“Virulent: The Vaccine War” Q&A with Dr. Novella and a familiar face

Three weeks ago, I promoted a virtual screening of the documentary Virulent: The Vaccine War. There was also going to be a virtual Q&A with Dr. Steven Novella of Science-Based Medicine, director/editor/producer Tjardus Greidanus, and a certain person well-known to readers of this blog. As regular readers know, there was a family health emergency resulting in my current blog hiatus and also delaying the virtual Q&A. Fortunately, by last Sunday, the situation had stabilized sufficiently and settled down enough that this certain person felt able to do the Q&A, just a week later than it had originally been scheduled.

The discussion was wide-ranging and all about the antivaccine movement. Check it out either at this link or on this embedded version:

Virulent: The Vaccine War – Q&A with Drs. Steven Novella & David Gorski from Tjardus Greidanus on Vimeo.

As for when Orac plans to return, let’s just say that it should be…soon. There’s one post from a not-so-secret other blog that can be repurposed for here, and then hopefully by this time next week I will be back to something close to normal.

In the meantime, enjoy this video.

Like Loading...