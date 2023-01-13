I am greatly saddened to announce that Dr. Harriet Hall, a.k.a. The SkepDoc, passed away unexpectedly last night. Her husband informed me (and a number of others who worked with her) yesterday afternoon. In addition, the editor of her newsletter—to which I subscribe—sent this email:

Dear friends, colleagues and fellow skeptics, My name is Ron Jette and I am the editor of the SkepDoc monthly newsletter. It is with profound sadness that I report to you that my good friend, Dr. Harriet “SkepDoc” Hall, passed away in her sleep quietly and unexpectedly last night in Seattle. Kirk Hall, Harriet’s husband, has kindly allowed me to notify you of Harriet’s passing. We were currently working on the January edition of the newsletter and that final edition will be delivered within the next few days. If, like her, you believe in truth and science-based medicine—and I know you do—please have a kind thought for her. I will miss her dearly and I know you will, too. Warmly, Ron Jette

Editor

I am—and I hope you are—deeply saddened to learn this news.

Harriet was a friend and a co-founder of my not-so-secret other blog in 2008. We’ve appeared together on panels and spoken at a number of skeptical events dating back to 2009. Regardless of our one disagreement, she was nonetheless always an inspiration to me.

Her contributions to promoting skepticism, particularly regarding dubious medicine and pseudomedical claims, are legendary, as was her pioneering role as one of the earliest female flight surgeons in the Air Force. She will be deeply missed. Please join the rest of us who knew her in mourning her passing and, more importantly, remembering her life. Feel free to use the comment section to let everyone know what she meant to you.

R.I.P., SkepDoc.

Like Loading...