Given such a result, there might be reasons to favor the new treatment even if it is only “as good” as the older treatment if, for example, it’s cheaper, easier to dose, or has a more tolerable side effect profile. Of course, ideally, we would prefer to be able to show that the new drug is better than the existing standard-of-care, but this is often very difficult to do, which is why noninferiority trials are more common.

In any event, regardless of the scientific rigor of the trial, there must be clinical equipoise, which is the existence of genuine uncertainty based on existing science and evidence over which group, the control group or experiment group, will do better. Clinical equipoise does not mean that there is no evidence that a treatment works or is better than existing treatments. After all, the reason we do clinical trials is to find drugs that work where there currently are none and to find drugs that work better than current therapy. But there has to be genuine scientific uncertainty, even if, as is usually the case, investigators think that it is more likely than not that the experimental group will do better than the control group. Absent that legitimate uncertainty, an RCT to test an intervention is unethical.

That brings us to vaccines. The only time that a placebo-controlled RCT of a vaccine can be ethically justified is when there currently does not exist a safe and effective vaccine against the disease for which the experimental vaccine has been designed. Again, just as it is unethical to randomize a cancer patient to a placebo control group when there exists effective chemotherapy that is standard-of-care, so too is it unethical to randomize a subject to a saline placebo group in a vaccine RCT when there exists an already licensed vaccine for the same disease that is considered standard-of-care. You can’t ethically deny subjects in the control group a vaccine against measles, for example, to test a new vaccine against measles. It is unethical to leave a child unprotected against measles in order to test a new measles vaccine. My guess is that Mr. Siri probably knows this but leaves it out.

I’m going to steal from Ed Nirenberg again:

This is known as equipoise: there has to be genuine uncertainty about the value of a particular intervention to justify performing a controlled trial on it.



Much has been written about this: https://t.co/0gPGABBHGbhttps://t.co/0602uhjBjThttps://t.co/Ia3NyJXf3o pic.twitter.com/DRN2AV1IEj — Edward Nirenberg 🇺🇦 (@ENirenberg) June 27, 2023 Clinical equipoise: Clinicians and clinical trialists understand it. Antivaxxers either do not or deny it.

Now look at Mr. Siri’s list above that’s been going around social media. Do you notice anything? Almost none of the vaccines on the list that weren’t licensed based on RCTs using saline controls are not first generation vaccines, which means that it would have been unethical to test them against a saline control. So they were tested against some other comparator, usually an earlier licensed version of a vaccine against the same disease, for example DTaP vaccines being tested against the older DTP vaccines, flu vaccines like Fluvaria being tested against older flu vaccines like Fluarix or Fluzone, or Hiberix being tested against older vaccines against Hib like ActHIB. The bottom line is that, if you trace back the history of the vaccines developed for a disease like, say, measles, you will eventually find the RCT testing the first effective vaccine against it and that vaccine will have had a placebo control. It might not have been saline (although in most cases decades ago it was), but it will have been a placebo that is “inert” with respect to preventing that disease. Also, clinical trial standards have evolved over the last 70 years. If a vaccine was approved 60+ years ago using methodology that today we would consider inadequate, that does not change the calculous when it comes to testing new vaccines against the same disease. Such vaccines can’t ethically be tested against saline placebo.

Next, I’ll quote Ed again:

For example, the whole cell pertussis vaccines (DTwP) were previously used in the US but were highly reactogenic (nonetheless, evidence of true safety problems with them was, to put it charitably, lacking). The acellular pertussis vaccines in contrast are much less reactogenic. — Edward Nirenberg 🇺🇦 (@ENirenberg) June 27, 2023 Clinical trial ethics: How does that work? And why do antivaxxers completely ignore it?

When I first decided to write this post, I initially thought that I’d have to look up each and every clinical trial on the table, but then I realized that that’s not necessary. All I really need to do is to show how intellectually dishonest this narrative by RFK Jr. and Aaron Siri is by pointing out that a lot of current vaccines were never tested against a saline placebo control and that’s OK. The reason it’s OK is because clinical trial ethics, specifically, clinical equipoise demanded it. It is unethical to use a saline placebo control for an RCT of any vaccine that is not a brand new vaccine against a disease for which there are currently no safe and effective vaccines. Then, to add to that, contrary to the narrative promoted by RFK Jr. and Aaron Siri, an appropriate placebo control for an RCT of a new vaccine against a disease for which there is currently no licensed vaccine is not necessarily saline. There are often good scientific reasons to pick a comparator other than saline, and I’ll quote Ed one last time before I move on, because he explains why some clinical trials might use a vaccine against a different, unrelated disease as a comparator in order to make blinding more effective:

There is nothing nefarious here. This is literally very fundamental clinical trial ethics.



If you're interested in the details of the ethics of clinical trials, here is a good starting point: https://t.co/RE8ob77GKT



If you have questions for me specifically, you can DM me. — Edward Nirenberg 🇺🇦 (@ENirenberg) June 27, 2023 Clinical trial ethics, how does that work? RFK Jr., Aaron Siri, and antivaxxers sure have no clue—or they lie about it. They should read the suggested book, not that they will do anything other than misinterpret quote-mined passages from it to justify their fear of vaccines.

Exactly. Basically, to delude yourself into thinking that there is clinical equipoise for a vaccine RCT using a saline placebo as control for anything other than a vaccine against a disease that doesn’t already have a licensed safe and effective vaccine against it, the most recent example being COVID-19 vaccines, you have to believe, as antivaxxers falsely do, that vaccines are more harmful than the diseases against which they protect.

RFK Jr. and Aaron Siri exploit poor messaging

Unfortunately, I feel obligated to finish by taking those who should know better about messaging regarding vaccines to task. As much as I admire him and his work, both developing a vaccine and defending vaccines against antivax disinformation, I have to admit that Dr. Offit slipped up here. He of all people knows full well that most of the current vaccines on the childhood schedule were approved in RCTs that didn’t use saline placeboes in the control groups. After all, he’s served on the CDC Advisory Committee for Vaccination Practices (ACIP) and has been involved in vaccine development, science, and licensure for decades. I suspect that when he wrote that all vaccines are tested against placebo control, it was likely mental shorthand for saying that all the original first vaccines against the diseases vaccinated against in the childhood schedule were initially tested against appropriate “inert” controls. I trust that he will not make the same mistake again. Unfortunately, though, because he is Dr. Paul Offit and thus a combination of Sauron, Voldemort, and Darth Vader when it comes to vaccines, his mistake is likely to be harped on by antivax propagandists like Aaron Siri for years to come.

Similarly, it is frustrating that the CDC has such a simplistic definition of what a placebo is. Such a simplistic definition leaves a huge opening for antivaxxers like RFK Jr. and Aaron Siri to selectively cite it instead of more complete and accurate definitions of a placebo. The important thing to know about appropriate placebo comparators for an RCT is that they do not need to be “completely inert.” (Nothing is “completely inert.”) They just need to be “inert” with respect to the outcomes being measured in the RCT. Dr. Offit has referred to placebos for vaccine RCTs as “immunologically inert,” which is as good a definition of a placebo for a vaccine trial as I can think of.

Finally, I will conclude by emphasizing once again that, contrary to the fevered rantings of antivaxxers,, there is nothing nefarious in there existing a number of vaccines that were tested against older versions of a vaccine against the same disease or that were not tested against a “saline placebo.” That’s literally how ethical clinical trials work. They balance scientific rigor against ethics, which often leads to compromises because ethics always trumps rigorous clinical trial design. If that weren’t the case, then we’d be leaving cancer patients untreated so that we can test new chemotherapy drugs against an “appropriate” placebo control. Moreover, an “appropriate” placebo for an injectable drug or vaccine does not have to be saline. There are many more placebos that are entirely appropriate to use as a control in a vaccine RCT other than just saline.

I’m sure that there are also many more lies that antivaxxers will tell about vaccine RCTs, placebo controls, and control group comparators as well.

Like Loading...