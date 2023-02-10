“Virulent: The Vaccine War” Q&A with Dr. Novella and a familiar face

Three weeks ago, I promoted a virtual screening of the documentary Virulent: The Vaccine War. There was also going to be a virtual Q&A with Dr. Steven Novella of Science-Based Medicine, director/editor/producer Tjardus Greidanus, and a certain person well-known to readers of this blog. As regular readers know, there was a family health emergency resulting in my current blog hiatus and also delaying the virtual Q&A. Fortunately, by last Sunday, the situation had stabilized sufficiently and settled down enough that this certain person felt able to do the Q&A, just a week later than it had originally been scheduled.
The discussion was wide-ranging and all about the antivaccine movement. Check it out either at this link or on this embedded version:
Virulent: The Vaccine War – Q&A with Drs. Steven Novella & David Gorski from Tjardus Greidanus on Vimeo.
As for when Orac plans to return, let’s just say that it should be…soon. There’s one post from a not-so-secret other blog that can be repurposed for here, and then hopefully by this time next week I will be back to something close to normal.
In the meantime, enjoy this video.
I’m glad that Drs DG and SN discuss psychological and sociological aspects of anti-vax: adaption, protection, the illusion of control/ knowledge, tendency to see the “invisible hand” of agency, ego gratification, not based on lack of intelligence or on mental illness, the concept of narrative and rejection of reality for a “nice story”. The need for understanding how anti-vax works.
Lately, I’ve looked at stories from anti-vax/ altie leaders and followers for significant themes to alert sceptics to likely confabulation and have accumulated what I believe to be distinguishing marks ( just a starting point):
— great exaggeration. A child was very advanced, not average, The injury was devastating. Doctors were heartless and cruel
— the researcher/ parent was totally devoted and morally superior, selfless.
— the altie cure/ treatment worked nearly 100%, QUICKLY
— grand collusion between the government, industry and the media- the fix was in
— the movement is starting to win, more experts are jumping on the bandwagon
— good vs evil. Saviours abound
If you look at this amongst other stories people tell/ tell themselves, you may see a trend towards fable-like simplicity or folktales: good will triumph over evil and unlikely heroes will arise, usually in a charming manner. Someone from a humble background will defeat the powers-that-be. Hidden knowledge is discovered by simple parents, not researchers and powerful experts whose power will be obliterated in a flash. A righteous leader will rule justly and honestly, serving the people well. While I certainly don’t accept archetypes as an inborn phenomenon, I recognise that patterns revealed in stories have a powerful effect on belief. Sceptics have to battle** against anti-vax tales that lead people away from reality, especially when the facts are not “nice stories” but complicated, hard to tolerate, real life.
** oh wait, I shouldn’t say it that way
This strikes me as extremely insightful, and deeply humane, as well as beautifully stated. Kudos.
Wishing your family members speedy recovery!