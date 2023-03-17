“Can colleges mandate Ozempic?” Clever or clueless analogy? You be the judge!

It’s been a while since my attention has been drawn back to Dr. Vinay Prasad, the 0.2 FTE academic oncologist at UCSF who before the pandemic first caught my attention because he appeared to be a champion of evidence-based medicine and more rigor in clinical trials used to approve oncology drugs. The operative phrase is “appeared to be” because, soon after the pandemic hit, Dr. Prasad took a heel turn into COVID-19 contrarianism and antivax-adjacent propaganda to the point of going full Godwin and likening interventions to slow the spread of the pandemic to incipient fascism, whining about the “misinformation police” and “obsessive criticism” on social media of COVID contrarians like him, and disparaging fear of COVID-19 as irrational anxiety. In retrospect, I shouldn’t have been so surprised, given how a few months before the pandemic Dr. Prasad had started attacking skeptics who debunked antivaccine pseudoscience and alternative medicine like homeopathy because, apparently, he viewed such an activity as too beneath his massive intellect, likening it to “dunking on a 7′ hoop.” In retrospect, I suppose that it was inevitable that he’d write something as mind-bogglingly stupid as his latest Substack, Can colleges mandate ozempic? and violate Betteridge’s law of headlines by answering, “Established precedent says yes!”

Many facepalms ensued, beginning with mine, not the least of which because I now can’t get that horrible Ozempic song out of my head, in which an irritatingly catchy pop song that had annoyed the crap out of me for early 50 years was transformed into an even more irritating Ozempic jingle. It’s a good thing that I wear a mask most of the time of the sort that Dr. Prasad says I don’t need to wear, because it covers up the red welts from all my facepalming after I read his post and saw the articles that that he cited while likening COVID-19 vaccines to Ozempic. I dare not read another one of his articles, lest the welts grow to the point where they can no longer be hidden by a surgical or N95 mask.

Dr. Prasad, being Dr. Prasad, starts out his “not antivax” analogy—remember, he takes great umbrage if you even imply that he might have said something the least bit antivax, much less accuse him of being antivax—thusly:

Consider this: colleges were among the most relentless in mandating boosters for young men and women. Most made no exemption for having had and recovered from covid. Even though it was clear that boosters were a net harm to young men, they mandated them anyway. Covid19 vaccines do not protect others. With time, there is an ~100% chance everyone will get covid whether we force vaccines on college kids or any other subset of Americans.

I note that the article he cited in teeing up his Ozempic analogy is an “extended essay” (not even a review article!) in a medical ethics journal co-authored by him and a gang of COVID-19 contrarians that tried to argue that for young men COVID-19 vaccines did more harm than good. It’s the same sort of bogus argument that COVID-19 antivaxxers have been making ever since it was noticed that the mRNA vaccines can cause a transient and mild myocarditis in young men, a risk that was most pronounced after the booster, even though the risk due the virus is much greater than the risk of myocarditis due to the vaccine,. Of course, none of this stops people like Dr. Prasad from being very “concerned” regardless of what the true risk of myocarditis is from the vaccine and the virus.

Next up:

Covid19 vaccines do not protect others. With time, there is an ~100% chance everyone will get covid whether we force vaccines on college kids or any other subset of Americans. Critics distract from this point and talk about short term transmission reduction, but that is silly. If your house is washed away by a hurricane, it’s no longer important that you nailed the shutters and tossed a sandbag out front beforehand.

By this rationale, why treat any disease? Why have medicine or surgery at all? Every single one of us currently drawing breath is going to die someday anyway. So what’s the point of trying to forestall the inevitable, since we can only just forestall it and not prevent it? Seriously, the stupid, it burns, as even the hurricane analogy ignores the fact that you can greatly reduce the damage to most houses by taking precautions and even reduce the chances that the hurricane will wash them away. Again, the stupid, it burns, even as it sounds superficially reasonable.

Here’s where Dr. Prasad sets up what he obviously thinks is a devastatingly clever analogy. In fact, you can almost feel and visualize him patting himself on the back for his cleverness at coming up with it, particularly given that the SEO for it is probably crazy good, as it combines multiple highly searched-for terms:

Therefore, when colleges mandate these shots, they are saying: we are allowed to mandate interventions if we believe it is in the best interest of our students. We don’t need benefits to third parties. We are allowed to embrace surrogate endpoints, and no one can question us. By that logic, it is clear, colleges can mandate ozempic for overweight students

Ozempic, as you might or might not know, is a drug whose generic name is semaglutide, which was originally approved by the FDA as a treatment for type II diabetes in 2017 under the brand name Ozempic. However, more recently, semaglutide was approved in 2021 to treat obesity under the brand name Wegovy. (Ain’t pharma marketing grand?) Adding to the confusion is that, predictably, Ozempic is being prescribed off-label for weight loss in people with obesity because it’s basically the same drug, and that is contributing to a serious shortage of both drugs, to the detriment of people with type II diabetes. Basically, the drug lowers blood sugar levels and regulates insulin, as well as mimicking the activity of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which decreases appetite by signaling to our bodies that we feel full and slowing gastric emptying. Oddly enough, these drugs also have some major side effects, such as facial aging, pancreatitis, and even kidney failure, although Ozempic does decrease the risk of cardiovascular complications from type II diabetes.

With that bit of background, let’s see where Dr. Prasad goes with his “analogy“:

Consider the facts: Boosters do not provide benefit to others/ Ozempic does not provide benefit to others Boosters increase antibody titers/ Ozempic lowers weight We don’t know if boosters reduce severe disease at these ages/ we don’t know if Ozempic makes you live longer at these ages Expert groups recommend bivalent boosters (CDC) and experts recommend ozempic (AAP) Both are FDA approved/ authorized Ergo, by established precedent, colleges can mandate Ozempic.

First of all, while it is true that a lot of colleges mandated boosters according to the CDC recommendations last year (i.e., the 2021-2022 school year), this year the mandating of boosters, in particular the bivalent booster that COVID-19 contrarians seem to hate and disparage so much is hardly “relentless,” as this MedPage Today story describes, noting that Harvard University, Tufts University, Yale University, Fordham University, and Wellesley College mandated the bivalent booster last fall, but “few other institutions have enacted such a requirement” and that there was a major backlash to the requirement at Fordham University, which was described as “one of a small group of institutions to mandate the new COVID-19 booster.”

Indeed:

Data from No College Mandates, a project opposing college vaccine requirements that documents institutions’ vaccine policies, show that fewer than 20 colleges and universities have mandated the new booster this fall.

Only 20 colleges? That’s not a very large number! But maybe Dr. Prasad was referring to last year and the first booster required in response to the Omicron surge. Actually, even last year the number of colleges mandating boosters was not large:

Over 1,000 colleges and universities required the initial vaccines, and more than 60 required the first booster in the wake of the Omicron surge last winter.

For the math-challenged, that’s just 6% of the colleges that originally required the initial vaccine series for their students and staff that then went on to require the first booster.

It’s even less “relentless” than what Dr. Prasad describes:

And even at institutions in states that are staunchly pro-vaccine, mask mandates, social distancing and other COVID prevention measures have largely been abandoned.

That’s putting it mildly.

Let’s just say that I get the feeling that Dr. Prasad is fighting last year’s antivax battle, one that “his side” basically won rather conclusively, given how few colleges and universities this year have mandated the bivalent booster for their students, faculty, and staff. However, noting that universities haven’t been “relentlessly” pushing boosters for over a year now wouldn’t provide him with the narrative of unreasonable persecution that he craves to make his analogy. It’s an analogy that cost me some neurons, as I haven’t encountered neuron-apoptosing stupidity this powerful since dealing with prepandemic antivaxxers. So I guess that Dr. Prasad is due…congratulations?

Naturally, I can’t help but note that Dr. Prasad also falls into the common antivax fallacy about vaccines and transmission, in which he equates anything less than 100% effectiveness at preventing infection and transmission as being equivalent to the vaccines not working at all. As I like to retort, even modest prevention of infection and transmission works exponentially to slow transmission, and it’s not true that COVID-19 vaccines don’t prevent transmission. Also, we do know that bivalent boosters prevent severe disease and that the increased protection against hospitalization or death was seen regardless of age or whether people had previously received a different booster. We also know that there is a lot of evidence that Ozempic is likely to reduce mortality from type II diabetes, although it should be noted that Ozempic is a second- or third-line therapy for this disease, particularly in younger patients. It is a treatment that is generally implemented when patients fail to reduce their glucose and A1c sufficiently using first-line therapies.

I could also nitpick and point out that Ozempic is not approved for use to lose weight in obesity. That would be Wegovy. But Ozempic and Wegovy are the same drugs; so I mention this only because it will likely annoy Dr. Prasad if I point this out and he sees it.

To finish off the flaming neuronal apoptosis that is Dr. Prasad’s article, he decides to invoke the slipperiest of slippery slope fallacies:

The puzzle I am illustrating is that once a university crosses the Rubicon and decides it can mandate what it thinks is in the best interest of students (without benefit to third parties), the logical end is far. Ozempic could be mandated.

I mean, it’ll be human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… MASS HYSTERIA!

Seriously, though, I like to concede that the slippery slope argument is not always a logical fallacy. It usually is, however, because in order to make an effective slippery slope argument you have to be able to show how each step inevitably leads to the next one, something Dr. Prasad fails miserably at doing here. Also, if you’re going to use an analogy to undergird your slippery slope argument needs to be applicable.

As one Twitter denizen put it:

That being said… Comparisons to Nazi Germany cannot be beat. — Artyom Korenevsky (@ArtKorenevsky) March 16, 2023 Of what Korenevsky says in that latter Tweet, I have no doubt.

I’ll finish by quoting this statement from near the end of Dr. Prasad’s jeremiad:

Of course, obviously I oppose these braindead mandates and this essay is just meant to further show the absurdity.

Absurdity shown, just not in the way that Dr. Prasad thinks. What he has shown is the absurd lengths he will go to demonize vaccines in the name of attacking boosters in young men. He knows very well that his comparing just boosters in young men to Ozempic will provide him with plausible deniability that he is not attacking COVID-19 vaccines in general. I know very well that people who read his article will not see the analogy as narrowly as that. That’s a feature, not a bug, of Dr. Prasad’s antivax rhetoric.

Unfortunately, I now feel obligated to apologize to my readers, as I realize that, like me, you too probably have that damned Ozempic jingle stuck in your head. It will pass. Eventually.

