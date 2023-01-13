I am greatly saddened to announce that Dr. Harriet Hall, a.k.a. The SkepDoc, passed away unexpectedly last night. Her husband informed me (and a number of others who worked with her) yesterday afternoon. In addition, the editor of her newsletter—to which I subscribe—sent this email:
Dear friends, colleagues and fellow skeptics,
My name is Ron Jette and I am the editor of the SkepDoc monthly newsletter.
It is with profound sadness that I report to you that my good friend, Dr. Harriet “SkepDoc” Hall, passed away in her sleep quietly and unexpectedly last night in Seattle.
Kirk Hall, Harriet’s husband, has kindly allowed me to notify you of Harriet’s passing.
We were currently working on the January edition of the newsletter and that final edition will be delivered within the next few days.
If, like her, you believe in truth and science-based medicine—and I know you do—please have a kind thought for her. I will miss her dearly and I know you will, too.
Warmly,
Ron Jette
Editor
I am—and I hope you are—deeply saddened to learn this news.
Harriet was a friend and a co-founder of my not-so-secret other blog in 2008. We’ve appeared together on panels and spoken at a number of skeptical events dating back to 2009. Regardless of our one disagreement, she was nonetheless always an inspiration to me.
Her contributions to promoting skepticism, particularly regarding dubious medicine and pseudomedical claims, are legendary, as was her pioneering role as one of the earliest female flight surgeons in the Air Force. She will be deeply missed. Please join the rest of us who knew her in mourning her passing and, more importantly, remembering her life. Feel free to use the comment section to let everyone know what she meant to you.
R.I.P., SkepDoc.
Harriet was one of my heroes. I’m so glad I got to meet her once, at the last TAM, and still feel deeply honored that she agreed to blurb my book. I’m quite saddened by her loss, and hope that her husband is able to cope well.
My sympathies.
So painful. Dr. Hall will be missed.
What a loss. Nothing personal Dr G but she was my favorite in Skepticism circles – an extra dose of snark with every post
Sorry for your loss.
About this “one disagreement”: despite Harriet Hall’s politically uncorrect article, I would recommend ‘Irreversible Damage’ to all with open minds.
If you’re looking for an example of how bad/fake science can be used to harm a vulnerable community, sure go ahead.
I would not. It’s a conspiracy book no different in its structure than antivax books blaming vaccines for autism.
This is a tough one. This is a VERY difficult issue.
I recently spoke to a colleague who is, herself, a gay woman and is a fellowship-trained adolescent psychiatrist. Her view was VERY different than what you might expect given her demographic.
She deals with the reality of this phenomenon everyday.
Many clinicians of all stripes are concerned about this issue and are scared silent, at least in my part of the country. That’s the truth. Why it is happening is a different matter. Are they misguided? Are they bigots? Are they simply uninformed? Could be. Again, this is a VERY difficult issue.
It’s harder, still, when you have a fifteen year old girl sitting across from you in an exam room asking for your guidance. Believe me.
My condolences to Dr Hall, her family, and all readers of this blog as well.
She was brilliant, a big loss for the skeptics movement.
She was an important voice.
Such a shock! But the best way to go in my view. Tooth Fairy Science, and her many other contributions will ensure her legacy.
Allow me to pre-condemn any ghouls who will suggest Dr. Halls death resulted from the COVID vaccine before they show up.